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“Alpine Divorce” Is Terrifying, And These Women Shared Their Own Horrible Experiences
A man and woman hiking outdoors with backpacks and sleeping mats, illustrating men abandoning partners in activities.
Couples, Relationships

“Alpine Divorce” Is Terrifying, And These Women Shared Their Own Horrible Experiences

Interview With Expert
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There has been an alarming increase in women being suddenly abandoned by their male partners in a remote environment amid strenuous outdoor activities like hiking, climbing, or skiing. Known as “Alpine Divorce,” it has left a traumatic mark on those who went through it firsthand. 

If you’re still scratching your head in wonderment, here are three stories that relay exactly what happens in these scenarios. The women who shared their experiences expressed genuine fear for their lives, showing how easily these situations could have turned out badly. 

While these are stressful reads, they raise awareness of this dangerous trend. 

RELATED:

    Cases of Alpine Divorce have been on the rise as of late

    Image credits: pch.vector (not the actual image)

    Here’s the first story where a woman shared how her boyfriend suddenly bailed during a hike in Malaysia

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    Image credits: KaleidoscopeCool1316

    Image credits: Facebook/Thomas Plamberger

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    People who suddenly leave their partners can be a sign of conflict avoidance

    It can be quite unimaginable to think about how a person could suddenly bail on their significant others in a remote environment, potentially endangering their lives. But according to therapist Kaila Hattis, it could be because the person had been avoiding potential conflict for a long time. 

    “People who pull this kind of exit have been sitting on resentment for weeks, months, maybe years, and they avoided the difficult conversation in their home, and they avoided it in the car,” Hattis told Bored Panda

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    “The wilderness strips away any social witness that kept them acting the version of the relationship that was already crumbling.” 

     Hattis says this kind of abandonment evolves into emotional mistreatment and even endagerment is when the person’s physical safety is turned into collateral. 

    “Panic at altitude can take a 2-hour return hike and turn it into a 10-hour survival ordeal, and now here’s the clinical layer that no one except a few people miss,” she explained. 

    “Compare that to 6 to 8 for a breakup that occurs on safe ground. The brain sticks together the betrayal and mortally fears, and sorting out the two wires takes real time.”

    Red flags may already be present in the relationship, which the other person is likely ignoring, whether intentionally or otherwise. It is why Hattis says prior preparation for trips with an unstable partner is “non-negotiable.” 

    She advises carrying your own water, emergency shelter, and a way to call for help. She also suggested procuring personal locator beacons and relatively affordable satellite communicators. 

    “Never allow that gear to be in a shared pack, and for the record, pay attention to the way your partner deals with disagreements before you ever leave the trailhead. Someone who stonewalls you over an argument on the weekend is the same guy who may walk away from you at 9,000 feet,” Harris reminded. 

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    It’s unfortunate that these incidents have become more prevalent. Thankfully, there are women willing to share their stories to sound the alarm and draw attention to this disturbing trend.

    Commenters sympathized with her, as some shared their stories

    Story number two also happened on a hike, this time in the mountains of an undisclosed location

    Image credits: everafteriya

    The author of the story also shared the story of the climber who abandoned his girlfriend in the middle of a mountain climbing trip in Austria

    Image credits: Maleficent_Ad_3958

    Commenters also shared similar experiences

    Image credits: wirestock (not the actual image)

    The third story happened between a couple during a skiing trip

    Image credits: andrewminsk123 (not the actual image)

    The woman ended her post on a positive note

    Image credits: comfy_sweatpants5

    Likewise, commenters didn’t hold back in their responses

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

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    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

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    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

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    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

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    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

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    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

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    mzellmer avatar
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    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I live in the Alaskan Rainforest, and we have hiking trails everywhere. One mountain I have only made it to the top twice in my life but attempted at least 10 times. That same mountain is where a guy died a while back when he went up with an underage kid, to go drinking, but when the snow hit and he got tired, he sent the kid down ahead of him, and they got help who came with a chopper and dogs and couldn't find him... he was found a year later barely off the path, after deciding to walk down on his own. No trail is safe enough, no lake is warm enough, and no wild animal is not willing to consume you if needed.

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've been riding horses all my life and am pretty confident in my skills. But whenever I take a significant other or friend with me on trails I go at their pace. I don't want to show off or get anyone hurt. What's the point of that? It's supposed to be fun!

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    perdyr2167 avatar
    Somebodys grandmother
    Somebodys grandmother
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He will never learn. His personality is to selvcentered

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    mzellmer avatar
    Laserleader
    Laserleader
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I live in the Alaskan Rainforest, and we have hiking trails everywhere. One mountain I have only made it to the top twice in my life but attempted at least 10 times. That same mountain is where a guy died a while back when he went up with an underage kid, to go drinking, but when the snow hit and he got tired, he sent the kid down ahead of him, and they got help who came with a chopper and dogs and couldn't find him... he was found a year later barely off the path, after deciding to walk down on his own. No trail is safe enough, no lake is warm enough, and no wild animal is not willing to consume you if needed.

    3
    3points
    reply
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've been riding horses all my life and am pretty confident in my skills. But whenever I take a significant other or friend with me on trails I go at their pace. I don't want to show off or get anyone hurt. What's the point of that? It's supposed to be fun!

    2
    2points
    reply
    perdyr2167 avatar
    Somebodys grandmother
    Somebodys grandmother
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He will never learn. His personality is to selvcentered

    1
    1point
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