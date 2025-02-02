ADVERTISEMENT

Better to be ugly than to be boring.

That’s the motto proudly displayed in the bio of the iconic Instagram account Ugly Belgian Houses. Over the years, we’ve featured the page plenty of times, and judging by how much love you’ve shown it, pandas, their philosophy seems to hold true. So today, we’re taking it a step further with a special tribute to some of its best (or worst, depending on how you see it) posts.

If this is your first encounter with Belgium’s most questionable architecture, brace yourself. If you’ve been following along, let’s take a trip down memory lane. But most importantly, upvote the pics so we can pick the ultimate favorites together!

#1

Architect: ‘What Kind Of Windows Would You Like?’ Client: ‘Yes’

Hilariously bad house with a distorted facade, located in a Belgian neighborhood under a clear blue sky.

uglybelgianhouses Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Felix Da Housecat

    Hilariously bad house design with mismatched windows and chimney, resembling a face, seen from the side.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #3

    When U Wanted To Live In A Fairytale But You Chose To Live In Shrek’s Swamp House

    Quirky brick house with mismatched windows, asymmetrical roof, and unique blue shutters.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #4

    Game Of Stones

    Unusual house with rock-like facade, featuring mismatched windows and a garage door, exemplifying hilariously bad houses.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #5

    When You Have A Beautiful Belgian House But You Really Want To Be On My Website

    Bad house design with historic facade and modern balconies, humorously combined spotted by Belgian observer.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    thereader19 avatar
    TheReader19
    TheReader19
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone was smoking wacky backy; when this was being designed 🤣

    #6

    Architect: What Do You Want Guy: Legs Of A LEGO Man Architect: Say No More Fam

    Unusual architecture of a house with tilted upper section, illustrating hilariously bad houses design.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #7

    Insane The Spain

    Quirky brick house with round tower and unique design, showcasing hilariously bad architecture.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #8

    🎵 Our Street In The Middle Of Our House 🎵

    Brick house with mismatched landscaping, featuring oversized pots and surreal pathways, reflecting hilariously bad house design.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #9

    Textures Loading

    Hilariously bad house with mismatched roof textures and "Textures Loading" text overlay.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #10

    Say Cheese!

    Unconventional brick house with circular windows and door, exemplifying humorously bad architecture.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #11

    When Your Architect Fell Asleep

    Badly designed house facade with leaning windows and door creating an optical illusion on a city street.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #12

    Cut My House In To Pieces This Is My Last Carport

    Unusual house design with a tall, narrow tower and a car parked under a modern carport.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #13

    When You’re On A Field Trip And You Loose The Rest Of Your Group

    Small, humorously bad house in a vast Belgian landscape, surrounded by green fields and trees.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    kds avatar
    KDS
    KDS
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That looks like part of the house in the previous picture.

    #14

    I Need That Emoji

    Hilariously bad house with windows resembling a face, spotted by a Belgian guy.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #15

    Looks Like Frodo Finally Settled Down In The Suburbs

    Bad house design with a large circular window and mismatched architectural elements on a cloudy day.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #16

    If Snake And Tetris Made A Baby

    Hilariously bad house design with mismatched brick patterns and a single tree in front.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #17

    D. I. Why?

    Unusual house design with mismatched windows and an unconventional roof, showcasing hilariously bad architecture.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #18

    Pablo Picasa

    Quirky house design with mismatched brick and plaster facade on a quiet street.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #19

    Citroen Citrout

    Bad house design with car fronts embedded in a brick wall, highlighting poor architectural choices.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #20

    No, Your Other Left

    Two hilariously bad houses with mismatched roofs, surrounded by greenery.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #21

    Windows Not Installed

    Hilariously bad house with a blank wall, shingles roof, and misplaced windows.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #22

    Nobody Puts Baby In A Corner

    Bad house design: small brick building tightly surrounded by tall gray structures.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #23

