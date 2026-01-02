ADVERTISEMENT

Who doesn’t love a little Christmas magic? Especially when it comes in the form of a surprise gift or a sweet gesture that you never really expected in the first place.

Even though we are in the new year, we can still feel that warm and fuzzy feeling of Christmas. The season was full of so many wholesome moments that we are not quite ready to let go.

In 2025, people made Christmas special in all kinds of ways — someone proposed to their partner, someone else spent the day in a cozy cabin by themselves, and some people even left thoughtful surprises for their neighbors.

These and several other heartwarming memories shared by people online is why we love Christmas so much, and can’t wait to carry that holiday cheer into the new year.