It sounds scary and cruel, and I hope you’re one of the people who find it incredibly hard to imagine who could do such a thing. However, the phenomenon is gaining attention across social media , and quite a few women have come forward, saying they’ve experienced it firsthand.

The concept of “Alpine divorce” refers to someone ending whatever involvement they’ve had with another person—be it a committed relationship or just a fling—and leaving them behind in the wilderness, usually in a remote and unfamiliar place.

#1 My ex husband left me in the middle of the ocean. We were diving in San Maarten and he left me and swam back to the boat and convinced them I was on the boat. We were exploring a shipwreck and I turned around to find him and he was gone. Came up to the surface, no boat, no land, nothing. I had a compass on my gear so I started swimming. Eventually came upon a catamaran and they took me back to port.



I couldn’t possibly respond to everyone. So here are some answers: 1) yes, attempted murder but he and the boat crew and the police all decided it was a big mistake and that it was probably my fault for not paying attention. 2) If you’ve never been in an abusive relationship, you cannot speak to this and ask why I didn’t leave. 3) when I tried to leave, he actually tried to k*ll me with his own hands in my home in front of one of our children. 4) the final attempt on my life he was arrested.



Felony Attempted murder. This charge was eventually dropped to a misdemeanor, he was fined $258, sentenced to pick up trash on the freeway for a few weekends, and an anger management class. 5) You can see the system in action right now. Absolutely no consequences for violence against women and children. 6) No book and no movie. 7) I did not murder him and he is remarried last I heard. 8) I divorced him over 20 years ago and this happened in 2005. 9) He was a business owner and everyone loved him. 10. BELIEVE WOMEN



luv_catsdogsbirds:

In a relationship, a man's worst fear is getting laughed at. A woman's worst fear is getting physically attacked

#2 Thomas Plamberger was recently convicted for this very thing. She passed, and he had abandoned a previous girlfriend at the exact same location.

#3 A long time ago I was married to this terrible guy. He essentially walked out on me to go hiking in New Zealand with his gf. I found her travel blog and would read it. He did this exact thing to her during their journey. She found him hours later eating tacos and drinking beer. I had to take screenshots of her blog for my lawyer and the whole divorce

#4 Mine kept trying to convince me to go on a cruise before we separated. I kept saying no and that I was scared of open water. He would get furious. This just made me really glad I said no.

#5 My husband and I were hiking Virginia mountains. Got to the peak. He said I could throw you off this peak. No one would ever know. My dog and self headed back down. Calmly not to show any anxiety. Got to my car and left him there. 6 hours from home to date. I do not know how he got back. I called my dad and brother. To confront, they did. He packed some clothes. My dad had words and I filed for divorce next day. Brother stayed overnight. He was a cop.

#6 In high school coming back from skiing in Colorado, my buddy and I came across a woman walking alone in a remote area with minimal warm clothing. Her BF had dumped her miles from any town and it was getting dark on a Colorado winter night in the mountains (10-0°F easy). We gave her a ride home to Denver. Murderous [jerk]

#7 I’m from FL & went to CO to hike the Rocky Mnt trail with a guy. Got to the trail head at 5am because he is a photographer & wanted a pic of sunrise. He had bear spray & warned me of mountain lions. I was a bit slow- never hiked in the mountains- he left me. In the dark. No bear spray, no map. Because he was afraid he’d miss the shot. HE LIVED THERE. could’ve went anytime. Another couple let me hike with them so I’d feel safe & not get lost. Why are they all the same?

#8 My ex-husband did something similar. We were island hopping in the Philippines, the current was way too strong and I am tiny. I held onto him and he pushed me off him. One of the boat people had to come save me. His excuse was we would both drown.

#9 Went to see my ex in the Vallejo area (1½hrs from home) while he was working construction. He asked me if I wanted to go for a night drive, which was not unusual. When I grabbed my purse, he said, "You wont need it. I got you." Also, not unusual. He drove for a while before pulling over in a rest area in a wildlife preserve. A highway in the middle of marshland as far as you could see. He didnt smoke in his car, so no red flags so far. He got out, walked to a bench, and sat down. I followed him. He pulled out a cigarette, patted his pockets, got up, and said he was grabbing his lighter. Then he started the car and peeled out, yelling curse words out the window the whole time. This is how I found out he had relapsed on drugs. Stuck in a rest area off the highway in the middle of the night, wearing pajamas and flip flops with no wallet. F**king awful experience that I've only mentioned to one person. I walked on the highway until I had phone signal, downloaded Uber, and walked to a place that I could get picked up from. I got a ride back to my hotel, and laid down to cry. He showed up less than 5 minutes later (tracker on my phone) accusing me of working against him with the police. 🙄 He threatened to k*ll me, and then smacked me hard enough he broke one of my teeth. I didn't get away from that p.o.s. for 3 more years.

#10 A man just [took out] his girlfriend like this in Australia





keisterscotty:

I read that. It was Austria. He was given a five months suspended sentence.

#11 My dad abandoned me while we were skiing in the mountains because I kept falling of a lift. I was 8 years old and he just left me there for 4 hours. I finally took the cable car back down on my own and waited in a dark hallway of our holiday apartment building to get out of the cold until the end of the day, I had to return the skis so I walked back to the ski shop before 5 pm and that's when I bumped into him returning his skis. My mum was unaware of this and I never got an apology from him.

#12 My ex-husband abandoned me while snorkeling in Hawaii as well. We were out snorkeling when we heard dolphins and we same toward the direction we thought they were in. Before I knew it I couldn’t see the bottom of the ocean anymore just deep blue nothingness. I got scared because I know there are sharks in Hawaii and I couldn’t see the ocean floor anymore. I asked him to stay with me and then in that same moment he saw a dolphin and just took off and left me all alone and freaked out.While I was still married I would laugh and tell the story about him taking off when he saw the dolphin thinking it was cute. After I left him I finally realized how f**ked up it was that he left me in the big blue after I asked him to stay. I also realized that this kind of behavior was all over my marriage. Your story sounds much worse and scarier than mine and I’m so sorry your ex boyfriend did this to you and then gaslit you about it. Men are impulsive and dangerously self-centered.

#13 My ex husband was a competitive swimmer, I was not a swimmer at all. We lived in the Middle East, he swam everyday in open waters, I didn't even swim in the pool. Went out for my first open water swim across the lagoon where we lived I got to the middle and panicked looked for him and he swam Diagonally and completely left me. He also left me in the dust on a 40 mile bike ride through the badlands in the rain. I tried my best to keep up and the rain just washed my tears away, he never knew.

lisabramhill:

He knew just like we know what an a**. And I’m trying to be polite.



danielle.nicole.west:

Yes, he definitely knew what he was doing but he didn't know I cried over it. I actually look back and think he wanted me to die. There were many signs to make me think that. Not only physical things he did to me but things like swimming off like he did knowing I wasn't a strong swimmer or even a swimmer at all. Actually, he point blank told me he wished I would d*e.

#14 I was walking behind a couple today and the woman kept having to run up to keep his pace. A few regular steps and then jogging a few. He would not slow down. What is that

#15 My dad abandoned me on a hike once to see what I would do…and got mad at me for not instinctively knowing the best thing to do if you’re “lost” is to stay put. Except I wasn’t lost. We’d hiked that trail before and I was familiar with my surroundings and where to go, so naturally I kept going, thinking he’d gone ahead or down the fork where two paths meet at the end. I was like 12, maybe. F’d up when I think about it as an adult.

#16 It wasn’t a boyfriend but a male friend of mine. We got onto a subject he did not like and I loudly told him he was a racist. He became very angry, walked off, and left me on a hike/walk I was completely unfamiliar with. Then my bf at the time, he was more upset that I went for the walk/hike with ex friend (even though he demanded I be more physically active!!!!!!!!) fun night.

#17 My ex was this type of person. He used literal abandonment as a control tactic. He’d leave me at the store if I took too long, leave without me if we planned to go somewhere, and he’d often threaten to leave me on the side of the road in the country, knowing I didn’t have anyone to call who’d be able to come help. My husband has explicitly said that he will never do this, even if we are in a fight. Which should be the standard, not a f**king gold star. But thanks to men like my ex, here we are.

#18 It wasn’t a hike but when I was like 20/21 a girl I worked with at a preschool, a fellow aide about the same age, was sharing that her boyfriend, when they’d get in arguments, would drive out to (at that time), secluded, poorly lit, industrial areas. They were just started to build warehouses where we lived and he’d leave her there. For hours to teach her a lesson. This was before everyone had a cellphone. This was like 2001/2002. I often think about her.

#19 My ex was frustrated I was slowing my pace to accommodate our 5 year old on a 5.4 mile hike up and down a mountain with extremely slippery rocks, and left us behind and went way ahead of us. Can’t believe there’s actually a term for this and it’s a common thing.

#20 This type of situation happened to me once. Right when he started to leave, he took my bag that had water and snacks in it. I grabbed the strap of my bag and yanked it back. There were no signs beforehand, it was random AF that he left. I was lucky I noticed him grab my bag and reacted quickly because it was hot as hell. I would have suffered alone without water.

#21 Oh there was a recent case in which a guy left his girlfriend on a mountain, she was found d**d from hypothermia hanging over the ledge. He left her with no supplies, turned off his phone, failed to raise the alarm, got back and went to sleep. Had done it before to an ex who survived. The outcome? 5 month suspended sentence, less than 10k euro fine. Even if they succeed in k***ing you they don’t face justice.

#22 This makes me so angry that I may have to turn off socials tonight. Is this why so many want “hiking first dates” now? Hard no and red flag. Ladies, get a phone with satellite capability if you can. Download an app like Strava or another that allows you to send a text to family and friends about where you are starting your hike and when. It looks like renewing my wilderness certs is moving up in need. I had let them lapse since moving to the desert and working full time.

#23 When I was in high school (boarding school) and had never been skiing before ￼ some of my great pals, took me to the top of an Olympic run and left me there. I literally had to take my skis off and try to walk down the hill, crying sobbing. It was one of the worst experiences of my life and I have never been able to ski since then despite many attempts to learn. People can really suck yeah I can understand that and I don’t understand why anybody would post it for entertainment value

#24 A boyfriend left me and my five year old son stranded without money in Niagara Falls.

#25 Reminds me of when a guy friend confessed to me when we were on the way to a casino. After I turned him down, he stopped at a diner in the middle of nowhere and just dropped me off. My phone had no service but I was able to use the diner phone after I bought a cup of coffee (all I could afford) to call my best friend to pick me up. It took 5 hours for her to come get me. The diner was closed by that time but the waitress was nice enough to let me stay inside till she was done closing and then 🧵

#26 My ex stranded my son and me in Portugal. Took the car and left us. We slept in a bus station (there were no hotels available and no rental cars), then took a shuttle to Spain to pick up a rental car, then drove to Lisbon to catch a flight home. Locks were changed by the time he returned. At the time I could not walk well and my son was 6. It was unbelievably traumatic

#27 Back in the ‘90’s I decided I wanted to hike the Appalachian Trail in Virginia. My then husband agreed so we did 3 or 4 sections. He left me every time. He’d be waiting at the end point but he’d be pissed every time that he had to wait. The last time I ended up with heat stroke which ended my hiking career.

#28 My ex insisted on climbing this mountain when the sun was about to set. I told him i was uncomfy, he didnt care. It was either wait by myself in his car at the bottom or go with him and i went and on the way back down, it was pitch black. So i couldnt even see the ground while trying to go back down. Could have easily broken my ankle & he left me..went right on ahead of me and told me to hurry up..he was abusive as hell but that was when i really saw how much he didnt give a f**k about me





megannnsssss:

This is such a nightmare. Like he didn't need to go to that damn mountain!





brebangtan:

He really didnt. And his logic was if we move faster, it’ll be fine and i was like dude! It takes 2 hours to get to the top at moderate pace. So 4 hours in total..It was around 5 pm and the sun was setting at like 7. On the way down i was like I TOLD YOU!! And he was just like HURRY UP and left me lol i was like oh yea this guy hates my guts. And then when i did finally get to the bottom and we were in the car, all he kept saying was that we made it so i had no reason to be mad. I was silently plotting my escape the entire ride home

#29 My ex left me on the side of the road in the middle of Wyoming on way to Jackson Hole - on our honeymoon. It was a cold, late afternoon, nothing but land around me and a dead phone. 10 min later he came back and picked me up. I made sure my phone was charged all the time and I never went alone with him in the car,again. I certainly share the scary and shocking feeling because no one should ever have to go through this alone!

