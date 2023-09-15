3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Was A Near-Death Situation You Faced?
Some people almost had near-death situations! Share your stories!
I almost died on a rollercoaster called Candymonium in Hershey Park. I forgot to wear my seatbelt, but at least I held onto the handles that were on the ride. The rollercoaster Candymonium WAS THE TALLEST ROLLERCOASTER IN HERSHEY PARK. I think. Plus, my friend's long hair (she was next to me) hit my face repeatedly lol.
1. There was a booming here in Finland in a shopping center in 2002. I was there with my grandparents and we left an hour before it all happened.
2. In 2012 I was 18 years young and went to a bar with some friends. One got really drunk so we had to leave and on the way home there was loads of policemen, ambulances and firetrucks coming towards us. Found out the next day that we had left a bar that had a shooting in a few minutes later.
On the night before my 19th birthday I had a hemorragic stroke out of nowhere. It meant being 1 full month in the hospital, including a whole week in coma in an ICU. I woke up with severe memory loss and the left side of my body completely paralyzed. After 3 weeks I could move normally, but I still don't remember many things of that whole year. I still have a few insignificant memory issues, but nothing serious, luckily.