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Tiger Woods Arrested For DUI Following Rollover Crash In Florida
Overturned car crash site in Florida with visible damage following Tiger Woods DUI incident.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Tiger Woods Arrested For DUI Following Rollover Crash In Florida

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
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Tiger Woods’ Florida crash has taken a serious turn, with authorities confirming that the golf legend was arrested for driving under the influence following the rollover incident in Jupiter.

The arrest comes just hours after initial reports described a high-speed crash that left his vehicle flipped on its side, raising fresh concerns about the 50-year-old’s condition and judgment behind the wheel.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Tiger Woods was arrested for DUI after a high-speed crash caused his vehicle to roll over in Florida.
    • Authorities said he appeared impaired and failed sobriety tests, though drinking was not detected.
    • The arrest comes days after Woods returned to competition and began planning his comeback.

    Tiger Woods has been arrested for driving under the influence amid his return to competitive golf

    Tiger Woods Arrested For DUI Following Rollover Crash In Florida

    Image credits: James Gilbert/Getty Images

    According to Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek, the crash unfolded shortly after 2 p.m. on a two-lane road when a pickup truck was attempting to turn into a driveway.

    At that moment, Woods’ Range Rover “roared down the street at a high speed,” Budensiek said, leaving the other driver with little room to maneuver.

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    The pickup truck was unable to fully enter the driveway before Woods’ vehicle struck it, clipping the truck and causing the Range Rover to roll over onto the driver’s side.

    Tiger Woods Arrested For DUI Following Rollover Crash In Florida

    Image credits: NBC News

    Images from the scene showed the aftermath, with the vehicle tipped over and Woods, dressed in a blue shirt and shorts, climbing out through the passenger-side window before standing off to the side as deputies arrived.

    Despite the severity of the crash, authorities said that neither Woods nor the driver of the pickup truck was injured.

    Woods failed sobriety tests on the basis of being under the influence of medication

    Tiger Woods Arrested For DUI Following Rollover Crash In Florida

    Image credits: David Cannon/Getty Images

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    Deputies on the scene quickly noticed that Woods “appeared impaired and lethargic,” according to law enforcement. He was subjected to a test to see if he had been drinking, which registered 0.00%.

    Budensiek addressed the result during a press conference, stating that he believed Woods was not under the influence of alc*hol, but rather medication.

    Officers proceeded with field sobriety tests, which Woods failed.

    Tiger Woods Arrested For DUI Following Rollover Crash In Florida

    Image credits: WPLG Local 10

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    He was then placed under arrest and taken to a local station, where he refused to submit to a urine test. As a result, he was booked on charges of DUI and refusal to comply with urinalysis.

    Under Florida law, Woods will be required to remain in custody for a minimum of eight hours before being eligible for bail.

    The sheriff also noted that Woods told deputies he had undergone multiple surgeries, something authorities said they considered when evaluating his condition.

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    The arrest adds another chapter to a history that already includes similar incidents

    Tiger Woods Arrested For DUI Following Rollover Crash In Florida

    Image credits: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    In 2017, Woods was arrested for DUI in the same area of Jupiter, Florida. At the time, body camera footage showed him struggling to maintain balance, leading to widespread concern.

    He later issued a statement addressing the incident.

    “I want the public to know that alc*hol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix realize of medications affected me so strongly.”

    Tiger Woods Arrested For DUI Following Rollover Crash In Florida

    Image credits: The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

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    That explanation now echoes in the current case, where authorities again pointed to medication rather than alc*hol as a possible factor.

    The latest crash also comes just years after Woods’ 2021 rollover accident in Los Angeles County, where he suffered multiple injuries and nearly lost his leg.

    At the time, LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva described the crash as a “pure accident” and said there was “no evidence of impairment,” though the decision not to test his blood drew criticism.

    The timing of the arrest is particularly significant given where Woods stood in his career just days ago

    Tiger Woods Arrested For DUI Following Rollover Crash In Florida

    Image credits: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

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    The athlete had been preparing for a return to competitive golf after recovering from back surgery in October 2025, along with other lingering injuries. In the weeks leading up to the crash, he had been actively training in Florida and rebuilding momentum.

    On March 24, just three days before the incident, Woods competed for his Jupiter Links Golf Club team in the TGL championship finals against Los Angeles Golf Club. The appearance marked his first competitive outing since the 2024 Open Championship.

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    He had also been laying out plans for the months ahead, registering for the U.S. Senior Open and considering tune-up events such as the Insperity Invitational before the PGA Championship.

    He had made it clear he still intended to compete at the highest level.

    Tiger Woods Arrested For DUI Following Rollover Crash In Florida

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    Tiger Woods Arrested For DUI Following Rollover Crash In Florida

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    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    jbsavestheworld avatar
    Jenny Barnes
    Jenny Barnes
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He can go f**k himself. There is a no reason that a man that is as rich as he is can’t afford a driver. Anyone who drives impaired deserves jail time. There is no excuse.

    3
    3points
    reply
    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Forbes says his net worth is 1.5 billion USD. He should have a driver for the car in addition to the one in the golf bag.

    2
    2points
    reply
    lyssajeanne avatar
    lyssajeanne
    lyssajeanne
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do....... L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

    -3
    -3points
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    User avatar
    POST
    jbsavestheworld avatar
    Jenny Barnes
    Jenny Barnes
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He can go f**k himself. There is a no reason that a man that is as rich as he is can’t afford a driver. Anyone who drives impaired deserves jail time. There is no excuse.

    3
    3points
    reply
    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Forbes says his net worth is 1.5 billion USD. He should have a driver for the car in addition to the one in the golf bag.

    2
    2points
    reply
    lyssajeanne avatar
    lyssajeanne
    lyssajeanne
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do....... L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

    -3
    -3points
    reply
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