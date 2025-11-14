ADVERTISEMENT

Kindness doesn’t always need a grand gesture or a big price tag, sometimes, it’s as simple as holding a door open, offering a smile, or helping someone carry their groceries. The best part? It feels just as good for the giver as it does for the receiver. There’s something truly magical about those tiny, unexpected moments that remind us people can still be wonderful.

And honestly, reading about those acts can be just as heartwarming as witnessing them in real life. It’s that instant mood boost we all need after a long, chaotic day. So, we’ve gone down the rabbit hole of the internet to find some of the most uplifting examples of everyday kindness, from strangers refusing rewards to people sharing food and compassion in the most unexpected ways. These little stories might just make your heart grow a size or two.

#1

I Noticed A Guy On Fb That Was Better Than Me At Mounting TVs, So Instead Of Hating On Him, I Reached Out And Offered To Pay Him To Teach Me How To Perfect My Craft

Two men kneeling on the floor fixing a wall outlet, showcasing faith in humanity restored through acts of kindness.

He didn’t accept the money, instead we formed a partnership and the rest is history. Brothers don’t hate, we elevate each other.

Marcus Mounts Report

    #2

    This Guy Was Outside Of Walmart Tonight. He Is Awesome. He Even Took The Time To Show Me How To Adjust The Telescope So That I Could See The Rings

    Man using a telescope on a sidewalk at night with a sign inviting strangers to see Saturn in the sky.

    sbook28 Report

    #3

    Before And After Photos From Donating My Hair To Angel Hair For Kids, Where They Make Wigs For Kids Battling Cancer

    Man with long hair before and after cutting it to braids, showing faith in humanity restored through kind strangers' actions.

    My friend (who also donated his hair) and I have also raised over $8,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society.

    TuckerFarrow Report

    It’s no secret that being bombarded with negative headlines can really weigh on your mood. Whether it’s natural disasters, or the latest pandemic numbers, constantly taking in bad news can make anyone feel anxious, drained, and a little hopeless. Research shows that the more we expose ourselves to upsetting news, on TV, social media, or even newspapers, the more it can slowly chip away at our mental wellbeing.

    The brain reacts to constant stress, and even small doses of worry can build up over time. That’s why mental health experts often suggest stepping back, taking a break, and letting yourself breathe. It’s not ignoring reality, it’s protecting your mind from emotional overload.
    #4

    This Woman Was So Nervous About Flying, So A Flight Attendant Explained Every Sound And Bump, And Even Sat Here Holding Her Hand

    Flight attendant sitting on airplane floor talking to passenger, showing faith in humanity restored through kindness.

    Molly Simonson Lee Report

    #5

    Today We Did This Lady's Yard

    Two men smiling with an elderly woman on a porch, showing faith in humanity restored through kindness of strangers.

    She was telling us how the man next door was charging her to cut her yard, and she could not afford it because she is on a fix income and just came out of the hospital. She also said how he harasses her for the payment. But she need not worry no more because Raising Men Lawn Care Service will be doing her lawn for FREE, just like how we do the rest of the lawns, and will get her lawn done every two weeks. She can use the money on things that she really needs, like medication. We are making a difference.

    Rodney Smith Jr. Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good for them, although it's sad that anyone has to worry about paying for medication they need. But these two guys are heroes!

    #6

    Someone Put A Sharpie And Post-Its In The Women’s Locker Room At The Gym, And This Was The Result

    Colorful sticky notes with positive messages on a mirror, showcasing faith in humanity and kindness from strangers.

    Starkblastx Report

    One study conducted in the spring of 2020 surveyed over 2,200 adults to understand how constant news consumption impacted emotions. The findings were clear: people who frequently sought updates about the pandemic, were far more likely to report feelings of stress, anxiety, and emotional exhaustion.

    This highlights a simple truth: information overload can hurt us just as much as actual bad events. It’s not that knowing less is better, but balancing the news you consume and limiting your exposure can significantly reduce stress. The study proves that even a little pause from the endless cycle of negative updates can help you reclaim your peace of mind.
    #7

    Couple Moves Out Of The Way For A Photo

    Two strangers smiling on a train, moved to reveal a clear view of Mount Fuji, showcasing kindness and faith in humanity restored.

    butterbooter Report

    #8

    Do The Same Thing And We Can Be A Better Society

    Tweet showing a heartwarming story of kindness between strangers, illustrating faith in humanity restored.

