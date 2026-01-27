ADVERTISEMENT

If you live in a big city, you’ve probably become desensitized to seeing strange things. There’s nothing abnormal about passing a nun riding a bicycle or a man juggling glass bottles in the middle of the street. And if you commute via public transport, you probably don’t even flinch when you hear someone shouting a few feet away from you.

But every city has its own unique quirks, and apparently, Brussels is no exception. We took a trip to the Weird Things in Brussels Instagram page and gathered their most amusing posts below. If you’ve never been able to visit the capital of Belgium, we hope this list will make you feel like you’ve been transported there! Enjoy scrolling through these images, and be sure to upvote the ones that make absolutely no sense to you.

#1

Two people covered in bush costumes with bare legs walking on a street in Brussels, showcasing weird street sights.

weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #2

    Car stuck in a sea of potatoes on the streets of Brussels with people helping around the unusual scene.

    Potatoes

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #3

    Man dressed as medieval knight standing on a subway platform among commuters in the streets of Brussels.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    Brussels is famous for many things: amazing architecture, delicious chocolate, fluffy waffles, great beer, and being the capital of the European Union. The city is home to about 2.2 million people, and it’s the proud capital of the nation of Belgium. It’s a multicultural city, with about 70% of the population being immigrants, and it’s visited by about 10 million tourists each year. 

    If you’re interested in traveling to Brussels, you won’t have any trouble finding things to do. Next Level of Travel recommends visiting a variety of museums, including the Royal Museums of Fine Arts, the Magritte Museum, the Comics Art Museum, and more. And if you’re interested in checking out some stunning architecture, be sure to visit the Grand Palace. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a great view, Mont des Arts is definitely worth the hike up there.       
    #4

    Red car stuck on tram tracks in busy Brussels station with commuters and tram nearby in unusual street scene.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #5

    Person riding a small scooter with a folding chair seat on the streets of Brussels, showcasing weird and unhinged street scenes.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #6

    Group of people dressed in Victorian-era clothing waiting on a train platform, one of the weirdest things seen on Brussels streets.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    If you’re a foodie, you can absolutely feast in Brussels. It’s necessary to try the chocolate, waffles, and frites. If you love seafood, you won’t have any problem finding fresh fish. And even if you’re vegetarian or vegan, there are plenty of options to keep your tummy full and satisfied.

    Plus, if you enjoy partaking in an alcoholic beverage, Brussels is the perfect place to visit. The beer scene there is thriving; it has even earned a spot on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. And if you want to try a wide variety of beers, you just need to visit Délirium Café. This bar boasts an impressive selection of over 2,000 different beers. And it holds the Guinness World Record for the most beers offered in one location! So drink up, pandas. And if you prefer non-alcoholic beverages, don’t worry, they’ve got plenty of those too.  

    #7

    Passengers boarding a tram in Brussels with a display showing an unusual 69-minute departure delay on the city streets.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #8

    People waiting for a bus under a glass canopy in Brussels showing an unusual bus sign in the streets of Brussels.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #9

    Damaged electric scooter on a sidewalk, wrapped with tape, one wheel detached, weird and unhinged things seen on Brussels streets.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    Now, we know what makes Brussels so special. But what about what makes it so bizarre? After all, the photos featured on this list probably couldn’t have been taken in most cities around the globe. One thing that I found particularly fascinating when I visited Brussels was the fact that I saw countless souvenirs of what appeared to be a small child urinating. Apparently, this little guy is “Manneken Pis,” and he’s an iconic symbol of the city. He’s so important, in fact, that the statue has over 900 costumes, and he regularly receives gifts from various countries and important visitors.  

    #10

    Person playing a large brass instrument on the streets of Brussels, showcasing one of the weirdest and most unhinged street scenes.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #11

    Collage showing weird and unhinged scenes on the streets of Brussels including flooding and unusual pedestrian behavior.

