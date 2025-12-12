Keep in mind that this is all for the sake of humor. Nobody’s making fun of the people who have these names; only the fact that these names sound very odd. That being said, it’s a warning to parents to think about how picking overly unique names will impact their kids’ futures.

In an online thread, folks revealed the most bizarre and strange names that they’ve personally seen parents give their kids. Mary Christmas, Moonshine, and Alexxzander are just the tip of the iceberg of confusion , and you’ll find even weirder names below.

When you become a parent, your entire life changes. Suddenly, you’re responsible for the future of this tiny human being who looks up to you. So, it’s understandable that you want to show your love and pride by picking out a suitable name. However, in their quest for uniqueness , some parents take things way too far.

#1 Went to school with a girl named Cafeteria, her nickname was Café. The jokes pretty much wrote themsleves.

#2 Friend from high school had twins: Tiki (f) and Torch (m)



Conceived on honeymoon to Hawaii. I still can’t believe it 3 years later.

#3 There’s a kid in my sons class named Unit.

According to The Bump, the top 10 baby girl names in the United States born and named in 2024 are: Olivia Emma Amelia Charlotte Mia Sophia Isabella Evelyn Ava Sofia

#4 I used to volunteer with Scouts. The worst I’ve heard were Cain and Abel, two twin boys.



The dad thought it was cool but I think it’s just stupid.

#5 I met a 12 year old named Whizdom.

#6 There is a kid at the school I work at who’s name is Youngblood. He’s only in kindergarten.

Meanwhile, the top American baby boy names for the same time period are: Liam Noah Oliver Theodore James Henry Mateo Elijah Lucas William

#7 Feenyxxe - pronounced Phoenix.

#8 Had a friend in High School who's full name was Jesus de la Cruz which roughly translates to Jesus of the Cross. He hated that name and was always getting mocked for it. His parents were extremely religious and kicked him out when he said he was Atheist. He's currently doing fine and has cut all ties with his family and has also changed his full name to something he considers more normal. Very chill and down to earth guy.

#9 Reignbeaux. This was a girl I went to high school with. It's pronounced as Rainbow.

There’s no excuse for bullying. And some kids will latch on to even the slightest differences to tease their peers about. But even with that in mind, you don’t want to give them a reason to make fun of your kids by choosing overly unique names. Then again, you also don’t want to feel like you can’t choose a particular name because it might create some challenges in the future. You also don’t want to feel like you can’t give your child a name representing your culture and background. It’s a very delicate balance to find. And it’s bound to give any parent a serious headache when they try to consider every possible outcome.

#10 Vanilla (first name) Pepper (middle name)



If you’re gonna name your kid after ingredients, at least make it a combo that makes sense.

#11 Dijon. Like the mustard. And the city in France.

#12 The one that still cracks me up is Latrina. I kid you not. 🚽.

There is a vast difference between cultural names and objectively bizarre names. The former are something to be proud of. The latter shows that your parents might have been having a bit too much fun at your expense. ADVERTISEMENT Sociologist Dr. Iman Nick, the president of the American Name Society, explained to BabyNames.com that parents shouldn’t avoid giving their kids unique or cultural names. Rather than individuals forced to fit in, the burden should fall on society to address prejudices, according to Dr. Nick. ADVERTISEMENT The sociologist urges parents to discourage name-based bullying. “When we talk about name-based discrimination or prejudice, it’s important to know that people discriminate against names not because of the names themselves, but because of [the person’s] own prejudices. That puts the onus of responsibility not on the person who carries the name, but on the person who holds the prejudice and is displaying discriminatory behavior,” Dr. Nick told BabyNames.com. On a practical level, teachers could ask students how to pronounce their names instead of mispronouncing them, which could lead to laughter. Meanwhile, if someone introduces themselves to you with a name that you’ve never heard before, ask them how to spell it so that you can educate yourself.

#13 Family with four daughters:



Faith, Hope, Grace, Submit



Edit: Yes, I know the first three are normal. I included them because they give context to the fourth.

#14 I work with a guy who's name is Crow, sister is Robin, and the other sibling is Wren. Apparently the parents loved birds.

#15 I was at a tourist site in Colorado years and years ago. It started raining and parents started calling their kids to come inside. A woman yelled, and it was like time stopped. I thought it must have been a weird acoustic in the dwellings, but it wasn’t. She was actually yelling for her daughter, Labia.

