There is something different about how the brain functions while in the shower or lying in bed. Whether it's the warm water that boosts neuron transmission or the unearthly energy one receives from the moon, shower thoughts and late night thoughts occasionally bring to the fore some brilliant ideas and, yet, more often, bizarre, weird realizations.

Strange and often funny realizations come to our heads the more we think of something in particular. Just try thinking of balloons. Basically, by getting someone a bouquet of balloons for their birthday, we are, in essence, gifting them our CO2-saturated breath preserved in a colored piece of latex. While this is just one of the crazy realizations one can make, there are plenty of weird things to realize concerning pretty much any object. Or subject.

While many philosophical, deep realizations may affect your life for the better (or worse), many carry no significant value. Yet they can still make you raise your eyebrows. Below, we've gathered a collection of weird realizations people made found on the vastness of the internet. What are some exciting fruits of imagination and realizations that blow your mind when you think about them? Let us know!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Brushing your teeth is the only time you clean your skeleton.

DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Well...yeah. It's the only part that needs cleaning.

#2

Emojis are the closest we've come to a universal language.

#3

If you water water it grows.

#4

We all have an endless conversation with ourselves.

Buren
Buren
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Yah, never stop quarrelling

#5

Your alarm tone is your theme song as it starts every episode.

#6

Procrastinating is just enjoying all the side quests in life whilst you delay the main quest story mission.

#7

Nothing is on fire, fire is on things.

#8

Honey is just bee throw up.

#9

You can’t stand backwards on stairs.

DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
25 minutes ago

You can if they're one-way.

#10

If you were invisible, you could have a perfectly normal relationship with a blind person.

Loobooway Report

#11

It is impossible to dig half of a hole.

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
24 minutes ago

What if you dig a full hole and then fill half of it in?

#12

Balloons are rubber sacks of breath.

#13

There is a version of you re-created in the minds of everyone you've ever met.

#14

In 5 years, we'll be closer to 2070 than we are to 1970.

#15

Is it crazy how saying sentences backwards creates backwards sentences saying how crazy it is?

Have_One Report

#16

The probability that your parents actually wanted you is the highest when you are an adopted kid.

lightsaberbatman Report

#17

There was a moment when your mom or dad put you down as a kid and never picked you up again.

#18

Your salary is your company's monthly subscription fee of you.

parithaabam Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
25 minutes ago

But why it doesn't adjust with inflation?

#19

Psychiatrists are technically human tech support.

TheWeirdWorld Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
24 minutes ago

But when they didn't always try to turn me on and off

#20

Everyone is their own main character.

#21

A bed is a shelf for your body when you are not using it.

Nabrokovian Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
23 minutes ago

And charger

#22

When you drink alcohol you are just borrowing happiness from tomorrow.

benji9t3 Report

#23

The word "Fat" just looks like someone took a bite out of the first letter of the word "Eat".

dunkm1n Report

#24

Marriage is literally agreeing to hang out with someone until the day you die.

Report

#25

Every book you've read is just a different combination of the same 26 letters.

Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Assuming you are not reading books in another language.

#26

Oranges are pre-sliced by nature.

Report

#27

A birth certificate is basically a baby receipt.

Report

#28

During a nuclear explosion, there is a certain distance of the radius where all the frozen supermarket pizzas are cooked to perfection.

Raghnarok Report

#29

When you close both eyes you see black, but when you close one you see nothing.

Report

#30

Mirrors don’t break, they multiply.

Report

#31

Tobacco companies kill their best customers.

Report

#32

We eat pizza from the inside out.

Report

#33

When you drink alcohol, the alcohol is getting drunk too.

Report

#34

Due to it almost only being populated by researchers, Antarctica is technically the continent with the highest average IQ and education.

Report

#35

If you’re no longer covered by your parent’s health insurance, your manufacturer’s warranty is over.

migrvne Report

#36

The banana is no longer the food item that looks most phone-like. The Pop Tart is.

Report

#37

People get mad at you for forgetting, but it’s impossible to forget on purpose.

