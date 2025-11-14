And honestly, reading about those acts can be just as heartwarming as witnessing them in real life. It’s that instant mood boost we all need after a long, chaotic day. So, we’ve gone down the rabbit hole of the internet to find some of the most uplifting examples of everyday kindness, from strangers refusing rewards to people sharing food and compassion in the most unexpected ways. These little stories might just make your heart grow a size or two.

Kindness doesn’t always need a grand gesture or a big price tag, sometimes, it’s as simple as holding a door open, offering a smile, or helping someone carry their groceries. The best part? It feels just as good for the giver as it does for the receiver. There’s something truly magical about those tiny, unexpected moments that remind us people can still be wonderful.

#1 I Noticed A Guy On Fb That Was Better Than Me At Mounting TVs, So Instead Of Hating On Him, I Reached Out And Offered To Pay Him To Teach Me How To Perfect My Craft Share icon He didn’t accept the money, instead we formed a partnership and the rest is history. Brothers don’t hate, we elevate each other.

#2 This Guy Was Outside Of Walmart Tonight. He Is Awesome. He Even Took The Time To Show Me How To Adjust The Telescope So That I Could See The Rings Share icon

#3 Before And After Photos From Donating My Hair To Angel Hair For Kids, Where They Make Wigs For Kids Battling Cancer Share icon My friend (who also donated his hair) and I have also raised over $8,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society.



It’s no secret that being bombarded with negative headlines can really weigh on your mood. Whether it’s natural disasters, or the latest pandemic numbers, constantly taking in bad news can make anyone feel anxious, drained, and a little hopeless. Research shows that the more we expose ourselves to upsetting news, on TV, social media, or even newspapers, the more it can slowly chip away at our mental wellbeing. ADVERTISEMENT The brain reacts to constant stress, and even small doses of worry can build up over time. That’s why mental health experts often suggest stepping back, taking a break, and letting yourself breathe. It’s not ignoring reality, it’s protecting your mind from emotional overload.

#4 This Woman Was So Nervous About Flying, So A Flight Attendant Explained Every Sound And Bump, And Even Sat Here Holding Her Hand Share icon

#5 Today We Did This Lady's Yard Share icon She was telling us how the man next door was charging her to cut her yard, and she could not afford it because she is on a fix income and just came out of the hospital. She also said how he harasses her for the payment. But she need not worry no more because Raising Men Lawn Care Service will be doing her lawn for FREE, just like how we do the rest of the lawns, and will get her lawn done every two weeks. She can use the money on things that she really needs, like medication. We are making a difference.

#6 Someone Put A Sharpie And Post-Its In The Women’s Locker Room At The Gym, And This Was The Result Share icon

One study conducted in the spring of 2020 surveyed over 2,200 adults to understand how constant news consumption impacted emotions. The findings were clear: people who frequently sought updates about the pandemic, were far more likely to report feelings of stress, anxiety, and emotional exhaustion. This highlights a simple truth: information overload can hurt us just as much as actual bad events. It’s not that knowing less is better, but balancing the news you consume and limiting your exposure can significantly reduce stress. The study proves that even a little pause from the endless cycle of negative updates can help you reclaim your peace of mind.

#7 Couple Moves Out Of The Way For A Photo Share icon

#8 Do The Same Thing And We Can Be A Better Society Share icon

#9 This Really Warmed Me Up Share icon

But it’s not all doom and gloom. For every distressing headline, there are stories that restore faith in humanity and remind us that kindness still exists in abundance. Take Harsh Mandavia, for example, co-owner of Harsh Thali and Parathas in Mumbai. Along with his mother, he runs a small eatery serving delicious, homemade food to locals and visitors alike. What began as a humble business for survival soon transformed into something extraordinary. During the pandemic, they served nearly 15,000 free meals to people in need, from struggling families to elderly individuals who had no one else to rely on. Their small act of generosity quickly turned into a lifeline for many, proving that human compassion can thrive even in the toughest times. ADVERTISEMENT

#11 A Stranger On Reddit Painted My Favourite Picture Of Me And My Son Share icon

#12 My 18-Year-Old Is Donating Stem Cells Today To A Stranger With Blood Cancer. Proud Is An Understatement Share icon

“My mom just wanted to keep a roof over our heads and make sure we had food on the table,” Harsh recalls. “She faced countless struggles while trying to build a life for us, but along the way, she met kind people who offered help without expecting anything in return. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT That generosity inspired her to pay it forward.” Harsh explains that this philosophy became the foundation of their business: it wasn’t just about food, it was about serving people with care and empathy. The experience shaped both Harsh and his mother, teaching them the real value of community, compassion, and giving back, even when times were hard.

