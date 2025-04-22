Excited Chatter Spreads In UK As Universal Set To Locate Huge New Theme Park In Bedford

ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing screams entertaining and exciting like the mind-blowing Universal parks. Whether it be the thrilling rides, the oh-so-brilliant attractions, or the themed lands like the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, we just love it all, don’t we?

Now, we all know these parks are located in Florida and Los Angeles, as well as in Japan, Beijing, and Singapore, but Universal revealed a new, surprising location for its next big adventure. As it makes its European debut, the 476-acre park promises to bring big opportunities with it, and fans just can’t stop talking about it!

Universal Destinations & Experiences amazed fans with the location of its new exciting theme park in Bedford, UK

Image credits: Universal Destinations & Experiences / Universalukproject

The 476-acre park is estimated to generate nearly £50 billion of economic benefit and create almost 28,000 new, high-quality jobs

Netizens were in for a rollercoaster of emotions on April 9 after Comcast NBCUniversal announced its intent to pursue the first-ever Universal entertainment resort complex in the United Kingdom, in Bedford. The project is to be designed and delivered by the company’s Universal Destinations & Experiences segment, and it’s said to have a massive impact on Bedford and the UK economy.

In fact, according to the Universal UK Project, it will be a major contributor to the creative arts and tourism industries, generating nearly £50 billion of economic benefit for the UK and creating almost 28,000 new, high-quality jobs.

The theme park’s opening will establish it as a leading employer in the area, with roughly 80% of employees sourced from Bedford, Central Bedfordshire, Luton, and Milton Keynes. Most importantly, it will also create a wealth of apprenticeships, training schemes, and educational opportunities for a broader range of communities.

Image credits: Universal Destinations & Experiences / Universalukproject

Now speaking about the grand park, the whopping 476-acre resort complex will boast “several themed lands featuring Universal’s distinct style of immersive and thrilling rides, innovative attractions, and exciting entertainment.” On top of it, the resort will also include a 500-room hotel and a retail, dining, and entertainment complex.

In a press release, the chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences, Mark Woodbury, commented, “Bringing the Universal brand to the United Kingdom is another exciting step forward in generating future growth. Expanding into Europe presents us with a significant opportunity to reach new fans and share the incredible experiences our team creates.”

Image credits: Aditya Vyas / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

While the company purchased land in the English town of Bedford in December 2023, the construction of this magnificent project is expected to start in 2026, and the grand opening will be in 2031. The company believes it’s a fantastic spot for future visitors, calling it “ideal” because it’s got “convenient, fast rail links to London and London Luton Airport.” Plus, getting there from all over the UK and Europe is a breeze!

The prime minister of the UK, Keir Starmer, stated, “Today we closed the deal on a multi-billion-pound investment that will see Bedford home to one of the biggest entertainment parks in Europe, firmly putting the county on the global stage. This is our Plan for Change in action, combining local and national growth with creating around 28,000 new jobs across sectors such as construction, AI, and tourism.”

“It is not just about numbers; it’s about securing real opportunities for people in our country. Together, we are building a brighter future for the UK, getting people into work and ensuring our economy remains strong and competitive,” he added.

Equipped with a 500-room hotel, it will also boast several themed lands, thrilling rides, innovative attractions, and exciting entertainment

Image credits: Alicja Ziajowska / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The coming 2 years are quite a bottle of excitement for Universal as it’s set to open 3 new parks apart from this one. Its brand new park, Epic Universe, is opening its doors in Orlando, Florida, this May, and it’s going to be their biggest and most high-tech theme park ever. Also, it’s the first major new theme park to pop up in Florida in 25 years.

This will be followed by Universal Horror Unleashed, a year-round, fully immersive, high-quality horror spectacle that will open in Las Vegas, Nevada, later in 2025. Lastly, the Universal Kids Resort, a first-of-a-kind resort specifically designed and developed for families with young children, will open in 2026 in Frisco, Texas.

Image credits: Jason Leung / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

After the announcement went viral, the internet was abuzz with excitement, but people were divided in their opinions. Some were thrilled that this would open up new opportunities, while others felt that the park wouldn’t be a big success owing to the wet weather in the UK. Many also expressed that the themes should focus on UK movies and TV series, and not on American entertainment.

Meanwhile, The Mirror questioned locals to seek their opinions about the park. Nicola Harlow, 60, who has lived in Bedford all her life, said, “So many of our young men don’t have jobs. I have a 17-year-old son. I hope this might bring some benefits for him, for his future.”

Jagdeep Singh, a 36-year-old business change analyst from Kempton, said: “I think it’s going to bring a lot of people to our town, it’s going to drive our businesses, and bring jobs for people. We have been talking about renting out property in the area. But I worried a bit about traffic on the bypass. What’s going to happen to our hospitals if there are any accidents?”

Now that’s what the locals had to say, but we want to hear your thoughts. So feel free to jot them down in the comments!

Netizens were divided as some felt it would open new opportunities, while others expressed that it wouldn’t be a hit due to the UK weather

