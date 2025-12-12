ADVERTISEMENT

When you become a parent, your entire life changes. Suddenly, you’re responsible for the future of this tiny human being who looks up to you. So, it’s understandable that you want to show your love and pride by picking out a suitable name. However, in their quest for uniqueness, some parents take things way too far.

In an online thread, folks revealed the most bizarre and strange names that they’ve personally seen parents give their kids. Mary Christmas, Moonshine, and Alexxzander are just the tip of the iceberg of confusion, and you’ll find even weirder names below.

Keep in mind that this is all for the sake of humor. Nobody’s making fun of the people who have these names; only the fact that these names sound very odd. That being said, it’s a warning to parents to think about how picking overly unique names will impact their kids’ futures.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Group of children eating lunch at school cafeteria, illustrating bizarre and unusual names given to kids. Went to school with a girl named Cafeteria, her nickname was Café. The jokes pretty much wrote themsleves.

thisotherguy87 , Getty Images Report

9points
POST
armacarmac avatar
Armac
Armac
Community Member
Premium 10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wet to school with a kid named Rory, his last name was Lyons…

0
0points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Mother sitting on bed holding two babies, illustrating bizarre and unbelievable names people actually gave their children. Friend from high school had twins: Tiki (f) and Torch (m)

    Conceived on honeymoon to Hawaii. I still can’t believe it 3 years later.

    QuailPuzzled1286 , Getty Images Report

    8points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably a good thing they didn't honeymoon at Niagara Falls.

    3
    3points
    reply
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can totally see someone naming their daughter Niagara. It's not the worst, but the rhyming...

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    maggiefulton avatar
    Maggie Fulton
    Maggie Fulton
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My sister had an auto mechanic named Rocky who had a brother named Stoney.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #3

    Teacher pointing to a map in a classroom while students engage in a lesson about bizarre and unusual names. There’s a kid in my sons class named Unit.

    tteuh , Thirdman Report

    8points
    POST
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One of Frank Zappa's kids is named Moon Unit.

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to The Bump, the top 10 baby girl names in the United States born and named in 2024 are:

    1. Olivia
    2. Emma
    3. Amelia
    4. Charlotte
    5. Mia
    6. Sophia
    7. Isabella
    8. Evelyn
    9. Ava
    10. Sofia
    #4

    Group of scouts in uniforms gathered outdoors, examining a large map during an outdoor navigation activity. I used to volunteer with Scouts. The worst I’ve heard were Cain and Abel, two twin boys.

    The dad thought it was cool but I think it’s just stupid.

    threadbarefemur , Maël BALLAND Report

    8points
    POST
    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Abel will be forever looking over his shoulder

    2
    2points
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, setting up a rivalry? Opposite of cool.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #5

    Boy holding basketball on outdoor court, illustrating unique and bizarre names people actually gave their children. I met a 12 year old named Whizdom.

    CrookedLittleDogs , Curated Lifestyle Report

    8points
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Boy or girl? It's terrible for a girl, but much worse for a boy.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Young child with backpack in classroom surrounded by colorful bins, illustrating bizarre and weird names given to children. There is a kid at the school I work at who’s name is Youngblood. He’s only in kindergarten.

    MAH_BEANS_ , Yunus Tuğ Report

    7points
    POST
    rustyscate avatar
    rustyscate
    rustyscate
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Then it’s a very literal name.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, the top American baby boy names for the same time period are:

    1. Liam
    2. Noah
    3. Oliver
    4. Theodore
    5. James
    6. Henry
    7. Mateo
    8. Elijah
    9. Lucas
    10. William
    #7

    Young child dressed warmly in winter clothing with a knitted hat and scarf, illustrating bizarre and unusual baby names. Feenyxxe - pronounced Phoenix.

    bays01908 , Getty Images Report

    7points
    POST
    #8

    Had a friend in High School who's full name was Jesus de la Cruz which roughly translates to Jesus of the Cross. He hated that name and was always getting mocked for it. His parents were extremely religious and kicked him out when he said he was Atheist. He's currently doing fine and has cut all ties with his family and has also changed his full name to something he considers more normal. Very chill and down to earth guy.

    decoded-dodo Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Young girl holding a large colorful rainbow balloon outdoors, representing bizarre and unusual names given to children. Reignbeaux. This was a girl I went to high school with. It's pronounced as Rainbow.

    auderelli , Getty Images Report

    6points
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I could almost like this one, except beaux is necessarily male, the male version of belles.

    1
    1point
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a long first, middle and last name. They're all normal, but what a pain to write out on forms. Why, oh why make names longer than they need to be?!

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    There’s no excuse for bullying. And some kids will latch on to even the slightest differences to tease their peers about. But even with that in mind, you don’t want to give them a reason to make fun of your kids by choosing overly unique names.

    Then again, you also don’t want to feel like you can’t choose a particular name because it might create some challenges in the future. You also don’t want to feel like you can’t give your child a name representing your culture and background. It’s a very delicate balance to find. And it’s bound to give any parent a serious headache when they try to consider every possible outcome.
    #10

    Vanilla (first name) Pepper (middle name)

    If you’re gonna name your kid after ingredients, at least make it a combo that makes sense.

    Zestyclose_Art_1325 Report

    6points
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's Vanilla DOCTOR Pepper to you.

    2
    2points
    reply
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I dunno. Spicy vanilla sounds like it would be pretty delicious.

    1
    1point
    reply
    rustyscate avatar
    rustyscate
    rustyscate
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well to be fair Salt and Pepper is trademarked

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Blond young boy smiling and leaning on a table, representing bizarre and unbelievable names people actually gave their children. Dijon. Like the mustard. And the city in France.

    SwiftVanilla , Brooke Cagle Report

    6points
    POST
    beccatheqt avatar
    Becca not Becky
    Becca not Becky
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not the worst one here but not very tasteful either (pun intended)

    2
    2points
    reply
    #12

    Toddler with pigtails wearing an orange sweater sitting on a couch representing bizarre and unbelievable baby names. The one that still cracks me up is Latrina. I kid you not. 🚽.

    Winter23Witch , Kateryna Hliznitsova Report

    6points
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "You CHANGED your name TO Madame Latrine? What was it before?" "Madam Shithouse."

    0
    0points
    reply

    There is a vast difference between cultural names and objectively bizarre names. The former are something to be proud of. The latter shows that your parents might have been having a bit too much fun at your expense.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sociologist Dr. Iman Nick, the president of the American Name Society, explained to BabyNames.com that parents shouldn’t avoid giving their kids unique or cultural names. Rather than individuals forced to fit in, the burden should fall on society to address prejudices, according to Dr. Nick.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The sociologist urges parents to discourage name-based bullying. “When we talk about name-based discrimination or prejudice, it’s important to know that people discriminate against names not because of the names themselves, but because of [the person’s] own prejudices. That puts the onus of responsibility not on the person who carries the name, but on the person who holds the prejudice and is displaying discriminatory behavior,” Dr. Nick told BabyNames.com.

    On a practical level, teachers could ask students how to pronounce their names instead of mispronouncing them, which could lead to laughter.

    Meanwhile, if someone introduces themselves to you with a name that you’ve never heard before, ask them how to spell it so that you can educate yourself.
    #13

    Family with four daughters:

    Faith, Hope, Grace, Submit

    Edit: Yes, I know the first three are normal. I included them because they give context to the fourth.

    saltpancake Report

    6points
    POST
    dray_wolf avatar
    Sparky4
    Sparky4
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So many other names/words they could have used along those lines.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Two coworkers smiling and discussing papers in a modern office, illustrating bizarre and unbelievable baby names concept. I work with a guy who's name is Crow, sister is Robin, and the other sibling is Wren. Apparently the parents loved birds.

    KitKatMN , Getty Images Report

    6points
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't hate this.

    6
    6points
    reply
    dvanbeurden avatar
    Dave Van Beurden
    Dave Van Beurden
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least they didn't name them great tit...