#13 Saw This Guy At Walmart Buying All Of Their Remaining Santa Hats Share icon I asked what he was buying them for he said, "I do this every year after Christmas and donate them to children's hospitals for next year".



#14 The Best Kind Of Kids Share icon

#15 Definitely Won’t Regret It Once You Get Your First Call Share icon

“We started reaching out to old age homes and orphanages as well,” Harsh continues. “Many elderly people have no one to care for them, and children in orphanages often go without proper meals. We wanted to make a difference, even in a small way. Providing nutritious, homemade meals was our way of showing that someone cares. Harsh and his mother treated every interaction as a chance to bring comfort and hope. Feeding people became more than a business, it became a mission rooted in kindness, empathy, and social responsibility. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 A Dasher Left This In My Mailbox. I Tipped $100 On A $60 Order Share icon

#17 Thank You Librarian Share icon

#18 At 7-Eleven, I Asked The Cashier How Much For 8 Wings, She Says 10.50, Then I Asked How Much For 6 Wings, She Says 7.50, I Said Then I Will Take The 6 Wings Share icon She smiles at me and says, “I think I understand.” Then she charged me for 6 wings, and when I got home, I realized she had given me 8 wings.



“We truly believe that anyone in a position to help should do so,” Harsh says. “Even small acts matter. It doesn’t have to be a grand gesture. Cooking a few extra meals, donating supplies, or sharing a little time can brighten someone’s day and inspire others to do the same.” Harsh emphasizes that generosity isn’t about wealth or fame; it’s about caring and taking action when you can. Their approach shows that helping others doesn’t require heroic effort, just consistent thoughtfulness.

#19 Look At How Awesome Humans Are Share icon

#20 I Lost My Wallet. These Boys Found It And Wouldn't Accept Any Reward. People Are Good Share icon

#21 Our Local Library Has A "Fix-It-Fair" Where Local Experts Volunteer Their Expertise To Fix Stuff For Free. My Guy Austin Got My Generator Up And Running And Wanted Nothing But A Handshake Share icon Every so often, the Donelson Library (a suburb of Nashville) hosts a "Fix-it-Fair", and local experts volunteer to help folks out. They fix lamps, sharpen knives, and get lawnmowers running, whatever you need. My guy Austin got a bit rained on to fix my generator, but he had it humming in about 20 minutes. Humans at their best.



“When COVID hit, our business suffered huge losses,” Harsh admits. “Yet one day, a loyal customer called, asking if we could prepare meals for 100 people who were struggling. We immediately said yes. Even though we couldn’t fully pay our vendors, they generously provided supplies on credit. It became a team effort, with everyone pitching in to make it happen. That single act of generosity snowballed into a wave of help for countless people.” The experience taught them that kindness is contagious. By helping one person, you often inspire a chain reaction that reaches far beyond what you imagined. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 A Random Stranger From Germany Saved My Mom's Life A Few Years Ago. Yesterday My Mom Received This Share icon Made me smile, and tear up a little... good tears. The letter has been held back for a period of time and is not dated, but we are just over 3 years from the stem cell transplant procedure. My mom has gotten to spend several more years with us and my children, and hopefully many more to come. All because of the kindness and caring for humanity from a complete stranger from the other side of the world (we are Canadian).



She was given about 6 months to live just before the donor was found. Thank you, kind stranger. Hopefully, you won't be a stranger for much longer. We will 100% be reaching out.



#23 The Young Guy Sitting Down Was Struggling With His Tie Share icon The woman in the red coat noticed and asked, "Do you know how to tie it properly?" The young guy said, "No ma'am." She taps her husband and says, "Come to this side [her right side; he was standing on her left side] and teach this young man how to tie his tie."



The older gentleman moved without hesitation [almost a reflex response] and gave him a step-by-step tutorial; then, afterward, the elder gentleman watched the young gentleman repeat the steps and show him that he had it. I was some distance away (but close enough to hear the exchange), and got even closer to snap this candid photo of the tutorial in progress before hopping on the train. I LOVE THIS.



