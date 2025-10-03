ADVERTISEMENT

Comfort, better education, and jobs, among other things, draw people to cities. The pull is so strong that more than half of the world’s population already lives in urban environments. But the comforts and conveniences of the cities don’t come without a price. Pollution, biodiversity loss, rising crime rates, and living costs are just a few things that are changing our planet for the worse. Urbanization has become a man-made hell that we now have to live in, and to prove it even further, we compiled a list of pictures from the Urban Hell subreddit that expose the price of modern life. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down.

#1

Reflection Of Inequalities

Reflection of dense urban slum in glass facade of a modern high-rise building highlighting urban hell contrasts.

Soma_Or Report

POST

    #2

    Malé, Capital Of The Maldives

    A densely packed urban area on a small island surrounded by blue ocean, illustrating urban hell and overcrowding.

    ddsukituoft Report

    #3

    Cages In Chongqing, China

    High-rise urban apartments with crowded balconies and a green train passing in front, depicting urban hell and societal issues.

    biwook Report

    #4

    Nad Al Sheba Neighborhood In Dubai, UAE

    Aerial view of a vast urban hell with rows of identical houses and empty streets in a monotonous cityscape.

    RealGoatzy Report

    #5

    Western World's E-Waste In Ghana

    Urban hell scenes showing electronic waste pollution and people working amid piles of discarded technology in a landfill environment

    Few_Simple9049 Report

    #6

    Haiti - 10 Years After Earthquake. Photo By Paolo Woods

    Rows of unfinished concrete buildings in a barren area illustrating urban hell and issues in modern society.

    Soma_Or Report

    #7

    Dubai Partition Room For Rent $1,000 Month

    Small cramped urban hell living space with a bed and a tiny bathroom in a narrow, poorly furnished room.

    Royp212 Report

    #8

    North Korean Government-Built Countryside Homes

    Aerial view of uniform houses in a sprawling urban hell neighborhood, highlighting issues in modern society’s housing.

    Rows upon endless rows of identical bland and monotonous, perfectly symmetrical houses in a newly opened countryside residential complex in North Korea.

    KodoSky Report

    #9

    China's 50 Lane Traffic, G4 Expressway

    Massive urban hell traffic jam at toll plaza showing dense congestion and societal urban issues from an aerial view.

    Upstairs_Drive_5602 Report

    #10

    Really .. What Were They Thinking?

    Before and after images of Zurich Convention Center showing urban hell with architectural change from ornate to modern design.

    azimx Report

    #11

    A Stunning Example Of Cable Management Spotted In Bangladesh

    A chaotic cluster of tangled urban wires and cables on a busy street showcasing urban hell infrastructure problems.

    Soma_Or Report

    #12

    Amsterdam, Nl 🇳🇱

    Urban hell scene showing polluted canal filled with trash and discarded furniture in a crowded city area.

    BoyOf_War Report

    #13

    Rich vs. Poor In Buenos Aires, Argentina

    Aerial view showing sharp contrast between affluent green neighborhood and dense urban hell slum areas.

    tousie Report

    #14

    New Delhi Cows

    Urban hell scene in New Delhi with cows standing amid large piles of urban waste and litter.

    ActivityBackground68 Report

    #15

    Egypt’s New Administrative Capital – A $58 Billion Ghost City

    Modern urban architecture and statues depicting an isolated, sterile environment in an urban hell setting.

    Planned as a solution to Cairo’s congestion, the NAC aims to house government buildings, embassies, and millions of residents. The trip itself was an experience—an hour-long Uber ride from Cairo, passing through three security checkpoints before entering. Security presence was unmistakable: police, military patrols, and constant surveillance. Yet, aside from them and a few gardeners, the city felt almost deserted.

    However, despite its scale, the NAC raises concerns about affordability, social impact, and whether it will truly alleviate Cairo’s urban pressures or remain a prestige project benefiting a select few.

    Urbanist and architect Yasser Elsheshtawy captures this sentiment well.

    Blafa_ Report

    #16

    World’s Biggest Tire Graveyard In Kuwait

    Massive pile of discarded tires creating an urban hell scene, highlighting pollution and neglect in society.