Where do you think the line is where a name becomes objectively weird? What do you think we can all do to be proud of our names, no matter how odd they might sound to others?

#16 Actual names of people I knew: Princess, Queen, Diamond, Precious, Royal Blue.

#17 A girl named Zachary, pronounced Zah-sha-ray.

#18 Nevaeh. Heaven backwards. Most the ones I knew of weren't even church goers.

#19 Taleigh



Paitlyn



Anakin



Khalessi (yes, I know it’s a misspelling of Khaleesi; every time I saw it on a birth certificate it was spelled Khalessi)



And my personal standout: Boy. That’s it, just Boy.

#20 Kai'l instead of Kyle. Tell me your parents are insufferable without telling me.

#21 Used to know a dude named Moonshine. Parents were raging alcoholics. Only excuse I can think of for a name like that.

#22 LaVidaMocha_NZ:



I once knew a girl named Mary Christmas.



What were her parents thinking?



ShesGotaChicken2Ride:



Like in Dumb and Dumber? Mary Swanson + Lloyd Christmas = Mary Christmas if they ever got married lol



LaVidaMocha_NZ:



The girl I knew was in her 20s in the mid 80s, so maybe she's the inspiration 😆

#23 His name was Brasize. Pronounced Bra Zeez’.

#24 * Alexxzander (former student)

* Sparkle (former classmate who lived up to her name. She was such a wonderful person!).

#25 Public school teacher. Notable names from the past few years: Precious, King, Castle, Freezer, Foxy, Danger, Alpha, Million, Karma, Divine, Major, Yuma, Persia.



Edited to add: Mouse, Beautiful, Princess.

#26 Some redneck idiot in my unit named his kid "Remington Gage".

#27 I know someone that went to school with a girl named Crystal Leer….

Crystal…Shanda…Leer. True story.

#28 Felony... Yep, her parents thought it would be "cute" because they themselves were felons.

#29 Had a college friend whose parents were from Vietnam.



His last name was: Nguyen (pronounced like 'win' with a barely audible g at the beginning.



Of all possibilities, his first name was 'Penn'.



Speaking his first and last name together, quickly, sounded exactly like: penguin. He insisted we also use his middle name between his first and last names, but we never did. We loved that guy!

#30 Ryeitt pronounced riot. I feel bad for that kid.

#31 I taught a Snowball Snowball Jnr (Snowball was his first and last name. Which means there’s a Snowball Snowball Snr out there.



I also taught a kid called Chase Danger (danger was his middle name).

#32 I knew 2 sisters. One, Wednesday. the other: Tomorrow.

#33 I have a cousin who's real legal first name is Tarzan. We call him by his middle name now.

#34 My wife follows some woman on instagram that named her son Superman. Its actually pisses me off.

#35 My sibling is naming his kid Knoxlee and I think it’s the most obnoxious thing ever. They’re setting the kid up for failure.

#36 My SIL named their kid Riot and I still avoid her at all family functions.

#37 A lady I knew named her daughter Halloumi, because that's what she craved during her pregnancy.

#38 My sister had a friend in school named Bambalina.

#39 When my oldest was in daycare there was a set of twins named Mellow June and Harvest Willow.

#40 Candy Counter was a girl I knew in high school.

#41 Natas, as in Satan backwards.

#42 Knew a kid in middle school named Zentron.

#43 I met a girl named “Bubs”. Bubs is slang for baby/infant in New Zealand, where we both live. Also I worked with a woman named “Florida” don’t really find it that weird though tbh.

#44 Phillip. Nothing wrong with the name unless your family name is also Phillip.

#45 Shrek.



I mean... like? Wha?

#46 I’m a teacher, I think the worst I’ve had was Wiley Minx.

#47 Saffron, Justice, Zadock, Rehteah (Heather backwards, Reh-tay-uh).

#48 Covid.



Yes, they (there was more than 1 kid) were born in 2020.

#49 I work in a lot of public schools and I always check out names on the walls so here goes. A'Milian, Rayuntez, AA'Jai, Jyimer, Ravaun, Jan'iya, Na'Kajah, Ja'Kira, Jyrin, Xamari, Ariyanna, Dalvryiona, Keiwayttan, Ke'Asia, Treviante. Yes, these are all names I have seen.