#24 A Stranger Drew My Girlfriend And I Sitting At A Bar In Austin. He Didn’t Ask For Anything, He Just Set The Drawing On The Bar, Smiled, And Walked Away Share icon

“Eventually, we were able to deliver over 40,000 rotis to hungry families in the outskirts of Mumbai,” Harsh says proudly. “Donations and support poured in from people across the world. It was overwhelming and heartwarming at the same time. The community’s generosity allowed us to continue feeding people even when times were toughest. The gratitude and smiles we received made every challenge worth it. It proved that when people come together, even small efforts can grow into something extraordinary.” Harsh concludes with a warm smile, “You don’t have to be rich or famous to make a difference. Caring matters more than wealth. A small act of kindness, a simple meal, a helping hand, or even a smile, can change someone’s entire day, or even their life. That’s the magic of human compassion.” His story is a reminder that giving doesn’t have to be monumental. Every little act counts, and when combined with effort, generosity, and persistence, it can create something truly transformative. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 A Stranger Paid For, Dried And Folded My Laundry When I, Completely Overwhelmed With Stress And Anxiety From School, Accidentally Fell Asleep Share icon

#26 Wholesome Tall People Share icon

#27 I Got A Flat, And Although My BF Was On The Phone Trying To Help, I Was Struggling To Loosen The Lug Nuts Share icon Then these guys came up. They spoke limited English but gestured toward the tire. They put my spare on, and I was back on the road in no time. I thanked them and tried to offer them $ to no avail.



Harsh and his mother truly have enormous hearts, just like the countless strangers in these posts who went out of their way to help others. Each act of kindness, no matter how small, has the power to brighten someone’s day. Which of these stories made you smile the most? Have you done something kind recently that made a difference? Share your experiences and let the ripple of generosity continue.

#28 She Crocheted All These Hats For A Local Shelter. It's Absolutely Incredible. Happy Holidays Everyone Share icon

#29 Barista Asked How I Was Doing, And I Said, "Honestly, Not Too Great" Share icon

#30 Someone Drove 10 Miles To Deliver My Purse Home 2 Days After I Lost It Share icon They didn’t take any of the money from it, and didn’t leave a name, so I can’t thank them properly. So whoever you are, you are pretty hacking wonderful.



#31 A Stranger Knocked On My Door And Gave Me A Homemade Thanksgiving Dinner Last Night And Saved Me From Eating Truckstop Pizza For Dinner Share icon

#32 A Stranger Just Gave Me This Share icon

#33 In My College’s Caf And This Happened. Thank You Stranger Share icon

#34 So I Proposed To My Girlfriend Yesterday And A Stranger Came Past, Congratulated Us And Offered To Take A Picture With Their Drone Share icon

#35 This Is Why I Love What I Do. Thank You For This Letter Share icon

#36 It's A Lot More Difficult Than You'd Think To Write In Pepperoni Share icon

#37 So Cute Share icon

#38 Aww Don't Make Me Cry Share icon

#39 I Found The Perfect Chair For My Classroom Online For $30, And Then This Happened Share icon

#40 Saw This Woman At The Panda Express Off Broadway Buy Dinner For A Homeless Man And Literally Give Him The Crocs Off Her Feet. Happy Holidays, Oakland Share icon

#41 I’ve Been Running A Bakery Out Of My Apartment And A Kind Stranger Reached Out To Me Share icon

#42 I Leave Kind Letters & Gifts For Strangers Around My Town Share icon

#43 A Lady Donated Around 25k Of Cat Food To Help Me Feed A Colony Of Cats Share icon Honestly, feeding 8 cats plus another 2 that came from outside the colony and already having pets at home, feeding them long-term wasn’t really in my budget, even though I was buying an economic pack. A bag of 1k lasted me two days.



So I asked in a community app if someone would like to help me feed them or have food laying around that could donate. Two ladies responded to me. One had leftovers due to her cat passing away due to renal failure(rest in peace), and another lady said that she was given the food and gave it to me. A total angel.



The food will last me more than a month, and I’ll use that time to save money to continue feeding the cats. I’m just so happy, and these acts of kindness fill my heart with hope. And because of that, another time, three people donated beds they don’t spend as much time on the street, which is good. Honestly, they are my free therapy.