    Few_Simple9049 Report

    #17

    South Korea's Capital Looks Like It Has No Seoul

    A dense urban landscape with numerous high-rise buildings under a hazy sky, illustrating urban hell conditions.

    Antique_Let_2992 Report

    #18

    Mole People In The Philippines

    Creepy doll head emerging from street drain near busy urban intersection with motorcycles waiting at crosswalk, urban hell scene.

    Makati is the financial district of the Philippines. Recently someone saw a person coming out of a very narrow ditch. Another person chimed in with their own sightings.

    We don't know yet why people are there, how many people are there, and where this narrow canal leads to. According to the post, it's possible that the narrow canal leads to wider canals.

    Now, authorities are patching the openings and closing the ditch entrances.

    I knew of documentaries of people living in waterways but this ditch is very narrow.

    Safe_Professional832 Report

    #19

    Hong Kong In 1964 And Now

    Panoramic comparison of urban hell showing sprawling city development and dense high-rise buildings in a crowded metropolitan area.

    biswajit388 Report

    #20

    Modernizing City Blocks In Austria (2019 And 2023)

    Comparison of urban hell with old colorful buildings replaced by large, plain modern apartment blocks in cityscape.

    Puzzleheaded_Film521 Report

    #21

    Urban Hell Reversal

    Urban hell transformation showing polluted river in 1998 and clean, green cityscape with waterway in 2025.

    Beijing’s Liangma River went from a dry, cracked canal in the late ’90s to a green, thriving part of the city by 2025. Clean water, tree-lined walkways, and modern buildings from city planning.

    Bull1753361 Report

    #22

    Cleaning Up A Canal In Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Urban hell transformation showing polluted area filled with trash before and clean waterway after cleanup.

    Ramchandra canal in Mohammadpur, Dhaka, which has been cleaned up and restored in 72 hours as part of ongoing efforts to clean up revitalise Bangladeshi canals. Led by NGOs with sponsorship from a bank and support from the government and the city corporation. Hopefully we can keep it this way!

    T4H4_2004 Report

    #23

    Manaus, Brazil

    Aerial view of urban hell with densely packed buildings abruptly ending at a large expanse of forested land.

    Soma_Or Report

    #24

    Anti-Homeless Architecture, USA/UK

    Urban hell scenes showing graffiti, homelessness, and people sleeping on benches in a neglected city environment.

    Fixing a problem with a problem.

    Successful_Jury_2519 Report

    #25

    Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

    Urban hell scene with tangled power lines, littered streets, and overcrowded buildings in a neglected city area.

    TribalSoul899 Report

    #26

    Bridge Built Over A 17th Century Castle Ruins

    Aerial view of a bridge over calm river with small green island featuring old stone ruins in an urban setting.

    📍Kajaani, Finland

    waaf_aaf Report

    #27

    Apartment Buildings In Chongqing, China

    High-rise residential buildings densely packed in an urban hell environment illustrating overcrowding problems.

    biwook Report

    #28

    Alexandria, Egypt

    Aerial view of dense, crowded apartment buildings by the coast illustrating urban hell in modern society.

    Enviro5547 Report

    #29

    They Replaced A Masterpiece With A Spreadsheet

    Side-by-side images showing Chicago Federal Building in 1898 and modern urban decay highlighting urban hell in cityscape.

    Emergency-Green-2602 Report

    #30

    My View From My Hotel In Manila, Philippines

    High-rise apartment building densely packed with air conditioners, illustrating urban hell and overcrowded city living.

    Accomplished-Toe713 Report

    #31

    Al Ba'sa Building, Beirut: A 60cm Wide Building Built By A Man To Obstruct His Brother’s Sea View After A Real Estate Dispute

    Street view of parked cars and aging buildings in urban hell scene highlighting city decay and societal issues.

    In 1954, a thin wedge-shaped building was erected by architects Salah and Fawzi Itani on a 120 sq m plot in Beirut, Lebanon at the request of a man wanting to spoil the sea view of his brother after they failed to agree to jointly develop their neighboring plots. The street facade appears to be an ordinary apartment building, but is 60 cm at the narrowest and four meters at the widest. It is known as Al Ba'sa (The Middle Finger) and formerly as The Queen Mary due to its resemblance to the cruise ship.

    biwook Report

    #32

    Soviet Experiments In Yerevan, Armenia

    Two deteriorating high-rise apartment buildings with a stair-step design in an urban hell setting showing neglect and decay.

    Fun-Raisin2575 Report

    #33

    Aerial View Of São Paulo, The Most Populous City In The Americas With 22 Million Inhabitants

    Aerial view of dense urban hell with crowded high-rise buildings and limited green spaces under cloudy skies.

    Soma_Or Report

    #34

    Potholes On Railway. Guess The Country (Not Japan)

    Deteriorated urban rail tracks flooded with mud and water, reflecting the harsh conditions of urban hell in the city.

    DeividasW Report

    #35

    Inequality In Manila

    Dense urban hell scene showing contrast between crowded informal housing and modern high-rise buildings in the city.

    Aggravating_Team_137 Report

    #36

    Tyumen, Russia. It Looks Like A Montage, But It Isn't

    Aerial view of repetitive, uniform houses illustrating urban hell and highlighting problems with modern society.

    Soma_Or Report

    #37

    Spotted In Barcelona

    Graffiti on urban wall reading your Airbnb was my home, highlighting issues in urban hell and societal problems.

    west_manchester Report

    #38

    Shenzhen, 1980-2025

    Aerial comparison of Shenzhen in 1980 with green fields versus a densely built urban hell cityscape in 2025 at night.

    SexyN8 Report

    #39

    Kolkata, India

    Cows standing and foraging amid garbage on a dirty urban street, illustrating urban hell and societal neglect.

    TribalSoul899 Report

    #40

    Kowloon Walled City, True Urban Hell

    Aerial view of dense urban hell housing complex showing cramped buildings and poor city planning in an overcrowded area.

    LT_Dude Report

    #41

    North Korea

    Dense urban hell cityscape with tightly packed colorful high-rise buildings showing overcrowding issues.

    TrainerOk5447 Report

    #42

    Widest Highway In The World Is In Ontario, Canada / Highway 401 /

    Aerial view of heavy traffic congestion on a large urban highway illustrating urban hell and societal issues.

    Few_Simple9049 Report

    #43

    A New Costco Opened This Week. Everything Is Car Parking

    Aerial view of urban hell with crowded parking lot surrounded by highways depicting urban congestion and societal issues.

    snivelinglittieturd Report

    #44

    Night In The Favela

    Night view of dense urban hell neighborhood with crowded lights on hillside overlooking busy city streets.

    Soma_Or Report

    #45

    Chechnya

    Rusty abandoned car overtaken by vegetation near a decaying brick building in urban hell environment.

    MrTorrecelli Report

    #46

    Boston Before And After The Highway Was Moved Underground In 2003

    Before and after urban renewal, showing transformation from congested highway to green public space in urban hell context.

    biswajit388 Report

    #47

    Al Dana Villas - A Scar On The Beautiful Eastern Coast Of The UAE

    Aerial view of a large waterfront residential development illustrating urban hell and societal issues.

    Nintentoad123 Report

    #48

    What's The Point Of This Balcony? (Rimini, Italy)

    Modern urban building with multiple balconies and closed windows under a clear blue sky in an urban hell setting.

    Prophet_Axlax Report

    #49

    London, UK

    High-rise urban apartment building at night, illustrating urban hell and the challenges of city living and society.

    DyeCorduroy Report

    #50

    Delhi

    Dense urban hell aerial view showing tightly packed buildings and overcrowded city layout highlighting urban decay and societal issues.

    ChardLatter4809 Report

    #51

    Bnei Brak, Israel. 8th Most Densely Populated City

    Dense urban landscape showing overcrowded buildings and congestion highlighting urban hell and societal issues.

    Ok_Doughnut5007 Report

    #52

    Norilsk (Krasnoyarsk Krai, Russia) Is A City With Multiple Faces, Some Of Them Definitely Fit Here

    Dilapidated urban buildings with broken windows and neglected surroundings, depicting urban hell and societal decay.

    Sea-Bat Report

    #53

    A Graffiti Piece Across 50 Buildings In Cairo, By El Seed

    Urban hell urban area with crowded, dilapidated buildings and street art highlighting societal decay and neglect.