    Soon

    Humorous bad house with roof resembling a face, featuring windows as eyes and a door as the mouth, spotted by a Belgian.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #24

    Malebox

    Bad house design with mismatched brick façade and awkward landscaping in a suburban setting.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #25

    For That Cosy Under The Bridge Feeling

    Hilariously bad house with an unusual upside-down design spotted by a Belgian.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #26

    Aah Weekend

    A hilariously bad house design with windows that resemble a face smiling.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #27

    Angrytecture

    Humorously bad house with mismatched windows and uneven design in Belgium.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #28

    When Your House Tried To Be Beautiful

    A hilariously bad house with a mismatched facade blending classical and modern architecture, spotted by a Belgian guy.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #29

    Even The Neighbours Are Scared

    A hilariously bad house resembling a small brick castle with arched windows and a white door.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #30

    Please Explain

    Unconventional house design with mismatched roof angles under a cloudy sky.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #31

    Mohawkitecture

    Unusually narrow red brick house with ornate upper design, illustrating hilariously bad architecture in urban setting.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #32

    When You’ve Got The Cheapest Street In Monopoly But You Bought Two Hotels

    Unique architecture with red brick walls, showcasing a hilariously bad house design spotted in Belgium.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #33

    What Is That Thing?

    Unusual house design with a central glass block structure, noted for its unconventional architecture.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #34

    Keep Your Distance People

    A hilariously bad house with a narrow garden strip stretching into a field, spotted by a Belgian individual.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #35

    The Statue Of Misery

    Unusual house with eclectic statue decor and shell patterns on the facade, spotted by a Belgian resident.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #36

    50% Shades Of Grey

    Oddly designed house with contrasting colors, featuring a gray and red split facade and mismatched roof tiles.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #37

    Zip Up, I Can See Your Chimney

    Unusual white house with cylinder design spotted by Belgian enthusiast, showcasing bad architecture humor.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #38

    So Where Is Your Architect? Over The Top

    Elaborate house facade with eagle statues at the gate, showcasing unique architectural design.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #39

    It Is In The Darkness That One Finds The Sh**e

    Unusual house with a flat wall exterior, an example of hilariously bad architecture in Belgium.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #40

    Purple Pain

    Hilariously bad house design with mismatched facade and blue frames in a Belgian neighborhood.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #41

    Slide 🎶 To The Left

    Unusual architecture on a house with mismatched roof angles, showcasing hilariously bad design elements.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #42

    At Least The Neighbors Have A C View

    Unusual house design with curved roof and large windows, featuring parked cars in the driveway.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #43

    Inception

    A hilariously bad house with a small replica in front, featuring red roof and brick design.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #44

    Car Wars

    Hilariously bad house with a carport between two mismatched brick buildings.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #45

    Let’s Meet The Pharaoh

    Pyramid-shaped house with brick facade, two small windows, and a car in the driveway, showcasing hilariously bad architecture.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #46

    When They Tell You You Can Use The Back Door

    Bad house design with odd window placement on the side, observed by a Belgian enthusiast.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #47

    When You Wipe Your Architecture Too Hard

    Modern house with unusual red design elements on the facade, showcasing one of the hilariously bad houses.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #48

    Felix The Housecat

    Hilariously bad house with a giant cat sculpture in front of a garage.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #49

    Ugly Belgian House On A Budget

    Unique narrow brick house in Belgium with a steep roof and single door, showcasing hilariously bad architecture design.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #50

    Ugly Belgian Houses. Literally

    Unusual architecture of a house with mismatched materials and angles, highlighting hilariously bad house design.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #51

    Ugly Belgian House

    Pyramid-shaped house with odd angles and protrusions, showcasing hilariously bad architecture.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #52

    True Story: They Had To Cage The Rocks. People Thought You Could Throw Them To The Holes. It Was 100 Points If You’d Hit The Little Window

    Unusual house design with circular windows spotted by a Belgian, showcasing hilariously bad architecture.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #53

    Don’t Say Cottage To Gothage

    Quirky architectural design of a house with mismatched elements in front of a clear blue sky.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #54

    One Of These Is A Bloc Paté

    A hilariously bad house resembling a slice of Spam, highlighting quirky architecture choices.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #55

    Shiteau

    Hilariously bad house with a turret and mismatched architecture, featuring parked cars and statues in the driveway.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #56

    Welcome To My Shiteau!

