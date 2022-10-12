While many philosophical, deep realizations may affect your life for the better (or worse), many carry no significant value. Yet they can still make you raise your eyebrows. Below, we've gathered a collection of weird realizations people made found on the vastness of the internet. What are some exciting fruits of imagination and realizations that blow your mind when you think about them? Let us know!

Strange and often funny realizations come to our heads the more we think of something in particular. Just try thinking of balloons. Basically, by getting someone a bouquet of balloons for their birthday, we are, in essence, gifting them our CO2-saturated breath preserved in a colored piece of latex. While this is just one of the crazy realizations one can make, there are plenty of weird things to realize concerning pretty much any object. Or subject.

There is something different about how the brain functions while in the shower or lying in bed. Whether it's the warm water that boosts neuron transmission or the unearthly energy one receives from the moon, shower thoughts and late night thoughts occasionally bring to the fore some brilliant ideas and, yet, more often, bizarre, weird realizations.

#1 Brushing your teeth is the only time you clean your skeleton.

#2 Emojis are the closest we've come to a universal language.

#3 If you water water it grows.

#4 We all have an endless conversation with ourselves.

#5 Your alarm tone is your theme song as it starts every episode.

#6 Procrastinating is just enjoying all the side quests in life whilst you delay the main quest story mission.

#7 Nothing is on fire, fire is on things.

#8 Honey is just bee throw up.

#9 You can’t stand backwards on stairs.

#10 If you were invisible, you could have a perfectly normal relationship with a blind person.

#11 It is impossible to dig half of a hole.

#12 Balloons are rubber sacks of breath.

#13 There is a version of you re-created in the minds of everyone you've ever met.

#14 In 5 years, we'll be closer to 2070 than we are to 1970.

#15 Is it crazy how saying sentences backwards creates backwards sentences saying how crazy it is?

#16 The probability that your parents actually wanted you is the highest when you are an adopted kid.

#17 There was a moment when your mom or dad put you down as a kid and never picked you up again.

#18 Your salary is your company's monthly subscription fee of you.

#19 Psychiatrists are technically human tech support.

#20 Everyone is their own main character.

#21 A bed is a shelf for your body when you are not using it.

#22 When you drink alcohol you are just borrowing happiness from tomorrow.

#23 The word "Fat" just looks like someone took a bite out of the first letter of the word "Eat".

#24 Marriage is literally agreeing to hang out with someone until the day you die.

#25 Every book you've read is just a different combination of the same 26 letters.

#26 Oranges are pre-sliced by nature.

#27 A birth certificate is basically a baby receipt.

#28 During a nuclear explosion, there is a certain distance of the radius where all the frozen supermarket pizzas are cooked to perfection.

#29 When you close both eyes you see black, but when you close one you see nothing.

#30 Mirrors don’t break, they multiply.

#31 Tobacco companies kill their best customers.

#32 We eat pizza from the inside out.

#33 When you drink alcohol, the alcohol is getting drunk too.

#34 Due to it almost only being populated by researchers, Antarctica is technically the continent with the highest average IQ and education.

#35 If you’re no longer covered by your parent’s health insurance, your manufacturer’s warranty is over.

#36 The banana is no longer the food item that looks most phone-like. The Pop Tart is.

#37 People get mad at you for forgetting, but it’s impossible to forget on purpose.

#38 You don’t really own your money it’s just your turn with it.

#39 Wild animals live in a continuous state of poverty.

#40 Belt is the most disgusting item of clothing. People always touch it right after they’ve used the bathroom, but nobody ever washes it.

#41 Every 130 years, the Earth is inhabited by a totally new set of humans.

#42 If you put one lasagna on top of another one, you still have just one lasagna.

#43 Some future archaeologist will dig out the Disney World and assume it’s a temple of some bizarre mouse worshipping cult.

#44 Putting zombies on treadmills would provide a wonderful source of green, sustainable energy.

#45 Once you become the world’s oldest person, there’s no way you could lose that title, whatever you do.

#46 Technically, you aren't stuck in traffic, because you are the traffic.

#47 Brains can't understand themselves.

#48 People can be the exact same age with different birthdays.

#49 On a clear day you can see about 4 miles into the horizon, but on a clear night you can see light years away.

#50 When having a nightmare, your brain is the author, viewer and cinema of a horror movie whose script is being written as you are viewing it.

#51 Mosquitoes are like dirty used needles that can fly.

