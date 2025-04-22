Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Excited Chatter Spreads In UK As Universal Set To Locate Huge New Theme Park In Bedford
Curiosities

Excited Chatter Spreads In UK As Universal Set To Locate Huge New Theme Park In Bedford

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing screams entertaining and exciting like the mind-blowing Universal parks. Whether it be the thrilling rides, the oh-so-brilliant attractions, or the themed lands like the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, we just love it all, don’t we?

Now, we all know these parks are located in Florida and Los Angeles, as well as in Japan, Beijing, and Singapore, but Universal revealed a new, surprising location for its next big adventure. As it makes its European debut, the 476-acre park promises to bring big opportunities with it, and fans just can’t stop talking about it!

RELATED:

    Universal Destinations & Experiences amazed fans with the location of its new exciting theme park in Bedford, UK

    Artist's rendering of Universal's new theme park in Bedford, UK, showcasing various attractions and a central water feature.

    Image credits: Universal Destinations & Experiences / Universalukproject

    The 476-acre park is estimated to generate nearly £50 billion of economic benefit and create almost 28,000 new, high-quality jobs

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens were in for a rollercoaster of emotions on April 9 after Comcast NBCUniversal announced its intent to pursue the first-ever Universal entertainment resort complex in the United Kingdom, in Bedford. The project is to be designed and delivered by the company’s Universal Destinations & Experiences segment, and it’s said to have a massive impact on Bedford and the UK economy.

    In fact, according to the Universal UK Project, it will be a major contributor to the creative arts and tourism industries, generating nearly £50 billion of economic benefit for the UK and creating almost 28,000 new, high-quality jobs

    The theme park’s opening will establish it as a leading employer in the area, with roughly 80% of employees sourced from Bedford, Central Bedfordshire, Luton, and Milton Keynes. Most importantly, it will also create a wealth of apprenticeships, training schemes, and educational opportunities for a broader range of communities.

    Map highlighting proposed Universal theme park site in Bedford.

    Image credits: Universal Destinations & Experiences / Universalukproject

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Now speaking about the grand park, the whopping 476-acre resort complex will boast “several themed lands featuring Universal’s distinct style of immersive and thrilling rides, innovative attractions, and exciting entertainment.” On top of it, the resort will also include a 500-room hotel and a retail, dining, and entertainment complex.

    In a press release, the chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences, Mark Woodbury, commented, “Bringing the Universal brand to the United Kingdom is another exciting step forward in generating future growth. Expanding into Europe presents us with a significant opportunity to reach new fans and share the incredible experiences our team creates.”

    Universal globe sculpture with lush palm trees, representing the upcoming theme park announcement in the UK.

    Image credits: Aditya Vyas / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While the company purchased land in the English town of Bedford in December 2023, the construction of this magnificent project is expected to start in 2026, and the grand opening will be in 2031. The company believes it’s a fantastic spot for future visitors, calling it “ideal” because it’s got “convenient, fast rail links to London and London Luton Airport.” Plus, getting there from all over the UK and Europe is a breeze!

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The prime minister of the UK, Keir Starmer, stated, “Today we closed the deal on a multi-billion-pound investment that will see Bedford home to one of the biggest entertainment parks in Europe, firmly putting the county on the global stage. This is our Plan for Change in action, combining local and national growth with creating around 28,000 new jobs across sectors such as construction, AI, and tourism.”

    “It is not just about numbers; it’s about securing real opportunities for people in our country. Together, we are building a brighter future for the UK, getting people into work and ensuring our economy remains strong and competitive,” he added.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Equipped with a 500-room hotel, it will also boast several themed lands, thrilling rides, innovative attractions, and exciting entertainment

    Universal Studios entrance with globe and palm trees, related to a new theme park development in Bedford, UK.

    Image credits: Alicja Ziajowska / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The coming 2 years are quite a bottle of excitement for Universal as it’s set to open 3 new parks apart from this one. Its brand new park, Epic Universe, is opening its doors in Orlando, Florida, this May, and it’s going to be their biggest and most high-tech theme park ever. Also, it’s the first major new theme park to pop up in Florida in 25 years. 

    This will be followed by Universal Horror Unleashed, a year-round, fully immersive, high-quality horror spectacle that will open in Las Vegas, Nevada, later in 2025. Lastly, the Universal Kids Resort, a first-of-a-kind resort specifically designed and developed for families with young children, will open in 2026 in Frisco, Texas.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Crowd at a vibrant theme park entrance featuring The Simpsons Ride in the UK.

    Image credits: Jason Leung / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    After the announcement went viral, the internet was abuzz with excitement, but people were divided in their opinions. Some were thrilled that this would open up new opportunities, while others felt that the park wouldn’t be a big success owing to the wet weather in the UK. Many also expressed that the themes should focus on UK movies and TV series, and not on American entertainment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, The Mirror questioned locals to seek their opinions about the park. Nicola Harlow, 60, who has lived in Bedford all her life, said, “So many of our young men don’t have jobs. I have a 17-year-old son. I hope this might bring some benefits for him, for his future.” 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jagdeep Singh, a 36-year-old business change analyst from Kempton, said: “I think it’s going to bring a lot of people to our town, it’s going to drive our businesses, and bring jobs for people. We have been talking about renting out property in the area. But I worried a bit about traffic on the bypass. What’s going to happen to our hospitals if there are any accidents?” 

    Now that’s what the locals had to say, but we want to hear your thoughts. So feel free to jot them down in the comments!

    Netizens were divided as some felt it would open new opportunities, while others expressed that it wouldn’t be a hit due to the UK weather

    Comment on UK theme park, expressing concern over American theme influence.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tony Pickering comments on UK weather affecting the new theme park in Bedford.

    Comment expressing skepticism about new UK theme park plans in Bedford.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment on theme park plan in Bedford, expressing concerns over space and job needs.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about Universal theme park impact on UK local economy, citing success in Osaka.

    Comment expressing excitement and concerns over new theme park in Bedford, UK, by Universal.

    Comment about anticipation for new Universal theme park in Bedford.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message about new theme park in Bedford, UK with a comment hoping for a giant umbrella.

    Excited Chatter Spreads In UK As Universal Set To Locate Huge New Theme Park In Bedford

    Comment expressing excitement about new theme park in Bedford, highlighting job creation and tourism benefits.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Universal's new theme park in Bedford sparks excitement across UK social media, with comparisons to Disney's recent changes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing tourism challenges amid new UK theme park announcement in Bedford.

    User expressing opinion on UK theme parks vs. American ones in a social media comment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Sohn Jimpson on UK theme park idea, suggesting it be built due to favorable weather.

    Rebecca Sixsmith comments on Disney rivalry with Universal theme park in UK.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    0

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Curiosities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda