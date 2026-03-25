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Melania Trump’s Moment With Robot Has Everyone Spotting The Same Strange Detail
Melania Trump walking beside a white humanoid robot with American flags and wooden doors in the background.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Melania Trump’s Moment With Robot Has Everyone Spotting The Same Strange Detail

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Melania Trump is used to turning heads when she walks into a room, but this time she had to share the spotlight with a machine.

At a White House event focused on education and technology on Wednesday, March 25, the First Lady of the United States made a striking entrance alongside a humanoid robot.

As visuals from the event went viral on social media, user reactions ranged from predicting that Melania was about to become a meme to discussions that the droid could be a stand-in for her husband.

Highlights
  • Melania Trump walked the White House red carpet with a humanoid robot on Wednesday, sparking social media ridicule.
  • Users compared Melania and the robot, with jokes about their appearance and personality going viral.
  • This came after a close confidant revealed Melania’s habit of sending thoughtful letters to those she collaborates with.

“The joke just wrote itself,” one said, while another added, “About time she got a new man.”

RELATED:

    Melania Trump and the robot wrapped up White House’s latest tech summit 

    Melania Trump standing at a presidential podium speaking during an event with a robot in the background.

    Image credits: The White House

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    Tuesday marked the second and final day of the Fostering the Future Together summit at the White House, where leaders from 45 countries and representatives from 28 tech companies had gathered.

    Melania, in an off-white suit and her signature stiletto heels, walked the East Room red carpet with her mechanical companion, Figure 03, developed by California startup Figure AI. 

    Melania Trump walking beside a white humanoid robot in a formal room with American flags and wooden doors.

    Image credits: ABC News

    While the first lady paused near the entrance, the robot moved forward, positioned itself at the center of the room, and began addressing the crowd.

    “Thank you, First Lady Melania Trump, for inviting me to the White House. It is an honor to be at Fostering the Future Together’s global coalition inaugural meeting,” the droid said.

    Melania Trump standing behind humanoid robot in formal room with international flags and red carpet.

    Image credits: Heather Diehl/Getty Images

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    It then went on to greet the attendees in English before switching to multiple languages.

    “I am grateful to be part of this historic movement to empower children with technology and education,” the robot added, before concluding with a simple, “Welcome.”

    Melania Trump standing beside a robot, both captured in an interaction with a strange detail noticed by viewers.

    Image credits: Alshap

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    Melania Trump posing with a robot, both standing closely as viewers notice a strange detail in the moment

    Image credits: implausibleblog

    “It’s fair to state you are my first American-made humanoid guest in the White House,” Melania quipped after its exit.

    She went on to speak alongside other first spouses, like France’s first lady Brigitte Macron, about the importance of balancing technology with safety to equip young people with practical skills.

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    Online, attention shifted away from the message and toward comparing Melania with the robot, among other criticisms

    Melania Trump stands near a robot during an event with international delegates and flags in the background.

    Image credits: Heather Diehl/Getty Images

    “The robot showed more personality,” one remarked, while another added, “It can pronounce the languages it is using correctly.”

    “They walk the same,” a third noted.

    “She is leveling up,” said a fourth, referencing the U.S. president, with a fifth echoing the sentiment, asking, “Is this the new and better Trump for her?”

    “We are in a bizarre world,” a separate user said to describe Melania and the robot’s collective appearance.

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    “Is this a clown show?” the next asked.

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    “The robot looks terrifying,” someone else commented.

    Melania Trump’s appearance with the robot followed a confidant’s claims about her “true personality” 

    Melania Trump standing near a humanoid robot with a strange detail drawing attention during their interaction.

    Image credits: fupaymemyworth

    Melania Trump interacting with a robot, notable for a strange detail viewers keep spotting during the moment

    Image credits: ProteusXL

    Tham Kannalikham, a New York-based interior designer who has been working with Melania since 2017, shared with Daily Mail on Wednesday that the first lady frequently sends her collaborators letters.

    While working together on designing a tennis pavilion at the White House’s South Grounds in 2020, Kannalikham recalled mentioning to Melania, “almost in passing,” that a young sculptor who had contributed her talents to the project was soon to undergo surgery.

    Melania Trump shaking hands with a woman at a formal event, with flags and presidential seal in the background.

    Image credits: ABC News

    “Mrs. Trump paused and quietly asked for her address,” Kannalikham recalled.