TheWeirdWorld Report

#38

You don’t really own your money it’s just your turn with it.

TheWeirdWorld Report

#39

Wild animals live in a continuous state of poverty.

Report

#40

Belt is the most disgusting item of clothing. People always touch it right after they’ve used the bathroom, but nobody ever washes it.

Report

#41

Every 130 years, the Earth is inhabited by a totally new set of humans.

Report

#42

If you put one lasagna on top of another one, you still have just one lasagna.

Report

#43

Some future archaeologist will dig out the Disney World and assume it’s a temple of some bizarre mouse worshipping cult.

Report

#44

Putting zombies on treadmills would provide a wonderful source of green, sustainable energy.

Report

#45

Once you become the world’s oldest person, there’s no way you could lose that title, whatever you do.

Report

#46

Technically, you aren't stuck in traffic, because you are the traffic.

Report

#47

Brains can't understand themselves.

Report

#48

People can be the exact same age with different birthdays.

Report

#49

On a clear day you can see about 4 miles into the horizon, but on a clear night you can see light years away.

Report

#50

When having a nightmare, your brain is the author, viewer and cinema of a horror movie whose script is being written as you are viewing it.

Report

#51

Mosquitoes are like dirty used needles that can fly.

Report

#52

If Jesus were born today, DNA tests would prove who the father was.

Report

#53

"DO NOT TOUCH" would be really unsettling thing to read in Braille.

Report

#54

Blinking is like clapping for your eyes.

Report

#55

A show's first episode is called "pilot" because it's the first thing that puts them on air.

Report

#56

Knocking on people's doors is basically punching their house until they let you in.

Report

#57

We never stop tasting our own tongues.

Report

#58

If we pop bubble wrap made in China, the air that comes out is from China.

Report

#59

Pizza is always a pie graph of how much pizza remains.

CompanionSph3re Report

#60

You wouldn't know if you've ever had an original thought.

Lonely-Intern Report

#61

There are thousand ways to die but only one way to be born.

ElkAccording5889 Report

#62

Life never gave us lemons; we invented the fruit all by ourselves.

Report

#63

2013 is the first year since 1987 to have 4 different numbers.

Report

#64

The brain named itself.

Report

#65

One day you will hear your name for the last time and never know it.

Report

#66

If a morgue worker dies they will have to go back to work one more time.

Report

#67

If everyone blinked in sync nobody would know that other people blinked.

Report

#68

Horses are the most farted on animals.

Report

#69

Water is a portal to a space where you can fly but you can’t breathe.

Report

#70

Maybe superheroes wear capes to hide the zipper on the back of their onesie.

Eagle_Blimp Report

#71

You could throw a rock into a lake and be the last person to ever touch that rock until the end of time.

Bendy_McBendyThumb Report

#72

Eventually, most of the content on the internet will be from dead people.

3VD Report

#73

Most people are real on their fake accounts and fake on their real account.

TheWeirdWorld Report

#74

Your favorite song might not be the one you've played the most, but the one you've skipped the least.

TheWeirdWorld Report

#75

Painkillers are the 'Mute Notifications' option for the body.

TheWeirdWorld Report

#76

There are very good odds that you've never been naked for 24 hours straight in your life.

Report

#77

If I’m lucky, my internal organs will never see the light of day.

Report

#78

As an identical triplet, you are simultaneously one of the rarest and most common people on the planet.

ItsHerox Report

#79

There could be a viral video of you doing something random with millions of views, and you have no idea because you haven't seen it.

P0RKYM0LE Report

#80

All adults were children, but not all children will become adults.

sepientr34 Report

#81

If you're still pretty young, chances are you still haven't met the majority of people who will attend your funeral.

Deusque Report

#82

You probably know more Latin, a dead language, than you do Mandarin, the most common native tongue.

iGotEDfromAComercial Report

#83

Your belly button is just your old mouth.

Ryskill Report

#84

Leonardo DiCaprio is wealthier than the man he played in Wolf of Wall Street.