#52 If Jesus were born today, DNA tests would prove who the father was.

#53 "DO NOT TOUCH" would be really unsettling thing to read in Braille.

#54 Blinking is like clapping for your eyes.

#55 A show's first episode is called "pilot" because it's the first thing that puts them on air.

#56 Knocking on people's doors is basically punching their house until they let you in.

#57 We never stop tasting our own tongues.

#58 If we pop bubble wrap made in China, the air that comes out is from China.

#59 Pizza is always a pie graph of how much pizza remains.

#60 You wouldn't know if you've ever had an original thought.

#61 There are thousand ways to die but only one way to be born.

#62 Life never gave us lemons; we invented the fruit all by ourselves.

#63 2013 is the first year since 1987 to have 4 different numbers.

#64 The brain named itself.

#65 One day you will hear your name for the last time and never know it.

#66 If a morgue worker dies they will have to go back to work one more time.

#67 If everyone blinked in sync nobody would know that other people blinked.

#68 Horses are the most farted on animals.

#69 Water is a portal to a space where you can fly but you can’t breathe.

#70 Maybe superheroes wear capes to hide the zipper on the back of their onesie.

#71 You could throw a rock into a lake and be the last person to ever touch that rock until the end of time.

#72 Eventually, most of the content on the internet will be from dead people.

#73 Most people are real on their fake accounts and fake on their real account.

#74 Your favorite song might not be the one you've played the most, but the one you've skipped the least.

#75 Painkillers are the 'Mute Notifications' option for the body.

#76 There are very good odds that you've never been naked for 24 hours straight in your life.

#77 If I’m lucky, my internal organs will never see the light of day.

#78 As an identical triplet, you are simultaneously one of the rarest and most common people on the planet.

#79 There could be a viral video of you doing something random with millions of views, and you have no idea because you haven't seen it.

#80 All adults were children, but not all children will become adults.

#81 If you're still pretty young, chances are you still haven't met the majority of people who will attend your funeral.

#82 You probably know more Latin, a dead language, than you do Mandarin, the most common native tongue.

#83 Your belly button is just your old mouth.

#84 Leonardo DiCaprio is wealthier than the man he played in Wolf of Wall Street.

#85 Turtles can never have sleepovers because they always sleep in their own homes.

#86 Your head is very slowly 3D printing your hair.

#87 If weights became invisible, a gym would turn into a slow motion disco.

#88 The first parents ever to have identical twins must have been really confused.

#89 The outer Space is really just an hour away if your car could make it straight up.

#90 My right elbow is and will remain untouched by my right hand.

#91 Break a pencil and you’ll have two pencils. Break a pen and you’ll have zero pens.

#92 If you have drug addicts for neighbors, every mosquito could be a dirty needle.

#93 If you lose a shoe, you’ve practically lost yourself two shoes.

#94 Cinderella must have had some seriously deformed feet if her shoe wouldn’t fit anybody else in town.

#95 All pets have Stockholm Syndrome.

#96 The alphabet doesn’t need to be in order.

#97 Caterpillars are amazing, since while in the cocoon, the caterpillar dissolves its body into a gooey substance.

#98 Eggs are miscarriages.

#99 Blind people and deaf people dream differently.

#100 My dog keeps bringing me the same toy. I wonder if that is his favorite toy, or if he thinks it is my favorite toy.

#101 Your future self is watching you right now through memories.

#102 The object of golf is to play the least amount of golf.

#103 My debit card pays for things with past hours of my life, and my credit card pays with future hours of my life.

#104 The skeleton isn't inside you, you're the brain so you're inside the skeleton.

#105 Teaching is just brains telling other brains how to be better brains.

#106 When a pregnant woman swims, she is a human submarine.

#107 Dog heaven and squirrel hell are the same place.

#108 If two people on opposite sides of the world each drop a piece of bread, the Earth briefly becomes a sandwich.

#109 In the future, imagine how many Go-Pros will be found in snow mountains containing the last moments of peoples lives.

#110 What if rocks are actually soft but tense up when we touch them?

#111 You've known your parents for your entire life but they've only known you for part of theirs.

#112 Every year we pass the anniversary of our death.

#113 The voice in your head can scream, whisper, and speak normally, but it's always at the same volume.

#114 The reason why Mickey Mouse has a pet dog Pluto is to keep cats away.

#115 The hospital you were born in is the only building you leave without entering.

#116 If you do not pass on your genes, you are the first in your line to fail to do so since the dawn of living organisms.