    Upstairs_Drive_5602 Report

    #54

    Egypt Is Demolishing Parts Of Cairo’s 1,200-Year-Old Al-Qarafa Cemetery—one Of The World’s Oldest Continuously Used Necropolises—to Make Way For Roads And Modern Infrastructure

    Partially destroyed historical building surrounded by rubble in an urban hell scene highlighting societal decay and neglect.

    QuartzXOX Report

    #55

    Cañada Real (Spain), The Biggest Favela In Europe

    Aerial view of urban hell area showing crowded, neglected housing and barren land highlighting societal decay and urban neglect.

    osalcabb Report

    #56

    Vancouver, Canada

    Homeless encampment on an urban street with tents and people, illustrating urban hell and societal issues.

    Original-Alfalfa4406 Report

    #57

    The American Dream

    Aerial view of urban sprawl and heavy smog illustrating urban hell and issues in modern society.

    c5e3 Report

    #58

    Kyzyl, Respublic Of Tuva. The Poorest Region Of Russia

    Run-down urban neighborhood with litter and debris scattered around neglected apartment buildings, illustrating urban hell conditions.

    Fun-Raisin2575 Report

    #59

    Novi Beograd

    High-rise urban hell apartment buildings in winter with snow-covered ground and bleak, crowded surroundings.

    Fun-Raisin2575 Report

    #60

    Ivanovo, Russia. Before And After

    Urban hell scene with decayed buildings, cluttered advertisements, and people in a neglected urban environment.

    raccoon_on_moon Report

    #61

    A Girl Rides The Subway In NYC In 1986

    Young girl in a pink jacket sitting alone on a graffiti-covered subway seat, illustrating urban hell and societal decay.

    -SOFA-KING-VOTE- Report

    #62

    Urban Sculpture Disasters Of Turkey

    Archway sculpture resembling a bread loaf marking entrance in an urban area illustrating urban hell and societal issues.

    -zeki- Report

    #63

    Genoa, Italy

    Brutalist urban hell architecture showing a crowded, deteriorating apartment complex highlighting societal issues.

    TribalSoul899 Report

    #64

    Jakarta Traffic 🇮🇩

    Nighttime urban hell traffic jam with congested cars and illuminated city buildings showing societal issues.

    AdministrativePool93 Report

    #65

    Kathmandu Is The Most Polluted City In The World Right Now According To AQI

    Dense urban landscape shrouded in heavy smog illustrating the harsh reality of urban hell and societal decay.

    satabhatar Report

    #66

    Japan (It's Very Hard To Find Trash Cans There)

    Urban hell scene with littered trash cans and discarded drinks around a neglected city tree planter on a busy sidewalk.

    rierrium Report

    #67

    German Cities Were Demolished For Open-Cast Mining

    Aerial view of urban hell showing large-scale environmental damage and land destruction near agricultural fields.

    MirageCaligraph Report

    #68

    Leicester England, 1950s

    Dense urban area covered in smoke and pollution from factories, illustrating urban hell and environmental decay.

    Responsible_Top_5279 Report

    #69

    Cat Ba Town, Vietnam

    Aerial comparison showing environmental destruction and urban hell caused by construction replacing lush green areas near water.

    JohanTravel Report

    #70

    A Crumbling Shopping Alley In Gifu, Japan

    Worn and dilapidated urban buildings with rusted pipes and cracked walls illustrating urban hell and societal decay.

    biwook Report

    #71

    70 Sqm Flat Is Worth 400k USD Here, Asian Side Of Istanbul

    Dense urban buildings under a cloudy sky illustrating urban hell and the challenges facing modern city society.

    pasobordo Report

    #72

    Slums In Southern Italy

    Aerial view of urban hell slum area showing densely packed and dilapidated buildings illustrating societal problems

    beanpoppinfein Report

    #73

    More Poverty In Southern Italy

    Urban hell scenes showing dilapidated buildings, narrow streets, graffiti, and crowded parked cars in neglected urban areas.

    I tried to show poverty without showing Roma/refugee camps, Ik it’s just screenshots, but i lost my phone and lost the old photos i had. I still wanna visit sometime soon, most of its beautiful but let’s not ignore that there is still very real poverty in southern Italy.

    beanpoppinfein Report

    #74

    Las Vegas, Nevada

    Aerial view of suburban sprawl and desert landscape illustrating urban hell and societal issues from above an airplane window.

    CzechOutSlovakia1993 Report

    #75

    A Brand New Cemented Road In Bangalore, India

    Muddy urban street with scattered vehicles and worn buildings, illustrating urban hell and societal neglect.

    TribalSoul899 Report

    #76

    This University Building In Bangladesh Looks Like A Scene From A Dystopian Sci-Fi Film

    Large dimly lit urban building at night shrouded in fog, illustrating themes of urban hell and societal decay.

    The building in question is BRAC university campus located in Dhaka | Photo by arekta_photogram on Instagram.

    Due-Stuff9151 Report

    #77

    An Alley In Kabukicho, Tokyo's Largest Red Light District

    Narrow urban alley with cluttered pipes, wires, and makeshift roofs illustrating urban hell and societal decay.

    biwook Report

    #78

    Moscow

    Worn and dilapidated apartment buildings with autumn trees and parked cars in an urban hell environment.

    Ill_Engineering1522 Report

    #79

    Traditional Back-To-Back Homes In Beeston. Photo Taken March 19, 2021, In Leeds, UK

    Rows of old brick terraced houses in an urban neighborhood with graffiti on a low wall, depicting urban hell decay.

    Upstairs_Drive_5602 Report

    #80

    Baghdad’s Arab Shore Promenade: From A Green Oasis In 1993 To A Concrete Desert By 2025

    Comparison of urban hell environment showing a green shoreline in 1993 and a barren, empty space in 2024.

    alfredokurdi Report

    #81

    Norilsk, Russia

    Aerial view of bleak urban hell landscape with uniform apartment blocks, showcasing problems in modern society and city planning.

    StephenMcGannon Report

    #82

    Kyiv, Ukraine. Good Or Bad?

    Aerial view of colorful urban apartment buildings in a densely packed cityscape highlighting urban hell issues.

    Wojewodaruskyj Report

    #83

    New York City In The 1970s

    Urban hell scene showing rundown buildings, empty sidewalks, and parked cars in a neglected city neighborhood.

    During this decade, the city gained notoriety for high rates of crime and social disorders; the city’s subway system was regarded as unsafe and dangerous, and people were warned not to walk the streets after 6 PM. Prostitutes and pimps frequented Times Square, while Central Park became feared as the site of muggings and harassment.

    Upstairs_Drive_5602 Report

    #84

    Jinan University Dormitories, China

    Narrow, dirty urban alleyways and rundown buildings showing signs of decay and neglect in urban hell scenes.

    IndividualSociety567 Report

    #85

    Guangzhou, China 🇨🇳

    Aerial view of a cramped urban area with densely packed buildings surrounding a small green soccer field.

    BoyOf_War Report

    #86

    Taj Mahal, India

    Massive urban hell with plastic waste covering the ground and a bird flying near a distant historic monument.

    Jaded_Cobbler_3134 Report

    #87

    Lake Victoria, Uganda

    Small overcrowded urban shelter built with makeshift materials on a tiny island surrounded by water depicting urban hell conditions.

    west_manchester Report

    #88

    Karachi,pakistan

    Urban hell scene showing abandoned train tracks covered in trash, surrounded by neglected buildings under a cloudy sky.

    Alternative_Cut_9280 Report

    #89

    Alexandria, Egypt

    Dense urban apartment buildings with worn facades under a bright sky, illustrating aspects of urban hell in society.

    opallalla Report

    #90

    New Delhi Train Station

    Crowded urban scene with many people packed tightly, illustrating urban hell and issues within modern society.

    DryBookkeeper8359 Report

    #91

    Panelkas With Bridges, Tbilisi, Georgia

    Dilapidated apartment building with a rusty metal walkway, depicting urban hell and societal decay in a bleak cityscape.

    Fun-Raisin2575 Report

    #92

    In A Love Hate Relationship With This Building

    A large, weathered urban building with balconies and air conditioners, illustrating urban hell and societal decay.

    "White Magnolia", Batumi, Georgia

    othercoralinejones Report