ADVERTISEMENT

Wedding bells are ringing in the sixth season of Netflix’s Virgin River. Fans will finally see Mel and Jack tie the knot — but not before going through all the exciting pre-wedding festivities.

You can expect plenty of drama (and splendid music) around the dress shopping, the bachelor and bachelorette parties, and the rehearsal dinner.

The love train doesn’t stop here. We’ll also see the flashback romance of Mel’s parents, Sarah and Everett, set in the 70s.

Season six promises some exciting storylines and new faces. In this piece, we break down everything you need to know about the cast of Virgin River and the charming characters of the show.