    Ryder56004614 Report

    #9

    This Really Warmed Me Up

    Kind stranger secretly helps an older woman afford groceries, restoring faith in humanity with a $20 bill.

    kausthubnarayan Report

    But it’s not all doom and gloom. For every distressing headline, there are stories that restore faith in humanity and remind us that kindness still exists in abundance. Take Harsh Mandavia, for example, co-owner of Harsh Thali and Parathas in Mumbai. Along with his mother, he runs a small eatery serving delicious, homemade food to locals and visitors alike. What began as a humble business for survival soon transformed into something extraordinary.

    During the pandemic, they served nearly 15,000 free meals to people in need, from struggling families to elderly individuals who had no one else to rely on. Their small act of generosity quickly turned into a lifeline for many, proving that human compassion can thrive even in the toughest times.

    #10

    "Putpocketing"

    Reddit user spreads faith in humanity restored by secretly giving $50 to a woman in need after overhearing her.

    TH02N Report

    #11

    A Stranger On Reddit Painted My Favourite Picture Of Me And My Son

    Two people cycling on a city street during the day, illustrating faith in humanity and kindness between strangers.

    r37n1w Report

    #12

    My 18-Year-Old Is Donating Stem Cells Today To A Stranger With Blood Cancer. Proud Is An Understatement

    Young man receiving treatment in hospital bed, showing faith in humanity restored through kind healthcare support.

    CheeseFace83 Report

    “My mom just wanted to keep a roof over our heads and make sure we had food on the table,” Harsh recalls. “She faced countless struggles while trying to build a life for us, but along the way, she met kind people who offered help without expecting anything in return.

    That generosity inspired her to pay it forward.” Harsh explains that this philosophy became the foundation of their business: it wasn’t just about food, it was about serving people with care and empathy. The experience shaped both Harsh and his mother, teaching them the real value of community, compassion, and giving back, even when times were hard.
    #13

    Saw This Guy At Walmart Buying All Of Their Remaining Santa Hats

    A person pushing a shopping cart filled with donated goods at a store, showing faith in humanity restored.

    I asked what he was buying them for he said, "I do this every year after Christmas and donate them to children's hospitals for next year".

    banginbowties Report

    #14

    The Best Kind Of Kids

    Pugs enjoying a slide on a small playground, showcasing kindness and faith in humanity restored.

    Dressie Report

    #15

    Definitely Won’t Regret It Once You Get Your First Call

    Screenshot of a tweet about using the Be My Eyes app to help a blind person pick almond milk, showcasing faith in humanity restored.

    ellsmoove Report

    “We started reaching out to old age homes and orphanages as well,” Harsh continues. “Many elderly people have no one to care for them, and children in orphanages often go without proper meals. We wanted to make a difference, even in a small way. Providing nutritious, homemade meals was our way of showing that someone cares. Harsh and his mother treated every interaction as a chance to bring comfort and hope. Feeding people became more than a business, it became a mission rooted in kindness, empathy, and social responsibility.

    #16

    A Dasher Left This In My Mailbox. I Tipped $100 On A $60 Order

    Handwritten letter showing faith in humanity restored as strangers share kindness and make each other’s day.

    southwesthex Report

    #17

    Thank You Librarian

    Tweet about strangers showing kindness at a library, restoring faith in humanity through helping a lost woman with disabilities.

    rosseepoo Report

    #18

    At 7-Eleven, I Asked The Cashier How Much For 8 Wings, She Says 10.50, Then I Asked How Much For 6 Wings, She Says 7.50, I Said Then I Will Take The 6 Wings

    Box of glazed fried chicken wings, showcasing a tasty example of strangers spreading kindness and faith in humanity restored.

    She smiles at me and says, “I think I understand.” Then she charged me for 6 wings, and when I got home, I realized she had given me 8 wings.

    ChiMeraRa Report

    “We truly believe that anyone in a position to help should do so,” Harsh says. “Even small acts matter. It doesn’t have to be a grand gesture. Cooking a few extra meals, donating supplies, or sharing a little time can brighten someone’s day and inspire others to do the same.”

    Harsh emphasizes that generosity isn’t about wealth or fame; it’s about caring and taking action when you can. Their approach shows that helping others doesn’t require heroic effort, just consistent thoughtfulness.
    #19

    Look At How Awesome Humans Are

    Reddit post sharing a kind gesture of buying candy for a stressed cashier, restoring faith in humanity.

