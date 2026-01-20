ADVERTISEMENT

Did you know that in the 1980s, there was a chimp at the Belgrade Zoo that escaped not once but twice? His name was Sami, and he became famous in 1988 when a photographer snapped a picture of him and the zoo director, Vukosav Bojovic, "conversing" on the roof. Bojovic attempted to coax the animal to come back, resulting in a pretty sweet moment.

This story is still circulating online thanks to the online community r/Historycord. In fact, the members of the subreddit share fascinating historical photographs all the time, making it a real treasure trove for seasoned history buffs. Bored Panda would like to take you on a journey through time with the help of r/Historycord. So, Pandas, scroll down and see what other interesting things you might learn today!

Life In Little Italy, New York, Early 1900s

Colorized historical photograph showing a busy street scene with people, carts, and old buildings in a past world.

Yup, The Godfather did a good job!

    Informal Photo Queen Elizabeth IL Shortly After Giving Birth To Prince Edward, 1964

    Historical photograph showing a family with mother and children in a vintage bedroom setting from a past world.

    Ho Chi Minh, Then Known As Nguyen AI Quoc, In France In 1919 To Advocate For The Independence Of Vietnam

    Black and white historical photograph of a serious man in formal attire depicting a world you'd hardly recognize today.

    So, what happened to Sami the chimpanzee? During his first escape, Mr. Bojovic took Sami by the hand, put him in his car, and drove him back to the zoo. The chimp had made it to Students' Square. His second attempt at an escape didn't end that peacefully – the zookeepers had to use tranquilizer darts.

    Sadly, Sami passed away in 1992, and he lived in Belgrade Zoo for a total of four years from 1988. In 1996, the Zoo erected a sculpture in honor of Sami, which still stands there to this day. Newspapers referred to Sami as a "dissident," as many Yugoslavians found his captures and detention at the Zoo poetically similar to their own lives under communism.
    A Man Begs His Wife's Forgiveness Inside A Divorce Court. Chicago, 1948

    Black and white historical photograph showing a man kneeling and holding a woman's hands in a vintage indoor setting.

    This picture is in every single historical picture post and every single one of them claims there's new pictures

    Family Portrait Taken 118 Years Ago. February 13, 1905

    Large group portrait from 1905 showing diverse family members in historical clothing for interesting historical photographs.

    Princess Alexandrine Irene Of Prussia (1915 – 1980) The Oldest Daughter And Fifth Child Of Wilhelm, German Crown Prince, And Cecilie Of Mecklenburg-Schwerin. She Was Born With Down Syndrome But Adored And Never Hidden By Her Family As Was The Custom Of Her Time

    Black and white historical photograph of a man in uniform holding a baby, depicting a world you'd hardly recognize today.

    The 1948 photo of a man begging his wife not to divorce him is a real piece of history. It started making the rounds on Reddit in 2024, but the historian who uncovered this photo, Jeff Nichols, talked to Business Insider about it. The couple in the photograph is Steve and Anna Strack. Anna was the one who filed for divorce, citing "habitual drunkenness" as the reason.

    In those times, spouses had to give the court a considerable reason for going through with the divorce. Yet, in Chicago, divorces were pretty common. According to Nichols's research, the apparently lax divorce laws were a regional joke, prompting people to make jokes such as: "Oh, people in Chicago just get divorced as a problem to have."

    Anna Strack also talked with the Chicago Tribune about her divorce at the time, since the photo was printed in the publication. She told them that she would think over her decision. However, the 1950 census showed them as a divorced couple, and Anna lived with her parents and their 4-year-old son and worked as a packer at a gum factory.
    Arabs And Jews Picking Oranges Together In Jaffa, C. 1910

    Historical photograph of orchard workers harvesting fruit, depicting a world you'd hardly recognize today.

    Korean War Marine With His Kitten. The Marine Died On January,2018

    World war soldier in trench gently feeding a small kitten, an interesting historical photograph showing a rare moment of care.

    1955.”the One I Marry” Teenagers Are Asked Their Preferences About A Future Spouse

    Vintage newspaper clipping showing interesting historical photographs and descriptions of young people’s future spouse preferences.

    Some say that the photograph of Frederick Douglass with his wife, Helen Pitts, at Niagara Falls was taken during their honeymoon. We can't tell exactly, but we know that their marriage was quite controversial back in the day. Helen was the second wife of Frederick Douglass, the first one being Anna Murray Douglass for 40 years.

    After her passing, Douglass fell into a deep depression. Helen is said to have helped him regain his good spirits. However, Douglass's kids opposed the marriage, and Helen's family didn't like her marrying a Black man. The public didn't react favorably, either: some accused Douglass of "forgetting his cause" by marrying a white woman; others denounced the 21-year age gap between the spouses.