#44 That’s So Sweet Share icon

#45 Such A Nice Man Share icon

#46 I Quote Myself, “Wholesomeness On A Higher Level” Share icon

#47 Mystery Lady-Bro Appreciates Teachers Share icon

#48 Friend's Sister Lost Her Car Key While Jogging, Someone Else Made Sure She Found It Share icon

#49 Should Compliment People More Often Share icon

#50 A Stranger Noticed That My Wife And I Have A Cat Art Wall And Left Us A New Piece Share icon

#51 The Previous Reader Left A Note In My Library Book Share icon

#52 This Sign On A Hiking Trail Thanking A Good Samaritan Share icon

#53 Strangers Help To Shelter A Dog Tied To A Lamppost And Left Out In The Rain Share icon

#54 This Elderly Stranger Laid Down On The Sidewalk To Greet My Dog Share icon

#55 This Was Left Anonymously On My Doorstep Today. Blank Envelope, I Imagine Some Kind Stranger Must Be Dropping Them Off At Multiple Houses. So Cute Share icon

#56 17 Days Ago My Car Was Stolen. 13 Days Ago I Lost My Job. Had 2 Job Interviews Today And Another Tomorrow. Thank You Kind Stranger Share icon

#57 I Sell On Ebay And Got This In The Mailbox Today Share icon

#58 Aww Share icon

#59 Hunched Over, Letting My 10 Month Old "Walk" To The Truck, I Saw This Outside An Albertsons, Under A Bush, Completely Blank Share icon As a struggling stay-at-home dad, we could have really used this. Turned it into the counter, turns out it's an old man's rent $ and he'd been stressing all day about it.



#60 How To Manage A Bar Share icon

#61 Cool Dude Helping This Girl Share icon

#62 Little Girl Buying Ice Cream Share icon

#63 This Nice Guy Share icon

#64 This Is What Life Is Truly About… Connecting At All Ages, Across All Demographics To Uplift One Another Share icon

#65 I Cleaned A Home And I Found Around $1200. She Literally Had Money Everywhere. On The Floor And In Bags. I Gave Back All The Money Share icon I'm an extreme cleaner in New York, and I help others with free cleaning. They have mental or physical issues. Please don't judge. She is super nice, and she left $50 on the countertop every day.



#66 This Is An Amazing Story Share icon

#67 It Was So Cute Share icon

#68 Stories Like This Make Me So Happy Share icon

#69 Lady Came Into The Hospital With Her Sleeping Baby & Was Struggling Between Holding Her Baby & Filling Out Paperwork When Share icon This kind soul asked her if she would like him to hold her baby while she filled out her information. He rocked the baby as if he was his own. Faith in humanity restored.



#70 Never Too Old To Be Who You Want Share icon

#71 Watching The Game As Bros Share icon

#72 His Help Restore My Faith In Humanity Share icon

#73 This Incredibly Happy Baby Share icon

#74 Fooled Her Into Getting A “Photo” Taken. Thank You Strangers For Completing This Perfect Day Share icon

#75 I Was Having A Pretty Awful Day Till A Random Stranger Drove By And Gave Me This Share icon I'm going to buy a stranger a coffee tomorrow.



#76 Was Shoveling Mulch On The Side Of The Road When These Two Stopped In To Help. They Were On Their Lunch Break And Decided To Help A Stranger Share icon

#77 My Daughter (7) Randomly Started Unloading The Stranger's Behind Us Cart In The Grocery Store Share icon

#78 Remember To Be Nice To Others Share icon I was going through a really rough day and decided to text my best friend's number. He passed in 2021. Needless to say, I was incredibly humbled and grateful for this stranger.

#79 Thankful For This Nomad And His Shy Little Puppy Who Invited Us Into His Yurt For Milk Tea And Naan. Even Though He Has Little, He Didn’t Even Hesitate To Welcome Two Strangers Share icon High in the Pamir Mountains on the China and Pakistan border, as the sun neared retirement, we walked the grasslands, crossed streams, observed livestock, and marveled at the yurts. When we came upon an elderly man tending to his cattle and goats, we asked him, in Chinese, if we could set up a tent just outside his yurt. This poor man seemed confused, so we used charades to draw the scene: folding hands like a tent and resting my head in my hands. The man understood this universal language and motioned us to follow him into his yurt. Apparently he thought we asked him to sleep in his home.



Inside the yurt was his young puppy, ever so shy. The yurt was decorated in many colors, pleasantly warm compared to the outside cold, and smelled of freshly made naan and milk tea. The old man offered us these goodies before we could even sit down. Such a simple yet profound experience.