    Rainy day in Brussels

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #12

    Pigeon on cobblestone street in Brussels wearing a circular piece of sausage around its neck, one of the weirdest street sights.

    Pigeons rule over Brussels

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    Something else that makes Brussels quirky is the city’s impressive collection of comic strip street art. Across the city, visitors can find over 50 comic strip murals embellishing various buildings’ walls. You could spend an entire day roaming around the city trying to spot them all! Plus, there’s plenty of other street art that will catch your attention if you keep an eye out. 

    #13

    People dining outdoors next to a construction site with heavy machinery in the streets of Brussels.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #14

    Green street trash bin overflowing with colorful flowers, showcasing one of the weirdest and most unhinged things seen in Brussels.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #15

    Black car stuck on train tracks next to a tram at a busy Brussels station, showcasing weirdest street scenes.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    While most people think of Belgium as a French-speaking country, one fun fact about it is that it also has a Flemish region, where Dutch is primarily spoken. This can even be found in parts of Brussels, but many Belgians speak English as a second or third language as well. Meanwhile, over 10% of residents in Brussels are native speakers of Arabic, due to the large immigrant population. Regardless of where you’re from and what language you speak, you’ll probably be able to find someone of the same culture in Brussels!

    #16

    Tiger resting on the back of a garbage truck on a street in Brussels, capturing one of the weirdest and most unhinged sights.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #17

    Crowded Brussels metro platform with people waiting and a life-sized giraffe toy among the weirdest street sights in Brussels.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #18

    Person in a bizarre costume riding a white horse in a park, one of the weirdest and most unhinged things in Brussels streets.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    Brussels certainly isn’t the first or only big city to become famous for its quirks. Anyone who has lived in NYC, Paris, London, Los Angeles or a similarly large metropolis knows that it’s quite common to witness strange or bizarre things when you live around so many people. Perhaps this is because in big cities, people just go about their business, and they can’t be bothered to comment on what anyone else is doing. Or maybe it’s because when you’re surrounded by so many strangers, you feel invisible, and therefore free to behave however you want.  

    #19

    Person lying on a construction site surrounded by barriers amid a busy crowd on the streets of Brussels.

    Sunbathing

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #20

    Giant octopus sculpture with glowing red eye in a Brussels square near a Ferris wheel and historical buildings.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #21

    Electric scooter submerged in murky water in a public area, one of the weirdest and most unhinged things seen on Brussels streets.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    You may not live in Brussels, but no matter where you are, there are probably some strange things happening. We encourage you to keep an eye out for anything bizarre or interesting that you see in the world, pandas. You might not always be able to snap a photo of it, but it might make life more interesting if you manage to find something memorable and unique in every single day. 

    #22

    Outdoor café tables and chairs arranged on a dusty street under construction in Brussels, showcasing weird street scenes.

    Terrace weather

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #23

    Dog peeking through curtains in a street window, one of the weirdest and most unhinged things seen on the streets of Brussels.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #24

    Overflowing trash bin with a large pile of banana peels on the streets of Brussels during an event.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    Are you enjoying this list full of inexplicable things that have been spotted in Brussels? Whether you’re from the Belgian capital or you live on the other side of the world, we hope you find this list entertaining. Keep upvoting the things that would have stopped you in your tracks on the way to work, and if you’re looking for even more photos featuring some of the quirkiest aspects of Belgium, look no further than right here

    #25

    Vintage ornate chairs placed at a bus stop in Brussels street, showcasing one of the weirdest and most unhinged street sights.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #26

    Man sitting under umbrella at outdoor café in the rain, showcasing weird and unhinged things on Brussels streets.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #27

    Unhinged street scene in Brussels showing a mattress oddly hanging over a parking meter with a happy dog nearby.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #28

    Unusual traffic light with green and red peace sign signals on a busy street in Brussels with scooters parked nearby.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #29

    Two cars parked unusually close bumper to bumper on a narrow street in Brussels showcasing weird street parking behavior.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #30

