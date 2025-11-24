Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Viral Mom Who Called Autistic Boy, 5, The N-Word In Disturbing Playground Clash Faces Trial
Woman holding young child at playground with blurred background during an outdoor moment related to viral autistic boy incident trial
Entitled People, Society

Viral Mom Who Called Autistic Boy, 5, The N-Word In Disturbing Playground Clash Faces Trial

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
1

31

1

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minnesota mom, who was caught on camera hurling the N-word at a 5-year-old Black child, is headed to trial months after the incident.

Shiloh Hendrix, 36, infamously went viral for unleashing a racist tirade against the little boy.

Within a few weeks, her notoriety increased as she managed to raise more than $700,000 in donations from controversial online communities.

Highlights
  • Shiloh Hendrix went viral this year for her racist tirade against a child in April.
  • Following the incident, she managed to raise over $700,000 in donations from controversial online communities.
  • The mother was charged with three counts of disorderly conduct.
  • Prosecutors announced that she will be headed to trial.
RELATED:

    Shiloh Hendrix is headed to trial months after the brazen incident in April this year

    Young woman taking a selfie with smartphone, linked to viral mom who called autistic boy the n-word facing trial.

    Young woman taking a selfie with smartphone, linked to viral mom who called autistic boy the n-word facing trial.

    Image credits: GiveSendGo

    A trial date was set for Shiloh Hendrix over charges stemming from the brazen April 28 incident that unfolded in a park in Rochester, Minnesota.

    Prosecutors announced that her trial was scheduled to begin on August 31, 2026.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A pretrial was set for August 21.

    Woman holding child at playground linked to viral mom who called autistic boy the n-word in disturbing clash trial

    Woman holding child at playground linked to viral mom who called autistic boy the n-word in disturbing clash trial

    Image credits: NBC News

    Shiloh sparked outrage after a 49-second clip showed her carrying her son and creating a tense environment in a Rochester park.

    The aggressive woman allegedly called a 5-year-old boy the N-word multiple times and described him as a drain on the welfare system.

    She later claimed the boy had stolen something from her son’s diaper bag.

    The accused woman was captured on video hurling racist slurs at a 5-year-old boy

    Playground scene with slides and climbing equipment related to viral mom who called autistic boy the N-word facing trial.

    Playground scene with slides and climbing equipment related to viral mom who called autistic boy the N-word facing trial.

    Image credits: WRAL

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Upon seeing the altercation, 30-year-old Sharmake Omar stepped in and confronted the woman.

    “Mind your f***ing own business,” Shiloh indignantly responded.

    Sharmake Omar stepped in and confronted the woman for her racist slurs

    Man in plaid jacket speaking during interview about viral mom who called autistic boy the N-word in playground clash trial

    Man in plaid jacket speaking during interview about viral mom who called autistic boy the N-word in playground clash trial

    Image credits: WRAL

    Following the incident, Sharmake spoke to the media and said he heard the woman yelling racial slurs at the little boy, whom he said was autistic.

    He felt compelled to step in and capture the woman on his phone camera.

    “If it were my child, I would want somebody else to stand up for him,” said Sharmake, who is also a father of a child on the spectrum.

    Woman holding child at playground in viral clash involving autistic boy and disturbing language faces trial.

    Woman holding child at playground in viral clash involving autistic boy and disturbing language faces trial.

    Image credits: NBC News

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing free speech in relation to viral mom facing trial for disturbing playground clash.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing free speech in relation to viral mom facing trial for disturbing playground clash.

    Shiloh painted herself as a victim on her GiveSendGo fundraising page, which said: “Help me protect my family.”

    She claimed to have been “put into a very dire situation,” with her identity and personal information leaked online.

    “I recently had a kid steal from my 18-month-old son’s diaper bag at a park,” she claimed. “I called the kid out for what he was.”

    The viral video caused her and her family “great turmoil,” Shiloh claimed in her fundraiser

    Playground structure with blurred figure, related to viral mom who called autistic boy the N-word facing trial.

    Playground structure with blurred figure, related to viral mom who called autistic boy the N-word facing trial.

    Image credits: NBC News

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing the viral mom who called autistic boy the N-word during a playground clash.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing the viral mom who called autistic boy the N-word during a playground clash.

    “Another man, who we recently found out has had a history with law enforcement, proceeded to record me and follow me to my car,” she further alleged.

    Shiloh claimed the viral video caused her “great turmoil,” and her family is “being attacked.”

    She went on to urge readers to donate money so they could relocate.

    Viral mom faces trial after calling autistic boy a racial slur during disturbing playground clash incident

    Viral mom faces trial after calling autistic boy a racial slur during disturbing playground clash incident

    Image credits: GiveSendGo

    Comment by Robert Slaten discussing government reaction to fundraising in online social media post.

    Comment by Robert Slaten discussing government reaction to fundraising in online social media post.

    Many supporters rallied behind her, with more than 30,000 people donating $750,000 to the woman, charged with three counts of disorderly conduct.

    The comments and donor names on the fundraising page were peppered with pro-White sentiments and racial slurs against Black people.

    The woman managed to raise over $750,000 from more than 30,000 people within a few weeks

    Woman with tattooed hand holding young child with covered face outdoors, related to viral autistic boy playground clash trial

    Woman with tattooed hand holding young child with covered face outdoors, related to viral autistic boy playground clash trial

    Image credits: GiveSendGo

    Comment from Katie Fjeldberg condemning a viral mom involved in disturbing playground clash with autistic boy.

