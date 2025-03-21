Pizza Place Fed Up With Unruly Kids And Their Parents, Asks Them To Leave: ‘It Makes Us Very Sad’

ADVERTISEMENT

Children love to explore around and run wild whenever their parents take them out, but can you really blame the little ones for their curiosity? After all, it’s the adults who are responsible for disciplining them and teaching them right from wrong.

Just look at these unruly kids whose parents are so negligent and lazy that they let them run wild in the Dragon Pizza shop. Well, the frustrated staff asked them to leave, so the family shared their experience with local parenting groups, while the owner retaliated on social media!

It’s common for kids to be kids, but if they are not disciplined by parents, things can turn pretty dark

Dragon Pizza shop could not tolerate negligent parents who let their kids run around unsupervised

The parents were also disrespectful towards their staff, so the whole family was asked to leave the pizza parlor

The owner made a post on Instagram, clarifying their thoughts that they welcome kids with open arms and love to share their games with them

However, he also stated that they loathe neglectful parents who ignore their kids and use the shop’s games as babysitters

March 14 was just a regular day for Dragon Pizza in Massachusetts, but little did they know that the day’s events would put them in the limelight for hot news. It so happened that they had a couple who was so lazy and negligent towards their unruly kids that they had to ask the whole family to leave the shop!

Turns out that the unsupervised kids and their parents were disrespecting their dining room, other guests, and their team. Well, it’s no wonder that the pizza shop asked them to leave immediately; after all, why should they tolerate this behavior? It was reported that the parents of these kids shared their experience about the shop with local Facebook parenting groups.

This prompted the owner, Charlie Redd, to make an Instagram post about the whole incident and dish out a few important points, as his action of asking the family to leave had sparked a debate. He claimed that the restaurant welcomed kids with open arms and loved sharing their games with the little ones. (They have a cozy hangout spot right next door for people of all ages, called the Dragon’s Lair).

However, he specified that they “do not welcome parents who do not want to share a dining experience with the children” and “loathe parents who use our games as babysitters while they ignore their children and let them damage our games.” His post sparked further drama as people started debating about it in the comments.

Redd told Boston.com, “Since the opening of my first restaurant, Redd’s in Rozzie, I’ve wanted to make guests with children comfortable. It’s part of my philosophy of hospitality, for restaurants to engage everyone. We’ve been very successful here at Dragon accommodating groups with kids.”

However, he also added that it was the first time in more than six years of being open that they’ve told a family to leave. Redd himself has kids and believes they are not to blame. “The fault lies where the parents had to be spoken to multiple times and were ignoring our requests and our instructions to watch their kids. Kids belong in restaurants. It’s a lot of fun,” he stated.

Well, this is not the first time that unsupervised kids and negligent parents have caused trouble in such public places. In fact, Proclamation Ale Company had made a Facebook post where they gently reminded guests who bring children that the staff and their board games are not babysitters.

Redd received a lot of praise and criticism for his actions, but quite a few people also said they could completely understand why he took that step. Some of them claimed that parents no longer discipline their children, and it has also been observed that due to lack of discipline from parents, kids are becoming lazier, disrespectful and spoiled.

UNICEF also stated that positive discipline is key to better mental and physical health and a happy childhood, claiming, “There are no bad children, only bad behavior.” Well, it all just goes to show that the parents could’ve easily avoided the whole fiasco if only they had disciplined their kids into behaving properly, or even if they had been respectful to Dragon Pizza’s staff and heeded their warning.

Alas, the world is not so easy and uncomplicated, is it? Just like these netizens, are you also divided in your opinions, dear readers? We would love to hear your thoughts on the matter, so just jot them down in the comments below!

The pizza shop’s action sparked a massive debate among netizens, but many applauded the owner for taking a stand