#30 4-ish years ago I had a huge argument with my family and my ex husband of 7y realised he was not getting any more easy money from my grandparents (me wanting to not depend on that being the whole reason for the fight) so he called his daddy to buy him a ticket home, and f**ked off back to Brazil. Badmouthed me to EVERYONE. We had newly arrived in Belgium, I was recovering from depression, had no job yet, 600€ to my name, two cats to care for, and had to leave the Airbnb I was in in 15 days. When I dared to speak about the sh*t situation he’d left me I got called everything from crazy to GOLD DIGGER (????). I am in a phenomenal moment of life now with a much better partner, but I still deal with the psychological repercussions of this abandonment and betrayal, as well as the f**king bureaucratic ones which drive me crazy (I’m a dual citizen and it’s hell)

#31 I was 9 mos pregnant walking a forest path with my husband when he decided he wanted to go for a jog and proceeded to leave me alone on a deserted path. And yeah - he was also an abuser.

#32 He didn’t abandon me because we were in a group, but he was mad at me for socializing with other group members (mostly female and I’m straight, no flirting) so when I fell on the hike he walked right past me. He continued to ignore me and the tour guides had to coax me out of the tent because I didn’t want to go to dinner to have him ignore me or be hostile to me. Luckily the rest of the group looked out for me. We broke up as soon as we landed back home.

#33 Similar thing happened to me with an ex. Except we were in a foreign city. He took the car keys and phone, and abandoned me on in a shady neighborhood in the city. We were talking and all of a sudden I look to my left and he disappeared. This man had issues.

#34 My ex once took me on a spontaneous "casual" hike that involved me basically scaling the side of an 70 degree cliff in Chacos, and then lectured me the entire time about being "unprepared" for a hike I had no idea we were even doing.

#35 I used to hike six mornings every week trails familiar to me in Sedona. My husband was a chronic alcoholic who accused me every day of having liaisons in the woods with men I didn’t know. I made him come with me one morning on a short hike. He was so drunk he could barely walk. I said hello to a man 30 years my senior because we often volunteered together; that was the only contact I had with anyone. My husband never accused me again. I should’ve left him in the woods.

#36 My ex did this to me in his home city (a different country to where I grew up and a language I only spoke a small amount of) after he took me there to 'show me his home'. He ditched me on my own with no money or knowledge of the city for hours. I was eventually rescued by some locals who spoke enough English (and me juuuust enough of their language... with some Google Translate help) to work out where the air bnb was. He laughed at me when I walked through the door in tears.

#37 I went on a hike in Sedona Arizona. It was a third date. I felt like we were going in the wrong direction so I asked about it a couple of times and he got really upset because I didn’t trust him to know where he was going. I have a fear of getting lost. he left me and I ended up getting lost. I had no cell service and ran out of water in my camel back. When I got to the car he was laughing. Last time I ever spoke to him.

#38 This is what mean spirited people do. My so called “friends” did this to me at an amusement park when I was 11. I was by myself the entire trip. My former narc abandoned my 6 year old son and I while we were biking ride last summer, cause my son was having to much fun. Narc had my phone. Luckily we weren’t too far from home but I was so upset I fell off my bike & rolled my ankle. We made it home but I was pissed and I let the narc know he was wrong. No more bike rides with us a** hole.

#39 my ex left me &my dog in the woods w/ no water or cell service for 3 fcking hours once, i was so scared he wasn’t going to come back. I had like 1/4 of a water bottle left and gave it to the dog. He had to leave &get water & propane, bc when I tried to ask him if he had these things to camp he snapped at me& had an attitude so I dropped it but he forgot both. He could have just listened 🤷‍♀️ I would have handled it myself. Camping is so much nicer & safer without having to manage a man’s feelings.

