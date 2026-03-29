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Vanessa Trump Reportedly Gives Tiger Woods A “Fierce Ultimatum” After DUI Arrest
Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump standing outdoors smiling with greenery in the background after DUI arrest news.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Vanessa Trump Reportedly Gives Tiger Woods A “Fierce Ultimatum” After DUI Arrest

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samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Tiger Wood’s Florida car crash on March 27 not only took a serious legal turn but also put his personal life under scrutiny.

After being taken into custody following a rollover crash, the incident reportedly caused tension in his relationship with Vanessa Trump.

As more details about the arrest and its aftermath continue to emerge, sources revealed that Trump has issued a fierce ultimatum to Woods.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Vanessa Trump was "disappointed and pissed" following Tiger Woods' March 27 arrest.
    • Woods was charged with DUI and refusal to submit to a testing after his SUV clipped a truck and rolled over in Jupiter Island.
    • This marked another high-profile vehicular reaching for Woods.
    • Insiders claimed Woods is "embarrassed and mortified" by the situation.

    Vanessa Trump has reportedly issued an ultimatum to Tiger Woods following his car crash and DUI arrest

    Tiger Woods wearing a red shirt and white cap on a golf course during a sporting event.

    Image credits: James Gilbert/TGL/Getty Images

    According to Daily Mail, Trump was “not happy at all” following Woods’ arrest.

    “She’s both disappointed and a little bit pissed, if I’m being honest,” a source close to the couple said. The insider added that she sees the situation as “a definite red flag.”

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    “She told him that he’s going to get this sorted out and that she’s going to require that,” the source continued, making it clear that Woods needs to “get things under control” or risk losing the relationship.

    Vanessa Trump attending an event, looking thoughtful, linked to Tiger Woods DUI arrest and ultimatum news.

    Image credits: Cliff Hawkins/TGL/Getty Images

    The report further noted that Trump has approached the situation as a concerned partner, setting boundaries.

    “She’s a concerned girlfriend… saying that he’s got to get his s–t together, like right now,” the insider said.

    Woods, on the other hand, is said to be “very apologetic” and “mortified” over what happened. “He’s embarrassed… this is really humiliating for it to happen again,” the source added.

    Vanessa and Woods were first linked in March 2025 and later confirmed their relationship publicly

    Tiger Woods in a close-up mugshot wearing a blue shirt after a reported DUI arrest and Vanessa Trump's fierce ultimatum.

    Image credits: Martin County Sheriff’s Office/Getty Images

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    Screenshot of a social media post discussing Tiger Woods and referencing Vanessa Trump issuing a fierce ultimatum after DUI arrest.

    Image credits: l_o_v_e_truth

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    Tweet from Finance Wisdom responding to AmericaPapaBear about legends needing a reality check after DUI arrest.

    Image credits: bsngln38133

    In March 2025, the couple made their relationship public through Instagram. Woods shared a message, saying, “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!” 

    While the couple has largely kept their relationship private, they have been seen together at public events, including a recent golf match where they shared a rare PDA moment.

    Woods was also seen bonding with Trump’s children during the outing.

    Tiger Woods sitting in a car at night, capturing a moment linked to Vanessa Trump and a DUI arrest.

    Image credits: MEGA/Getty Images

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    Trump, who was previously married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 to 2018, shares five children with her ex-husband. Woods shares two children with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren.

    In July 2025, a source told Page Six, “She’s so happy! She’s finally found happiness. She’s found happiness for the first time in her life.”

    As of now, Woods has not publicly addressed the arrest.

    Vanessa Trump’s fierce warning came after Woods’s car rolled over in Florida

    Tiger Woods speaking at a press conference during Genesis Invitational, wearing a white cap and black sweater.

    Image credits: PGA TOUR

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    Tweet from Stranded replying to AmericaPapaBear, expressing hope that Tiger Woods listens after DUI arrest ultimatum.

    Image credits: stranded850

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to Vanessa Trump’s fierce ultimatum to Tiger Woods after DUI arrest.

    Image credits: doc_1029

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    As reported by Bored Panda, the incident took place on Friday afternoon in Jupiter Island, Florida, around 2 p.m. local time.

    Woods was driving a dark-colored SUV when he attempted to pass a utility truck and ended up clipping the back of its trailer, causing his vehicle to roll over.

    Despite the severity of the crash, no serious injuries were reported. Woods was able to crawl out of the vehicle on his own.

    Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump smiling outdoors in casual white tops with greenery in the background after DUI arrest news

    Image credits: TigerWoods/X

    However, law enforcement officers at the scene revealed that he showed “signs of impairment.” While his breathalyzer test came back negative, he refused to submit to a urinalysis test.

    As a result, he was arrested and charged with DUI with property damage and refusal to comply with a lawful test, according to Sheriff John Budensiek.

    Furthermore, his mugshot, which showed him with bloodshot eyes, quickly went viral online. He was released on March 28, hours later, after spending around eight hours in custody.

    This isn’t the first time Woods has faced a DUI-related incident

    Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods relaxing outdoors, Vanessa holding Tiger closely after DUI arrest news.

    Image credits: TigerWoods/X

    In 2017, Woods was arrested in Jupiter, Florida, after being found asleep behind the wheel.

    At the time, he admitted that alcohol was not involved and blamed the incident on an “unexpected reaction” to prescription medications, including Vicodin, Xanax, and Ambien.

    He later pleaded guilty to reckless driving and was sentenced to probation.

    Besides this, Woods has also been involved in multiple car crashes over the years. In 2021, he met with an accident in California, which left him with serious leg injuries and required multiple surgeries.

    At the time, Deputy Carlos Gonzalez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department described him as “very fortunate” to “come out of this alive.”

    “He should break up with her,” wrote one netizen

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Tiger Woods’ situation following his DUI arrest and Vanessa Trump ultimatum.

    Image credits: jlamb306

    Screenshot of a social media reply expressing support for Vanessa Trump giving Tiger Woods a fierce ultimatum after DUI arrest.

    Image credits: honestyyy0

    Tweet discussing Tiger Woods' struggles and the need for him to seek help after a DUI arrest situation.

    Image credits: Korzagg77

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply from Just Val emphasizing the Trump name amid Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods news.

    Image credits: MAGAV80

    Twitter reply from Faithful Beacon discussing rehab needs following Tiger Woods DUI arrest, referencing Vanessa Trump’s ultimatum.

    Image credits: FaithfulBeacon

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods following a DUI arrest controversy.

    Image credits: McmurphyP95009

    Social media comment discussing Vanessa Trump’s fierce ultimatum to Tiger Woods after his DUI arrest.

    Image credits: MaryEP63

    Social media comment expressing hope for Tiger Woods' recovery after DUI arrest amid Vanessa Trump's fierce ultimatum.

    Image credits: shaysha57987721

    Tweet by Sunshine replying to a comment, stating he should break up with her, posted on March 29, 2026.

    Image credits: sunshine23511

    Tweet on social media discussing hiring a driver after Tiger Woods DUI arrest and Vanessa Trump’s ultimatum.

    Image credits: RedBird74003923

    Tweet criticizing Tiger Woods after DUI arrest, mentioning Vanessa Trump reportedly giving a fierce ultimatum about his behavior.

    Image credits: fabbydabby777

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply from Julie McCarrel commenting on Tiger Woods after DUI arrest mentioning Vanessa Trump's fierce ultimatum.

    Image credits: JMcCarrel

    Tweet discussing Tiger Woods’ marriage and Vanessa Trump amid reports of his DUI arrest consequences.

    Image credits: EmekaIbemeka

    Tweet text reacting to Vanessa Trump reportedly giving Tiger Woods a fierce ultimatum after his DUI arrest.

    Image credits: FinTechShark1

    Tweet from Sam Wize reacting to Tiger Woods DUI arrest, calling to take away his driver’s license.

    Image credits: SamWizen

    Social media post reacting to Vanessa Trump reportedly giving Tiger Woods a fierce ultimatum after DUI arrest.

    Image credits: ILOVESHOES68

    Tweet on a social media platform reacting to a news event involving Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods after a DUI arrest.

    Image credits: raiderj04

    Tweet screenshot showing Jared Yoder replying with a supportive message after DUI arrest involving Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods.

    Image credits: jaredyoder

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply to @nypost commenting on Tiger Woods' DUI arrest situation.

    Image credits: SuburbanPolly

    Twitter user The Dallas Dude replies to a DUI arrest story, commenting on Tiger Woods needing a private driver.

    Image credits: The_Dude_Dallas

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    Samridhi Goel

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    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you’re in a relationship with an addictive personality, you’re never more than a side chick

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    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you’re in a relationship with an addictive personality, you’re never more than a side chick

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