    Ella Fitzgerald Sitting In A Houston Jail Cell After She Was Arrested For Singing To An Integrated Audience, 1955

    Two women in vintage dresses and fur stoles sitting on a bench in a historical photograph from the past.

    Negotiations Between The Zoo Director And Escaped Chimpanzee. Belgrade, 1988

    Black and white historical photograph of a man interacting with a chimpanzee on a rooftop, depicting a world you'd hardly recognize today

    When Dad Tried Doing Mom’s Work For A Weekend: A 1956 Life Photo Essay

    Father caring for four children at home in 1956, showcasing a historical photograph from a world you'd hardly recognize today.

    A piece of history that people deserve to know is about the Black women who served in the U.S. military during WWII. We might think that most of them were nurses, but there was an all-Black female unit stationed overseas. The 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion was created to deal with the postal worker shortage. They sorted millions of letters and packages that families sent to their loved ones on the war front. In 2022, the former members of the battalion received Congressional Gold Medals.
    Japanese-American Family, Saitama, Japan, 1947

    Vintage historical photograph of a family with a soldier holding a child, depicting a world you'd hardly recognize today.

    Maid Makes The Braids For The Daughter Of Her Employers, February Of 1956

    Black and white historical photograph of a woman braiding a young girl’s hair depicting a world you'd hardly recognize today.

    Selfie Of A Yugoslav Partisan Couple, Still In Uniform, On Their Wedding Day, April 1945

    Black and white historical photograph of a soldier smiling behind a woman, depicting a world you'd hardly recognize today.

    We all should be so lucky to live until 100 years old. Jeanne Calment was even luckier: she lived until 122. She was born in 1875 in France and passed away in 1997. A Russian mathematician, Nikolay Zak, suggested that Calment actually met her maker earlier and that her age record is actually fake.
    Frederick Douglass And Wife Helen Pitts At Niagara Falls, 1884

    Vintage historical photograph showing a man and woman sitting by rocky shore with a bridge in the background.

    The Excess Of 1980s England - As Seen Through The Eyes Of Society Photographer Dafydd Jones

    Vintage black and white photo showing lively party scene with a woman on a man's shoulders, depicting historical photographs.

    Circus Worker, Ethel Hart, Showing Off Her Back, Circa 1940s

    Vintage historical photograph of a muscular woman flexing her back muscles in a fur-trimmed dress and gloves.

    According to Zak, Calment passed away in 1934, and the woman everyone thought was Jeanne was actually her daughter, Yvonne. That's why he posited that her grandson called her "maman" and lived with her supposed son-in-law. Zak argued that Yvonne chose to pretend to be her mother to avoid paying inheritance taxes and to have a roof over her head permanently.

    Chinese American With A Note That Says He Is Chinese, Not Japanese, To Avoid Harrasment At Work, 1940s

    Two workers in welding gear interacting amid a historical photograph depicting a world you'd hardly recognize today.

    In November 1990, Life Magazine Published A Photo Of David Kirby Being Comforted By His Father As He Was Dying. The Photo Is Considered To Have Changed The Face Of Aids

    Black and white historical photograph showing a family gathered around a bedridden man in an emotional moment.

    Photo Of A German Mother Crying After Finding Out Her Captured Son Didn’t Survive In Soviet Union Pow Camps. (1955)

    Black and white historical photograph showing a solemn crowd holding signs with portraits and names, depicting a past world.

    Russia was brutal before, during and after the war. It's never really changed since their wonderful revolution.

    However, many experts shut down ideas about Calment's falsified age. Although they admit that a person living until 122 is extremely unlikely from a biological standpoint, they note that perhaps too much had to be faked in Jeanne's case. "Any deception on Madame Calment's part would have required extraordinary prescience and the connivance of surviving relatives and we should banish such thoughts from our minds," gerontologist Tom Kirkwood wrote in his 1991 book, "Could she be a fraud?"
    Adolf Eichmann Walks Around The Yard Of His Cell, Ramla Prison, Isreal, 1961

    Man in vintage clothing walking beside a bare wall and empty chair in an interesting historical photograph.

    Written In 1918 By An Anonymous Suffragette

    Vintage historical photograph of a typed letter titled To Young Ladies, reflecting old social advice from a suffragette wife.

    Man Looking For A Job During The Great Depression. 1934

    Man wearing a sign detailing his skills and struggles, representing interesting historical photographs of a world hardly recognized today.

    Have you learned anything new about history today, Pandas? Let us know which stories and photographs captured your attention and interest the most. And if you're in the mood for more photos from r/Historycord, check out our previous listicle right here or see these captivating photographs from "Undiscovered History"!
    A Meccan Merchant And His Circassian Slave. Picture Taken In Mecca Between 1887 And 1888

    Black and white historical photograph of two men in traditional Middle Eastern robes and headwear standing side by side.

    But everyone loves to blame the British, who were one of the first to outlaw slavery.

    The Peoples Of The Russian Empire In Photographs By Sergei Prokudin-Gorsky, One Of The Pioneers Of Color Photography

    Young girl in traditional dress holding a plate of berries in a rural setting, an interesting historical photograph.

    Case Report Of Brooklyn Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Children 1903-04

    Two boys with head injuries stand on a city sidewalk in a historical photograph depicting harsh treatment from 1903.

    The First Years After The War. Life In Italy In The Late 40s - Early 50s

    Group of men at a fruit market in a vintage historical photograph depicting a world you'd hardly recognize today.

    Victims Of Stalin's Famine. Holodomor, Kharkiv 1933

    Historical photograph showing people resting and walking along a cobblestone street near a wooden fence and trees.

    This photograph was taken by my grandfather. It forms one of the only documented histories of the holodomor that almost everyone believed was not occurring. He spent 16 years in Lubyanka for his opposition of Stålin.

    Eyes Of Hate Of Joseph Goebbels

    Black and white historical photograph showing men in suits engaged in discussion, depicting a world you'd hardly recognize today.

    Well, poor old goebbels apparently didn't have any at all (according to the famous ditty!)

    Japanese Woman In Her Traditional Clothes, And In Western Fashion, 1930s

    Vintage black and white historical photograph of two young women from a world you'd hardly recognize today.

    Brigitte Bardot During A Trip To Brazil, 1964

    Black and white historical photograph of three people walking, depicting a world you'd hardly recognize today.

    Black Women Serving In World War II

    Two women in military uniforms relax on a bench by the waterfront in an interesting historical photograph.

    Us Soldiers Having Some Fun In The Dance Flor Of A Pub In London, England, 1940s

    Black and white historical photograph showing couples dancing closely in a crowded room, depicting a world you'd hardly recognize today.

    Because the British allowed black people to enter the pubs. That caused some problems with the white US soldiers...

    Jeanne Calment, The Longest-Living Confirmed Person In History, At Age 20, 1895

    Victorian-era woman with an elegant hairstyle and dress in an interesting historical photograph.

    Masks Showing Different Stages In The Work Done By Mrs. Anna Coleman Ladd Of The American Red Cross For Soldiers Whose Faces Have Been Mutilated In World War I. August 1918, Paris, France. [812x575]

    Collection of historical death masks displayed on a wall, showcasing faces from a world you'd hardly recognize today.

    60 Yr Old And His Family Of 3. 1946, Kentucky

    Black and white historical photograph of a man and three children in a modest home depicting a world you'd hardly recognize today.

    Photos Of Children Who Didn't Pass The "One Drop" Rule And Were Slaves, Eventually Emancipated In New Orleans, From Harper’s Weekly, 30 Of January Of 1864

    Three children from New Orleans in historical clothing posing for a vintage photograph depicting a world you'd hardly recognize today.

    BP you fu‍cking su‍ck with the hiding of comments.

    Amanda America Dickson, Born To A 13-Year-Old Enslaved Girl And Her 40-Year-Old Slave Master. She Would Become One Of The Wealthiest Women In Georgia After Her Father Left Her His Entire Estate At His Death

    Vintage historical photograph of a woman in 19th-century attire posing indoors, depicting a world you'd hardly recognize today.

    The Platt Family Case :white Family Labeled As Black By White Sheriff In 1955

    Historic black and white photograph of a family facing racial identity challenges in early 20th century America.

    How terrible it was to have brown skin and broad noses......

    A German Student Taking Part In A Racial Education Class, Nazi Germany, 1943

    Two women examining a historical race classification poster in a classroom depicting a world you'd hardly recognize today.

    Teens Protest The Arrival Of The Horace Baker Family, The First African American Family In All White Delmar Village Folcroft, Pennsylvania, 30 Of August 1963

    Youngsters in a historical photograph fiercely confronting each other, depicting a world you'd hardly recognize today.

    Mexican Federal Soldier Says Goodbye To His Daughter At The Train Station Before Going To War, During The Mexican Revolution, 1915

    Black and white historical photograph of a man in uniform holding a young girl, depicting a world you'd hardly recognize today.

    U.S. Army Nurses Sunbathing Next To A Twin Bofors 40 Mm Gun On A Coast Guard Troop Ship Returning Back To The United States From Europe, 1945

    Group of women in vintage swimsuits relaxing near large naval gun on ship deck in an interesting historical photograph.

    A British Blacksmith On Hms Sphinx Removing The Leg Irons Off A Slave, 1907

    Historical photograph showing a sailor treating a man's injured foot aboard a ship, depicting a world you'd hardly recognize today.

    Tintype Of A Gentlemen Posing With His Daughter, Circa 1870s

    Black father holding young daughter, both dressed in 19th-century clothing in an interesting historical photograph.

    A Polish Woman Holding A Photo Of Her Killed Husband At The Opening Of A Katyn Massacre Memorial In London, 1976

    Black and white historical photograph of a grieving woman wearing a sign with Starobielsk and Mai 1940 during a memorial.

    The Most Decorated Unit Of World War II…the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. Made Up Of Japanese Americans Fought In The Naples-Foggia Campaign, Rome-Arno Campaign, Rhineland - 21 Medals Of Honor - 52 Distinguished Service Cross - 560 Silver Stars - Over 4000 Bronze Stars - Over 4000 Purple Hearts

    Large group of soldiers standing in formation wearing leis in a historical photograph depicting a world you'd hardly recognize today.

    Young Iranian Woman Handing Out Anti-Shah Regime Manifesto In Tehran, 1979

    Woman checking documents near a green vintage car in a busy street, an interesting historical photograph depicting past daily life.

    Us Paratroopers Train Outside Of Panama City During The Us Invasion Of Panama, 1990

    Paratroopers descending with parachutes over green fields in an interesting historical photograph depicting a past world scene.

    Young Couple At The Beach. 1931

    Couple smiling and posing playfully on a beach in an old historical photograph depicting a world you'd hardly recognize today.

    Life On The Greek Islands In The 1960s

    Man weighing goods near a donkey on a sunny street in a traditional whitewashed village in historical photographs.

    Marie Azelie Haydel, The Last Owner Of Whitney Plantation, And One Of Her Enslaved House Girls

    Black and white historical photograph of two women from different generations, depicting a world you'd hardly recognize today.

    Flight Deck And Controls Of A B-29 Superfortress. Note The Security Blanket Over The Bomb Sight

    Vintage airplane cockpit with numerous dials and controls shown in an interesting historical photograph.

    Couple During War Time Taking A Photo, Circa 1940s

    Black and white historical photograph of an African American soldier in uniform with a woman wearing a fur collar, depicting a world you'd hardly recognize.

    Joseph Smith, The Founder Of Mormonism, Preaches To Native Americans On 12 August 1841

    Historical photograph showing Native Americans in traditional attire interacting with dressed 19th century men during a cultural exchange.

    Iranian Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi And His Wife Shahbanu Farah Pahlavi With Their Four Children, 1973

    Historical photograph of a family sitting on a rug in front of fountains and lush greenery, depicting a world hardly recognized today.

    Agfachrome Shot Of A Blonde Lady In Norway, 1943

    Young woman with vintage camera outdoors among birch trees in an interesting historical photograph depicting a world long gone.

    Nationalist Chinese Leader Chiang Kai-Shek With His Secret Police Chief Dai Li, 1940s

    Two men in vintage military uniforms in a historical photograph depicting a world you'd hardly recognize today.

    He Washington Naval Treaty Signed In February 6, 1922, Forced Countries To Limit Their Battleships But Ended Up Creating Super Aircraft Carriers Instead Such As The Uss Lexington

    Black and white historical photograph of a large aircraft carrier filled with vintage planes at sea.

    Soviet Officials Nestor Lakoba, Nikita Khrushchev, Lavrentiy Beria And Aghasi Khanjian During The Opening Of The Moscow Metro In 1936. That Same Year, Beria Killed Lakoba And Khanjian

    Four men in vintage coats and hats sitting together reading a newspaper in an interesting historical photograph.

    Iranian Reza Shah Pahlavi At His Coronation, 1925

    Black and white historical photograph of a regal figure seated on an ornate throne holding a ceremonial flag in a grand room.

    Members Of The Austro-Hungarian Upper Class, Including Emperor Franz Joseph I, At A Ball In Vienna In 1900 To Celebrate The Beginning Of A New Century

    Victorian-era ballroom scene with men and women in formal attire depicting a historical world you'd hardly recognize today.

    Promotional Photo Of Marilyn Monroe For The Film The Prince And The Showgirl, 1957

    Marilyn Monroe posing in a vintage setting, showcasing a classic dress in an interesting historical photograph.

    Princess Anastasia Taking A Selfie(1910)

    Black and white historical photograph of a woman in vintage clothing behind a wooden chair, early 1900s era.

