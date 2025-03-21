Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Pizza Place Fed Up With Unruly Kids And Their Parents, Asks Them To Leave: ‘It Makes Us Very Sad’
Pizza Place Fed Up With Unruly Kids And Their Parents, Asks Them To Leave: ‘It Makes Us Very Sad’

Children love to explore around and run wild whenever their parents take them out, but can you really blame the little ones for their curiosity? After all, it’s the adults who are responsible for disciplining them and teaching them right from wrong.

Just look at these unruly kids whose parents are so negligent and lazy that they let them run wild in the Dragon Pizza shop. Well, the frustrated staff asked them to leave, so the family shared their experience with local parenting groups, while the owner retaliated on social media!

More info: Instagram

    It’s common for kids to be kids, but if they are not disciplined by parents, things can turn pretty dark

    Child in yellow hoodie eating pizza, holding a glass, reflecting a pizza place's frustration with unruly kids.

    Image credits: Anna Shvets / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Dragon Pizza shop could not tolerate negligent parents who let their kids run around unsupervised

    Sign in a pizza place addressing guests with children about the restaurant's love for kids.

    Pizza place requests unruly kids and negligent parents to leave after disruptive behavior in dining room.

    Sign in a restaurant requesting parents to manage unruly kids for a better dining experience.

    Image credits: dragonpizzasomerville

    Children enjoying pizza at a restaurant, illustrating the issue of unruly kids affecting dining experiences.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The parents were also disrespectful towards their staff, so the whole family was asked to leave the pizza parlor

    Pizza place sign expressing disappointment with parents, welcoming children but addressing dining behavior.

    Pizza place expresses frustration over unruly kids and parents neglecting them, leading to damaged games.

    Pizza place expresses frustration with parents treating their pizza as a cheap option for unruly kids.

    Image credits: dragonpizzasomerville

    Pizza place exterior with a dragon mural and bicycles above the door.

    Image credits: dragonpizzasomerville / Instagram

    The owner made a post on Instagram, clarifying their thoughts that they welcome kids with open arms and love to share their games with them

    Text from a pizza place addressing issues with unruly kids and parents affecting their dining experience.

    Text reads: "Respect restaurants. Bring your family to them. Raise your family in them. We are your community too.

    Image credits: dragonpizzasomerville

    However, he also stated that they loathe neglectful parents who ignore their kids and use the shop’s games as babysitters

    March 14 was just a regular day for Dragon Pizza in Massachusetts, but little did they know that the day’s events would put them in the limelight for hot news. It so happened that they had a couple who was so lazy and negligent towards their unruly kids that they had to ask the whole family to leave the shop!

    Turns out that the unsupervised kids and their parents were disrespecting their dining room, other guests, and their team. Well, it’s no wonder that the pizza shop asked them to leave immediately; after all, why should they tolerate this behavior? It was reported that the parents of these kids shared their experience about the shop with local Facebook parenting groups.

    This prompted the owner, Charlie Redd, to make an Instagram post about the whole incident and dish out a few important points, as his action of asking the family to leave had sparked a debate. He claimed that the restaurant welcomed kids with open arms and loved sharing their games with the little ones. (They have a cozy hangout spot right next door for people of all ages, called the Dragon’s Lair).

    However, he specified that they “do not welcome parents who do not want to share a dining experience with the children” and “loathe parents who use our games as babysitters while they ignore their children and let them damage our games.” His post sparked further drama as people started debating about it in the comments.

    Redd told Boston.com, “Since the opening of my first restaurant, Redd’s in Rozzie, I’ve wanted to make guests with children comfortable. It’s part of my philosophy of hospitality, for restaurants to engage everyone. We’ve been very successful here at Dragon accommodating groups with kids.”

    A family enjoying a meal at a pizza place, highlighting the atmosphere affected by unruly kids.

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    However, he also added that it was the first time in more than six years of being open that they’ve told a family to leave. Redd himself has kids and believes they are not to blame. “The fault lies where the parents had to be spoken to multiple times and were ignoring our requests and our instructions to watch their kids. Kids belong in restaurants. It’s a lot of fun,” he stated.

    Well, this is not the first time that unsupervised kids and negligent parents have caused trouble in such public places. In fact, Proclamation Ale Company had made a Facebook post where they gently reminded guests who bring children that the staff and their board games are not babysitters.

    Redd received a lot of praise and criticism for his actions, but quite a few people also said they could completely understand why he took that step. Some of them claimed that parents no longer discipline their children, and it has also been observed that due to lack of discipline from parents, kids are becoming lazier, disrespectful and spoiled. 

    UNICEF also stated that positive discipline is key to better mental and physical health and a happy childhood, claiming, “There are no bad children, only bad behavior.” Well, it all just goes to show that the parents could’ve easily avoided the whole fiasco if only they had disciplined their kids into behaving properly, or even if they had been respectful to Dragon Pizza’s staff and heeded their warning.

    Alas, the world is not so easy and uncomplicated, is it? Just like these netizens, are you also divided in your opinions, dear readers? We would love to hear your thoughts on the matter, so just jot them down in the comments below!

    The pizza shop’s action sparked a massive debate among netizens, but many applauded the owner for taking a stand

    Facebook comment discussing zero tolerance for unruly kids at pizza places.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Text from a pizza place expressing frustration about unruly kids affecting dining experiences.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Text message expressing a pizza place's stance on unruly kids in restaurant settings.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Text exchange discussing unruly kids in pizza places and the need for parental supervision.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Text from a mom supporting a pizza place asking unruly kids and parents to leave if disrespectful.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Text message criticizing unruly kids and indifferent parents in public places, shared on social media.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Text message expressing frustration at a pizza place's policy on unruly kids and parents.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment supporting a pizza place's decision to ask unruly kids and their parents to leave.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Text from Holly Heaton discussing parenting and restaurant behavior.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment discussing pizza place fed up with unruly kids and parental responsibilities.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment from a former server expresses frustration at unruly kids in pizza place, stating parents don't correct their behavior.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Text message expressing frustration at parents in pizza place over unruly kids.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