    A few days later, the sculptor rang the designer to inform her that she had received a letter from Melania.

    Melania Trump posing with diverse group of women outdoors, everyone spotting the same strange detail in the moment

    Image credits: The White House

    “Words cannot express this feeling,” the sculptor reportedly told Kannalikham about the gesture, with the latter adding in her Daily Mail interview, “It is simply who Mrs. Trump is.”

    Melania Trump walking with Donald Trump in a hallway with photographers capturing the moment during a formal event.

    Image credits: The White House

    Kannalikham went on to describe Melania as “a woman carrying the weight of public responsibilities” who, in the midst of everything, thinks in “deliberate and tender ways.”

    According to her, Melania’s exchanges with those she works with are “not brief or obligatory,” as she “gives her time fully” to those she speaks to.

    “They both have the same expression on their face,” a netizen said about FLOTUS and the robot

    Melania Trump interacting with a robot, prompting viewers to notice a strange detail in the moment.

    Image credits: beatmastermatt

    Melania Trump interacting with a robot during a public event, sparking discussions about a strange detail.

    Image credits: ReggieWade

    Melania Trump interacting with a robot, sparking discussions about the strange detail in their moment together.

    Image credits: UnbearableShade

    Tweet by Dave Shanahan commenting on Melania Trump and a robot walking similarly, highlighting a strange detail noticed by many.

    Image credits: Dav3Shanahan

    Tweet by Omiron discussing first ladies and brunch, referencing Melania Trump’s moment with robot and a strange detail noticed.

    Image credits: Omiron33

    Melania Trump interacting with a robot, with viewers noticing the same strange detail in the moment.

    Image credits: CindyontheBay

    Tweet questioning if the robot in Melania Trump's moment has a proper work permit in a government office setting.

    Image credits: compliantvc

    Tweet from DarthJonnyDingle suggesting the robot with Melania Trump is driven by a human, highlighting a strange detail.

    Image credits: Jonny_Z_Dingle

    Tweet discussing public priorities like healthcare and homelessness, mentioning AI robots amid Melania Trump’s moment with robot.

    Image credits: GingerSlapp

    Melania Trump interacting with a robot, sparking curiosity about a strange detail noticed by many viewers.

    Image credits: ussmidway

    Tweet by SteveB reacting to censorship concerns, mentioning a robot and criticizing book burning, dated March 25, 2026.

    Image credits: 175scb

    Tweet commenting on Melania Trump’s moment with robot, questioning her unusual walking style during the encounter.

    Image credits: Patricktm143

    Melania Trump standing next to a robot with a strange detail that has caught everyone's attention.

    Image credits: MichaelSalfino

    Melania Trump posing with a robot, both showing a similar strange facial expression during the moment.

    Image credits: mjanes_007

    User tweet replying about Melania Trump's moment with robot, noting same strange detail in personalities observed.

    Image credits: EMF6342

    Melania Trump standing next to a humanoid robot, with onlookers noticing a strange detail in the interaction.

    Image credits: wheresfreckles

    Melania Trump interacting with a robot, sparking discussions about a strange detail during their moment together.

    Image credits: nsedef

    Tweet by user justsomeguy commenting on robots teaching humanities, highlighting an ironic moment related to Melania Trump’s robot interaction.

    Image credits: ntheterminal

    Melania Trump standing next to a humanoid robot, with viewers noticing the same strange detail in the interaction.

    Image credits: IanMacAllen

    Tweet criticizing reliance on robots in education, emphasizing the need for human teachers and fair wages.

    Image credits: mcqueen_melissa

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    ma-lahann avatar
    marianne eliza
    marianne eliza
    Community Member
    21 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    she uses the "model face" too much. No expression so no wrinkles.

    3
    3points
    reply
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Release the Trump Epstein files!

    2
    2points
    reply
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    21 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Melania Trump’s Moment With Robot Has Everyone Spotting The Same Strange Detail". So...what was the strange detail that everyone spotted?

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    ma-lahann avatar
    marianne eliza
    marianne eliza
    Community Member
    21 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    she uses the "model face" too much. No expression so no wrinkles.

    3
    3points
    reply
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Release the Trump Epstein files!

    2
    2points
    reply
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    21 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Melania Trump’s Moment With Robot Has Everyone Spotting The Same Strange Detail". So...what was the strange detail that everyone spotted?

    1
    1point
    reply
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