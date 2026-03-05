Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Can Do What I Want”: Mom Of 5YO Arrested For Committing Horrible Crimes In Front Of Festival Crowd
Young girl covering face while adult points at her, depicting distress related to mom of 5yo arrested crimes.
Crime, Society

“I Can Do What I Want”: Mom Of 5YO Arrested For Committing Horrible Crimes In Front Of Festival Crowd

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
6

32

6

A 34-year-old mother from Georgia, USA, was arrested over the weekend after allegedly becoming violent toward her 5-year-old daughter at a festival.

Jordyn Kahanamoku Whitlaw was charged with one count of second-degree cruelty to children, according to a Law&Crime report.

Deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office were working at a Mardi Gras festival event when they were approached by a witness who reported that a “woman was ab*sing a juvenile girl at the playground area.”

    Highlights
    • A 34-year-old mother was arrested for violent behavior toward her 5-year-old daughter at a Mardi Gras festival.
    • Witnesses saw the Georgia mother throw the child into a fence, grab her by the neck, and yell at her.
    • The mother claimed she could do "what she wanted" with her daughter when confronted by a witness.

    A mother has been arrested after three witnesses accused her of mistreating her daughter at a festival
    Police car with flashing lights responding to a mom of 5yo arrested for committing horrible crimes at festival crowd.

    Image credits: Ahmet Kurt/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Trigger warning: This article contains details of cruelty to children that some readers may find distressing.

    The witness had been sitting at a picnic table in the playground area when she heard the woman say, “Get down.”

    When she looked up, the witness reportedly saw Whitlaw throw the 5-year-old girl into a chain-link fence.

    “She could hear Whitlaw yelling at [the victim], but could not tell what was said,” the report states. 

    Outdoor playground with children playing near a clock tower, related to mom of 5yo arrested for crimes at festival crowd.

    Image credits: Visit Augusta

    “[The victim] began to cry, then Whitlaw grabbed [the victim] by her ears and continued to scream at her. Whitlaw then grabbed [the victim] by her neck and began slamming [her] head into the fence.”

    The witness confronted Whitlaw and yelled for her to stop harming the child, to which the mother allegedly responded by saying “she could do what she wanted because it was her daughter.”

    A second witness told authorities that she saw the mother push the child into the fence as an attempt to make her stay in “timeout.”

    The incident took place at a Mardi Gras festival in Augusta, Georgia, that Jordyn Kahanamoku Whitlaw attended with her 5-year-old
    Mardi Gras festival poster with a masked musician playing trumpet, colorful feathers, and musical instruments at Evans Towne Center Park.

    Image credits: Dating CSRA

    When the girl ran away, Whitlaw allegedly caught up to the 5-year-old, grabbed her by her hair, and carried her back to the fence before “throwing the victim into the fence again.”

    The witness also said she looked back and saw that the mother had her hands around the 5-year-old’s neck.

    “She saw that [the victim] was crying,” the report states. 

    Smiling woman with long hair outdoors in a field, related to mom arrested for crimes in front of festival crowd.

    Image credits: Jordyn Whitlaw

    Comment discussing concerns about the mom of a 5-year-old arrested for horrible crimes in front of a festival crowd.

    “Another woman then ran toward Whitlaw and [the victim] to defuse the situation. Whitlaw said to the woman, ‘That’s my daughter, I can do what I want.'”

    A third witness confirmed that Whitlaw threw the girl into the fence and grabbed her by the throat. They said the violent scene began with the child “not listening” to her mother.

    Following the ordeal, deputies said the 5-year-old was left with a visible red abrasion on the right side of her neck.

    Witnesses described Whitlaw yelling at her daughter and throwing her into a fence
    Young girl sitting alone on a bench, hugging knees, with an adult standing in the background at an outdoor public area.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    On social media, people expressed horror at the mother’s behavior and applauded witnesses for intervening to protect the minor.

    “I’m glad someone stepped in to stop any further ab*se to this 5 yr old kid instead of just sitting back watching it and recording it with their cell phone,” shared one person.

    “Thank goodness she was caught but it makes you wonder what this poor little girl goes through at home,” added someone else.

    A separate person wrote, “If she did that in public can you imagine what she does behind closed doors? Prayers to that little girl no one deserves that.”