SupaNintendoChalmerz Report

#85

Turtles can never have sleepovers because they always sleep in their own homes.

snowmanmcgeefordayz Report

#86

Your head is very slowly 3D printing your hair.

Report

#87

If weights became invisible, a gym would turn into a slow motion disco.

Report

#88

The first parents ever to have identical twins must have been really confused.

Report

#89

The outer Space is really just an hour away if your car could make it straight up.

Report

#90

My right elbow is and will remain untouched by my right hand.

Report

#91

Break a pencil and you’ll have two pencils. Break a pen and you’ll have zero pens.

Report

#92

If you have drug addicts for neighbors, every mosquito could be a dirty needle.

Report

#93

If you lose a shoe, you’ve practically lost yourself two shoes.

Report

#94

Cinderella must have had some seriously deformed feet if her shoe wouldn’t fit anybody else in town.

Report

#95

All pets have Stockholm Syndrome.

Report

#96

The alphabet doesn’t need to be in order.

Report

#97

Caterpillars are amazing, since while in the cocoon, the caterpillar dissolves its body into a gooey substance.

Report

#98

Eggs are miscarriages.

Report

#99

Blind people and deaf people dream differently.

Report

#100

My dog keeps bringing me the same toy. I wonder if that is his favorite toy, or if he thinks it is my favorite toy.

Report

#101

Your future self is watching you right now through memories.

Report

#102

The object of golf is to play the least amount of golf.

Report

#103

My debit card pays for things with past hours of my life, and my credit card pays with future hours of my life.

Report

#104

The skeleton isn't inside you, you're the brain so you're inside the skeleton.

Report

#105

Teaching is just brains telling other brains how to be better brains.

Report

#106

When a pregnant woman swims, she is a human submarine.

Report

#107

Dog heaven and squirrel hell are the same place.

Report

#108

If two people on opposite sides of the world each drop a piece of bread, the Earth briefly becomes a sandwich.

Report

#109

In the future, imagine how many Go-Pros will be found in snow mountains containing the last moments of peoples lives.

anonymoos_user Report

#110

What if rocks are actually soft but tense up when we touch them?

Report

#111

You've known your parents for your entire life but they've only known you for part of theirs.

Report

#112

Every year we pass the anniversary of our death.

Report

#113

The voice in your head can scream, whisper, and speak normally, but it's always at the same volume.

Report

#114

The reason why Mickey Mouse has a pet dog Pluto is to keep cats away.

Report

#115

The hospital you were born in is the only building you leave without entering.

Report

#116

If you do not pass on your genes, you are the first in your line to fail to do so since the dawn of living organisms.

Ziberzaba Report

#117

A marriage isn't truly successful until somebody dies.

ithinkimlostguys Report

#118

Cars in movies don't have bird poop on them.

_Prncess_Brde_sux_ Report

#119

If elevators hadn't been invented, all the CEOs and important people would have their offices on the first floor as a sign of status.

Unknown Report

#120

Gummy worms have more bones in them than actual worms.

edgememeston Report

#121

Lamps in video games use real electricity.

1ferrox Report

#122

If you are standing back-to-back with someone, you are facing them in the longest way possible (around the Earth).

Report

#123

Bacon is cooked and cookies are baked.

Report

#124

When you’re alone in a room, you’re the only person in the world who can see what you can.

Report

#125

Millions of people are in synchronization with your breathing right now.

Report

#126

Winter is the only season you experience twice a year.

Report

#127

Earthquake on another planet is still an earthquake.

Report

#128

Cheese is just a loaf of milk.

Report

#129

Pizzas come in square boxes, made as circles and are eaten as triangles.

Report

#130

If everyone on earth died simultaneously, the internet would be comprised entirely of bots posting, liking, and upvoting each other.

Report

#131

All languages travel at the speed of sound, sign language travels at the speed of light.

Autofarer Report

#132

If you don’t smoke pot because you’re afraid it’ll make you paranoid, you’re experiencing the side effect without even smoking.

