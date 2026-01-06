ADVERTISEMENT

It’s hardly a profound idea anymore, but sometimes it can be good to go out and take a walk, or a drive, depending on what side of the Atlantic you happen to be on, as seeing what’s actually happening around you might be helpful for one’s mental health. Or, at the very least, you’ll see something worth recording.

So we’ve gathered some of the best posts from a group dedicated to all the ridiculous, weird and unhinged things people have seen when out and about. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Look At This Captive Audience At The St Claude Train Tracks

Person playing keytar standing on a car roof in the street surrounded by traffic, a weird street finding moment

lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

10points
POST
s_mi avatar
S. Mi
S. Mi
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This would make my day!

1
1point
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Look At This Gas Pump

    White New Orleans police SUV with a gas pump nozzle stuck in the rear right side on a city street.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    7points
    POST
    maxrobitzsch avatar
    Max Robitzsch
    Max Robitzsch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Driving off without paying. I think they should be chased down by the police.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #3

    August 5, 2017 Flood That Took Many Areas Of The City (And Debatably The Pumps) By Surprise

    Group of people enjoying drinks seated in flooded street with kayak and car, showcasing weirdest things found in streets.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    7points
    POST
    ma-lahann avatar
    marianne eliza
    marianne eliza
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ick. Just think about what's floating around and mixed into that water.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #4

    Look At This Nightmare. Chestnut And Philip

    Creepy clown mask peeking from a street drain, one of the weirdest things found in the streets.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Look At This Double Entendre

    CVS pharmacy sign with a digital message display showing a confusing phrase, a weird thing found in the streets.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Look At This Typo. Maple Street Residents Report Waiting Over A Year For The Street Tiles To Be Installed, Only To Find This Today

    Tiles spelling MAPEL on a street curb near an orange construction cone, showing weird street finds.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    6points
    POST
    #7

    Look At This Overpass To Hell

    Bridge on fire with thick black smoke rising above a city street, showing a weird urban street scene found by people.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    Look At This Bikini Bottom Airbnb. The Famous Eton St Pothole,

    Decorative pineapple house art installation in a street pothole with a sign referencing weird street finds.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Look At This Disco Cone

    Reflective mosaic traffic cone placed in a street pothole, showcasing one of the weirdest things found in the streets.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Neighbors Around Desaix Are In Full Rebellion Mode

    Yellow protest banner criticizing lazy contractors and street repairs, highlighting weirdest things found in the streets.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Best Table In Uptown New Orleans

    Three men dining at a table set up on a broken street surrounded by rubble, a weird thing found in the streets.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    Look At This Gator

    Large alligator tail sticking out of a pink dumpster covered with a blue tarp, a weird street street finding.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Look At This Carpet. Metairie Near Causeway

    Tree growing through a large sinkhole in the street in front of a house, showing a weird street discovery.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    6points
    POST
    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Talk about having the rug pulled our from under you!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Look At This Horror Movie That Is Our Streets!

    Two skeletons wearing summer clothes sitting on chairs under an umbrella on a sandy street with a fix our street sign.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    Look At This Bloodbath. Outside Of The Dungeon

    Pothole filled with red water and decorated with pink flamingo floaties and a red traffic cone on the street.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    6points
    POST
    #16

    Someone Couldn’t Hold Their Ectoplasm Last Night

    Jeep parked on a city street next to a bright green liquid puddle, showcasing one of the weirdest things found in the streets.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Look At This Scale Model Of The City. Amelia And Magazine

    Toy alligators with cups on their backs and a beware of alligators sign in a flooded street scene showing weird street finds.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Look At This Flamingo Exhibit. Laurel And Webste

    Small artificial flamingos in a street patch with signs, a quirky example of weirdest things found in the streets.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    6points
    POST
    #19

    Look At This Olympic Qualifier

    Person wearing swimwear diving and swimming in flooded street water during a heavy urban flood, showcasing weird street discovery.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    Breaking - Another Angle Of The Supermassive Black Hole On Poydras. Hope Everyone Is Ok

    Black car sunk into the street with emergency responders and traffic cones around, showing weirdest things found in streets.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Lakeside Shopping Center, Pf Chang’s Metairie

    Large fallen statue lying in street near parking garage, surrounded by traffic cones, showing weirdest things found in streets.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    5points
    POST
    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where is the crime scene tape?! This is clearly a homicide!!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Look At This Mirror

    Police car in New Orleans with an unusual street find attached to the side mirror during a sunny day.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    Look At These Pickles. Esplanade

    Car tire parked over a large pile of weird green street objects scattered on the sidewalk and curb.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    5points
    POST
    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What sort of degenerate individual did this?!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #24

    Do Whatcha Wanna

    Traffic lights hanging at different signals simultaneously on a street, showcasing one of the weirdest things found in the streets.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Breaking: Loose Cheese Puffs At S Claiborne And Felicity

    A jar filled with orange cheese balls found abandoned in the middle of a busy street among parked cars.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Look At This Mayor. Poydras And Camp

    Person's head appearing inside an orange traffic cone in the street, one of the weirdest things found in the streets.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    Look At This Oopsie Daisy

    Large truck stuck in the street with trailer lifted, blocking a black car, showing a weird street scene discovery.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    5points
    POST
    #28

    Breaking: Building Collapse At Magazine And Felicity. Hope Everyone Is Ok

    Damaged car covered in bricks and rubble on a street with collapsed building debris in front of houses at night.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    That Saw Blade They Left In The Street Yesterday Sliced A Local Business Owner’s Tire Last Night

    Circular saw blade embedded in the c*****d street pavement near a parked car, one of the weirdest things found in the streets.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Look At This Generator Tattoo Parlor. Algiers Point

    Person giving a tattoo outdoors on an unusual bench setup, one of the weirdest things found in the streets.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    5points
    POST
    #31

    Sup With This Cloud

    Unusual cloud formation visible above trees and rooftops, a weird thing found in the streets sky.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    5points
    POST
    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Angel: "And that's the state of things right now." God: "I've seen enough. Close it back up."

    0
    0points
    reply
    #32

    Look At This Wednesday Night Social Ride. St Anthony And Filmore In Gentilly

    People kayaking through flooded streets at night, showcasing one of the weirdest things found in the streets.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Look At This In Tourist Trap

    Text message about falling into a pothole in the street causing injuries, with photo of feet in medical boots after surgery.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Look At This Pool Party. Broadmoor

    Man wearing sunglasses and red shorts standing in flooded street next to a large inflatable black swan, a weird street find.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    5points
    POST
    #35

    Hm

    Construction site with a person submerged in muddy water, surrounded by machinery and debris, showcasing weird street finds.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    5points
    POST
    #36

    Look At This Pothole Shrine

    Street altar with warning sign, candles, and voodoo doll as a weird thing found in the streets.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Look At This Library. Chartres Street Sidewalk Sunday

    Books hidden inside a c*****d street pavement, showcasing one of the weirdest things found in the streets.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Just A Reminder Totaled Car Pickup Day Isn’t Until The 3rd Thursday Of The Month. Broadway At Spruce

    Damaged black car with flat tire parked oddly next to trash bins on a residential street, showcasing weirdest things found in streets.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    5points
    POST
    #39

    Speaking Of Typos. Washington Ave

    Sidewalk with street name tiles reading Washington Ave surrounded by leaves and a dog’s paw and a boot visible nearby

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Look At This In Observation Deck. Norman C Francis And Palmyra

    Wooden structure built around a street pipe, one of the weirdest things found in the streets by passersby.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    5points
    POST
    #41

    Look At These Rugs. They Really Tie The Road Together. Covering Potholes At N Rampart And Piety

    Two decorative rugs laid out on a street, one black with floral patterns, creating a weird street find scene.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Happy Fourth Of July From The Land Of Crumbling Infrastructure!