    TH02N Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I picked that idea up from a Bored Panda article several years ago and did it several times when I still lived in the US. Each time I did it, it was a real hit. I would suggest it as a fun thing to do, especially since most cashiers in the US don't make that much money.

    #20

    I Lost My Wallet. These Boys Found It And Wouldn't Accept Any Reward. People Are Good

    Three happy children on a sunny beach showing kindness and joyful moments restoring faith in humanity.

    pen_and_inc Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This year when there was trick or treating in my village, at the end of the evening a little boy came up and was talking to me. He said that the next day at school he always takes extra candy in for the kids who didn't get as much as he did. I added a very large extra handful to his bucket. Young people can be awesome.

    #21

    Our Local Library Has A "Fix-It-Fair" Where Local Experts Volunteer Their Expertise To Fix Stuff For Free. My Guy Austin Got My Generator Up And Running And Wanted Nothing But A Handshake

    Young man smiling next to a red Honda generator, showing faith in humanity restored through acts of kindness.

    Every so often, the Donelson Library (a suburb of Nashville) hosts a "Fix-it-Fair", and local experts volunteer to help folks out. They fix lamps, sharpen knives, and get lawnmowers running, whatever you need. My guy Austin got a bit rained on to fix my generator, but he had it humming in about 20 minutes. Humans at their best.

    Cranialscrewtop Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh Lord, I used to live in Donelson for about 6 months. I haven't thought of that place in years!

    “When COVID hit, our business suffered huge losses,” Harsh admits. “Yet one day, a loyal customer called, asking if we could prepare meals for 100 people who were struggling. We immediately said yes. Even though we couldn’t fully pay our vendors, they generously provided supplies on credit. It became a team effort, with everyone pitching in to make it happen. That single act of generosity snowballed into a wave of help for countless people.” The experience taught them that kindness is contagious. By helping one person, you often inspire a chain reaction that reaches far beyond what you imagined.

    #22

    A Random Stranger From Germany Saved My Mom's Life A Few Years Ago. Yesterday My Mom Received This

    Letter from a genetic twin offering hope and support, showing faith in humanity restored through kindness to strangers.

    Made me smile, and tear up a little... good tears. The letter has been held back for a period of time and is not dated, but we are just over 3 years from the stem cell transplant procedure. My mom has gotten to spend several more years with us and my children, and hopefully many more to come. All because of the kindness and caring for humanity from a complete stranger from the other side of the world (we are Canadian).

    She was given about 6 months to live just before the donor was found. Thank you, kind stranger. Hopefully, you won't be a stranger for much longer. We will 100% be reaching out.

    Razzore Report

    #23

    The Young Guy Sitting Down Was Struggling With His Tie

    Older man helping a stranger tie his necktie at a bus stop, showcasing faith in humanity restored through kindness.

    The woman in the red coat noticed and asked, "Do you know how to tie it properly?" The young guy said, "No ma'am." She taps her husband and says, "Come to this side [her right side; he was standing on her left side] and teach this young man how to tie his tie."

    The older gentleman moved without hesitation [almost a reflex response] and gave him a step-by-step tutorial; then, afterward, the elder gentleman watched the young gentleman repeat the steps and show him that he had it. I was some distance away (but close enough to hear the exchange), and got even closer to snap this candid photo of the tutorial in progress before hopping on the train. I LOVE THIS.

    Redd Desmond Thomas Report

    #24

    A Stranger Drew My Girlfriend And I Sitting At A Bar In Austin. He Didn’t Ask For Anything, He Just Set The Drawing On The Bar, Smiled, And Walked Away

    Framed sketch of two strangers smiling and talking, capturing a moment of faith in humanity restored kindness.

    ConvictedConvict Report

    “Eventually, we were able to deliver over 40,000 rotis to hungry families in the outskirts of Mumbai,” Harsh says proudly. “Donations and support poured in from people across the world. It was overwhelming and heartwarming at the same time. The community’s generosity allowed us to continue feeding people even when times were toughest. The gratitude and smiles we received made every challenge worth it. It proved that when people come together, even small efforts can grow into something extraordinary.” 

    Harsh concludes with a warm smile, “You don’t have to be rich or famous to make a difference. Caring matters more than wealth. A small act of kindness, a simple meal, a helping hand, or even a smile, can change someone’s entire day, or even their life. That’s the magic of human compassion.” His story is a reminder that giving doesn’t have to be monumental. Every little act counts, and when combined with effort, generosity, and persistence, it can create something truly transformative.