Report

#133

What if my dog always follows me into the bathroom when I have to go potty because I always follow him outside when he does and he just thinks that’s how it works.

Report

#134

Unless you’re a celebrity, Twitter is like talking to yourself in a crowded room.

Report

#135

The only part of your reflection you can lick is your tongue.

Report

#136

It won't be long before people use 'the '20s, the '30s, and the '40s' to describe the 2020s, the 2030s, and the 2040s.

Report

#137

There are sidewalks in the Cars movies, but they are all cars.

Report

#138

The only difference between being murdered and being assassinated is how important you are in the public eye.

MildlyOkayLooking Report

#139

Pregnant women are the only true body builders.

Report

#140

Feet smell and noses run.

Report

#141

If I touch my phone in the right places, someone comes and brings me a pizza.

Report

#142

The Titanic’s sinking was a true miracle to the lobsters in the kitchens.

Report

#143

Maybe Batman fights crime only at nights because if he did it during the day, he’d get funny tan lines in the face?

Report

#144

When you say somebody is one in a million, then taking into account the current human population, you’re really saying there are 7 500 people exactly like him.

Report

#145

Are there coffee breaks in a tea factory?

Report

#146

Babysitters are teenagers who behave like grown-ups so that grown-ups can go out and behave like teenagers.

Report

#147

The combination of innumerable choices you’ve made in your life have brought you to this exact point, reading this exact sentence.

Report

#148

Words are just a compilation of noises.

Report

#149

Money is worthless.

Report

#150

We are actually aliens to somebody.

Report

#151

A knee is a really big knuckle.

Report

#152

All the money in the world is still paper.

Report

#153

Right now your body is covered in millions of crawling bacteria.

Report

#154

Being "up" for something and "down" for something are the same thing.

Report

#155

At every point in history, back to the dawn of humanity, an ancestor of yours was alive.

mejma Report

#156

Thermometers are speedometers for atoms.

Unknown Report

#157

If you replace "W" in when, what and where with a "T", you answer the questions.

Report

#158

By the time your brain processes that you’re living in the present it would already be the past.

Report

#159

Condoms are made for humans to prevent humans.

Report

#160

People are so amazed by the fact that every snowflake is different, but nobody cares that every potato is unique.

DukoBoss Report

#161

Bottled water companies do not produce water, they produce plastic bottles.

yung_gravy1 Report

#162

With each passing minute, you are one minute closer to your next cheeseburger.

TheWeirdWorld Report

#163

Your stomach thinks all potato is mashed.

Report

#164

Death makes everything meaningless while it also gives meaning to everything.

Report

#165

Eye drops are technical blinker fluid.

reddit.com Report

#166

Searching for a new laptop online is basically forcing your current computer to dig its own grave.

Report

#167

We all have puke in our stomachs.

Report

#168

Anything in America is within walking distance – it only depends on how much time you have.

Report

#169

When you rob a bank, you can stop worrying about rent/food bills for several years – regardless of whether you get caught or not.

Report

#170

If you sat on your voodoo doll, you shouldn’t be able get back up again.

Report

#171

Necks are basically wrists for our heads.

Report

#172

The chum bucket (in Spongebob Squarepants) is for cannibals.

Report

#173

Cats are popular online because “dog people” are actually doing something.

Report

#174

The worst part about food poisoning is that you paid for it.

Report

#175

"Go to bed, you'll feel better in the morning" is the human version of "Did you turn it off and turn it back on again?"

W0rdN3rd Report

#176

Spoons are just little bowls on sticks.

Report

#177

The app store in an app.

Report

#178

Zero is just a portal between positive and negative numbers.

Report

#179

If you’re rich enough an entire museum is a gift shop.

Report

#180

If Apple had kept its 1976 logo, it wouldn't have to change its logo during pride month.

Report

#181

You know how you pull the smartphone out of your pocket to check the time? We’re really going back to the era of pocket watches.

Report

