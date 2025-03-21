ADVERTISEMENT

Golf isn't just a game—it's an experience that can take you from seaside cliffs overlooking crashing waves to lush valleys nestled between mountain ranges. These forty remarkable courses represent the pinnacle of golf architecture, where challenging play meets breathtaking natural beauty. Some were carved from desert landscapes, others built along rugged coastlines where the ocean becomes both hazard and backdrop.

From the historic links of Scotland to the impossibly green fairways of Australia, these courses represent more than just a round of golf—they're bucket-list destinations that combine sporting challenge with natural wonder. Even non-golfers can appreciate the artistry of these landscapes, where every hole offers a new postcard-worthy vista and every round becomes a journey through some of the most spectacular scenery on earth.