    #25

    A Stranger Paid For, Dried And Folded My Laundry When I, Completely Overwhelmed With Stress And Anxiety From School, Accidentally Fell Asleep

    Folded clothes including jeans and towels neatly stacked on a white surface showing faith in humanity restored acts.

    miichaelscotch Report

    #26

    Wholesome Tall People

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a kind stranger noticing visibility issues at a concert, restoring faith in humanity.

    M_W_99 Report

    #27

    I Got A Flat, And Although My BF Was On The Phone Trying To Help, I Was Struggling To Loosen The Lug Nuts

    Strangers helping change a flat tire at a gas station, showing faith in humanity restored through kind actions.

    Then these guys came up. They spoke limited English but gestured toward the tire. They put my spare on, and I was back on the road in no time. I thanked them and tried to offer them $ to no avail.

    kdbice Report

    Harsh and his mother truly have enormous hearts, just like the countless strangers in these posts who went out of their way to help others. Each act of kindness, no matter how small, has the power to brighten someone’s day. Which of these stories made you smile the most? Have you done something kind recently that made a difference? Share your experiences and let the ripple of generosity continue.
    #28

    She Crocheted All These Hats For A Local Shelter. It's Absolutely Incredible. Happy Holidays Everyone

    Elderly woman smiling behind a counter filled with colorful hand-knitted hats, showcasing faith in humanity restored.

    Majicjack2434 Report

    #29

    Barista Asked How I Was Doing, And I Said, "Honestly, Not Too Great"

    Hand holding espresso cup with handwritten message spreading kindness and faith in humanity restored.

    mosaicsouls Report

    #30

    Someone Drove 10 Miles To Deliver My Purse Home 2 Days After I Lost It

    Handwritten note on envelope showing stranger returned lost purse, restoring faith in humanity with kindness.

    They didn’t take any of the money from it, and didn’t leave a name, so I can’t thank them properly. So whoever you are, you are pretty hacking wonderful.

    Mysterious_Ostrich Report

    #31

    A Stranger Knocked On My Door And Gave Me A Homemade Thanksgiving Dinner Last Night And Saved Me From Eating Truckstop Pizza For Dinner

    Plate of homemade comfort food with ham, mashed potatoes, roll, and pie, showing faith in humanity restored through kind gestures.

    LordMackie Report

    #32

    A Stranger Just Gave Me This

    Hand in glove holding a card with encouraging message, showing faith in humanity restored through kindness.

    OpenlyFallible Report

    #33

    In My College’s Caf And This Happened. Thank You Stranger

    A fluffy cat looks up at a bowl of colorful cereal, capturing a moment of faith in humanity restored kindness.

    nevesnow Report

    #34

    So I Proposed To My Girlfriend Yesterday And A Stranger Came Past, Congratulated Us And Offered To Take A Picture With Their Drone

    Couple on the beach smiling next to a marriage proposal written in the sand, showcasing faith in humanity restored.

    JustSambino Report

    #35

    This Is Why I Love What I Do. Thank You For This Letter

    Thank you letter showing faith in humanity restored through kindness to a dementia patient at a salon.

    s_hair_a_ Report

    #36

    It's A Lot More Difficult Than You'd Think To Write In Pepperoni

    Pizza with pepperoni arranged to form the number 25 in a kindness gesture restoring faith in humanity.

    ovrlnd_imprz Report

    #37

    So Cute

    Housekeeper arranges teddy bear lounging with a remote on a neatly made hotel bed showing faith in humanity restored.

    chocolatadisco Report

    #38

    Aww Don't Make Me Cry

    Kind stranger restores faith in humanity by sharing Spider-Man comics that brighten a young boy’s day and boost his confidence.

    instagramsgay Report

    #39

    I Found The Perfect Chair For My Classroom Online For $30, And Then This Happened

    Text message exchange showing kindness as a stranger offers free chair to an infant teacher, restoring faith in humanity.

    wildblueh Report

    #40

    Saw This Woman At The Panda Express Off Broadway Buy Dinner For A Homeless Man And Literally Give Him The Crocs Off Her Feet. Happy Holidays, Oakland

    Several people standing in a line indoors, showing diverse footwear and casual clothing in a public setting.

    realbobenray Report

    #41

    I’ve Been Running A Bakery Out Of My Apartment And A Kind Stranger Reached Out To Me

    Email praising the quality and packaging of cookies, showing faith in humanity restored through kind stranger’s thoughtful gesture.

    mcqueenismymessiah Report

    #42

    I Leave Kind Letters & Gifts For Strangers Around My Town

    Handwritten "open me" notes with hearts, spreading kindness and restoring faith in humanity through strangers' thoughtful acts.

    chloe_creating Report

    #43

    A Lady Donated Around 25k Of Cat Food To Help Me Feed A Colony Of Cats

    Bags of cat food left on a bench next to three cats eating near a trash area, showing faith in humanity restored.