#40 A friend told me a horrific story. A friend of hers husband is a photographer. She’s a stay at home mum (doesn’t like the outside which is fine) she has an autistic son - her husband took them in the mountains and left them alone along on a deserted trail - she was terrified. And for 6 hours she tried to hold it together for her boy. The fury I have towards this man is insurmountable. I will never acknowledge his existence as a human being again.

#41 This is so insane and sad! My husband and I have been hiking for years and if I’m more than 2ft behind him (because I like to walk slow) he stops and waits or asks if I want to hold his hand. Y’all gotta stop being with men who so clearly hate you

#42 This is terrifying!!!!!!!!!!! My husband noticed I was struggling out on the water while kayaking last summer. My wrists locked up and the wind made it impossible for him to hear me so we got separated. When he noticed I wasn’t keeping up, he paddled against the wind back to come get me. He tied my kayak to his, and paddled us both back to camp. He then massaged my hands and wrists until they unlocked and got me a beer while I decompressed in the hammock. I am so thankful he’s a good partner.

#43 My ex abandoned me my first time snorkeling ever in Hawaii. I had just moved 4000 miles to be with him. It was maybe my third day there. We had to watch a safety video before going that talked about the dangers and always staying in pairs and sign a sheet saying we watched the video and would follow the rules. He left almost immediately. At first I was sad, no one to point out cool things to, no one to tell when I saw a turtle. I was confident and naive. Then the tide went out. One of the rules in the video was that the reef was alive and stepping on it could k*ll protected wild life, some of which is also poisonous and venemous so don’t touch it. When the tide went out there wasn’t enough space between the top of the reef and the top of the water to swim. I remember floating trying to make myself as small and shallow as I could, while also desperately trying to figure out how to get off the reef and back to shore. I started to panic. I made the smallest motions possible to avoid touching the reef but it was no use, my wrists ended up scraping the reef and getting cut. I could feel the sting of touching the wrong thing making me more panicked. I had to keep my movements so small while also trying to get out. When I finally got to shore my arms and wrists were bleeding profusely from whatever it was on the reef I scraped against in order to avoid hurting the reef. I was all alone, rinsing my wounds in the showers. He showed up on the shore later with his friend who had apparently come join him to go surfing in “a better spot” - that’s why he unceremoniously left me in spite of all warnings and instructions. I cried to him and showed him my bleeding arms and wrists and he yelled at me for embarrassing him in front of his friend and making a big deal about nothing. I still have scars from the reef to this day, 17 years later. It took me years to recognize the gaslighting and absurdity.

#44 At a cafe in Switzerland, my ex asked me to wait for him so he could grab his belongings. 2 hours went by, he left me there. I went and caught a train to another country and I never spoke to him again. The "loml" left me outside of his friend's apt building so he could go to a bar (3AM). I had flown to the state to see him... I had to call my bff to get me a ride back to his house. I came into these relationships without ever experiencing abandonment. I ended up humiliated by these tactics.



paytonashleighn:

Oh man…. I came into my current ending/ended relationship with abandonment and all I’ve gotten since being with him is abandonment… this is eye opening reading all of these

#45 My daughter had two friends of hers that ditched her on a hike and it is extremely dangerous to leave one person alone out in the woods. Let’s just say she made it out by herself but she isn’t friends with them anymore. ( they also had to apply for hiking passes ahead of time and they deliberately didn’t buy one for her boyfriend.)

#46 My dad did this often. But it wasn’t just the forest or hiking trails, it was definitely a thing for him. We went to Yosemite every summer until I was 17 (that’s when I began using work as an excuse not to go on family trips) and he would always either randomly disappear or get upset about something random and ditch. My parents continued to go hiking and camping even after us kids stopped going, and he still corniced to do that. I had no idea other men were doing this too

#47 Omg. I actually also heard once “You ruined it” - I was naïve enough till today to think it was about me not pushing our limits. Omg Context: I was still recovering from respiratory + 2 other health problems and insisted on stopping in a wood cabin for the night around 5 pm before the thunderstorm. 5 pm. In the mountains above the forest. Before the storm. After being ill. Thanks to my sanity I insisted! Wtf 😬 Trust women, trust your gut, trust yourselves

#48 as someone who’s got some basic knowledge when it comes to hiking, you NEVER leave your group members. doesnt matter who it is: a girlfriend, dad, cousin, neighbor- you never know what could happen, it could be as simple as them spraining their ankle, something manageable with someone alongside you, but alone, could turn detrimentally dangerous. not leaving your hiking buddy is like the first thing i was taught when it came to hiking… smfh.

