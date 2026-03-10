ADVERTISEMENT

Contrary to what some from the self-help industry suggest, experiencing negative emotions like anger, sadness, fear, and jealousy is a perfectly normal and even essential part of being human.

So to reclaim this right, writer, creator, and self-described hot mess Dave Tarnowski launched a project called Disappointing Affirmations, where he shares phrases that are less about inspiration and more about honesty.

They might make you cry-laugh instead of leave you motivated, but every once in a while, we need to hear that it’s okay that we’re feeling this way.

More info: DisappointingAffirmations.com | Instagram