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White House Ruthlessly Hits Back At Jamie Lee Curtis After Her Blunt Diversity Statement
Jamie Lee Curtis wearing glasses and a blue blazer at an event amid White House diversity response.
Celebrities, Entertainment

White House Ruthlessly Hits Back At Jamie Lee Curtis After Her Blunt Diversity Statement

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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Jamie Lee Curtis accused the Trump administration of trying to “erase” diversity from the United States.

The White House has since responded to the actress, labeling her “woke” and claiming that one cares about her political views.

Jamie, who has a trans daughter, has long been an advocate for diversity and LGBTQ+ rights.

After condemning ICE and Border Patrol agents in the wake of the fatalities of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, the Oscar winner weighed in on the topic of diversity and the inclusion of minorities.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Jamie Lee Curtis accused the Trump administration of trying to "erase" diversity and inclusivity from the US language.
    • The White House dismissed Curtis's remarks, calling her a "woke" celebrity.
    • Jamie previously attended events in support of marginalized groups like the trans community and condemned ICE.

    Jamie Lee Curtis attacked the Trump administration, accusing the president of trying to “erase” diversity and inclusivity
    Jamie Lee Curtis speaking at SXSW event, making a peace sign, amid discussions on diversity and White House response.

    Image credits: Nicola Gell/Getty Images

    “I’m happy more women are getting appreciation,” Jamie said at the South by Southwest festival on Saturday (March 14) while discussing diversity in the film industry.

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    “More people of color are getting appreciation. More genders are being appreciated. Diversity, inclusivity, the words that Donald Trump is trying to erase from our language, which is an abomination. It’s fantastic.”

    Jamie Lee Curtis speaking at an event wearing sunglasses and a blue blazer with a microphone in front of her

    Image credits: JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

    Twitter reply criticizing Jamie Lee Curtis’s blunt diversity statement amidst White House response on diversity issues.

    Image credits: cubanrican71

    She also thanked the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for giving space to films like Sinners and for continuing to grow “like our Constitution should.”

    The actress said the Constitution “was designed to be amended. It was not designed to be a rigid, binary idea. It was designed to grow and flow as people grew and flowed.

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    “But we’ve become binary in our ideas and the interpretation of that binary is what has gotten us into another war. I mean, it’s just awful.”

    The actress previously voiced her support for the protests in Minnesota against ICE

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    Twitter reply from user Jay discussing actors’ presence contrasted with the White House response to Jamie Lee Curtis diversity comments

    Image credits: jcruz2051

    Tweet response to Jamie Lee Curtis mentioning Hollywood elites, highlighting White House blunt diversity conflict.

    Image credits: ZattauPatricia

    The White House quickly brushed off Jamie’s remarks, dismissing her political views as irrelevant to the general public.

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    Without naming her directly, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told Fox News, “Nobody in their right mind cares what out-of-touch woke celebrities in Hollywood say or think.”

    The back-and-forth between the actress and the government comes after Jamie spoke out against the Trump administration last month, calling it “inhuman.”

    Protesters holding signs at a rally as the White House ruthlessly hits back at Jamie Lee Curtis diversity statement.

    Image credits: Jerome Gilles/NurPhoto via Getty Images

    During an event for the nonprofit Project Angel Food, she told Variety, “Every day I think I’m not going to be shocked anymore, and then I’m shocked.

    “It is inhuman the way this administration is treating its citizens and its constituents and people in need. It’s an abhorrence what they’re doing.”

    She also accused Trump of using ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) to distract from the Epstein files and his alleged ties to the disgraced financier.

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    The White House brushed off Jamie’s criticism, saying that “nobody in their right mind” cares about her views
    Former President Donald Trump speaking in the Oval Office with a model airplane on the desk behind flags.

    Image credits: The White House

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    Tweet criticizing Jamie Lee Curtis, reflecting White House ruthlessly hitting back at her blunt diversity statement online.

    Image credits: TruthisLeaned

    Other celebrities, such as Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, and Kehlani, have also condemned the federal agency.

    “We’re only going to get sh*t done if we do it together and defy these motherf**kers,” Jamie said, referring to the protests that erupted in Minnesota after an ICE agent fatally fired at Renee Good, a 37-year-old American woman.

    The Trump administration maintains that the agent, Jonathan Ross, acted in self-defense after the woman tried to run him over with her vehicle on January 7.

    Police detain protester during demonstration as White House issues a strong response on diversity controversies.

    Image credits: usicegov

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    Tweet by user Singing Data replying to Variety, stating Jamie Lee for president, related to White House response and diversity discussion.

    Image credits: SingingData

    Tweet from Kevin praising Jamie Lee Curtis, posted in reply to Variety, discussing her impact on diversity.

    Image credits: KJF1tz

    Days later, on January 24, federal agents from the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) fired at 37‑year‑old Alex Pretti, also in Minneapolis.

    The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the agents fired in self-defense after Pretti, who they say had a weapon, resisted their attempts to disarm him.

    Eyewitnesses and local officials have challenged that account, pointing out he had a phone in his hand, not a weapon.

    “THESE WERE AMERICANS! SH*T BY OUR GOVERNMENT,” Jamie wrote on social media. “Let the ICE STORM of RESISTANCE RING LOUDLY.”

    Jamie defended her transgender daughter, Ruby, amid what she called “very dangerous times” for the trans communityJamie Lee Curtis posing confidently in a blue blazer with the White House backdrop related to diversity statement response.

    Image credits: Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

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    The 67-year-old Halloween actress previously slammed conservatives who spread homophobic views in the “name of religion.”

    She made the comments  in 2023 while speaking at the Out100 Celebration, an event honoring members of the LGBTQ+ community and advocates hosted by Out magazine. That year,  she received the “Advocate of The Year” award.

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    “These are very dangerous times and I’m very happy to be in a room with people who are fighting the best fight they can fight,” she said during her speech.

    Residential street intersection with stop sign on S 44th Ave, symbolizing White House response to diversity statements.

    Image credits: Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

    Referring to her daughter, who came out as a trans woman in 2021, she added, “Especially for people who have felt hidden their entire lives, and who have had the remarkable courage to state their truths like my beautiful daughter, Ruby.”

    Jamie shares 29-year-old Ruby with her husband, comedy director Christopher Guest. The longtime couple also has a 39-year-old daughter named Annie.

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    “This is what you do when you’re a parent: You suit up and you show up with your heart open and your arms outstretched and your aim, true. Your job is to tell the haters to back the f**k off.

    “I pray that the homophobia and transphobia that is being championed in the name of religion by the right is exposed and silenced as wrong by the love of humanity that is the center of our gay and out trans community.”

    People reacted to Jamie Lee Curtis’s latest statement against the Trump administration
    Comment from Joe Ra criticizing entertainers' opinions, highlighting public backlash in White House and diversity discussions.

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    Black and white photo of a woman with short hair looking thoughtful, relating to Jamie Lee Curtis diversity statement news.

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    Comment from Barbara Grover discussing Michael scaring her witless years ago, related to White House reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis diversity.

    Comment saying people living in glass houses shouldn't throw stones, relating to White House response to Jamie Lee Curtis diversity statement.

    Comment by John J Fraticelli disagreeing with Jamie Lee Curtis, referencing Gene Simmons in a social media post.

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    Comment from Rick Wheeler saying Halloween is over, mask off, reacting to White House diversity statement controversy.

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    Comment by Brad Burns saying the goofiness is heavy in a social media post about diversity and political response.

    Social media comment criticizing Jamie Lee Curtis for her blunt diversity statement with reactions shown below the text.

    Comment on diversity statement by Jamie Lee Curtis, highlighting White House's blunt response and Hollywood criticism.

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    Comment by Robin Chriss questioning if Jamie will write another book, shown in a social media style text box with reaction icons.

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    Commenter Monica Marie reacting to Hollywood diversity discussions with a skeptical expression on a social media post.

    Angela Anderson commenting on the intense reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis’s blunt diversity statement online.

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    Comment by Linda Godsey reacting to Jamie Lee Curtis, discussing actors and politics in a social media post on diversity.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love Jamie Lee Curtis, and her husband. Both great people and amazingly talented.

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    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love Jamie Lee Curtis, and her husband. Both great people and amazingly talented.

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