#49 I had a guy try to do a hike for a second date. It was over an hour away from my city, and I wasn't familiar with the area since I'd moved there from another state. I didn't drive at the time due to medical reasons...his reaction "give me gas money and I'll pick you up, and don't be paranoid I know the area really well and I wouldn't think of hurting you or letting you get hurt". I assure I don't look like a "please pick me Mr. Serial killer" kind of girl. That was the last time I spoke to him.

#50 2 or 3 years ago, a woman flew to a man to Arizona for a first date (she was in an other state) and all I remember was that he was a young cop. They went on a hike....a HIKE. After she FLEW SEVERAL STATES TO HIM. I'm not getting into how crazy I think that alone is. But the outcome was that they according to him separated at some point, said goodbye and he went back home. She was found dead on the trail somewhere. It was super hot that day but even if not, tell me why it was labeled an

#51 This happened in Acadia national park in Maine. “Let’s go watch the sunrise at the cliffs” (it is very beautiful, admittedly.) Just ‘cause Maine is the sticks, doesn’t mean that the police can’t tell the victim was pushed. And yes, it was on a couple true crime shows.

#52 Read a story recently where a guy is on trial for leaving his fiance while climbing a mountain. They passed the point of no return in bad weather and he "went to get help". Apparently the park service or something similar had reached out to him before and he silenced his phone after that. Then when he left his girl he made zero attempt to get her shelter of any kind.

#53 This reminds me of the story about the guy that took his wife to the middle of the ocean and just pushed his wife of the boat. She tried to swim back to the boat but a shark got her and k***ed her. Back then these instances were really acknowledged or heard of so they thought it was just an accident or horseplay. Now he travels the world preaching about respecting the ocean which is a mockery to me.

#54 In China there is a VERY famous case of a woman who went w her abusive husband to a cliff in Thailand to “renew their love for each other” at his request. He pushed her down the mountain and she almost died w catastrophic injuries. He then followed her to the emergency room and threatened her not to tell anyone. Luckily she found a way to tell the doctors that he did it. He is now serving time. She lost her whole business, her health but now she’s a successful influencer, she survived

#55 Wow. I now realize I once drove a man who's wife did this to him. Driving home in a blizzard and saw an older man panicked in slacks and a light sweater on the side of the busy highway. She told him she wanted to drive so they got out to switch and she drove away leaving him hours away from home. He legitimately could have frozen within hours. It was the second time she had done that to him. 💔😭 what the hell?! I worry about him still.

#56 My ex abandoned me in another country in the middle of a park. Took my keys, and wallet, and I only had my phone - no money and no way to get back into our AirBnB. Ignored my calls for hours while I wandered around France in the evening/night until he finally answered and “let me inside” near midnight.

#57 My father took his fiancé to central Oregon under the impression that they were going away for a couple nights. He left her there, with no money or a phone, on purpose. Said he wanted her to leave him alone and that was the only way he could think of how to communicate it clearer. He did try to strangle her months later. If a man is willing to abandon you in the wilderness, he does not care for your life, and I pray these women don’t think this behavior is forgivable like my dad’s ex fiancé did.

#58 My ex-partner and I used to go snorkeling far along the coasts of Hawaii - he knew I was uncomfortable in shark territory and needed him to stay near me. But he would always take off on his own, out of my sight, for long stretches of time. Eventually returning but I have been traumatized by this.

#59 Some similar happened to me when I was in high school. My high school boyfriend and I went fishing with a group of friends. The boys got the idea to drive to Florida, I’m from GA, so these boys wanted to go to the Everglades to scrape us by leaving us there which is alligator infested, I refused. They left us in Miami. Luckily I had cousins that lived in Liberty City. We literally hitched hiked, the guy was scared to take us all the way so he dropped us off and we walked. Got to my cousins house. Told them what happened, my cousin drove us back to my hometown in GA. I told my parents, my friend was inconsolable, my cousins, and brothers found my ex boyfriend and beat the brakes of of him and his buddy. They never played HS football again.

#60 My ex took me snowboarding(my first time) backcountry. We hiked to the top. We strapped on our boards and he launched down the mountain without me. I had no idea how to ride a board, I had only ever skied. I had to walk and find my way down. I soon understood the term “No friends on a powder day”

#61 I read some AITA story about a guy trying to make friends and joined a local group that did activities, he had interest in one of the girls and they got paired up on a hike/scavenger hunt thing. He was directing them and kept getting them purposefully lost so he could spend more time with her. she was getting more and more suspicious/uneasy… finally made it back to group,I think he told her he wanted to spend time with her alone and everyone cut him off. And he was confused????

#62 My first and last boyfriend took me hiking because he was a fan of free dates. The path wasn’t wide enough for two people but instead of having one person walk in front/behind, he took the bath and had me on the edge. Needless to say, I tripped/slipped a lot because there was a very slight slope going down to the path. Ex said he thought the noises of distress I made when I lost my footing were “cute.”

#63 It didn’t happen to me but I had a roommate that experienced this. I asked her to accompany me to the gas station and errands and she was so quiet and pale. When we got back home, she told me she was afraid she upset me somehow and that I was going to drop her off at the gas station and just leave her there. I was incredibly confused. She had to explain it happened before

#64 Just this week we saw the ending of a court case about a guy who left his girlfriend to freeze up on the highest peak of Austria this winter. She had no alpine hiking experience, he had a lot. She told him she couldn’t make it to the top, so instead of taking her down he went alone, leaving her waiting in the freezing cold. By the time he came back, she was unable to descent with him. He left „to get help“ but by the time help arrived, she was d**d. His ex says, he‘s left her alone in the mountains before, because he found her to be too slow and they argued about the route. He got off with a fine and 5 months probation. Far too little if you ask me.

#65 A few years ago, I was working in a retail store and it was really slow. A woman walked in who looked possibly homeless. She told me that everything she owned was in her SUV and she and her boyfriend were driving to Texas together to live there. Close to her family. The car broke down and he left. She had no money no way to fix the car and no phone. I immediately started looking up numbers to call From the store phone. Then she started bringing things in from her vehicle to see if we were we’re willing to buy anything she had. I had $21 and bought a handmade spiral notebook about coins. Then the owner of the shopping center called to ask why this woman was in front of our store. After I explained she screamed loudly “Why in the hell are you helping her??” She was livid. She wanted her out of her parking lot. She wanted to talk to my manager about me. After that, all I could do was sit there and watch the tow truck come carry her away. I don’t know why people are so cruel.

#66 I had a “friend” leave me behind while hiking. She was an avid hiker, I was not, way too tired to go steep incline after steep incline. She told me she was going up anyway, if I couldn’t do it go back to the car. My phone died and I got lost trying to get back. Was in the woods lost for hours. Since it was in LA I finally stumbled out onto the street and had to borrow someone’s phone to call my ex husband to get me. She left when she didn’t see me by her car, and didn’t tell anyone. Never again

#67 this is very weirdly validating to me. i had an ex and his father take me snowboarding one day for five hours. i kept up okay (i am a florida native) but i did hurt myself BAD that first day, crying throughout the night from pain. next day i’m forced to go skiing (ex’s dad wouldn’t let me stay at his place alone). i fell down at the bunny slope and cried because of the pain. made it down and my ex had disappeared. didn’t find him again for 4 hours.

#68 I remember one time I drove past a woman in the middle of nowhere in Texas. She looked so out of place and lost but also, who picks up a hitchhiker?? I drove past her but something in my gut said turn around. So I did. Pulled up and asked if she was okay. She’d been riding in a 18 wheeler with her boyfriend (they’re from Kansas) and after an argument he dropped her off on the side of the road. I bought her dinner and dropped her off at a police station. I had no clue that this was a thing!