    Honestly, feeding 8 cats plus another 2 that came from outside the colony and already having pets at home, feeding them long-term wasn’t really in my budget, even though I was buying an economic pack. A bag of 1k lasted me two days.

    So I asked in a community app if someone would like to help me feed them or have food laying around that could donate. Two ladies responded to me. One had leftovers due to her cat passing away due to renal failure(rest in peace), and another lady said that she was given the food and gave it to me. A total angel.

    The food will last me more than a month, and I’ll use that time to save money to continue feeding the cats. I’m just so happy, and these acts of kindness fill my heart with hope. And because of that, another time, three people donated beds they don’t spend as much time on the street, which is good. Honestly, they are my free therapy.

    Ambitious_Estimate41 Report

    #44

    That’s So Sweet

    Twitter post about strangers restoring faith in humanity by kindness through gifting action figures to an autistic child.

    DFacobbre Report

    #45

    Such A Nice Man

    Tweet about a bus driver showing kindness by driving a lost passenger home, restoring faith in humanity.

    SimaoCastro Report

    #46

    I Quote Myself, “Wholesomeness On A Higher Level”

    Child's green bike parked by lamppost with a creative sticker, showcasing faith in humanity restored through kind gestures.

    reddit.com Report

    Mystery Lady-Bro Appreciates Teachers

    Tweet about faith in humanity restored as a stranger offers to pay for all school supplies at Target.

    jraychris Report

    Friend's Sister Lost Her Car Key While Jogging, Someone Else Made Sure She Found It

    Car key found surrounded by sticks arranged in a sun pattern on the ground, showcasing faith in humanity restored.

    Majestic_Beard Report

    Should Compliment People More Often

    A heartwarming story showing faith in humanity restored through a stranger’s kindness and personal connection.

    Informal-Ride9351 Report

    #50

    A Stranger Noticed That My Wife And I Have A Cat Art Wall And Left Us A New Piece

    Framed artwork of a cat looking at a goldfish with a handwritten note, showing faith in humanity restored moments.

    crazycatmatt Report

    The Previous Reader Left A Note In My Library Book

    Note showing a kind message on a book page about self-improvement, illustrating faith in humanity restored through simple acts.

    veryberyberry Report

    This Sign On A Hiking Trail Thanking A Good Samaritan

    Sign expressing gratitude to a stranger for kindness and helping during a heart attack, restoring faith in humanity.

    Reformed_Herald Report

    #53

    Strangers Help To Shelter A Dog Tied To A Lamppost And Left Out In The Rain

    Two strangers sharing umbrellas to shelter a dog from rain, showing kindness and faith in humanity restored.

    ritzz2_0 Report

    #54

    This Elderly Stranger Laid Down On The Sidewalk To Greet My Dog

    Man lying on the ground, smiling and playing affectionately with a small dog, capturing faith in humanity restored moment.

    freethink17 Report

    #55

    This Was Left Anonymously On My Doorstep Today. Blank Envelope, I Imagine Some Kind Stranger Must Be Dropping Them Off At Multiple Houses. So Cute

    Handwritten note with a smiley face and a colorful bracelet showing kindness and faith in humanity restored.

    arieljoc Report

    #56

    17 Days Ago My Car Was Stolen. 13 Days Ago I Lost My Job. Had 2 Job Interviews Today And Another Tomorrow. Thank You Kind Stranger

    Positive message decal on back of red car, spreading faith in humanity and kindness to strangers.

    vanhouten_greg Report

    #57

    I Sell On Ebay And Got This In The Mailbox Today

    Handwritten letter expressing gratitude for kindness and care restoring faith in humanity through a generous VHS player sale.

    MarshmallowMatt Report

    #58

    Aww

    Tweet describing strangers showing kindness by saving a goldfish that fell on a train floor, restoring faith in humanity.

    reddit.com Report

    #59

    Hunched Over, Letting My 10 Month Old "Walk" To The Truck, I Saw This Outside An Albertsons, Under A Bush, Completely Blank

    Hand holding a Western Union money order for $805, illustrating acts of kindness and strangers helping each other.

    As a struggling stay-at-home dad, we could have really used this. Turned it into the counter, turns out it's an old man's rent $ and he'd been stressing all day about it.

    ImThe1Wh0 Report

    #60

    How To Manage A Bar

    Reddit post sharing a story of strangers helping ensure safety and restoring faith in humanity at a crowded bar.

    MohanBhargava Report

    #61

    Cool Dude Helping This Girl

    Person shares story of a total stranger restoring faith in humanity by saving her life during asthma attack.

    ajfoucault Report

    #62

    Little Girl Buying Ice Cream

    Man in ice cream truck holding a blue rock, smiling after a kind stranger's gesture restoring faith in humanity.

    ajfoucault Report

    #63

    This Nice Guy

    Person helps woman after robbery by staying with her all day, filing police report, and sharing drinks to restore faith in humanity.

    Kronyzx Report

    #64

    This Is What Life Is Truly About… Connecting At All Ages, Across All Demographics To Uplift One Another

    Two strangers pose together against a brick wall, showcasing their outfits and spreading faith in humanity restored.

    bxksintokyo Report

    #65

    I Cleaned A Home And I Found Around $1200. She Literally Had Money Everywhere. On The Floor And In Bags. I Gave Back All The Money

    Person wearing gloves and mask finding money in trash, showing kindness and faith in humanity restored moments.

    I'm an extreme cleaner in New York, and I help others with free cleaning. They have mental or physical issues. Please don't judge. She is super nice, and she left $50 on the countertop every day.

    CleanwithBarbie Report

    #66

    This Is An Amazing Story

    Strangers restoring faith in humanity by offering support and kindness to a man struggling with loneliness and pain.

    amrindersr16 Report

    #67

    It Was So Cute

    Single AirPod placed inside a small sauce container as a kind gesture restoring faith in humanity.

    NedNeutrality Report

    #68

    Stories Like This Make Me So Happy

    Strangers showing kindness on a flight, restoring faith in humanity with caring moments and heartfelt connections.

    Ociera__ Report

    #69

    Lady Came Into The Hospital With Her Sleeping Baby & Was Struggling Between Holding Her Baby & Filling Out Paperwork When

    Older man showing faith in humanity restored by gently holding a sleeping child while a woman writes nearby in a waiting room.

    This kind soul asked her if she would like him to hold her baby while she filled out her information. He rocked the baby as if he was his own. Faith in humanity restored.

    ctran328 , www.goodmorningamerica.com Report

    Never Too Old To Be Who You Want

    Older woman shares her story about love, highlighting touching moments that restore faith in humanity among strangers.

    Hf8uz Report

    Watching The Game As Bros

    Two strangers sitting together watching a basketball game, showing an act of kindness and faith in humanity restored.

    TrevBales Report

    #72

    His Help Restore My Faith In Humanity

    Man helping two kids repair a broken bike in the rain, showing kindness and faith in humanity restored.

    Sherje S Encabo Report

    #73

    This Incredibly Happy Baby

    Text post about a total stranger and a baby waving at each other, restoring faith in humanity moments.

    jellybeanbitch Report

    Fooled Her Into Getting A “Photo” Taken. Thank You Strangers For Completing This Perfect Day

    Man kneeling and proposing by marina, a touching moment showing faith in humanity restored through kindness between strangers.

    sickn0te_ Report

    I Was Having A Pretty Awful Day Till A Random Stranger Drove By And Gave Me This

    Hand holding a holiday card with a 20-dollar bill and a note encouraging kindness and paying it forward.

    I'm going to buy a stranger a coffee tomorrow.

    bite_your_tongue Report

    #76

    Was Shoveling Mulch On The Side Of The Road When These Two Stopped In To Help. They Were On Their Lunch Break And Decided To Help A Stranger

    Two workers in safety vests filling a trailer with mulch, showcasing faith in humanity restored through kind actions.

    SardonicTwist Report

    #77

    My Daughter (7) Randomly Started Unloading The Stranger's Behind Us Cart In The Grocery Store

    Child leaning on shopping cart while waiting in line behind shopper inside grocery store, faith in humanity restored moment.