    Priest blessing dogs on leashes inside a church as part of unusual scenes seen on the streets of Brussels.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #31

    Street sign in Brussels featuring a red cow with earrings, showcasing one of the weirdest and most unhinged things seen.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #32

    Cutout of a soccer player in a Coca-Cola ad discarded beside pink trash bags on the streets of Brussels at night.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #33

    Public space in Brussels showing a large digital screen with a blue error message, illustrating weird and unhinged street scenes.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #34

    Small silver car driving on the streets of Brussels with a large plant growing out of its sunroof, showcasing weird street scenes.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #35

    Empty pizza plates and water bottle on a café table, part of the weirdest and most unhinged things seen on Brussels streets.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #36

    A chaotic pile of electric scooters clutter the sidewalk in Brussels, showcasing some of the weirdest and most unhinged street scenes.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #37

    Silver car parked on a sidewalk near a fries stand with a crowd, showing one of the weirdest things on streets of Brussels.

    Too cold to queue outside

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #38

    Man riding a homemade motorized vehicle with a chair and a white box on the streets of Brussels, showing weird street scenes.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #39

    Collision between tram and bus on a busy street in Brussels with pedestrians and cyclist nearby.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #40

    Street scene in Brussels showing a large collection of glass bottles scattered around recycling bins, capturing weird street clutter.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #41

    Toilet bowl bizarrely installed on a sidewalk among modern buildings, illustrating weirdest things seen on streets of Brussels.

    Public bathroom in Brussels

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #42

    Two dogs peeking through balcony railings with curtains, captured among the weirdest and most unhinged things on Brussels streets.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #43

    Belgian Malinois dog lounging on a train seat, one of the weirdest and most unhinged things seen on the streets of Brussels.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #44

    Christmas tree being transported on public transit, one of the weirdest and most unhinged things seen on the streets of Brussels

    What to do with your Christmas tree

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #45

    Two people sitting on a narrow ledge of an old ornate building, one of the weirdest things seen on the streets of Brussels.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #46

    Passengers sitting and standing inside a crowded Brussels tram, showcasing one of the weirdest and most unhinged street scenes.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #47

    Black Volvo SUV oddly suspended above a wall and caught in a fence, one of the weirdest and most unhinged things in Brussels streets.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #48

    Black car on a narrow Brussels street overloaded with numerous white and blue garbage bags stacked on its roof and hood.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #49

    Small red toy car parked behind a real car on a street in Brussels, showcasing weird and unhinged street scenes.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #50

    Food delivery cyclist in Brussels with edited delivery bag showing strange and unhinged street scene at night.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #51

    Lime scooter unhinged and bizarrely balanced on top of a trash can on the streets of Brussels with people walking nearby.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #52

    Complex tram tracks and wires intersecting on the streets of Brussels with a modern tram and a cyclist nearby.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #53

    Bus interior in Brussels showing leather hand straps and a Windows boot screen on a ceiling-mounted monitor.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #54

    Two people standing at a crosswalk on the streets of Brussels showing weird and unhinged urban street scenes.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #55

    Black boots filled with crushed soda cans placed on a cobblestone street in Brussels, showcasing weirdest street sighting.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #56

    A large construction container being lifted by a crane on the streets of Brussels in an unusual scene.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #57

    Person lying on a rooftop in bright clothing among the weirdest and most unhinged things seen on the streets of Brussels.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #58

    Unusual cluster of bikes and scooters tangled on street poles, showcasing one of the weirdest scenes in Brussels streets.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #59

    Black street bollard dressed in a pink hooded jacket on cobblestone pavement in Brussels street scene.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #60

    Street artist sketching a portrait near a movie poster in Brussels, showcasing weird and unhinged scenes on the streets.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #61

    White car with stickers of cats appearing to break through the door, showcasing weird street art in Brussels.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #62

    Coffee maker plugged into an outdoor power strip on a cobblestone street, one of the weirdest things seen on Brussels streets.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #63