    “Take that child away from her..don’t give the child back to her..” demanded a fourth.

    Comment by Eddie Hodges about stepping in and the days of minding your own business being over, shown in a social media format.

    Playground area with slides and climbing structures, with families and children enjoying the festival crowd outdoors.

    Image credits: Visit Augusta

    The 34-year-old  was taken into custody at the scene after the girl’s father arrived to take custody of the child. 

    A report was also filed with the state’s Department of Family and Child Services, as per Law&Crime. It remains unclear when Whitlaw is scheduled to appear in court.

    Comment from Donna Jones King on child discipline and use of force in public, highlighting concern for child safety and witnesses intervention.

    On the mother’s Facebook page, one user tagged a man named James Whitlaw, seemingly the girl’s father, and wrote, “Shame on you. Protect the children.”

    James defended the suspect, saying she has his “full support” because he knows “her real character and the FULL story of what transpired that day.” He also suggested he would file defamation lawsuits.

    “And just to stick it to you more, you pr*ck, here is my wife the next day with the ‘ab*sed child,’ reading to her before we tuck our precious daughter in to sleep at night. No marks on her body, and nothing but love from mom,” he replied.

    Referring to local media reports on the incident, James called the articles “one-sided” and “false,” insisting that his daughter is “not harmed at all.”

    The mother reportedly justified the violent behavior by saying she could do “what she wanted” with her daughter
    Young girl covering face while adult points finger, depicting distress related to mom of 5 arrested for crimes in public.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    In Georgia, cruelty to children in the second degree is defined as when an adult “with criminal negligence causes a child under the age of 18 cruel or excessive physical or mental pain.”

    In contrast, cruelty to children in the first degree is when a parent or guardian “willfully deprives the child of necessary sustenance to the extent that the child’s health or well-being is jeopardized.”

    It can also include any adult, regardless of their relationship to the minor, who “maliciously causes a child under the age of 18 cruel or excessive physical or mental pain.”

    Facebook comment by Bea Triss saying don’t let her have her child back about mom of 5 arrested for horrible crimes at festival.

    Mugshot of a woman arrested for committing horrible crimes in front of festival crowd with her 5-year-old child nearby.

    Image credits: Augusta Crime

    If found guilty, Whitlaw faces between one and ten years in prison.

    “Shame on you,” one reader wrote as others thanked the witnesses who intervened to save the child
    Facebook comment by Misty Flynn Zizzamia expressing agreement with the arrest of mom of 5-year-old at festival crowd incident.

    Comment from Mackenzie Clark condemning a mom of 5-year-old arrested for crimes witnessed by a festival crowd.

    Text message from Jessica Ortiz-Negron saying shame on you lady, criticizing actions of mom arrested at festival.

    Social media comment showing concern about a mom of 5-year-old arrested for crimes in front of festival crowd.

    Comment criticizing mom of 5-year-old arrested for horrible crimes at public festival, questioning father's knowledge.

    Comment by Ana Mahoney asking what happens after mom of 5yo is arrested for committing horrible crimes at festival crowd

    Facebook comment by user Susan Brown Rhea reacting to a mom of 5-year-old arrested for crimes at a festival crowd.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about a mom of 5-year-old arrested for crimes at a festival crowd.

    Facebook comment from Karen Heath Allen thanking people for speaking up and calling for help on behalf of a child at a festival crowd incident.

    Comment from Diana Schwier about system issues in response to mom of 5-year-old arrested for crimes at festival.

    Comment from Lisa Schlesinger expressing heartbreak over mom of 5YO arrested for horrible crimes at festival crowd.

    Comment by Emily Whitten expressing heartbreak and anger over a mom of 5-year-old arrested for crimes at a festival.

    Crime

    32

    6

    32

    6

    jppennington avatar
    JayWantsACat
    JayWantsACat
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Uh, ug the law says you literally cannot do what you want just because she's your daughter. If she's so upfront about her a***e in public, just imagine what happens behind closed doors.

    2
    2points
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The kid's situation is only going to get better of we both make sure she doesn't go back to that house and invest in social care. Don't care about the child in the moment and then vote for people cutting the funding to keep her safe.

    1
    1point
    reply
    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Horrible woman, but at least some people intervened. That's the spirit!

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Comments