    Quirky medieval-style house with red shutters and a tall turret, displaying eclectic architectural features.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #57

    When You’re Trying To Watch Something On P*rnhub But Those Spam Windows Pop Up

    Unconventional house design with mismatched windows on a gray facade, showcasing hilariously bad architecture.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #58

    My House When You Came In The Backdoor

    A hilariously bad house with windows resembling eyes and a pipe like a nose on a brick facade.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #59

    Why Carve Pumpkins For Halloween?

    Unusual house design with tilted entrance, spotted by Belgian photographer; part of hilariously bad architecture series.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #60

    What The Flying Duck

    Colorful house with blue and yellow walls, featuring bird sculptures, spotted in Belgium.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #61

    Hiding An Ugly Belgian House Are We?

    House covered entirely in leafy vines, resembling a green cube with windows, showcasing hilariously bad architecture.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #62

    When Windows 10 Keeps Randomly Crashing And Freezing

    Unusual house with uneven windows and solar panels, exemplifying hilariously bad houses in Belgium.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #63

    Pytagorage

    Bad house design with a garage door shaped like a face, featuring triangular windows above two garage doors.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #64

    Reminds Me Of 'The Scream' By Edvard Munch And That's Exactly What I'm Doing

    Oddly designed house with slanted shapes and windows, appearing like a face, in a neighborhood setting.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #65

    Go Home House, You’re Drunk

    Unusual house with slanted windows and a leaning structure, surrounded by trees and dirt, showcasing hilariously bad architecture.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #66

    I’m Not Supporting This. Just Like Those Columns

    Bad house design featuring an oddly shaped entrance with pillars and mismatched windows.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #67

    Jesus Christ

    Bad house design with a rocky facade featuring a Virgin Mary statue, beside a cyclist on the street.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #68

    The Roof, The Roof, The Roof Has Expired

    Hilariously bad house with a brick wall and mismatched roof surrounded by taller buildings.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #69

    Exsqueeze Me

    Tall, narrow brick house with one window, epitomizing hilariously bad house design.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #70

    When You Discover There’s An Ugly Belgian House Under Your Ugly Belgian House

    Bad house design with mismatched brickwork under a streetlight at night.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #71

    Please Restart Windows

    Brick building with mismatched windows and bricked-up sections, highlighting hilariously bad architecture choices.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #72

    I’m Stuck

    A small brick house squeezed between two modern buildings, exemplifying hilariously bad architectural design.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #73

    By Frank Lloyd Wrong

    Awkwardly designed house with mismatched roof angles and large window, showcasing hilariously bad architecture.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #74

    Meh

    Brick house with shutters resembling eyes, creating a hilariously bad house face expression.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #75

    Peak #uglybelgianhouses

    Unusual house with a castle tower facade next to modern buildings on a street corner.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #76

    Door-E Is That You?

    Quirky door design on a modern house with odd geometric shapes and mismatched elements.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #77

    One Of Mozes' Less Famous Miracles

    Brick house with two tall trees awkwardly framing the front entrance, showcasing hilariously bad design.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #78

    Clap Along If You Feel Like A Room Without A Room

    Brick building with a missing window, featuring a railing, next to a bicycle traffic light.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #79

    I Wanted To Include A Joke About Carpentry But I Didn't Think It Wood Work

    Unusual brick house design with mismatched windows, part of hilariously bad houses collection.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

    #80

    Mayday Mayday! The East Wall Is Sinking!

    Slanted modern house with brick walls and large windows, showcasing hilariously bad architecture design.

    uglybelgianhouses Report