    Partial set of false teeth discarded on a trash bin in the streets of Brussels, showcasing weird street finds.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #64

    Unusual bike locked to a chair on a street in Brussels, showcasing one of the weirdest and most unhinged things seen.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #65

    Partially disassembled Ferris wheel near a monument on the streets of Brussels amid urban construction and traffic.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #66

    Person wearing a transparent backpack with a bird inside, one of the weirdest and most unhinged things seen on the streets of Brussels.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #67

    Overflowing trash bin with litter scattered around on a busy street in Brussels, showcasing weird and unhinged street scenes.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #68

    Mission Impossible movie poster on Brussels street with added googly eyes, showcasing weird and unhinged street art.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #69

    Store entrance in Brussels with unusual signs prohibiting dogs and students carrying backpacks inside.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #70

    People squeezing under a partially closed storefront shutter on the streets of Brussels, showcasing weird street scenes.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #71

    Man wearing black coat with a plush toy backpack in a subway, one of the weirdest things seen on the streets of Brussels.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #72

    Person in a costume made entirely of crushed cans on the streets of Brussels, showcasing one of the weirdest street sights.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #73

    Solar panel on a street device in Brussels used to cook or dry unusual food items, showcasing weirdest street sights.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #74

    Car window in Brussels with a sanitary pad stuck inside, showing one of the weirdest and most unhinged things on the streets.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #75

    Small dog carried in a backpack on the streets of Brussels, one of the weirdest and most unhinged sights seen.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #76

    Black bird perched on street sign with security camera head, one of the weirdest things seen on the streets of Brussels.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #77

    Silver Volkswagen Polo with a misplaced license plate hanging inside the rear window on Brussels streets, showcasing weird street scenes.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #78

    Man wearing a clear portable oasis planter on his head among buses on the streets of Brussels.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #79

    Foamy fountain statue in Brussels street surrounded by trees and buildings, showcasing weird and unhinged city scenes.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #80

    Distorted street advertisement of a face behind glass with reflections, electric scooter parked nearby on Brussels street.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #81

    Wooden picnic table and benches oddly suspended on a tree trunk in the streets of Brussels, showcasing weird street art.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #82

    Toilet installed on a sidewalk as a weird and unhinged street sight in Brussels, blending urban elements with humor.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #83

    Unhinged street scene in Brussels showing a bench with no seat surrounded by greenery and trees.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #84

    Several broken ATMs tipped over on a sidewalk, showcasing one of the weirdest and most unhinged things seen on the streets of Brussels.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #85

    Tree wrapped in colorful crocheted yarn with floral patterns, an example of weirdest things seen on the streets of Brussels.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #86

    Furry chair with multiple white bear heads surrounded by shiny metallic streamers, a weird and unhinged streetscape in Brussels.

    The polar bear seat spotted at Avenue Louise

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #87

    Police van crashes into traffic light pole at night on a wet street in Brussels, showcasing weird and unhinged scenes.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #88

    Large tree being lifted by crane on a Brussels street with workers watching, showcasing weird and unhinged street scenes.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #89

    Electric scooter hanging upside down in a tiled Brussels subway, one of the weirdest and unhinged things seen on the streets

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #90

    Giant plush monkey with head inside a plastic bag lying on the sidewalk in Brussels, showing weird street scene.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #91

    Tree growing through blue tarps covering building facade, one of the weirdest and most unhinged things seen on Brussels streets

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #92

    Toy soldier figure dressed in red on balcony railing of a historic Brussels building, one of the weirdest street sights.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #93

    Storefront window in Brussels filled with random debris and insulation materials, showing one of the weirdest street scenes.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #94

    Tandem bicycle parked at a busy flea market, showcasing one of the weirdest and most unhinged things seen on Brussels streets.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

    #95

    Flower bouquets and a small teddy bear displayed in glass vending machines on the streets of Brussels, showcasing weird and unhinged scenes.

    weirdthingsinbrussels Report