    Zentach Report

    Remember To Be Nice To Others

    Text message exchange showing kindness between strangers restoring faith in humanity with supportive and caring replies.

    I was going through a really rough day and decided to text my best friend's number. He passed in 2021. Needless to say, I was incredibly humbled and grateful for this stranger.

    Majestic_Ear_8565 Report

    Thankful For This Nomad And His Shy Little Puppy Who Invited Us Into His Yurt For Milk Tea And Naan. Even Though He Has Little, He Didn’t Even Hesitate To Welcome Two Strangers

    Man eating inside a warm tent, dog lying on patterned carpet, and tents set in a mountainous outdoor landscape.

    High in the Pamir Mountains on the China and Pakistan border, as the sun neared retirement, we walked the grasslands, crossed streams, observed livestock, and marveled at the yurts. When we came upon an elderly man tending to his cattle and goats, we asked him, in Chinese, if we could set up a tent just outside his yurt. This poor man seemed confused, so we used charades to draw the scene: folding hands like a tent and resting my head in my hands. The man understood this universal language and motioned us to follow him into his yurt. Apparently he thought we asked him to sleep in his home.

    Inside the yurt was his young puppy, ever so shy. The yurt was decorated in many colors, pleasantly warm compared to the outside cold, and smelled of freshly made naan and milk tea. The old man offered us these goodies before we could even sit down. Such a simple yet profound experience.

    intofarlands Report

    Lost The Remote For My Speakers At The Park The Other Day, Came Back A Week Later To Find This. Thanks Random Stranger

    Small Bose remote hanging in a plastic sleeve on a chain-link fence showing faith in humanity restored kindness.

    tomabob Report

    #81

    A Stranger Helps A Fellow Passenger Through An In-Flight Panic Attack

    Two strangers holding hands on an airplane, showing faith in humanity and kindness during travel.

    On a flight into NYC today. On the left of the aisle was a young woman. On the other side of the aisle is an older guy. They were traveling separately. We hit some turbulence coming into land, and the young woman started to have a full-blown panic attack.

    The man reached across the aisle, tapped her gently on the shoulder, and asked if she was ok. She turned to him and grabbed his hand so tightly, tears streaming down her face. She said, "I can't do this," and he calmly said, "We're going to be fine. You'll see."

    The man just let her grip his hand all the way until we landed. She calmed down, and once we landed, grabbed his hand with both of hers and said thank you. In a country where it feels pretty divided, this was just a wonderful moment to witness.

    Narrow_Ad_2695 Report

    Found This Surprise At The Golden Gate Bridge. Thank You Random Stranger

    Chalk message saying U R Enough on a red metal beam, symbolizing faith in humanity restored and kindness from strangers.

    Corruptgabe Report

    Leaving For Work When I Found 3 Strangers Helping Free A Squirrel That Somehow Got His Head Stuck Between The Pickets Of My Fence

    Two men helping each other fix a broken white fence gate, showing faith in humanity restored through kind gestures.

    NekkidKranium Report

    #84

    My Wallet Was Stolen Out Of My Car A Few Nights Ago And I Found This At My Front Door This Morning. Thank You, Kind Stranger

    Several lost cards found and returned with a handwritten note restoring faith in humanity by total strangers.

    Rinkytinker Report

    #85

    This Guy Lugged Up Dry Ice And Boxes Of Ice Cream Sandwiches To Give Out To Passing Hikers. Huron Peak, Colorado, USA

    Man dressed as an ice cream cone shares treats with a hiker, uplifting strangers and restoring faith in humanity outdoors.

    Callme-risley Report

    My Husband Lost His Wedding Ring In The Sea Yesterday. A Strange Man Has Just Returned It To Him. He Wouldn't Accept Any Money

    Close-up of a hand with a silver ring symbolizing faith in humanity restored through kind acts of strangers.

    nerdytalk1981 Report

    Accidentally Backed Into Her Car The Night Before

    Text conversation showing strangers kindly clarifying a minor car dent, restoring faith in humanity moments.

    martusameri Report

    #88

    The Kindness Of Strangers Saved My Family During A Horrible Experience

    Crowded airport terminal filled with travelers, illustrating faith in humanity restored through acts of kindness among strangers.

    I never post anything, but I have to share this experience my family and I had today. This picture is of the immigration line entering CUN airport.

