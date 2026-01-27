ADVERTISEMENT

If you live in a big city, you’ve probably become desensitized to seeing strange things. There’s nothing abnormal about passing a nun riding a bicycle or a man juggling glass bottles in the middle of the street. And if you commute via public transport, you probably don’t even flinch when you hear someone shouting a few feet away from you.

But every city has its own unique quirks, and apparently, Brussels is no exception. We took a trip to the Weird Things in Brussels Instagram page and gathered their most amusing posts below. If you’ve never been able to visit the capital of Belgium, we hope this list will make you feel like you’ve been transported there! Enjoy scrolling through these images, and be sure to upvote the ones that make absolutely no sense to you.