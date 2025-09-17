Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Absolutely Heartbreaking”: Promising Teen Golfer Passes Away During School Homecoming Prank
Teen golfer practicing on a sunny course wearing a light blue shirt and white cap with a golf club.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

“Absolutely Heartbreaking”: Promising Teen Golfer Passes Away During School Homecoming Prank

Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
The Dodge County High School community is mourning the sudden passing of 17-year-old Hadden Kelly, a standout junior and one of the school’s most promising athletes, who collapsed during a homecoming prank and was later pronounced lifeless at a nearby hospital.

Kelly had been helping friends “TP” a yard, throwing toilet paper over trees and houses in a tradition long associated with school spirit, when he suddenly dropped to the ground in Eastman, Georgia, on Monday morning. 

Highlights
  • Hadden Kelly, 17, collapsed while “TPing” a yard with friends and later passed away at a local hospital.
  • The promising golf star was preparing for state and had just placed top 10 in two major tournaments.
  • The incident shocked the Dodge County community, who are still awaiting autopsy results.

A friend found him unresponsive around 9 am. The cause remains a mystery.

“There are no words to express the sadness that our DCHS family feels for the loss of junior Hadden Kelly,” the school said in a statement. 

“Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.”

    The Dodge County community is mourning the passing of Hadden Kelly, a beloved student and athlete that inexplicably collapsed while performing a homecoming prank

    Blue police lights flashing on a vehicle roof at night, related to promising teen golfer passing during school prank.

    Blue police lights flashing on a vehicle roof at night, related to promising teen golfer passing during school prank.

    Image credits: fotosr52/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Dodge County Coroner Joe Smith, who is also Kelly’s great-uncle, confirmed the teen had been participating in homecoming activities at the time. Smith told local media that Kelly was rushed to the hospital but could not be revived

    Now, his loved ones are anxiously awaiting the results of an autopsy that could reveal the causes behind Kelly’s demise.

    Teen golfer smiling outdoors in team uniform holding golf club behind his shoulders on a golf course.

    Teen golfer smiling outdoors in team uniform holding golf club behind his shoulders on a golf course.

    Image credits: Dodge County High School

    The incident has sent shockwaves through the school and athletic community, as the teen was not only known for his talent on the green, but for his loyalty and drive.

    He had just secured two top-ten finishes in junior golf tournaments earlier this year: 5th place at the Regional Qualifier at Spring Hill, and a tie for 6th at the Western Georgia Junior Classic held at Green Island Country Club in late July.

    “He was a jam-up golfer,” his uncle Joe Smith said. “If he didn’t pass, I swear he would’ve gone pro.”

    Kelly was a promising golf athlete whose work ethic and dedication were widely recognized by his peers

    Teen golfer in pink polo and white cap holding a golf club on a green course during a practice session.

    Teen golfer in pink polo and white cap holding a golf club on a green course during a practice session.

    Image credits: haddenkelly1

    Kelly also worked at the Dodge County Golf Club and played nearly every day, according to Smith.

    In a heartfelt tribute, his golf coach recalled how the teen consistently stayed behind after finishing his own matches, waiting for every teammate to wrap up before leaving.

    Teen golfer wearing a white Titleist cap and blue shirt, smiling in a close-up image at a homecoming event.

    Teen golfer wearing a white Titleist cap and blue shirt, smiling in a close-up image at a homecoming event.

    Image credits: The Coach John M. Peacock Foundation

    “He was our top performing golfer and always finished earlier than most of his teammates. He ALWAYS stayed till each team member finished,” the coach wrote.

    “He could have left, as most of the time he finished first against the competition. It wasn’t about him. He stayed to support his team. He wanted the team to succeed!”

    Kelly was throwing toilet paper over trees before collapsing, which was a homecoming tradition at his school

    Teen golfer in blue shirt and cap swinging club on green lawn near residential houses during practice.

    Teen golfer in blue shirt and cap swinging club on green lawn near residential houses during practice.

    Image credits: haddenkelly1

    The prank that preceded Kelly’s collapse is a common fixture of high school life. Known as “TPing,” it typically involves groups of students throwing toilet paper over lawns and trees to mark school events like homecoming.

    For Kelly, it was supposed to be a morning of laughter with friends. Instead, it ended in tragedy.

    Promising teen golfer standing on green with club, dressed in light blue polo and gray shorts on sunny day.

    Promising teen golfer standing on green with club, dressed in light blue polo and gray shorts on sunny day.

    Image credits: haddenkelly1

    “He was just being a teenager, doing what kids have done for decades,” one family friend said. “Now he’s gone.”

    Smith declined to speculate on what caused the sudden collapse, only confirming that the boy was unresponsive when found. The autopsy, still pending, will be key in providing answers that the family so desperately seeks.

    The community is grappling with the pain of not being able to say goodbye to Kelly, and the mystery of what caused his collapse

    Teen golfer standing on a golf course near a golf bag, surrounded by trees and cloudy skies.

    Teen golfer standing on a golf course near a golf bag, surrounded by trees and cloudy skies.

    Image credits: haddenkelly1

    As word of his passing spread, tributes poured in from classmates, teachers, coaches, and neighboring school districts.

    Kelly was described as an encouraging leader, a goal-driven competitor, and someone who “never met a stranger.”

    Teen golfer in blue shirt and shorts leaning on a white pickup truck outdoors with trees and grass in the background.