#50 Null. Why would you name your kid NULL??



I also feel really sorry for all the girls named Khaleesi or Daenerys *before* the show ended.

#51 I once saw a child named "Abcde" because their parents wanted their child's name to be in alphabetical order. But what happens if they have another child? Will their name be "Fghij"?

#52 Gotta be the Cersei...yes, with that spelling. I can forgive the Khaleesis and the Danaeryses, but you know what kind of person Cersei is from the *start.*.

#53 I was a human services case manager for several years and have seen it all when it comes to weird/dumb names. My personal favorite was Pimpin'.

#54 My mom used to clean for a family with the last name Lier. They named their daughter Chande. I wish I was joking.

#55 Jeffany.

#56 My family has an ID printing business. We go through alot of kids names. Here's a few that are notable:



R-R

Emem

Jison

Tom Cruise (yes this is just the first name)

Buhawe Jack

Rzl

Sange and Yasha (twins)

Phil Collins

Karl Marks.

#57 Timber Wolfe, Camaro and Player.

#58 I knew a girl named Shakina. Not Sha-KEEN-ah, but Sha-KINE-ah. Her parents said it was biblical. I wanted to say, "So are Sarah and Mary.".

#59 Minority. Yeah, she was, but how can you make that her name?

#60 T’yestaday and Tamara.

#61 Tiger Jellybean.

#62 Summer May Flowers. Flowers being the last name.

#63 My friend works in a bank and has a client who goes by a very common name like Joe or something like that. But the name in all his legal documents is something that looks like a math equation with letters and numbers.

#64 Abacus and Delorion. Like the back to the future car.

#65 I went to school with a girl who’s first name was Maria. Her older sisters first name was also Maria.

#66 I once saw a mom call out to her kid "Cuba!!". She had two kids but I can't remember the other name, it was also something unusual.

#67 Abcde, pronounced Absidy

Avarrie, pronounced Avery

Loki

Lucifer

Desae (supposed to be Deja but mom and dad couldn’t spell)



Those came to mind immediately.

#68 A classmate of my sons is named Kal-El.



A former classmate of mine is named Crüe.

#69 Tommygirl and tommyboy...lol.

#70 I heard a Mum in a library calling for her son Messiah. That a lot of responsibility to weigh on a child.

#71 The little boy I used to nanny for had a Barbie and a Princess in his classroom.

#72 Jaxson



Why, just why?

#73 Twins named Today and Tomari.

#74 Buck Rogers and Wonder Woman. Two really cute kids with two really strange parents. And yes those are their real legal first and middle names.

#75 Malice. All the kids in the family had oddball names, but the rest of them were at least positive.

#76 I grew up in New Jersey and I had a set of twins enter my school midway through the third grade school year. The twins were introduced to the class and the teacher said their names were “sangria” and “brandy”. I will NEVER forget them. Extremely interesting name choice 😬.

#77 When I worked at a bookstore in the US, I met a woman called Candy Cane. She rolled her eyes and said it was her real name before I even opened my mouth. I guess she would've been born in the 1970s if it helps.



I wasn't going to say anything, I just had to look for a signature!

#78 I knew a girl named Agony.

#79 La-ah

Pronounced “la dash ah”.

#80 In middle school I went to summer camp and met a girl named Paris. I thought it was a pretty cool name. Then I found out her last name was Frantz (pronounced like France...).

#81 I once saw two pics of two different IDs. One was called Disneyland and the other was called Batman.

#82 Balthazar was a recent one.

#83 Keef. Like the stuff you scrape out of the bottom of a grinder 😂.

#84 Friend's friend named their daughter "Fox".





When our firstborn was born, a kid born down the hallway was named "Bullet".

#85 I met a three-year-old Chakra at the preschool library hour - he and mom were white hippies.

#86 Princess and Queenie. They’re sisters, filipino.

#87 I had a student once 16 years ago whose name was Chlamydia. Her mom was a non-native English speaker at the time of birth and she thought the word was so pretty she couldn't be dissuaded. The student went mainly by the nickname "Lydia".

#88 Turquoise



Innocence



Cedar (I like this one, though).

#89 My dad went to school with a kid named Repent Or Be Burned. Tough sell.