    1
    1point
    reply
    #15

    Child in a red raincoat holding an umbrella in the rain, illustrating bizarre and unusual names given to children. I was at a tourist site in Colorado years and years ago. It started raining and parents started calling their kids to come inside. A woman yelled, and it was like time stopped. I thought it must have been a weird acoustic in the dwellings, but it wasn’t. She was actually yelling for her daughter, Labia.

    checkitbec , Getty Images Report

    5points
    POST
    nathanjlewis avatar
    Fungus John
    Fungus John
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    did she have a brother called fore.skin?

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    We’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments below, Pandas. What are the most bizarre names you’ve ever seen? Why do you think some parents are so short-sighted when picking them out?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Where do you think the line is where a name becomes objectively weird? What do you think we can all do to be proud of our names, no matter how odd they might sound to others? Let us know what you think.
    #16

    Actual names of people I knew: Princess, Queen, Diamond, Precious, Royal Blue.

    KittyTheShark Report

    5points
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's a road around where I live named after a woman named Sparkle (Something - I don't remember). I looked her up one time and she did great things in the military and in her city. She certainly shined and lived up to her name!

    3
    3points
    reply
    #17

    Young child smiling while playing in a colorful ball pit, illustrating the theme of bizarre and unusual names given to children. A girl named Zachary, pronounced Zah-sha-ray.

    No-Pudding-4746 , kelvin agustinus Report

    5points
    POST
    #18

    Nevaeh. Heaven backwards. Most the ones I knew of weren't even church goers.

    minimaddnz Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Group of diverse children sitting on the floor in a bright classroom, representing bizarre and unbelievable names given to kids. Taleigh

    Paitlyn

    Anakin

    Khalessi (yes, I know it’s a misspelling of Khaleesi; every time I saw it on a birth certificate it was spelled Khalessi)

    And my personal standout: Boy. That’s it, just Boy.

    sagitta_luminus , Getty Images Report

    5points
    POST
    beccatheqt avatar
    Becca not Becky
    Becca not Becky
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I knew a kid whose middle name was Anakin

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Kai'l instead of Kyle. Tell me your parents are insufferable without telling me.

    1MorningLightMTN Report

    5points
    POST
    valerieconnery avatar
    Val
    Val
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reminds me of La-A, pronounced La Dash A.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #21

    Person wearing a black jacket sitting on a rock, overlooking a mountainous landscape at sunset, reflecting on bizarre names. Used to know a dude named Moonshine. Parents were raging alcoholics. Only excuse I can think of for a name like that.

    8inchSalvattore , Benjamin Huggett Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    LaVidaMocha_NZ:

    I once knew a girl named Mary Christmas.

    What were her parents thinking?

    ShesGotaChicken2Ride:

    Like in Dumb and Dumber? Mary Swanson + Lloyd Christmas = Mary Christmas if they ever got married lol

    LaVidaMocha_NZ:

    The girl I knew was in her 20s in the mid 80s, so maybe she's the inspiration 😆

    LaVidaMocha_NZ Report

    4points
    POST
    maggiefulton avatar
    Maggie Fulton
    Maggie Fulton
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A friend once had a classmate, a Turkish girl, named Fonda Hashish.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #23

    His name was Brasize. Pronounced Bra Zeez’.

    hangingloose Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    * Alexxzander (former student)
    * Sparkle (former classmate who lived up to her name. She was such a wonderful person!).

    Slight_Literature_67 Report

    4points
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OMG, was this the Sparkle the road was named after?

    4
    4points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Public school teacher. Notable names from the past few years: Precious, King, Castle, Freezer, Foxy, Danger, Alpha, Million, Karma, Divine, Major, Yuma, Persia.