#117 A marriage isn't truly successful until somebody dies.

#118 Cars in movies don't have bird poop on them.

#119 If elevators hadn't been invented, all the CEOs and important people would have their offices on the first floor as a sign of status.

#120 Gummy worms have more bones in them than actual worms.

#121 Lamps in video games use real electricity.

#122 If you are standing back-to-back with someone, you are facing them in the longest way possible (around the Earth).

#123 Bacon is cooked and cookies are baked.

#124 When you’re alone in a room, you’re the only person in the world who can see what you can.

#125 Millions of people are in synchronization with your breathing right now.

#126 Winter is the only season you experience twice a year.

#127 Earthquake on another planet is still an earthquake.

#128 Cheese is just a loaf of milk.

#129 Pizzas come in square boxes, made as circles and are eaten as triangles.

#130 If everyone on earth died simultaneously, the internet would be comprised entirely of bots posting, liking, and upvoting each other.

#131 All languages travel at the speed of sound, sign language travels at the speed of light.

#132 If you don’t smoke pot because you’re afraid it’ll make you paranoid, you’re experiencing the side effect without even smoking.

#133 What if my dog always follows me into the bathroom when I have to go potty because I always follow him outside when he does and he just thinks that’s how it works.

#134 Unless you’re a celebrity, Twitter is like talking to yourself in a crowded room.

#135 The only part of your reflection you can lick is your tongue.

#136 It won't be long before people use 'the '20s, the '30s, and the '40s' to describe the 2020s, the 2030s, and the 2040s.

#137 There are sidewalks in the Cars movies, but they are all cars.

#138 The only difference between being murdered and being assassinated is how important you are in the public eye.

#139 Pregnant women are the only true body builders.

#140 Feet smell and noses run.

#141 If I touch my phone in the right places, someone comes and brings me a pizza.

#142 The Titanic’s sinking was a true miracle to the lobsters in the kitchens.

#143 Maybe Batman fights crime only at nights because if he did it during the day, he’d get funny tan lines in the face?

#144 When you say somebody is one in a million, then taking into account the current human population, you’re really saying there are 7 500 people exactly like him.

#145 Are there coffee breaks in a tea factory?

#146 Babysitters are teenagers who behave like grown-ups so that grown-ups can go out and behave like teenagers.

#147 The combination of innumerable choices you’ve made in your life have brought you to this exact point, reading this exact sentence.

#148 Words are just a compilation of noises.

#149 Money is worthless.

#150 We are actually aliens to somebody.

#151 A knee is a really big knuckle.

#152 All the money in the world is still paper.

#153 Right now your body is covered in millions of crawling bacteria.

#154 Being "up" for something and "down" for something are the same thing.

#155 At every point in history, back to the dawn of humanity, an ancestor of yours was alive.

#156 Thermometers are speedometers for atoms.

#157 If you replace "W" in when, what and where with a "T", you answer the questions.

#158 By the time your brain processes that you’re living in the present it would already be the past.

#159 Condoms are made for humans to prevent humans.

#160 People are so amazed by the fact that every snowflake is different, but nobody cares that every potato is unique.

#161 Bottled water companies do not produce water, they produce plastic bottles.

#162 With each passing minute, you are one minute closer to your next cheeseburger.

#163 Your stomach thinks all potato is mashed.

#164 Death makes everything meaningless while it also gives meaning to everything.

#165 Eye drops are technical blinker fluid.

#166 Searching for a new laptop online is basically forcing your current computer to dig its own grave.

#167 We all have puke in our stomachs.

#168 Anything in America is within walking distance – it only depends on how much time you have.

#169 When you rob a bank, you can stop worrying about rent/food bills for several years – regardless of whether you get caught or not.

#170 If you sat on your voodoo doll, you shouldn’t be able get back up again.

#171 Necks are basically wrists for our heads.

#172 The chum bucket (in Spongebob Squarepants) is for cannibals.

#173 Cats are popular online because “dog people” are actually doing something.

#174 The worst part about food poisoning is that you paid for it.

#175 "Go to bed, you'll feel better in the morning" is the human version of "Did you turn it off and turn it back on again?"

#176 Spoons are just little bowls on sticks.

#177 The app store in an app.

#178 Zero is just a portal between positive and negative numbers.

#179 If you’re rich enough an entire museum is a gift shop.

#180 If Apple had kept its 1976 logo, it wouldn't have to change its logo during pride month.