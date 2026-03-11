Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mom Arrested After Making Obscene Gesture Toward Daughter And Leaving Her At Universal Studios
Mugshot of a woman wearing beaded necklaces, related to a mom arrested after making obscene gesture at Universal Studios.
Crime, Society

Mom Arrested After Making Obscene Gesture Toward Daughter And Leaving Her At Universal Studios

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
2

30

2

ADVERTISEMENT

A 33-year-old mother, Amanda Thorpe, was arrested after allegedly leaving her daughter all alone at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

After receiving calls about an abandoned girl child on Saturday, March 7, officers found a 12-year-old at the CW Shoreline Bar on Universal City Walk.

Other patrons informed the establishment’s security after witnessing Thorpe grow angry at the child and walk out of the bar.

Highlights
  • Amanda Thorpe, a 33-year-old woman, was accused of abandoning her 12-year-old daughter at Universal Studios in Florida.
  • She was arrested for child neglect after the police found her dancing by herself at a club.
  • The Lake Mary resident was blasted on social media, with many questioning her capacity to care for a child.

“Mother of the Year right there, folks,” one netizen commented on Facebook. “What a piece of work.”

RELATED:

    33-year-old mother Amanda Thorpe was arrested after leaving her 12-year-old daughter all alone

    Universal Studios entrance with large globe and visitors, related to mom arrested after obscene gesture incident.

    Image credits: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

    According to the official affidavit obtained by Law & Crime, an officer named Duran Alex and his assisting deputies found Amanda Thorpe’s daughter “visibly upset, crying, and sitting alone on a bar stool by the bar” at the CW Shoreline Bar.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 12-year-old’s name and likeness were redacted in the affidavit.

    Close-up portrait of a woman involved in a mom arrested case after making obscene gesture and leaving daughter at Universal Studios.

    Image credits: Orange County Jail

    Thorpe was inebriated when the two arrived at the bar, as per officials. The mother then had an argument with another patron and wanted to leave for another Universal Studios bar, the Red Coconut Club.

    The child said she did not feel like going to the club and wanted to return to their hotel room. Her mother allegedly “got livid” with her, displayed the middle finger, said “F*ck you,” and left the bar without her.

    Comment from Maria Troescher criticizing a mother involved in an incident at Universal Studios leaving her daughter.

    Sad young girl outdoors looking down with blurred background, related to mom arrested and obscene gesture case.

    Image credits: milanmarkovic/freepik (not an actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Shortly after interviewing the girl, Officer Alex’s team found Thorpe dancing at the Red Coconut Club. The affidavit described Thorpe as a white female, 5 ft tall, and residing on Cherry Ridge Drive in Lake Mary, Florida.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She was arrested on charges of neglect of a child at 10:58 p.m. and booked at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. She has since posted a $2,500 bond, according to Law & Crime.

    Alt text: Mom arrested for making obscene gesture and leaving daughter at Universal Studios, highlighting shocking family incident.

    Crowded indoor dining area at Universal Studios with guests eating and bartenders serving drinks in a lively atmosphere.

    Image credits: Lambert/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

    Child neglect is generally a third-degree felony offense under Florida law, with penalties ranging from five years in prison to five years of probation and a $5,000 fine.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, in the case of great bodily harm to the child, the offense is a second-degree felony with 15 years and a $10,000 fine.

    Furthermore, a conviction for any level of child neglect can result in the loss of the individual’s parental rights altogether.

    Amanda Thorpe confessed to abandoning her daughter several times before

    Group of young adults socializing and enjoying drinks at a night event, unrelated to mom arrested Universal Studios news.

    Image credits: freepik (not an actual photo)

    Officer Alex’s statement revealed that when his team found Amanda Thorpe at the Red Coconut Club, she had “red, bloodshot eyes, uncontrollable swaying of the body, unbalance while walking, and the scent of fruity purities coming from her breath.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He believed it to be a sign of “impairment from an alcoholic beverage.”

    Facebook comment by April Adams stating infertility happens to the wrong people, related to mom arrested after obscene gesture incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by J Jess Martinez expressing concern about a mom arrested over an obscene gesture and leaving daughter at Universal Studios.

    When the cops asked Thorpe about her daughter, she initially said she thought the child was with her the whole time, and later claimed that she had left the girl in the hotel room. She was also surprised that her actions led to her arrest.

    “Additionally, Amanda spontaneously uttered that she was confused about why she would possibly go to jail, as she had done this before,” the affidavit read.

    The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified of the incident. The child was picked up from the scene of the incident by a party whose identity was redacted.

    Crowds walking at Universal Studios on a sunny day, related to mom arrested incident at the theme park.

    Image credits: TheFrugalBrit

    Thorpe’s case is by no means an isolated incident.

    According to the Child Crime Prevention and Safety Center, every 40 seconds, a child goes missing or is abducted in the United States, and supervisory neglect (parental absence or incapacity) is a leading cause for many of them.

    Similarly, a study by the National Children’s Alliance reported that an estimated 558,899 children (unique incidents) were victims of ab*se and neglect in the U.S. in 2022.

    Social media ripped into Amanda Thorpe for neglecting her child

    Screenshot of a social media comment from Amy Baxter referencing Universal Studios with a sad emoji.

    Teen girl sitting alone on a park bench looking distressed, related to mom arrested after leaving her at Universal Studios.

    Image credits: yannamelissa/freepik (not an actual photo)

    Once the news was reported, netizens were up in arms over Thorpe’s alleged carelessness.

    “Great parenting,” one user said on Facebook. “Hopefully, now the authorities can place this child in a safe home away from the lifestyle she has endured under her care,” another commenter wrote.

    Comment discussing a dad flipping the middle finger while receiving full custody and child support from the mom.

    Universal Studios Florida entrance arch with palm trees and blue sky on a sunny day at the theme park.

    Image credits: TheFrugalBrit

    One person said, “I’m tired of just anyone being allowed to procreate.” Another chimed in: “The world does have some amazing adults that would be incredible parents, but not able to have children… yet people like this have children.”

    A third drew a comparison with an infamous criminal case from the late 2000s: “Another Casey Anthony! Great!”

     

    Casey Anthony, the mother of Caylee Anthony, was accused of taking the life of her three-year-old daughter after the child’s remains were found in December 2008.

    Casey was later acquitted of the homicide and child ab*se charges, but was found guilty of four misdemeanor counts of providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

    “She doesn’t deserve the title of mother.” Netizens blasted Amanda Thorpe for neglecting her 12-year-old daughter

    Comment by Larry Murphy expressing anger and comparing mom arrested for obscene gesture and leaving daughter at Universal Studios to another case.

    Comment reading We've all been there with an angry red face emoji reacting to a mom arrested incident at Universal Studios.

    Comment from Adira E Reignheart hoping authorities place child in safe home away from mother's care after obscene gesture incident.

    Comment on social media reading Great parenting related to mom arrested for making obscene gesture toward daughter at Universal Studios.

    Comment by Amy Antunez criticizing a mom involved in an arrest over an obscene gesture and leaving her daughter at Universal Studios.

    Comment on social media expressing frustration about selfish behavior, related to mom arrested after obscene gesture at Universal Studios.

    Comment criticizing parenting, mentioning mom arrested after making obscene gesture and leaving daughter at Universal Studios.

    Woman's comment about Universal Studios displayed in a social media text bubble with laughing emoji.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a mom arrested after making an obscene gesture and leaving her daughter at Universal Studios.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Sherry Nicole Wayson mentioning a virus going around.

    Comment on social media expressing frustration about parenting amid mom arrested for obscene gesture and leaving daughter at Universal Studios.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to mom arrested after making obscene gesture toward daughter at Universal Studios.

    Comment from Barbara Fabian criticizing parents, mentioning consequences related to mom arrested after obscene gesture at Universal Studios.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    30

    2

    30

    2

    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dumb quibble but Universal isn't "the happiest place on earth", that's Disney 's slogan.

    0
    0points
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree with the comment, "Sometimes the wrong people are able to have children." Hope the girl's father is a decent parent to her. 🤞

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dumb quibble but Universal isn't "the happiest place on earth", that's Disney 's slogan.

    0
    0points
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree with the comment, "Sometimes the wrong people are able to have children." Hope the girl's father is a decent parent to her. 🤞

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about World
    Homepage
    Trending
    World
    Homepage
    Next in World
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT