ADVERTISEMENT

Golf isn't just a game—it's an experience that can take you from seaside cliffs overlooking crashing waves to lush valleys nestled between mountain ranges. These forty remarkable courses represent the pinnacle of golf architecture, where challenging play meets breathtaking natural beauty. Some were carved from desert landscapes, others built along rugged coastlines where the ocean becomes both hazard and backdrop.

From the historic links of Scotland to the impossibly green fairways of Australia, these courses represent more than just a round of golf—they're bucket-list destinations that combine sporting challenge with natural wonder. Even non-golfers can appreciate the artistry of these landscapes, where every hole offers a new postcard-worthy vista and every round becomes a journey through some of the most spectacular scenery on earth.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Punta Espada Golf Club, Dominican Republic

Breathtaking golf course by the ocean, surrounded by lush greenery and clear blue waters.

TheGolfRepublic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Ocean Club Golf Course, Peninsula

    Breathtaking golf course by the ocean with palm trees and sand bunkers, attracting golfers from around the globe.

    saramarielin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Cabot Links, Canada

    Golfer standing on a breathtaking course green, with picturesque ocean views and distant hills.

    cnewtoncom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Hamilton Golf Course, Australia

    Golfers enjoying a breathtaking course with stunning coastal and mountain views, showcasing global golfing destinations.

    pjmbarlickoz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Kawana Hotel & Golf, Japan

    Breathtaking golf course with ocean views and lush greenery, showcasing scenic beauty for global golfers.

    williamcho Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Trump Turnberry, Scotland

    A breathtaking golf course beside rocky coastline and a lighthouse, highlighting global golfing destinations.

    Ian D Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    The Cypress Golf Club, Japan

    Breathtaking golf course with lush greens, serene pond, and mountain backdrop.

    pinboke_planet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Scottdale's Mccormick Ranch Golf Course, Scottsdale, Arizona

    Golfers playing on a breathtaking course with a mountain backdrop and autumn trees.

    Dru Bloomfield - At Home in Scottsdale Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Real Club De Golf La Herreria, Madrid, Spain

    Scenic golf course with lush greenery and historic architecture, a must-visit for golfers seeking breathtaking courses worldwide.

    Camara de Comercio Franco-Espanola Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    The Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas

    Golf course with a city skyline in the background, showcasing one of the breathtaking courses golfers travel to worldwide.

    Nomadic Lana Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Lofoten Links, Norway

    Breathtaking golf course by a serene ocean with mountains in the background.

    Zerblatt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Murasaki Country Club Sumire Course, Japan

    Breathtaking golf course with blossoming cherry tree, green fairways, and sand bunker under a cloudy sky.

    ys* Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Jasper Park Lodge Golf Course, Canada

    Golfer on a scenic course with mountains and lake, highlighting breathtaking golfing destinations worldwide.

    Suwannee.payne Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Castle Stuart Golf Links, Scotland

    Breathtaking golf course with lush greenery and a distant castle, popular among golfers traveling globally for a unique round.

    valenta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Trump National Golf Club, Los Angeles, California

    Scenic golf course with rolling greens and an American flag, a sought-after destination for golfers worldwide.

    ys* Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Silverstone Ranch Golf Course, Las Vegas, Nevada

    Breathtaking golf course with mountains in the background and a clubhouse by a water hazard.

    50 Prime Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    International Links Melreese Country Club, Miami, Florida

    Lush green golf course with palm trees and a city skyline in the background, highlighting breathtaking courses.

    Hakan Dahlstrom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Vidbyas Golf Club, Stockholm, Sweden

    Breathtaking golf course surrounded by lush trees under a clear sky.

    Vidbynas Golf Club Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Royal Dornoch Golf Club, Scotland

    Scenic golf course with yellow flowers and distant hills; golfers travel worldwide for such breathtaking views.

    foxypar4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Loch Lomond Golf Club, Scotland

    Golfers relish a stunning lakeside golf course with boats and hills in the background.

    John Fielding Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Old Head Golf Links, Ireland

    Breathtaking golf course by the sea with a lighthouse in the distance, offering panoramic ocean views.

    tiarescott Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Sheshan Golf Club, China

    Breathtaking golf course with a scenic view of a clubhouse by the water, surrounded by lush greenery.

    Giogioytantan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    The Old Course, Scotland

    Golfers enjoying a round at a breathtaking course with a stone bridge under a clear blue sky.

    John Loach Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Sunningdale Golf Club, Berkshire

    Beautiful golf course with rolling greens and pine trees, attracting golfers globally for a round.

    Wojciech Migda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Cape Wickham Golf Course, King Island, Australia

    Oceanfront golf course with stunning view of the sea and rugged coastline, attracting golfers from around the globe.

    Mike Hauser Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Carnoustie Golf Hotel, Scotland

    Breathtaking golf course with a grand clubhouse, ideal for golfers traveling globally to play a round.

    Richard Webb Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Buenavista Golf, Tenerife

    Breathtaking golf course overlooking the ocean with lush greenery and a clear sky.

    alljengi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Los Lagos Golf, Tenerife

    Golfer plays a round on a stunning course with scenic cliffs and homes in the background.

    afpitch photographers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Real Club Valderrama, Spain

    Breathtaking golf course with lush green fairways and distant ocean views.

    Pablo Herrero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Sandpiper Golf Club, Santa Barbara, California

    Golf course by the sea with a yellow flag, showcasing breathtaking scenery.

    danperry.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Moor Park Golf Club, Batchworth, England, United Kingdom

    Historic mansion overlooking lush green golf course, surrounded by trees and cloudy sky.

    Peter O'Connor aka anemoneprojectors Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Lone Tree Golf Club & Hotel, Lone Tree, Colorado

    Breathtaking golf course with a lush green, showcasing vibrant trees and distant buildings under a dramatic sky.

    South Suburban Parks and Recreation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Muirfield, Scotland

    Spectators watch a golf game at a scenic course, highlighting breathtaking golfing travel destinations.

    alljengi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Singapore Island Country Club, Singapore

    Lush golf course with rolling greens, surrounded by trees under clear skies.

    Jacklee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Portmarnock Golf Club, Ireland

    A breathtaking coastal golf course with rolling greens and scenic ocean views.

    PGC Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Casa De Campo (Teeth Of The Dog), Dominican Republic

    Scenic golf course by the ocean, showcasing breathtaking views golfers travel worldwide to experience.

    Baybay1901 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Mid Ocean Club, Bermuda

    Golf course view with ocean backdrop, featuring palm trees and flags flapping in the wind.

    schnaars Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Yas Links, Uae

    Scenic golf course with a luxury car near a serene water hazard under a clear blue sky.

    jaguarmena Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Royal St. David's Golf Course, Wales

    Golf course with flag, lush landscape, and historic castle in the background, highlighting breathtaking golfing destinations.

    Chris Heaton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    North Berwick Golf Club, Scotland

    Coastal golf course with breathtaking views of the sea and dramatic clouds, attracting golfers worldwide.

    sergei.gussev Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!