    C*****d street metal hatch taped with blue strips, showing a weird find in the streets.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    5points
    POST
    maxrobitzsch avatar
    Max Robitzsch
    Max Robitzsch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't worry, your tax dollars are invading somebody right now!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Look At This Splint. New Orleans And Dorgenois

    Look At This Splint. New Orleans And Dorgenois

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    5points
    POST
    #44

    Look At This Cup Holder. Saint Charles & General Pershing

    Bent stop sign lying on a street corner with a plastic cup placed on top, one of the weirdest things found in the streets.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    5points
    POST
    #45

    That’s Gonna Be A Hell Of A Patch . Lowerline And Maple

    Black Audi parked in the middle of a street patch, surrounded by fresh asphalt and construction debris.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Look At This Roundabout. Annette And Villere

    View from inside a car showing a strange object made of tires blocking a residential street in an urban neighborhood.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    These DIY Bayou Boogaloo Boats Are Getting Out Of Control. Hope Everyone Is Ok. Moss

    People discovering a van partially submerged in water beside a street with onlookers and a person kayaking nearby

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    4points
    POST
    #48

    Look At This Tubing Trip. Audubon River Last Weekend

    Two people relaxing and swimming in a flooded street, an example of weirdest things found in the streets.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    4points
    POST
    #49

    Look At This Swamp Tour. Banks And Rendon

    Person in a kayak holding a light while navigating flooded streets surrounded by trees at night, a weird street finding.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    It’s A Jeep Thing, You Wouldn’t Understand

    Green Jeep crashed into the corner of a colorful hot dog restaurant with debris scattered on the street at night.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Banks Street Looking Like Burning Man Today

    Flooded street with cars partially submerged and a person walking through water, capturing weirdest things found in the streets.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    4points
    POST
    #52

    Look At This Puddl—no Wait That’s A Pothole

    A rental truck stuck in a large pothole on a residential street, one of the weirdest things found in the streets.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    4points
    POST
    #53

    Look At This Old Gregg. Rampart And St Peter

    Person dressed as a plant sitting in a street pothole next to a traffic cone, one of the weirdest things found in the streets.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Hang In There, Y’all

    Portable toilet oddly strapped to a tree on a residential street, showcasing one of the weirdest things found in the streets.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Look At This Costume

    Man dressed as an orange traffic cone standing next to decorated traffic cone on street with flowers at night

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    4points
    POST
    #56

    Look At This Man In Pothole

    Man partially stuck in street hole holding a beer bottle, an example of weird things found in the streets.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    4points
    POST
    #57

    Hm

    Large cone-shaped sculpture with a human face near street signs asking about potholes and abduction, weirdest things found.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    The Famous Eton Street Costume Hole, Algiers

    Weird object resembling a colorful turkey decoration found in a large pothole on a residential street.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Look At This Holiday Cheer. Black Pearl

    Yellow excavator decorated with string lights digging a rectangular hole on a residential street at night, unusual street find.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    4points
    POST
    #60

    Look At This Sinkhole Celebration. Laurel Between Henry Clay And Webster

    Colorful street installation with inflatable tacos, balloons, and traffic cones celebrating a Cinco de Mayo theme in an urban setting.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    4points
    POST
    #61

    Stay Safe Out There Y’all. Chantilly Dr New Orleans East,

    Flooded suburban street with partially submerged cars and mailboxes, an unusual find in street scenes.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Look At This Headstand. Rampart And Canal

    Traffic light showing red while pedestrian signal displays an unusual peace hand sign on the street.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Look At This Bandaid. Carondelet

    Damaged street lamp pole held together with duct tape on an urban sidewalk, showcasing weird street findings.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    4points
    POST
    #64

    Love To See This Kind Of Inter-Department Collaboration At The City Level. Behind City Hall

    White SUV parked on the street with a yellow wheel lock in place, one of the weirdest things found in the streets.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    Wow

    Giant glowing green spider with red eyes surrounded by orange cones and caution tape found in the street at night.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    That’s A Weird Lookin Man. Royal And St Ann

    Man wearing a traffic cone hat sitting partially in a manhole on a city street, a weird street find among pedestrians.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Look At This Living Room

    Woman sitting on a couch placed in a street pothole with a wooden pallet bridge, showcasing weird street finds at night.

    lookatthisf**kinstreet Report

    3points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!