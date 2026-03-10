ADVERTISEMENT

Contrary to what some from the self-help industry suggest, experiencing negative emotions like anger, sadness, fear, and jealousy is a perfectly normal and even essential part of being human.

So to reclaim this right, writer, creator, and self-described hot mess Dave Tarnowski launched a project called Disappointing Affirmations, where he shares phrases that are less about inspiration and more about honesty.

They might make you cry-laugh instead of leave you motivated, but every once in a while, we need to hear that it’s okay that we’re feeling this way.

More info: DisappointingAffirmations.com

#1

Text on a blue sky background reading I came, I saw, I felt awkward and left, reflecting anti-motivational affirmations.

disappointingaffirmations




Angela B
Angela B

43 minutes ago

I want this on a tshirt!




    #2

    Desert landscape with red rocks and blue sky featuring anti-motivational affirmations about self-worth.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #3

    Waterfall background with text displaying an anti-motivational affirmation about doing your best and feeling embarrassed.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #4

    Scenic waterfall with anti-motivational affirmation text reflecting relatable doubt and uncertainty about being okay.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #5

    Anti-motivational affirmations text over a waterfall background about pretending to be okay around others.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #6

    Waterfall in a green landscape with text featuring anti-motivational affirmations that are strangely relatable.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #7

    Waterfall scene with overcast sky featuring anti-motivational affirmation text about having a meltdown as a treat.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    
    56 minutes ago

    Sometimes, ya just gotta in order to move on with life.

    
    
    
    #8

    Sunset over mountains and lake with an anti-motivational affirmation about panic attacks and relatable feelings.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    
    20 minutes ago

    Why, thank you. I think I will.

    
    
    
    #9

    Scenic desert landscape with blue sky and anti-motivational affirmations encouraging strange but relatable decisions.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #10

    Waterfall in a forest with anti-motivational affirmations about self-reliance and adult responsibilities, fitting anti-motivational affirmations theme.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #11

    Ocean waves under a cloudy sky with anti-motivational affirmations about getting through challenges while complaining.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #12

    Scenic mountain view with anti-motivational affirmation text about not worrying if people like you, relatable and honest.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #13

    Calm ocean waves under a cloudy sky with anti-motivational affirmations text about uncertain results.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    
    Absurdist
    Absurdist
    
    21 minutes ago

    This is the best one so far lol

    
    
    
    #14

    A serene forest path with anti-motivational affirmations about worrying and what people think of you.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    
    Absurdist
    Absurdist
    
    15 minutes ago

    This! I love to tell people, “you’re not that special”. It sounds insulting, but what I mean is that if each of us individually are “special”, then ultimately none of us are “special” or “unique”. And when somebody thinks people around them are thinking or talking badly about them, to remember, that they are not that special. Of all the things those people around them could be thinking about, to assume it’s about yourself is unrealistic. It’s my practical approach to anxiety 😊

    
    
    
    #15

    Scenic red rock landscape with clouds and anti-motivational affirmations that are strangely relatable text overlay.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #16

    Red rock mountain under blue sky with clouds, featuring anti-motivational affirmations about disappointment and expectations.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    
    52 minutes ago

    Yeah. Ain't you learned nothin' from all them failures and disappointments yet?

    
    
    
    #17

    Scenic desert landscape with a red rock mountain and anti-motivational affirmations about effort and honesty.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #18

    Desert landscape with red rock mountains under blue sky, featuring anti-motivational affirmations about personal change.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #19

    Anti-motivational affirmation text over a grassy hillside with blue sky, focusing on control of emotions and choosing anger.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #20

    Waterfall with greenery and anti-motivational affirmations text about anxiety and never being alone.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #21

    Rock formation on a calm beach with a cloudy sky, featuring anti-motivational affirmations about self-worth.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #22

    Anti-motivational affirmations text overlay on a scenic mountain and valley landscape with blue sky and clouds.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    
    Absurdist
    Absurdist
    
    22 minutes ago

    The truth hurts, it doesn’t make it any less true

    
    
    
    #23

    Waterfall with anti-motivational affirmations about bottling up feelings in a relatable natural setting.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #24

    Anti-motivational affirmations with a message about not being where you wanted but still making progress over the ocean background

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #25

    Rocky hillside under blue sky with anti-motivational affirmation text about self-doubt and failure.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    
    Absurdist
    Absurdist
    
    20 minutes ago

    For real tho, some people need to hear this…..

    
    
    
    #26

    Scenic waterfall with anti-motivational affirmation about people making us enjoy being alone, highlighting anti-motivational affirmations.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    
    49 minutes ago

    Or happy when they leave.

    
    
    
    #27

    Scenic river landscape with cliffs and grassy hills featuring anti-motivational affirmations text about mattering.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #28

    Ocean waves under a blue sky with anti-motivational affirmations text conveying relatable self-acceptance messages.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    
    50 minutes ago

    Especially since we've learned to expect less from you.

    
    
    
    #29

    Anti-motivational affirmations text on a blue sky background saying stop worrying if things will work out they won’t.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    
    Novacaine kelly
    Novacaine kelly
    
    9 minutes ago

    No Way these have to be down voted __all of em

    
    
    
    #30

    Anti-motivational affirmations text over a waterfall background with moss-covered rocks in the foreground.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #31

    Blue ocean background with white text displaying an anti-motivational affirmation about life and its inevitable end.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #32

    Sunset over mountains with a motivational affirmation about people leaving, illustrating anti motivational affirmations.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    
    6 minutes ago

    Oh, great. Thanks for the warning. *Makes note to stop meeting people* Okay! Fixed the issue!

    
    
    
    #33

    Ocean waves under a cloudy sky with anti-motivational affirmations about brief moments of improvement and enjoying them.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #34

    Blue sky background with white text featuring anti-motivational affirmations about wasting life and self-reflection.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #35

    Anti-motivational affirmations on a blue waterfall background with text about facing challenges without choice.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #36

    Scenic desert landscape with red rocks beneath a blue sky and anti-motivational affirmations about doing better.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #37

    Scenic ocean view with rocky cliffs and text showing anti-motivational affirmations about mental health and avoiding people.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #38

    Anti-motivational affirmations about being alone on Valentine's Day with relatable, humorous, and harsh truths.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #39

    Rock formation on a reflective beach with an anti-motivational affirmation about doing your best and struggling to believe it.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #40

    Beach scene with anti-motivational affirmations about walking away from unhealthy things and self-reflection.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #41

    Blue sky with white clouds and anti-motivational affirmation text about coping with problems and distractions.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #42

    Anti-motivational affirmation text on a blue cloudy background about procrastination causing panic attacks.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #43

    Scenic mountain view with clouds and anti-motivational affirmations about pressure and motivation in bold white text.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #44

    Anti-motivational affirmations text over red roses about being alone on Valentine's Day and getting used to it.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #45

    Scenic canyon landscape with clouds and anti-motivational affirmations about not worrying about the future.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #46

    Scenic mountain view with clouds and an anti-motivational affirmation about mindset in a humorous tone.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #47

    Anti-motivational affirmations displayed over a blue ocean background with a sarcastic message about giving up.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #48

    Ocean waves at sunset with anti-motivational affirmations about happiness and relatable feelings.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    
    45 minutes ago

    The worst part is, you probably won't realize it until it's over.

    
    
    
    #49

    Scenic ocean view with trees and sky featuring an anti-motivational affirmation about being your authentic self.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #50

    Text on a green mountainous background with anti-motivational affirmation about pretending to be okay despite problems.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #51

    Landscape with a lone tree on rocky terrain under a cloudy sky featuring anti-motivational affirmations.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #52

    Anti-motivational affirmations text on a gradient background saying you make the world a better place despite being a hot mess.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #53

    Ocean waves under a cloudy sky at sunset with anti-motivational affirmations about not pleasing everyone.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #54

    Sunset beach scene with anti-motivational affirmation text about self-worth and relatable anti-motivational affirmations message.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #55

    Rock formation under a blue sky with anti-motivational affirmations text about capabilities and fear.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #56

    Anti-motivational affirmations about anxiety, depression, hopelessness, and self-loathing against a dark cloudy sky background.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #57

    Scenic mountain landscape with trees and anti-motivational affirmations about making terrible decisions.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #58

    Rocky landscape under a clear blue sky with anti-motivational affirmations about things likely getting worse.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    
    #59

    Dark water background with white text featuring a relatable anti-motivational affirmation about being in a dark place.

    disappointingaffirmations

    
    

