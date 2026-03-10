59 Anti-Motivational Affirmations That Are Strangely Relatable
Contrary to what some from the self-help industry suggest, experiencing negative emotions like anger, sadness, fear, and jealousy is a perfectly normal and even essential part of being human.
So to reclaim this right, writer, creator, and self-described hot mess Dave Tarnowski launched a project called Disappointing Affirmations, where he shares phrases that are less about inspiration and more about honesty.
They might make you cry-laugh instead of leave you motivated, but every once in a while, we need to hear that it’s okay that we’re feeling this way.
More info: DisappointingAffirmations.com | Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
This! I love to tell people, “you’re not that special”. It sounds insulting, but what I mean is that if each of us individually are “special”, then ultimately none of us are “special” or “unique”. And when somebody thinks people around them are thinking or talking badly about them, to remember, that they are not that special. Of all the things those people around them could be thinking about, to assume it’s about yourself is unrealistic. It’s my practical approach to anxiety 😊
Oh, great. Thanks for the warning. *Makes note to stop meeting people* Okay! Fixed the issue!
I dunno. Somehow this sort of thing was funnier on despair.com, back in the day.
I dunno. Somehow this sort of thing was funnier on despair.com, back in the day.