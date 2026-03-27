“Alpine Divorce” Is Terrifying, And These Women Shared Their Own Horrible Experiences

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There has been an alarming increase in women being suddenly abandoned by their male partners in a remote environment amid strenuous outdoor activities like hiking, climbing, or skiing. Known as “Alpine Divorce,” it has left a traumatic mark on those who went through it firsthand.

If you’re still scratching your head in wonderment, here are three stories that relay exactly what happens in these scenarios. The women who shared their experiences expressed genuine fear for their lives, showing how easily these situations could have turned out badly.

While these are stressful reads, they raise awareness of this dangerous trend.

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Cases of Alpine Divorce have been on the rise as of late

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Here’s the first story where a woman shared how her boyfriend suddenly bailed during a hike in Malaysia

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People who suddenly leave their partners can be a sign of conflict avoidance

It can be quite unimaginable to think about how a person could suddenly bail on their significant others in a remote environment, potentially endangering their lives. But according to therapist Kaila Hattis, it could be because the person had been avoiding potential conflict for a long time.

“People who pull this kind of exit have been sitting on resentment for weeks, months, maybe years, and they avoided the difficult conversation in their home, and they avoided it in the car,” Hattis told Bored Panda.

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“The wilderness strips away any social witness that kept them acting the version of the relationship that was already crumbling.”

Hattis says this kind of abandonment evolves into emotional mistreatment and even endagerment is when the person’s physical safety is turned into collateral.

“Panic at altitude can take a 2-hour return hike and turn it into a 10-hour survival ordeal, and now here’s the clinical layer that no one except a few people miss,” she explained.

“Compare that to 6 to 8 for a breakup that occurs on safe ground. The brain sticks together the betrayal and mortally fears, and sorting out the two wires takes real time.”

Red flags may already be present in the relationship, which the other person is likely ignoring, whether intentionally or otherwise. It is why Hattis says prior preparation for trips with an unstable partner is “non-negotiable.”

She advises carrying your own water, emergency shelter, and a way to call for help. She also suggested procuring personal locator beacons and relatively affordable satellite communicators.

“Never allow that gear to be in a shared pack, and for the record, pay attention to the way your partner deals with disagreements before you ever leave the trailhead. Someone who stonewalls you over an argument on the weekend is the same guy who may walk away from you at 9,000 feet,” Harris reminded.

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It’s unfortunate that these incidents have become more prevalent. Thankfully, there are women willing to share their stories to sound the alarm and draw attention to this disturbing trend.

Commenters sympathized with her, as some shared their stories

Story number two also happened on a hike, this time in the mountains of an undisclosed location

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The author of the story also shared the story of the climber who abandoned his girlfriend in the middle of a mountain climbing trip in Austria

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Commenters also shared similar experiences

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The third story happened between a couple during a skiing trip

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The woman ended her post on a positive note

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Likewise, commenters didn’t hold back in their responses