White House Ruthlessly Hits Back At Jamie Lee Curtis After Her Blunt Diversity Statement

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Jamie Lee Curtis accused the Trump administration of trying to “erase” diversity from the United States.

The White House has since responded to the actress, labeling her “woke” and claiming that one cares about her political views.

Jamie, who has a trans daughter, has long been an advocate for diversity and LGBTQ+ rights.

After condemning ICE and Border Patrol agents in the wake of the fatalities of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, the Oscar winner weighed in on the topic of diversity and the inclusion of minorities.

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Highlights Jamie Lee Curtis accused the Trump administration of trying to "erase" diversity and inclusivity from the US language.

The White House dismissed Curtis's remarks, calling her a "woke" celebrity.

Jamie previously attended events in support of marginalized groups like the trans community and condemned ICE.

Jamie Lee Curtis attacked the Trump administration, accusing the president of trying to “erase” diversity and inclusivity



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“I’m happy more women are getting appreciation,” Jamie said at the South by Southwest festival on Saturday (March 14) while discussing diversity in the film industry.

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“More people of color are getting appreciation. More genders are being appreciated. Diversity, inclusivity, the words that Donald Trump is trying to erase from our language, which is an abomination. It’s fantastic.”



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She also thanked the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for giving space to films like Sinners and for continuing to grow “like our Constitution should.”

The actress said the Constitution “was designed to be amended. It was not designed to be a rigid, binary idea. It was designed to grow and flow as people grew and flowed.

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“But we’ve become binary in our ideas and the interpretation of that binary is what has gotten us into another war. I mean, it’s just awful.”



The actress previously voiced her support for the protests in Minnesota against ICE

Jamie Lee Curtis speaks at the unveiling of Project Angel Food’s new campus in Hollywood, delivering a fiery call for unity and shouting out the community in Minnesota. “We’re only going to get s*ht done if we do it together and defy these motherf*kers.” pic.twitter.com/kCGRBcJnoK — Variety (@Variety) February 5, 2026

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The White House quickly brushed off Jamie’s remarks, dismissing her political views as irrelevant to the general public.

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Without naming her directly, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told Fox News, “Nobody in their right mind cares what out-of-touch woke celebrities in Hollywood say or think.”

The back-and-forth between the actress and the government comes after Jamie spoke out against the Trump administration last month, calling it “inhuman.”



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During an event for the nonprofit Project Angel Food, she told Variety, “Every day I think I’m not going to be shocked anymore, and then I’m shocked.

“It is inhuman the way this administration is treating its citizens and its constituents and people in need. It’s an abhorrence what they’re doing.”

She also accused Trump of using ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) to distract from the Epstein files and his alleged ties to the disgraced financier.

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The White House brushed off Jamie’s criticism, saying that “nobody in their right mind” cares about her views



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Other celebrities, such as Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, and Kehlani, have also condemned the federal agency.

“We’re only going to get sh*t done if we do it together and defy these motherf**kers,” Jamie said, referring to the protests that erupted in Minnesota after an ICE agent fatally fired at Renee Good, a 37-year-old American woman.

The Trump administration maintains that the agent, Jonathan Ross, acted in self-defense after the woman tried to run him over with her vehicle on January 7.

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Angelenos understand this.

As Chuck Lorre looks at his name on the side of Project Angel Food’s new building…. pic.twitter.com/SbC5tGf7PZ — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) February 5, 2026

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Days later, on January 24, federal agents from the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) fired at 37‑year‑old Alex Pretti, also in Minneapolis.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the agents fired in self-defense after Pretti, who they say had a weapon, resisted their attempts to disarm him.

Eyewitnesses and local officials have challenged that account, pointing out he had a phone in his hand, not a weapon.

“THESE WERE AMERICANS! SH*T BY OUR GOVERNMENT,” Jamie wrote on social media. “Let the ICE STORM of RESISTANCE RING LOUDLY.”

Jamie defended her transgender daughter, Ruby, amid what she called “very dangerous times” for the trans community

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The 67-year-old Halloween actress previously slammed conservatives who spread homophobic views in the “name of religion.”

She made the comments in 2023 while speaking at the Out100 Celebration, an event honoring members of the LGBTQ+ community and advocates hosted by Out magazine. That year, she received the “Advocate of The Year” award.



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“These are very dangerous times and I’m very happy to be in a room with people who are fighting the best fight they can fight,” she said during her speech.

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Referring to her daughter, who came out as a trans woman in 2021, she added, “Especially for people who have felt hidden their entire lives, and who have had the remarkable courage to state their truths like my beautiful daughter, Ruby.”

Jamie shares 29-year-old Ruby with her husband, comedy director Christopher Guest. The longtime couple also has a 39-year-old daughter named Annie.

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“This is what you do when you’re a parent: You suit up and you show up with your heart open and your arms outstretched and your aim, true. Your job is to tell the haters to back the f**k off.

“I pray that the homophobia and transphobia that is being championed in the name of religion by the right is exposed and silenced as wrong by the love of humanity that is the center of our gay and out trans community.”

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