    Comment from Katie Fjeldberg condemning a viral mom involved in disturbing playground clash with autistic boy.

    Brian Levin, the founding director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, said Shiloh’s case “stands out because of the horrifying, vile slur that is being defended.”

    “It’s illustrative of something that we’ve seen with regard to online organizing with respect to ‘dyed-in-the-wool’ racists, as opposed to just more controversial political expression,” he told The Guardian.

    Woman involved in viral playground clash with autistic boy faces trial, holding child at park playground equipment.

    Woman involved in viral playground clash with autistic boy faces trial, holding child at park playground equipment.

    Image credits: NBC News

    The CFO of GiveSendGo, Jacob Wells, defended the decision to host Shiloh’s fundraiser on the platform and claimed the public had adopted a “mob mentality” by piling on the accused mother for the racist playground incident.

    “The boy was rummaging through her belongings, so it’s not like she just stepped into the situation unprovoked and called a young boy a term,” he said in a May interview with NewsNation.

    The CFO of GiveSendGo claimed the accused mother was “going through a dark moment”

    Image credits: NBC News

    Jacob defended Shiloh by saying she is “going through a dark moment, just as much as this other family is, and we want to be a light in all of these moments.”

    “I believe in freedom of speech, freedom of association,” he went on to say. “When you start going down the road of cancellation and cancel culture, it actually brings the very things that we say that we’re against.”

    “This is so disturbing,” one commented online

    Comment from Sherry Mae asking if the viral mom involved in autistic boy playground clash keeps the money she got.

    Comment from Sherry Mae asking if the viral mom involved in autistic boy playground clash keeps the money she got.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a viral mom involved in a disturbing playground clash trial.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a viral mom involved in a disturbing playground clash trial.

    Comment by Danielle Teal opposing verbal a*****t on child in viral playground clash involving autistic boy and racial slur trial.

    Comment by Danielle Teal opposing verbal a*****t on child in viral playground clash involving autistic boy and racial slur trial.

    NAACP Rochester statement on racism and accountability in viral case involving autistic boy and disturbing playground clash trial

    NAACP Rochester statement on racism and accountability in viral case involving autistic boy and disturbing playground clash trial

    Comment from Laurie Tapia emphasizing accountability for actions in an online discussion about a viral mom trial.

    Comment from Laurie Tapia emphasizing accountability for actions in an online discussion about a viral mom trial.

    Facebook comment by Billy Root criticizing actions related to viral mom who called autistic boy the n-word facing trial.

    Facebook comment by Billy Root criticizing actions related to viral mom who called autistic boy the n-word facing trial.

    Comment by Kevin Ryks stating should be higher charges on a social media post about viral mom trial.

    Comment by Kevin Ryks stating should be higher charges on a social media post about viral mom trial.

    Comment from Cynthia Hoaglund defending viral mom involved in disturbing playground clash with autistic boy.

    Comment from Cynthia Hoaglund defending viral mom involved in disturbing playground clash with autistic boy.

    Comment by Kayla Corrine discussing the viral mom's behavior towards autistic boy in disturbing playground clash trial.

    Comment by Kayla Corrine discussing the viral mom's behavior towards autistic boy in disturbing playground clash trial.

    Comment by Ben Wilder criticizing a viral mom involved in a disturbing playground clash with autistic boy.

    Comment by Ben Wilder criticizing a viral mom involved in a disturbing playground clash with autistic boy.

    Comment by Kristy Cogley discussing the viral mom who called autistic boy the N-word in disturbing playground clash.

    Comment by Kristy Cogley discussing the viral mom who called autistic boy the N-word in disturbing playground clash.

    User comment in a social media post about the viral mom who called autistic boy the N-word during playground clash.

    User comment in a social media post about the viral mom who called autistic boy the N-word during playground clash.

    Alt text: Social media comment condemning racist behavior in viral case involving autistic boy and disturbing playground incident.

    Alt text: Social media comment condemning racist behavior in viral case involving autistic boy and disturbing playground incident.

    Comment by Aaron Stevens expressing reaction to a viral moment involving an autistic boy and a disturbing playground clash.

    Comment by Aaron Stevens expressing reaction to a viral moment involving an autistic boy and a disturbing playground clash.

    Comment from Gail Rivers on viral mom facing trial for calling autistic boy a racial slur in playground clash.

    Comment from Gail Rivers on viral mom facing trial for calling autistic boy a racial slur in playground clash.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing charges related to the viral mom who called autistic boy the N-word.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing charges related to the viral mom who called autistic boy the N-word.

    Comment by John Lowe criticizing legal action in viral mom’s trial over racist playground clash involving autistic boy.

    Comment by John Lowe criticizing legal action in viral mom’s trial over racist playground clash involving autistic boy.

    Comment from Burton Foote defending free speech and opposing legal consequences in a viral case involving a playground clash.

    Comment from Burton Foote defending free speech and opposing legal consequences in a viral case involving a playground clash.

    Comment from Jessie Williams supporting free speech in the viral playground clash involving an autistic boy and trial discussions.

    Comment from Jessie Williams supporting free speech in the viral playground clash involving an autistic boy and trial discussions.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Children
    family

    31

    1

    31

    1

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Financially, it's in her interest to go to trial, she may have to give back money otherwise and paying a fine , accepting anger management or community service would ruin her chance to go on Fox news and launch her political career.

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Financially, it's in her interest to go to trial, she may have to give back money otherwise and paying a fine , accepting anger management or community service would ruin her chance to go on Fox news and launch her political career.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Homepage
    Next in Crime
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT