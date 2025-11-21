ADVERTISEMENT

Spend enough time on the internet and the world will start to feel crazy and a little scary. However, your algorithm might not be an accurate representation of the big picture. On the contrary, chances are tech companies are manipulating it to distort your perception of what's real.

So let's offset the balance.

The subreddit r/Eyebleach presents itself as "the catch-all community for sharing beautiful, happy, or adorable content," and it's exactly what you need after you inadvertently find yourself doomscrolling—again.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Momma Cat's Love Does Not Discriminate

Calico cat cuddling a small brown puppy surrounded by kittens on a soft blanket, wholesome photo for eye bleach.

a1oner_bvcksn6 Report

12points
POST
gingersnapiniowa avatar
Gingersnap In Iowa
Gingersnap In Iowa
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pup looks like 'what did I get myself into?'

1
1point
reply
manic_mama avatar
Manic Mama
Manic Mama
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pup looks like 'mama, they threatening me. Save me mama'

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
RELATED:
    #2

    This Stray Calico At My Campus Has Been Promoted To Building Manager

    Calico cat wearing an ID tag sleeping peacefully on a table, a wholesome photo for eye bleach content.

    Agitated_Spell Report

    11points
    POST
    salttypepper avatar
    Saltypepper
    Saltypepper
    Community Member
    Premium     27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope this chunk get lots of live and TREATS for all her work...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #3

    Goat In A Coat Doin A Tappy On A Cappy

    A small goat wearing a red sweater balancing on the head of a calm capybara, a wholesome and cute animal moment.

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    9points
    POST

    Our information diet is important. For example, people struggling with their mental health are more likely to browse negative content online, and in turn, that negative content makes their symptoms worse, according to a series of studies by researchers at MIT.

    These findings were outlined by Tali Sharot, an adjunct professor of cognitive neuroscience at MIT and professor at University College London, and Christopher A. Kelly, a former visiting PhD student who was a member of Sharot's Affective Brain Lab when the studies were conducted and is now a postdoc at Stanford University's Institute for Human-Centered AI.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Our study shows a causal, bidirectional relationship between health and what you do online. We found that people who already have mental health symptoms are more likely to go online and more likely to browse for information that ends up being negative or fearful," Sharot says. "After browsing this content, their symptoms become worse. It is a feedback loop."
    #4

    He's Fully Charged

    Orange cat lying on the floor with warm sunlight pattern on its back, a wholesome photo for eye bleach.

    MyNameGifOreilly Report

    8points
    POST
    nukunyara avatar
    Nuku Nyara
    Nuku Nyara
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cat bus from my Neighbor Totoro.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Learning From The Best

    Two kittens cuddling together while watching a cartoon on a tablet, a wholesome moment of eye bleach joy.

    Eternal-Cuphead Report

    8points
    POST
    #6

    The Perfect Best Man

    Cat dressed in a tuxedo in a stroller with flowers, a wholesome photo perfect for eye bleach to cleanse your eyes.

    Infamous_Bit_4360 Report

    8points
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Only if the cat actually likes being in this thing, or if there was absolutely no possibility of leaving him home. Most cats would hate this, and you shouldn't force your cat to go through that just because you think it's adorable.

    1
    1point
    reply
    nukunyara avatar
    Nuku Nyara
    Nuku Nyara
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The most perfect Distinguished Gentleman of Best Men 🎩🎩🎩

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The studies looked at the browsing habits of more than 1,000 people, using natural language processing to calculate a negative score and a positive score for each web page visited, as well as scores for anger, fear, anticipation, trust, surprise, sadness, joy, and disgust.

    Participants also completed questionnaires to assess their mental health and indicated their mood directly before and after browsing sessions. The researchers discovered that participants expressed better moods after browsing less-negative web pages, while participants with worse pre-browsing moods tended to browse more-negative web pages.
    #7

    Highland Cow Baby

    Fluffy baby calf standing in wood shavings inside a wooden pen, a wholesome photo for eye bleach moments.

    gbpc Report

    8points
    POST
    #8

    Spotted Cat Getting Comfy Under The Blanket

    A dog and a cat cuddling together on a red blanket, a wholesome photo perfect for eye bleach moments.

    kushpyro1 Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Cookie Paw

    Close-up of a cat’s paw between two cookies resembling a unique treat in wholesome photos for eye bleach.

    eravulgarisexplorare Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In a subsequent study, participants were asked to read information from two web pages randomly selected from either six negative web pages or six neutral pages. They then indicated their mood levels both before and after viewing the pages. Again, the participants exposed to negative web pages reported being in a worse mood than those who viewed neutral pages and subsequently visited more-negative pages when asked to browse the internet for 10 minutes.
    #10

    My Pet Cow Chunk Gave Birth Yesterday. I Am So Proud Of Her

    A mother cow gently nuzzling her newborn calf resting on straw in a rustic barn wholesome photo.

    Modern-Moo Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Long-Tailed Tit, Tiny Bird From Japan

    Close-up of a small, fluffy white and gray bird in mid-flight, a wholesome photo perfect for eye bleach.

    Sartew Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    Just A Baby Stoat

    A tiny sleeping baby animal curled up in a hand, one of 65 wholesome photos serving as eye bleach.

    rickyhorror Report

    6points
    POST
    salttypepper avatar
    Saltypepper
    Saltypepper
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I.WANT.ONE.NOOOOOW!!!!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    "The results contribute to the ongoing debate regarding the relationship between mental health and online behavior," the researchers wrote.

    "Most research addressing this relationship has focused on the quantity of use, such as screen time or frequency of social media use, which has led to mixed conclusions. Here, instead, we focus on the type of content browsed and find that its affective properties are causally and bidirectionally related to mental health and mood."
    #13

    Grandma: Don't You Dare Bring A Dog Over! 30 Seconds Later

    Elderly woman sitting on a chair outside holding a puppy, a wholesome photo perfect for eye bleach and cleansing your eyes.

    HotelSpecial Report

    6points
    POST
    #14

    ‘He Aint Heavy He’s My Brother.’

    Two playful lion cubs in the snow creating a wholesome moment perfect for eye bleach and cleansing your eyes.

    SunCloud-777 Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    Otis The Bat-Eared Fox

    Cute animal with large ears standing on snow, a wholesome photo that acts as eye bleach for cleansing your eyes.

    rickyhorror Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But here's the part that turns this seemingly inconsequential list and other feel-good publications into something more than just a scroll.

    The researchers found that interventions can alter browsing choices and improve mood—a follow-up study showed that those who viewed more positive content reported a significantly better mood.
    #16

    "Witness My Magnificence, Mere Human"

    Adorable cat wearing a pearl necklace and jeweled crown, a wholesome photo perfect for eye bleach to cleanse your eyes.

    rickyhorror Report

    5points
    POST
    nukunyara avatar
    Nuku Nyara
    Nuku Nyara
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Elegant and so Bonita!👑👑👑

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Fell Asleep In The Food Container

    Sleeping kitten curled up inside a clear container of dry food, a wholesome photo to cleanse your eyes from the horrors.

    -_no- Report

    5points
    POST
    #18

    Kitten Followed Me Home And Decided She Wants To Stay. Help Me Figure Out A Name For Her

    Orange tabby kitten held up outside with green trees and blue sky, a wholesome photo for eye bleach content.

    SubjectTaken03 Report

    5points
    POST

    A study published in PLOS One supports this notion. It also found that being exposed to news that contains an element of kindness can ease the effects of reading distressing news stories.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "The negative exposure we have in the media makes us think that the world is more dangerous than it really is,” says Kathryn Buchanan, co-author of the paper and a psychology professor at the University of Essex, United Kingdom.

    "Seeing others' kindness helps us maintain this belief that the world isn’t that bad."
    #19

    In My Backyard

    Group of baby rabbits huddled together under a log, a wholesome photo perfect for eye bleach to cleanse your eyes.

    KaleidoscopeTight321 Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    It's Kinda Hot In Turkey

    Four cats comfortably lounging inside a glass freezer in a small shop, a wholesome and calming scene.

    biswajit388 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Mama Hedgehog With Her Tiny Hoglets

    Hedgehog with newborn babies on a green textured surface in a wholesome photo for eye bleach and cleansing.

    Nabzav Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    To arrive at that conclusion, Buchanan and Gillian Sandstrom, a senior lecturer in the psychology of kindness at the University of Sussex, split 1,800 participants into several groups — each of which was shown news clips or articles about a recent catastrophic event in the UK. Some of the groups were solely exposed to upsetting news, while others were subsequently shown a story about a heroic act or a more lighthearted subject.

    The group that was strictly shown unsettling news reported increases in negative emotions and decreases in positive feelings. That group also indicated feeling more pessimistic about humanity and society. Meanwhile, participants who were also shown stories of kindness reported feeling fewer negative emotions, coupled with increases in positive emotion. That group reported a more optimistic view of the world.
    #22

    Looks Like A Stable Relationship

    Two horses nuzzling in a fenced grassy area, a wholesome photo perfect for eye bleach to cleanse your eyes.

    MacDefoon Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    They Have A Connection

    Man with beard and dog sharing a tender moment, a wholesome photo perfect for eye bleach and cleansing your eyes.

    Jezirath Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    This Bird Hiding Amongst The Flowers

    Pink and white parrot perched among vibrant pink flowers, a wholesome photo perfect for eye bleach and visual cleansing.

    kenistod Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The researchers also found that "there's something special about kindness in particular," Buchanan said, noting that while amusing stories (such as swearing parrots or classic jokes) diminished the effects of upsetting news, stories about acts of kindness were even more powerful.

    "Following news stories that feature others' kindness has a real set of emotional and cognitive benefits for people," Buchanan added. "It serves as a kind of reset button that allows us to have this faith in humanity."

    When humans witness an act of kindness, "it gives us a special feeling called elevation," "that warm, fuzzy feeling in the chest," and "an immediate rush of wanting to be a better person."

    These findings might sound intuitive, but we consume so much content out of inertia, without stopping to think about why we landed on this particular ragebait clip or that infuriating political speech. Sometimes, we need to remind ourselves that there's more.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    I See No God Up Here Other Than Me

    A cat sitting on a post watches five alpacas standing in a grassy field with a fence and tree in the background.

    AravRAndG Report

    5points
    POST
    #26

    The Photographer Is Joined By Lion Cub Acting As His Guide/Apprentice. Credit: Djamel Hadj Aissa

    Wildlife photographer lying in the sand with a lion cub sitting on a folding chair beside him, wholesome photo moment.

    SunCloud-777 Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    I Always Hear People Say “Hi Doggy” But They Don’t Know Her Name. I Wanted To Change That. Now I Hear People Say “Hi Emma”

    Dog peeking out of a window named Emma, one of the wholesome photos that serve as eye bleach to cleanse your eyes.

    _SWANS_CAN_BE_GAY_ Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Look At That Smile... Bro Has No Enemies

    Cute leopard gecko next to a cricket, a wholesome photo perfect for eye bleach to cleanse your eyes from the world's horrors

    No_Boysenberry4755 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Baby Turtle Begins His Life

    Baby sea turtle crawling on beach sand toward ocean at sunrise in a wholesome photo for eye bleach moments.

    EddieBrock99 Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    Im A Shelter Vet Tech And Caught My Coworker Sleeping On The Job

    Sleeping gray kitten curled on a red and black blanket in a wholesome photo perfect for eye bleach to cleanse your eyes.

    MegaNymphia Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Nosfercatu

    Fluffy cat lying on its back with eyes closed, looking peaceful in a wholesome photo for eye bleach content.

    a1oner_bvcksn6 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    A Newborn Baby Malayan Tapir At The Point Defiance Zoo, The Second Calf Born In Their 120 Year History

    Baby tapir with distinctive spotted and striped coat standing on hay, a wholesome photo serving as eye bleach for viewers.

    ExoticShock Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Smol Furry Bunny

    Sleeping baby bunny resting on a soft blanket while being gently petted, a wholesome photo for eye bleach.

    ArsenikShooter Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    Spotted The Most Darling Little Hamster!

    Cute hamster sitting in a food bowl inside a cage, a wholesome photo perfect for eye bleach to cleanse your eyes.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Tree Kangaroo And Pouch Baby

    Tree kangaroo eating a leaf with a joey peeking out, a wholesome photo perfect for eye bleach to cleanse your eyes.

    gbpc Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    They Have Been Together For 9 Years

    Two cats sitting close together on a counter in a sunroom, a wholesome photo perfect for eye bleach moments.

    TheOneWithCatPyjama Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    My Best Boy Waking Up From A Nap. He Has A Chocolate Chip Cookie On His Belly

    Tabby cat lying on its back on a colorful crocheted blanket, a wholesome photo perfect as eye bleach for soothing views.

    wahwahwaaaaaah Report

    3points
    POST
    nukunyara avatar
    Nuku Nyara
    Nuku Nyara
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you give a mouse a cookie...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #38

    He's Just A Chill Guy

    Close-up of a deer in a snowy yard, a wholesome photo perfect as eye bleach to cleanse your eyes.

    rickyhorror Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    The Albino Deer Who Lives By My Cousin In Northern Wisconsin Had Albino Babies This Year

    White deer nursing its fawn in a grassy field near the edge of a forest, a wholesome eye bleach moment.

    CriticalYikes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Groundhog Shower

    Wet groundhog standing upright being rinsed with shower water in a white tiled bathroom wholesome photo

    gbpc Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Just A Shy Little Guy

    Adorable raccoon peeking from behind a tree in lush green grass wholesome photo for eye bleach moments.

    lmaosmh Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Six Months Of Growth. Can’t Say I’d Ask For A Better Bundle Of Chaos

    Side-by-side photos of a husky dog and puppy sitting inside a car, a wholesome photo for eye bleach content.

    AdventurousPlace6180 Report

    3points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this a coyote?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #43

    My Once Feral Cat, And My Rescued Fighting Dog, Have Started Cuddling Together.😭

    Close-up of a calm cat and dog cuddling together, a wholesome photo to cleanse your eyes from the horrors of the world.

    thebochts Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    A Man And His Best Friend

    Man wearing a beanie affectionately cuddling a large wolf, a wholesome photo to cleanse your eyes from the horrors of the world

    gbpc Report

    3points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm guessing this one is actually a grey wolf. The size of its head!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Baby Elephant With A Blanket

    Baby elephant wrapped in a cozy blue blanket, a wholesome photo perfect as eye bleach to cleanse your eyes.

    Ok_Valuable_9711 Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    ...i Made A Super Cute Sad Mosquito

    Hand holding a crocheted plush creature with large eye, long snout, and black braided tentacles in natural outdoor setting.

    piratedreads Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Those Floofy Hands And Feet

    Cute squirrel eating a nut on a park bench in a wholesome photo that offers eye bleach to cleanse your eyes from the world.

    Complete_Fee6348 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Had An Awesome Binturong Encounter At Khao Kheow Open Zoo

    Man with a tattooed arm wearing glasses and headphones smiling with a bearcat perched on his shoulders in wholesome photo.

    What_a_pal_ Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Red Panda Happily Sploots On A Slab Of Ice

    Red panda lying on a large ice block outdoors, a wholesome photo perfect as eye bleach to soothe the eyes.

    Chronos_desu Report

    2points
    POST
    #50

    Visual Representation Of The Word "Skedaddle"

    Small bird walking on a store floor with shelves of colorful products in the background, wholesome photo for eye bleach.

    lmaosmh Report

    2points
    POST
    #51

    (Water) Puppy Dog Eyes

    A glossy seal resting on a smooth surface near water, a wholesome photo perfect as eye bleach to cleanse your eyes.

    lmaosmh Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    I Hand-Stitched This Little Chubby Gator

    Embroidery hoop with a cute cartoon crocodile and text, a wholesome photo perfect for eye bleach to cleanse your eyes.

    rebordacao Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    We Put Out Food For Feral Cats; These Two Little Pals Have Started Showing Up, Always Together!

    A baby opossum and a skunk eating together at a pet feeding station, a wholesome photo to cleanse your eyes.

    DavidDPerlmutter Report

    2points
    POST
    #54

    Handpainted, I Think She Likes It!

    Iguana looking at a painted portrait of itself in historic royal attire, a wholesome photo for eye bleach.

    Makanilani Report

    2points
    POST
    #55

    My Friend Was Introducing His Kitten To His Cat

    Chubby orange cat sitting on a scratch pad facing a tiny kitten in a wholesome photo for eye bleach content.

    SolidExtreme7377 Report

    2points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chonk - Smol. Smol - Chonk.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Baby Javelina On A Pillow

    Baby wild pig resting on a soft plush toy, a wholesome photo that serves as eye bleach to cleanse your eyes.

    lmaosmh Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Little Guy Playing In My Spare Lumber

    Small animal peeking between weathered wooden planks, a wholesome photo offering eye bleach for soothing visuals.

    Capital-Stay4423 Report

    2points
    POST
    #58

    I Planted A Flower Meadow

    Wildflower meadow under a bright sky, showcasing colorful blooms as wholesome photos for eye bleach and cleansing.

    GuiltyCelebrations Report

    2points
    POST
    #59

    Piggy

    Close-up of a tiny black piglet standing on a brick floor, a wholesome photo perfect for eye bleach.

    gbpc Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    My Cat, Opal

    Gray and white cat resting on a couch, providing one of the wholesome photos that are eye bleach for the soul.

    Awkward_Career_8476 Report

    2points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The cat that got the cream.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    This Melts My Heart

    Young woman sitting with a capybara resting its head on her lap in a wholesome relaxing moment.

    IntroductionDue7945 Report

    2points
    POST
    #62

    Wa

    Adorable seal pup on snowy surface, a wholesome photo perfect for eye bleach to cleanse your eyes from the horrors of the world

    BendyMine785 Report

    2points
    POST
    #63

    Cooling Down

    Two dogs in a small stream, one relaxing in water and the other standing on the side, wholesome eye bleach moment.

    neon_sense_ Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    Dog Stick With An Attachment

    Dog wearing a small blue umbrella hat while holding a wooden stick, a wholesome photo to cleanse your eyes.

    [deleted] Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    I Got A New Kitty. Say Hi To Cheese!

    Light orange cat with wide eyes wearing a collar, a wholesome photo perfect as eye bleach to cleanse your eyes.

    WastelandGunner Report

    1point
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!