    Everyone here waited at least 2 hours, many of them waited even longer because nobody knew where the lines were. While deep in this mass of sweaty, angry people, my youngest daughter (1) had a full-on meltdown, leading to her projectile vomiting on her mother. While I could speak at length on the failings of the airport that led to this inhumane situation, I want to focus on what happened next.

    In tears and worried about our daughter's health, my wife begged me to do something about the situation, so in a last-ditch effort, I ran to the front of the line and begged someone to let us skip the front. To my surprise, every single person, people who were overheated and angry, told me I could move my family to the front of the line. Complete strangers helped me move all of our luggage and the stroller to the front, allowing us to get our baby girl hydrated and cooled down.

    These kind strangers all chose to do the right thing even at their own expense, and I will be forever grateful to them. They made me smile, but more importantly, they made me hopeful.

    SirDeeeds Report

    Be More Like Abdul

    Man holding a cut bike lock with a railway worker smiling, restoring faith in humanity and kindness among strangers.

    paone22 Report

    #90

    Rest In Peace, Midas

    Basket with tennis balls and a note honoring a lost dog, showing faith in humanity restored through kindness.

    Unlikely-Username Report

    All I've Ever Wanted Is A Nice Photo With Someone That I Love. Thank You To The Kind Stranger That Said Yes To Taking This

    Man holding a corgi smiling in front of a waterfall, capturing a moment of faith in humanity restored.

    BoringAeneas Report

    #92

    A Friendly Stranger Let Her Sit In His Lamborghini Aventador. How Many Other Children Can Say They’ve Done This? Or Adults For That Matter

    Young girl smiling while sitting in a luxury car, showing faith in humanity restored through small joyful moments.

    Dew-fan-forever- Report

    A Kind Stranger Found My Girlfriend's Keys And Left Them For Us. Faith In Humanity Restored

    Keys with cartoon cow keychain left hanging on a white car door handle, faith in humanity restored moment.

    MathGuyTony Report

    #94

    Had A Nice Conversation With A Young Lady At The Register While I Waited. Didn’t Find This Until I Got Home And Opened The Bag

    Takeout container with a handwritten note saying you are super nice and a smiley, showing kindness from strangers.

    chalwar Report

    This Is What Humanity Is All About

    Customer at El Sur Street Food Co. helped by kind employee paying for food, restoring faith in humanity with kindness.

    Ronda Chung Report

    #96

    I Received An Anonymous Gift In The Mail Today From A Complete Stranger

    Hand holding a $50 gift card with a handwritten note showing strangers making each other's day, faith in humanity restored.

    Dissessence Report

    A Stranger Left This On My Front Porch This Morning

    Handwritten note with five-dollar bill found and returned, showing faith in humanity restored through stranger kindness.

    DezDispenser88 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're Canadian - I'm surprised they didn't apologise for finding it. ;-)

    #98

    Having A Bad Time And A Stranger Gave Me This And Now I’m Crying Even More Than I Already Was

    Hand holding a note saying God love you, Have a nice day, with purple flowers, spreading faith in humanity restored.

    So I was at lunch with my family and it wasn’t going well so I got up and left because I needed to just not be there for a bit. I was sitting on a stone wall, and there was a landscaper nearby that saw me and asked if I was okay. A few minutes later he came over and handed me this and said he didn’t speak much English but wrote his number on the back if I wanted to talk to someone. I’m having a pretty bad afternoon, and this is one of the nicest things someone has done for me in a very long time. I’m not even religious at all, but just the fact that he cared enough about a stranger to do this was just very heartwarming, especially when I was just not having a good time.

    sciencenerd22 Report

    I’m At A Resort In Mexico Enjoying The Evening Vibes On My Balcony. I Sneezed And A Stranger Yelled Bless You! And I Yelled Back A Thank You. Wholesome

    Night view of a resort pool illuminated with blue lights surrounded by palm trees, restoring faith in humanity moments.

    c_llie Report

    #100

    Thank You Kind Stranger, I Will Forever Be In Your Debt

    View from inside a car showing a handmade sign warning of speed trap ahead, illustrating strangers helping each other.

    YupYup_3 Report

    #101

    A Helping Hand Indeed

    Man on subway politely asks strangers to take a picture, showing faith in humanity restored through kindness.

    kevinowdziej Report

    #102

    Bro Kept Her From Being Stranded After Fireworks

    Hand holding keys and a note left by a stranger, showing faith in humanity restored through kind acts.

    sambones718 Report