    Edited to add: Mouse, Beautiful, Princess.

    didyoubutterthepan Report

    4points
    POST
    katie_a_c_wilson avatar
    Out of chocolate
    Out of chocolate
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Teacher here, too. Paradoxe, Qhuileigh, Asthma, SirRoyal, God Help Me, Random, Innocence,

    2
    2points
    reply
    #26

    Some redneck idiot in my unit named his kid "Remington Gage".

    anon Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    I know someone that went to school with a girl named Crystal Leer….
    Crystal…Shanda…Leer. True story.

    swoletexan Report

    4points
    POST
    dray_wolf avatar
    Sparky4
    Sparky4
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I knew a woman whose name was Golden Sun Shine. She said her parents were hippies.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Felony... Yep, her parents thought it would be "cute" because they themselves were felons.

    wheresthewayinside Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Had a college friend whose parents were from Vietnam.

    His last name was: Nguyen (pronounced like 'win' with a barely audible g at the beginning.

    Of all possibilities, his first name was 'Penn'.

    Speaking his first and last name together, quickly, sounded exactly like: penguin. He insisted we also use his middle name between his first and last names, but we never did. We loved that guy!

    ByWillAlone Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    Ryeitt pronounced riot. I feel bad for that kid.

    ksdorothy Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    I taught a Snowball Snowball Jnr (Snowball was his first and last name. Which means there’s a Snowball Snowball Snr out there.

    I also taught a kid called Chase Danger (danger was his middle name).

    Hgb16 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    I knew 2 sisters. One, Wednesday. the other: Tomorrow.

    boricuaspidey Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    I have a cousin who's real legal first name is Tarzan. We call him by his middle name now.

    CromulentWunderpus Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    My wife follows some woman on instagram that named her son Superman. Its actually pisses me off.

    Illiterate_Treadmill Report

    4points
    POST
    nathanjlewis avatar
    Fungus John
    Fungus John
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    reminds me of the photo of a guys ID from the phillipines I think, and his name was Batman Bin Suparman

    0
    0points
    reply
    #35

    My sibling is naming his kid Knoxlee and I think it’s the most obnoxious thing ever. They’re setting the kid up for failure.

    FvckingLizardQueen Report

    4points
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not ... horrible? Am I missing something?

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    My SIL named their kid Riot and I still avoid her at all family functions.

    anon Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    A lady I knew named her daughter Halloumi, because that's what she craved during her pregnancy.

    tittyelevator Report

    4points
    POST
    maggiefulton avatar
    Maggie Fulton
    Maggie Fulton
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could be worse. Could be Pork Rinds.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #38

    My sister had a friend in school named Bambalina.

    Spoonman007 Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    When my oldest was in daycare there was a set of twins named Mellow June and Harvest Willow.

    ginniper Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Candy Counter was a girl I knew in high school.

    IncommunicadoVan Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Natas, as in Satan backwards.

    Fantastic_Leg_3534 Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    Knew a kid in middle school named Zentron.

    CoolCrab69 Report

    4points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like an allergy d®ug.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #43

    I met a girl named “Bubs”. Bubs is slang for baby/infant in New Zealand, where we both live. Also I worked with a woman named “Florida” don’t really find it that weird though tbh.

    helloidk55 Report

    4points
    POST
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Florida was the name of the housekeeper in Good Times.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Phillip. Nothing wrong with the name unless your family name is also Phillip.

    Hoffi1 Report

    4points
    POST
    #45

    Shrek.

    I mean... like? Wha?

    Confident-Pumpkin-19 Report

    4points
    POST
    #46

    I’m a teacher, I think the worst I’ve had was Wiley Minx.

    AttractiveHombre Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Saffron, Justice, Zadock, Rehteah (Heather backwards, Reh-tay-uh).

    spidergirl79 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Covid.

    Yes, they (there was more than 1 kid) were born in 2020.

    KatyG9 Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    I work in a lot of public schools and I always check out names on the walls so here goes. A'Milian, Rayuntez, AA'Jai, Jyimer, Ravaun, Jan'iya, Na'Kajah, Ja'Kira, Jyrin, Xamari, Ariyanna, Dalvryiona, Keiwayttan, Ke'Asia, Treviante. Yes, these are all names I have seen.

    crazycajun660 Report

    3points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And the kids will end up with nicknames that are equally silly.