    Teen golfer in blue shirt and shorts leaning on a white pickup truck outdoors with trees and grass in the background.

    Image credits: haddenkelly1

    His high school posted a memorial that emphasized his athleticism, his generosity and team spirit:

    “Let’s take this example of selflessness into our own lives and little by little make the world a better place,” the school’s golf team wrote.

    “We love Hadden and we love his family! Our thoughts and prayers go out to them.”

    Teen golfer in red striped shirt and cap posing on golf course holding club behind his shoulders on a sunny day

    Teen golfer in red striped shirt and cap posing on golf course holding club behind his shoulders on a sunny day

    Image credits: Dodge County High School

    Students are now planning a candlelight vigil, and the school is expected to honor Kelly’s memory during upcoming homecoming events. Teammates have vowed to dedicate the rest of their season to him.

    Teen golfer smiling in a light blue shirt in a school photo with a blurred gray background.

    Teen golfer smiling in a light blue shirt in a school photo with a blurred gray background.

    Image credits: Dodge County High School

    “He never got to say goodbye,” one teacher shared on social media. “And none of us got the chance to tell him how much he meant to this school.”

    “The state tournament was next. He was ready,” said one coach. “But life had other plans. And we’re left here, trying to make sense of it all.”

    The story broke the hearts not only of Kelly’s community, but netizens around the world

    User comment expressing sympathy and prayers for family and friends of promising teen golfer who passed away during school homecoming prank.

    User comment expressing sympathy and prayers for family and friends of promising teen golfer who passed away during school homecoming prank.

    Comment expressing heartbreak over promising teen golfer who passed away during a school homecoming prank.

    Comment expressing heartbreak over promising teen golfer who passed away during a school homecoming prank.

    Comment expressing sorrow over promising teen golfer's passing during a school homecoming prank, highlighting his kindness and athleticism.

    Comment expressing sorrow over promising teen golfer's passing during a school homecoming prank, highlighting his kindness and athleticism.

    Facebook comment expressing sympathy and remembering a promising teen golfer who passed away during a school homecoming prank.

    Facebook comment expressing sympathy and remembering a promising teen golfer who passed away during a school homecoming prank.

    Comment by Trish Woolf Betsill expressing sadness and prayers for a promising teen golfer after a school homecoming prank incident.

    Comment by Trish Woolf Betsill expressing sadness and prayers for a promising teen golfer after a school homecoming prank incident.

    Comment from Lisa Coleman expressing sorrow and prayers for the promising teen golfer's family after heartbreaking homecoming prank loss.

    Comment from Lisa Coleman expressing sorrow and prayers for the promising teen golfer's family after heartbreaking homecoming prank loss.

    Comment expressing condolences for a promising teen golfer who passed away during a school homecoming prank.

    Comment expressing condolences for a promising teen golfer who passed away during a school homecoming prank.

    Comment by Pam Hughes-Pennington expressing heartbreak and prayers for family and community after promising teen golfer passes away.

    Comment by Pam Hughes-Pennington expressing heartbreak and prayers for family and community after promising teen golfer passes away.

    Comment expressing prayers and condolences for promising teen golfer who passed away during school homecoming prank.

    Comment expressing prayers and condolences for promising teen golfer who passed away during school homecoming prank.

    Comment expressing sympathy for a promising teen golfer who passed away during a school homecoming prank.

    Comment expressing sympathy for a promising teen golfer who passed away during a school homecoming prank.

    Comment expressing prayers for peace and comfort after the passing of a promising teen golfer during a school homecoming prank.

    Comment expressing prayers for peace and comfort after the passing of a promising teen golfer during a school homecoming prank.

    Comment expressing condolences for the promising teen golfer who passed away during school homecoming prank.

    Comment expressing condolences for the promising teen golfer who passed away during school homecoming prank.

    Comment from Nick Grimaldi expressing sorrow over the promising teen golfer who passed away after school homecoming prank.

    Comment from Nick Grimaldi expressing sorrow over the promising teen golfer who passed away after school homecoming prank.

    Comment reading His memory will be cherished forever with heart emoji, related to promising teen golfer passing away.

    Comment reading His memory will be cherished forever with heart emoji, related to promising teen golfer passing away.

    Comment expressing sadness over the loss of a young promising teen golfer with prayers for the family.

    Comment expressing sadness over the loss of a young promising teen golfer with prayers for the family.

    Comment expressing prayers for family, friends, and staff of a promising teen golfer who passed away during school homecoming prank.

    Comment expressing prayers for family, friends, and staff of a promising teen golfer who passed away during school homecoming prank.

    Screenshot of Facebook comment expressing sympathy and prayers for the family of a promising teen golfer who passed away.

    Screenshot of Facebook comment expressing sympathy and prayers for the family of a promising teen golfer who passed away.

    Comment expressing condolences for a promising teen golfer passing away during a school homecoming prank.

    Comment expressing condolences for a promising teen golfer passing away during a school homecoming prank.

    Comment from Jill Scarborough Bracewell offering condolences to the family of promising teen golfer who passed away during school homecoming prank.

    Comment from Jill Scarborough Bracewell offering condolences to the family of promising teen golfer who passed away during school homecoming prank.

    A heartfelt social media comment mourning a promising teen golfer who passed away during a school homecoming prank.

    A heartfelt social media comment mourning a promising teen golfer who passed away during a school homecoming prank.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
