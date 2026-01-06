So we’ve gathered some of the best posts from a group dedicated to all the ridiculous, weird and unhinged things people have seen when out and about. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.

It’s hardly a profound idea anymore, but sometimes it can be good to go out and take a walk, or a drive, depending on what side of the Atlantic you happen to be on, as seeing what’s actually happening around you might be helpful for one’s mental health. Or, at the very least, you’ll see something worth recording.

#1 Look At This Captive Audience At The St Claude Train Tracks

RELATED:

#2 Look At This Gas Pump

#3 August 5, 2017 Flood That Took Many Areas Of The City (And Debatably The Pumps) By Surprise

#4 Look At This Nightmare. Chestnut And Philip

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Look At This Double Entendre

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Look At This Typo. Maple Street Residents Report Waiting Over A Year For The Street Tiles To Be Installed, Only To Find This Today

#7 Look At This Overpass To Hell

#8 Look At This Bikini Bottom Airbnb. The Famous Eton St Pothole,

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Look At This Disco Cone

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Neighbors Around Desaix Are In Full Rebellion Mode

#11 Best Table In Uptown New Orleans

#12 Look At This Gator

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Look At This Carpet. Metairie Near Causeway

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Look At This Horror Movie That Is Our Streets!

#15 Look At This Bloodbath. Outside Of The Dungeon

#16 Someone Couldn’t Hold Their Ectoplasm Last Night

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Look At This Scale Model Of The City. Amelia And Magazine

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Look At This Flamingo Exhibit. Laurel And Webste

#19 Look At This Olympic Qualifier

#20 Breaking - Another Angle Of The Supermassive Black Hole On Poydras. Hope Everyone Is Ok

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Lakeside Shopping Center, Pf Chang’s Metairie

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Look At This Mirror

#23 Look At These Pickles. Esplanade

#24 Do Whatcha Wanna

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Breaking: Loose Cheese Puffs At S Claiborne And Felicity

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Look At This Mayor. Poydras And Camp

#27 Look At This Oopsie Daisy

#28 Breaking: Building Collapse At Magazine And Felicity. Hope Everyone Is Ok

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 That Saw Blade They Left In The Street Yesterday Sliced A Local Business Owner’s Tire Last Night

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Look At This Generator Tattoo Parlor. Algiers Point

#31 Sup With This Cloud

#32 Look At This Wednesday Night Social Ride. St Anthony And Filmore In Gentilly

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Look At This In Tourist Trap

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Look At This Pool Party. Broadmoor

#35 Hm

#36 Look At This Pothole Shrine

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Look At This Library. Chartres Street Sidewalk Sunday

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Just A Reminder Totaled Car Pickup Day Isn’t Until The 3rd Thursday Of The Month. Broadway At Spruce

#39 Speaking Of Typos. Washington Ave

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 Look At This In Observation Deck. Norman C Francis And Palmyra

#41 Look At These Rugs. They Really Tie The Road Together. Covering Potholes At N Rampart And Piety

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Happy Fourth Of July From The Land Of Crumbling Infrastructure!

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Look At This Splint. New Orleans And Dorgenois

#44 Look At This Cup Holder. Saint Charles & General Pershing

#45 That’s Gonna Be A Hell Of A Patch . Lowerline And Maple

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Look At This Roundabout. Annette And Villere

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 These DIY Bayou Boogaloo Boats Are Getting Out Of Control. Hope Everyone Is Ok. Moss

#48 Look At This Tubing Trip. Audubon River Last Weekend

#49 Look At This Swamp Tour. Banks And Rendon

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 It’s A Jeep Thing, You Wouldn’t Understand

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Banks Street Looking Like Burning Man Today

#52 Look At This Puddl—no Wait That’s A Pothole

#53 Look At This Old Gregg. Rampart And St Peter

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Hang In There, Y’all

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 Look At This Costume

#56 Look At This Man In Pothole

#57 Hm

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 The Famous Eton Street Costume Hole, Algiers

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 Look At This Holiday Cheer. Black Pearl

#60 Look At This Sinkhole Celebration. Laurel Between Henry Clay And Webster

#61 Stay Safe Out There Y’all. Chantilly Dr New Orleans East,

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 Look At This Headstand. Rampart And Canal

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 Look At This Bandaid. Carondelet

#64 Love To See This Kind Of Inter-Department Collaboration At The City Level. Behind City Hall

#65 Wow

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 That’s A Weird Lookin Man. Royal And St Ann

ADVERTISEMENT