#80 Lost The Remote For My Speakers At The Park The Other Day, Came Back A Week Later To Find This. Thanks Random Stranger Share icon

#81 A Stranger Helps A Fellow Passenger Through An In-Flight Panic Attack Share icon On a flight into NYC today. On the left of the aisle was a young woman. On the other side of the aisle is an older guy. They were traveling separately. We hit some turbulence coming into land, and the young woman started to have a full-blown panic attack.



The man reached across the aisle, tapped her gently on the shoulder, and asked if she was ok. She turned to him and grabbed his hand so tightly, tears streaming down her face. She said, "I can't do this," and he calmly said, "We're going to be fine. You'll see."



The man just let her grip his hand all the way until we landed. She calmed down, and once we landed, grabbed his hand with both of hers and said thank you. In a country where it feels pretty divided, this was just a wonderful moment to witness.

#82 Found This Surprise At The Golden Gate Bridge. Thank You Random Stranger Share icon

#83 Leaving For Work When I Found 3 Strangers Helping Free A Squirrel That Somehow Got His Head Stuck Between The Pickets Of My Fence Share icon

#84 My Wallet Was Stolen Out Of My Car A Few Nights Ago And I Found This At My Front Door This Morning. Thank You, Kind Stranger Share icon

#85 This Guy Lugged Up Dry Ice And Boxes Of Ice Cream Sandwiches To Give Out To Passing Hikers. Huron Peak, Colorado, USA Share icon

#86 My Husband Lost His Wedding Ring In The Sea Yesterday. A Strange Man Has Just Returned It To Him. He Wouldn't Accept Any Money Share icon

#87 Accidentally Backed Into Her Car The Night Before Share icon

#88 The Kindness Of Strangers Saved My Family During A Horrible Experience Share icon I never post anything, but I have to share this experience my family and I had today. This picture is of the immigration line entering CUN airport.



Everyone here waited at least 2 hours, many of them waited even longer because nobody knew where the lines were. While deep in this mass of sweaty, angry people, my youngest daughter (1) had a full-on meltdown, leading to her projectile vomiting on her mother. While I could speak at length on the failings of the airport that led to this inhumane situation, I want to focus on what happened next.



In tears and worried about our daughter's health, my wife begged me to do something about the situation, so in a last-ditch effort, I ran to the front of the line and begged someone to let us skip the front. To my surprise, every single person, people who were overheated and angry, told me I could move my family to the front of the line. Complete strangers helped me move all of our luggage and the stroller to the front, allowing us to get our baby girl hydrated and cooled down.



These kind strangers all chose to do the right thing even at their own expense, and I will be forever grateful to them. They made me smile, but more importantly, they made me hopeful.



#89 Be More Like Abdul Share icon

#90 Rest In Peace, Midas Share icon

#91 All I've Ever Wanted Is A Nice Photo With Someone That I Love. Thank You To The Kind Stranger That Said Yes To Taking This Share icon

#92 A Friendly Stranger Let Her Sit In His Lamborghini Aventador. How Many Other Children Can Say They’ve Done This? Or Adults For That Matter Share icon

#93 A Kind Stranger Found My Girlfriend's Keys And Left Them For Us. Faith In Humanity Restored Share icon

#94 Had A Nice Conversation With A Young Lady At The Register While I Waited. Didn’t Find This Until I Got Home And Opened The Bag Share icon

#95 This Is What Humanity Is All About Share icon

#96 I Received An Anonymous Gift In The Mail Today From A Complete Stranger Share icon

#97 A Stranger Left This On My Front Porch This Morning Share icon

#98 Having A Bad Time And A Stranger Gave Me This And Now I’m Crying Even More Than I Already Was Share icon So I was at lunch with my family and it wasn’t going well so I got up and left because I needed to just not be there for a bit. I was sitting on a stone wall, and there was a landscaper nearby that saw me and asked if I was okay. A few minutes later he came over and handed me this and said he didn’t speak much English but wrote his number on the back if I wanted to talk to someone. I’m having a pretty bad afternoon, and this is one of the nicest things someone has done for me in a very long time. I’m not even religious at all, but just the fact that he cared enough about a stranger to do this was just very heartwarming, especially when I was just not having a good time.

#99 I’m At A Resort In Mexico Enjoying The Evening Vibes On My Balcony. I Sneezed And A Stranger Yelled Bless You! And I Yelled Back A Thank You. Wholesome Share icon

#100 Thank You Kind Stranger, I Will Forever Be In Your Debt Share icon

#101 A Helping Hand Indeed Share icon

#102 Bro Kept Her From Being Stranded After Fireworks Share icon

