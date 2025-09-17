“Absolutely Heartbreaking”: Promising Teen Golfer Passes Away During School Homecoming Prank

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dodge County High School community is mourning the sudden passing of 17-year-old Hadden Kelly, a standout junior and one of the school’s most promising athletes, who collapsed during a homecoming prank and was later pronounced lifeless at a nearby hospital.

Kelly had been helping friends “TP” a yard, throwing toilet paper over trees and houses in a tradition long associated with school spirit, when he suddenly dropped to the ground in Eastman, Georgia, on Monday morning.

A friend found him unresponsive around 9 am. The cause remains a mystery.

“There are no words to express the sadness that our DCHS family feels for the loss of junior Hadden Kelly,” the school said in a statement.

“Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.”

Blue police lights flashing on a vehicle roof at night

Dodge County Coroner Joe Smith, who is also Kelly’s great-uncle, confirmed the teen had been participating in homecoming activities at the time. Smith told local media that Kelly was rushed to the hospital but could not be revived.

Now, his loved ones are anxiously awaiting the results of an autopsy that could reveal the causes behind Kelly’s demise.

Teen golfer smiling outdoors in team uniform holding golf club behind his shoulders on a golf course.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the school and athletic community, as the teen was not only known for his talent on the green, but for his loyalty and drive.

He had just secured two top-ten finishes in junior golf tournaments earlier this year: 5th place at the Regional Qualifier at Spring Hill, and a tie for 6th at the Western Georgia Junior Classic held at Green Island Country Club in late July.

“He was a jam-up golfer,” his uncle Joe Smith said. “If he didn’t pass, I swear he would’ve gone pro.”

Kelly was a promising golf athlete whose work ethic and dedication were widely recognized by his peers

Teen golfer in pink polo and white cap holding a golf club on a green course during a practice session.

Kelly also worked at the Dodge County Golf Club and played nearly every day, according to Smith.

In a heartfelt tribute, his golf coach recalled how the teen consistently stayed behind after finishing his own matches, waiting for every teammate to wrap up before leaving.

Teen golfer wearing a white Titleist cap and blue shirt, smiling in a close-up image

“He was our top performing golfer and always finished earlier than most of his teammates. He ALWAYS stayed till each team member finished,” the coach wrote.

“He could have left, as most of the time he finished first against the competition. It wasn’t about him. He stayed to support his team. He wanted the team to succeed!”

Kelly was throwing toilet paper over trees before collapsing, which was a homecoming tradition at his school

Teen golfer in blue shirt and cap swinging club on green lawn near residential houses during practice.

The prank that preceded Kelly’s collapse is a common fixture of high school life. Known as “TPing,” it typically involves groups of students throwing toilet paper over lawns and trees to mark school events like homecoming.

For Kelly, it was supposed to be a morning of laughter with friends. Instead, it ended in tragedy.

Promising teen golfer standing on green with club, dressed in light blue polo and gray shorts on sunny day.

“He was just being a teenager, doing what kids have done for decades,” one family friend said. “Now he’s gone.”

Smith declined to speculate on what caused the sudden collapse, only confirming that the boy was unresponsive when found. The autopsy, still pending, will be key in providing answers that the family so desperately seeks.

The community is grappling with the pain of not being able to say goodbye to Kelly, and the mystery of what caused his collapse

Teen golfer standing on a golf course near a golf bag, surrounded by trees and cloudy skies.

As word of his passing spread, tributes poured in from classmates, teachers, coaches, and neighboring school districts.

Kelly was described as an encouraging leader, a goal-driven competitor, and someone who “never met a stranger.”

Teen golfer in blue shirt and shorts leaning on a white pickup truck outdoors with trees and grass in the background.

His high school posted a memorial that emphasized his athleticism, his generosity and team spirit:

“Let’s take this example of selflessness into our own lives and little by little make the world a better place,” the school’s golf team wrote.

“We love Hadden and we love his family! Our thoughts and prayers go out to them.”

Teen golfer in red striped shirt and cap posing on golf course holding club behind his shoulders on a sunny day

Students are now planning a candlelight vigil, and the school is expected to honor Kelly’s memory during upcoming homecoming events. Teammates have vowed to dedicate the rest of their season to him.

Teen golfer smiling in a light blue shirt in a school photo with a blurred gray background.

“He never got to say goodbye,” one teacher shared on social media. “And none of us got the chance to tell him how much he meant to this school.”

“The state tournament was next. He was ready,” said one coach. “But life had other plans. And we’re left here, trying to make sense of it all.”

The story broke the hearts not only of Kelly’s community, but netizens around the world

"Prayers for his family and friends"

"This is heartbreaking"

"So sorry for your loss. He sounds like he was a wonderful young man"

"Prayers for the family and friends"