#69 I once was hiking with an ex who forced me onto a trail I wasn’t comfortable with (there wasn’t a safe exit). I cried the whole hike. In the car I told him how anxious it made me and he said he thought I was just crying because I was fat and out of shape (I was in significantly better shape than him). I see now the woods is where men go to take out their grievances.

#70 An ex boyfriend brought his friend & myself hiking on his family’s land. We had to drive there & there were no current houses built on it. The terrain was climbing a few big hills on acres on a mountain to get to the railroad tracks by the river & back. I hit a beer can 1st try after his several attempts & he almost left me there, he walked so fast back. Thankfully his friend walked just slow enough for me to get to the car. I almost had an asthma attack.

#71 My friends and I were hiking one time in the Sawtooths at about 9000’ - up really high above treeline. We saw this woman crying and she asked us if we’d seen her boyfriend and gave us a description. We HAD seen him- two miles back as he was running down. He never told her he was leaving; she thought he was still up there. I was furious that a guy would do something like that!! It was insane. Now realizing this is common!!!

#72 I was once pushed out of a vehicle by my ex in -30C without a coat on, no phone, no wallet, he barely slowed down) and sped off to “teach me a lesson”. Left me for about 10/15mins before coming back and screaming at me to get in and “stop making a scene”. And that wasn’t even the worst thing he did to me. He d**d 6 months after I escaped

#73 A friend of mine went hiking with a group of people she had gotten friendly with. They all went camping someplace like Joshua Tree or something. She didn't do drugs but they all dropped acid. They went for a hike and left her. She may have had a water bottle with her. But she wasn't a hiker so she didn't have gear. A ranger found her after she'd wandered around alone and high for hours. They got her back to camp and everyone ignored her. They didn't even save her dinner.

#74 Dude took me on a lil downtown ride around “date” really more of like vibe night. I’m from the burbs and he was from the city (Chicago) we had been together for a few hours atp and i just noticed his phone constantly going off. First i ignored it but after after the 10th call i knew for sure it was a woman cuz he was still ignoring the call. When i adored why he asked me out if he had a woman he got mad and kicked me out his car at like 11:30 in Hyde park. I called my grandparents and let them know i needed an uber and they called me one. He had the nerve to spin the block and try to get me to still go with him. My uber pulled up and i left. He harassed me for months after. The only time I’ve ever been left anywhere and i haven’t let nobody pick me up since

#75 My ex left me in the street of another city at 10:30 pm I forgave him and then He did it again in phoenix! He left my in another city in the freeway… it happens it sucks glad he’s my ex

#76 My (ex) husband abandoned me and let bleed (then passed out) for hours when I accidentally cut my fingers and I asked him to take me to the hospital. When I wake up was so weak and I lost lot of blood, the next day when I gather some strenght I walk myself to the hospital alone. Afterwards I called for a divorce

#77 My ex left our then 7yr old on a trail by himself in a state park by himself for what he claims was just a few minutes but was long enough to freak out our son to the point that he still talks about it and doesn’t trust his dad to take him on trips like that. My in-laws were with them and found my son’s hysteria very humorous. My son found it traumatizing.

#78 Wow. This describes what happened to me several times. One time we were climbing a glacier 14k foot mountain (while I was 8wks pregnant) and I started bleeding. He was going to leave me on the side of the glacier, on a steep pitch, in the dark. I got up and continued climbing.

#79 When I was about 9 my sister had severe behavioral problems and was 3 years younger then me. One night she kept pestering me at bedtime and wouldn’t let me sleep. I told my dad a few times that she was disturbing me it went on for more then an hour and the last time I told him he threatened me. So I took matters into my own hands and slapped the sh*t out of her. Obviously not a good thing but when my dad found out what I did he made me pack my bag at like 10:30-11pm at night. He drove me out Of town to somewhere I had never been. I found out when I was older it was an old abandoned retirement/assisted living home. He told me I was going to “girls town” where bad girls go and he told me to get my bag and to get out of the car and sit and wait till morning and someone would come out to get me. I’ve probably never been more scared in my entire life. I sat there for what felt like hours crying and waiting and shivering. It was fall and probably 50 degrees and pitch black outside beside