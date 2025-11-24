Viral Mom Who Called Autistic Boy, 5, The N-Word In Disturbing Playground Clash Faces Trial

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minnesota mom, who was caught on camera hurling the N-word at a 5-year-old Black child, is headed to trial months after the incident.

Shiloh Hendrix, 36, infamously went viral for unleashing a racist tirade against the little boy.

Within a few weeks, her notoriety increased as she managed to raise more than $700,000 in donations from controversial online communities.

The mother was charged with three counts of disorderly conduct.

Prosecutors announced that she will be headed to trial.

Shiloh Hendrix is headed to trial months after the brazen incident in April this year

Young woman taking a selfie with smartphone, linked to viral mom who called autistic boy the n-word facing trial.

Image credits: GiveSendGo

A trial date was set for Shiloh Hendrix over charges stemming from the brazen April 28 incident that unfolded in a park in Rochester, Minnesota.

Prosecutors announced that her trial was scheduled to begin on August 31, 2026.

A pretrial was set for August 21.

Woman holding child at playground linked to viral mom who called autistic boy the n-word in disturbing clash trial

Image credits: NBC News

Shiloh sparked outrage after a 49-second clip showed her carrying her son and creating a tense environment in a Rochester park.

The aggressive woman allegedly called a 5-year-old boy the N-word multiple times and described him as a drain on the welfare system.

She later claimed the boy had stolen something from her son’s diaper bag.

The accused woman was captured on video hurling racist slurs at a 5-year-old boy

Playground scene with slides and climbing equipment related to viral mom who called autistic boy the N-word facing trial.

Image credits: WRAL

Upon seeing the altercation, 30-year-old Sharmake Omar stepped in and confronted the woman.

“Mind your f***ing own business,” Shiloh indignantly responded.

Sharmake Omar stepped in and confronted the woman for her racist slurs

Man in plaid jacket speaking during interview about viral mom who called autistic boy the N-word in playground clash trial

Image credits: WRAL

Following the incident, Sharmake spoke to the media and said he heard the woman yelling racial slurs at the little boy, whom he said was autistic.

He felt compelled to step in and capture the woman on his phone camera.

“If it were my child, I would want somebody else to stand up for him,” said Sharmake, who is also a father of a child on the spectrum.

Woman holding child at playground in viral clash involving autistic boy and disturbing language faces trial.

Image credits: NBC News

Shiloh painted herself as a victim on her GiveSendGo fundraising page, which said: “Help me protect my family.”

She claimed to have been “put into a very dire situation,” with her identity and personal information leaked online.

“I recently had a kid steal from my 18-month-old son’s diaper bag at a park,” she claimed. “I called the kid out for what he was.”

The viral video caused her and her family “great turmoil,” Shiloh claimed in her fundraiser

Playground structure with blurred figure, related to viral mom who called autistic boy the N-word facing trial.

Image credits: NBC News

“Another man, who we recently found out has had a history with law enforcement, proceeded to record me and follow me to my car,” she further alleged.

Shiloh claimed the viral video caused her “great turmoil,” and her family is “being attacked.”

She went on to urge readers to donate money so they could relocate.

Viral mom faces trial after calling autistic boy a racial slur during disturbing playground clash incident

Image credits: GiveSendGo

Many supporters rallied behind her, with more than 30,000 people donating $750,000 to the woman, charged with three counts of disorderly conduct.

The comments and donor names on the fundraising page were peppered with pro-White sentiments and racial slurs against Black people.

The woman managed to raise over $750,000 from more than 30,000 people within a few weeks

Woman with tattooed hand holding young child with covered face outdoors, related to viral autistic boy playground clash trial

Image credits: GiveSendGo

Brian Levin, the founding director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, said Shiloh’s case “stands out because of the horrifying, vile slur that is being defended.”

“It’s illustrative of something that we’ve seen with regard to online organizing with respect to ‘dyed-in-the-wool’ racists, as opposed to just more controversial political expression,” he told The Guardian.

Woman involved in viral playground clash with autistic boy faces trial, holding child at park playground equipment.

Image credits: NBC News

The CFO of GiveSendGo, Jacob Wells, defended the decision to host Shiloh’s fundraiser on the platform and claimed the public had adopted a “mob mentality” by piling on the accused mother for the racist playground incident.

“The boy was rummaging through her belongings, so it’s not like she just stepped into the situation unprovoked and called a young boy a term,” he said in a May interview with NewsNation.

The CFO of GiveSendGo claimed the accused mother was “going through a dark moment”

Image credits: NBC News

Jacob defended Shiloh by saying she is “going through a dark moment, just as much as this other family is, and we want to be a light in all of these moments.”

“I believe in freedom of speech, freedom of association,” he went on to say. “When you start going down the road of cancellation and cancel culture, it actually brings the very things that we say that we’re against.”

“This is so disturbing,” one commented online