    0
    0points
    reply
    fenouillefenouille avatar
    Fenouille Fenouille
    Fenouille Fenouille
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What’s with the apostrophe?

    0
    0points
    reply
    katie_a_c_wilson avatar
    Out of chocolate
    Out of chocolate
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    After the civil war, it was a way to sound as non European as possible.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    #50

    Null. Why would you name your kid NULL??

    I also feel really sorry for all the girls named Khaleesi or Daenerys *before* the show ended.

    ChaoticForkingGood Report

    3points
    POST
    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Database admins going pale already

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    I once saw a child named "Abcde" because their parents wanted their child's name to be in alphabetical order. But what happens if they have another child? Will their name be "Fghij"?

    CustardVirtuals Report

    3points
    POST
    dvanbeurden avatar
    Dave Van Beurden
    Dave Van Beurden
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There must be an Ellenemopee by now...

    1
    1point
    reply
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is the cuearrest name I ever heard.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My grandmother was the 9th of 9 children named alphabetically first and middle name started with A B, C D, E F...she was Q R - Queen Ruby. She went by Ruby.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Gotta be the Cersei...yes, with that spelling. I can forgive the Khaleesis and the Danaeryses, but you know what kind of person Cersei is from the *start.*.

    thelibrarina Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    I was a human services case manager for several years and have seen it all when it comes to weird/dumb names. My personal favorite was Pimpin'.

    ThatBChauncey Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    My mom used to clean for a family with the last name Lier. They named their daughter Chande. I wish I was joking.

    Cobonmycorn Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    Jeffany.

    Acrobatic_Average_16 Report

    3points
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like it. Easy to spell and say and if there's a Jeff in the family it's an honor to him.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    My family has an ID printing business. We go through alot of kids names. Here's a few that are notable:

    R-R
    Emem
    Jison
    Tom Cruise (yes this is just the first name)
    Buhawe Jack
    Rzl
    Sange and Yasha (twins)
    Phil Collins
    Karl Marks.

    ffawwd Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    Timber Wolfe, Camaro and Player.

    ProudCatLadyxo Report

    3points
    POST
    #58

    I knew a girl named Shakina. Not Sha-KEEN-ah, but Sha-KINE-ah. Her parents said it was biblical. I wanted to say, "So are Sarah and Mary.".

    edgarpickle Report

    3points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And Rebecca, and Ruth...

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    Minority. Yeah, she was, but how can you make that her name?

    Select-Hearing-9298 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #60

    T’yestaday and Tamara.

    GirlWhoWoreGlasses Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    Tiger Jellybean.

    Ok-Mood-8604 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Summer May Flowers. Flowers being the last name.

    Financial_Room_8362 Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    My friend works in a bank and has a client who goes by a very common name like Joe or something like that. But the name in all his legal documents is something that looks like a math equation with letters and numbers.

    solfege57 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    Abacus and Delorion. Like the back to the future car.

    anon Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    I went to school with a girl who’s first name was Maria. Her older sisters first name was also Maria.

    anon Report

    3points
    POST
    beccatheqt avatar
    Becca not Becky
    Becca not Becky
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Latin American? We have that same thing going on in my family, and it's fairly common.

    2
    2points
    reply
    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do they have a brother called Larry?

    1
    1point
    reply
    #66

    I once saw a mom call out to her kid "Cuba!!". She had two kids but I can't remember the other name, it was also something unusual.

    SweetWodka420 Report

    3points
    POST
    rustyscate avatar
    rustyscate
    rustyscate
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cuba Gooding JR

    1
    1point
    reply
    #67

    Abcde, pronounced Absidy
    Avarrie, pronounced Avery
    Loki
    Lucifer
    Desae (supposed to be Deja but mom and dad couldn’t spell)

    Those came to mind immediately.

    Altruistic_Shame_487 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    A classmate of my sons is named Kal-El.

    A former classmate of mine is named Crüe.

    AmeriknGrizzly Report

    3points
    POST
    maggiefulton avatar
    Maggie Fulton
    Maggie Fulton
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I was in the hospital last year one of the nurses was named Kal-El.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #69

    Tommygirl and tommyboy...lol.

    dontinterrupther Report

    3points
    POST
    #70

    I heard a Mum in a library calling for her son Messiah. That a lot of responsibility to weigh on a child.

    lotsanoodles Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    The little boy I used to nanny for had a Barbie and a Princess in his classroom.

    cake-makes-me-shake Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    Jaxson

    Why, just why?

    gumby_twain Report

    3points
    POST
    #73

    Twins named Today and Tomari.

    bunnyfarts676 Report

    3points
    POST
    #74

    Buck Rogers and Wonder Woman. Two really cute kids with two really strange parents. And yes those are their real legal first and middle names.

    2020grilledcheese Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Malice. All the kids in the family had oddball names, but the rest of them were at least positive.

    crayonsocialism Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    I grew up in New Jersey and I had a set of twins enter my school midway through the third grade school year. The twins were introduced to the class and the teacher said their names were “sangria” and “brandy”. I will NEVER forget them. Extremely interesting name choice 😬.

    Top-Imagination5993 Report

    3points
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember a friend in high school who said she wanted to name her daughter (if she had one) Tia Maria, which is a liqueur. I just said, Uh, no. Don't do that.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #77

    When I worked at a bookstore in the US, I met a woman called Candy Cane. She rolled her eyes and said it was her real name before I even opened my mouth. I guess she would've been born in the 1970s if it helps.

    I wasn't going to say anything, I just had to look for a signature!

    Ms_moonlight Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    I knew a girl named Agony.

    divinexoxo Report

    3points
    POST
    #79

    La-ah
    Pronounced “la dash ah”.

    Neat_Chemistry_6765 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #80

    In middle school I went to summer camp and met a girl named Paris. I thought it was a pretty cool name. Then I found out her last name was Frantz (pronounced like France...).

    Elliott_Bee2 Report

    3points
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is what happens when you let the Dad name the daughter. I wonder if she's related to Dijon?

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    I once saw two pics of two different IDs. One was called Disneyland and the other was called Batman.

    thegreatestpitt Report

    3points
    POST
    #82

    Balthazar was a recent one.

    Lilium_fur2 Report

    2points
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those of us who remember the original Battlestar Galactica will never think it's cool. But Balthazar is actually a very traditional name in several Catholic nations; According to legend, Balthazar was an Arabian king who was one of the three wise men who came from afar to adore the Baby Jesus

    0
    0points
    reply
    #83

    Keef. Like the stuff you scrape out of the bottom of a grinder 😂.

    Fun-Goose1370 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #84

    Friend's friend named their daughter "Fox".


    When our firstborn was born, a kid born down the hallway was named "Bullet".

    Jermine1269 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #85

    I met a three-year-old Chakra at the preschool library hour - he and mom were white hippies.

    saffron_monsoon Report

    2points
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chakra Khan? I feel for you.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #86

    Princess and Queenie. They’re sisters, filipino.

    _reyys Report

    2points
    POST
    #87

    I had a student once 16 years ago whose name was Chlamydia. Her mom was a non-native English speaker at the time of birth and she thought the word was so pretty she couldn't be dissuaded. The student went mainly by the nickname "Lydia".

    currently-caffeinate Report

    2points
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a tax prep, I came across Syphillus and Gonorrhea! I imagine they went by Phyllus and Rhea.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #88

    Turquoise

    Innocence

    Cedar (I like this one, though).

    StrangerHighways Report

    2points
    POST
    #89

    My dad went to school with a kid named Repent Or Be Burned. Tough sell.

    bigshaqtus-1 Report

    2points
    POST
    #90

    I work in childcare, and we once had a little boy attend called Blaze. Parents that give their kids these names are selfish.

    anon Report

    2points
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Blaze is not that bad.

    2
    2points
    reply
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Blaise? It's a very traditional name. The Feast of St Blaise used to be a fairly major day in the Catholic church calendar.

    0
    0points