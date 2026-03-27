Tiger Woods’ Car Crashes, Rolls Over In Florida

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Tiger Woods, one of golf’s most recognizable figures, has reportedly been involved in a serious car accident, with early details pointing to a rollover crash in Florida.

The incident took place on Friday, March 27, in Jupiter Island, according to local authorities, immediately raising concerns given the golfer’s history with similar accidents.

Highlights Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, with his condition still unclear.

An eyewitness claimed the golfer appeared to not have suffered major injuries.

The crash comes days after Woods returned to competition and began preparing for upcoming tournaments.

Woods was preparing himself to return to competitive golf in recent weeks. He had just recovered from back surgery in October 2025, as well as other lingering injuries, and had been actively training in the days leading up to the crash.

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Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash in Florida amid his long-awaited return to competitive golf

Image credits: David Cannon/Getty Images

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to ABC News that the 50-year-old was involved in a crash that occurred in the afternoon, with local NBC affiliate WPTV reporting it happened shortly after 2 pm near 281 Beach Road.

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Images from the scene showed a vehicle tipped over on its side, consistent with reports of a rollover.

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While officials have not yet provided a detailed update on his condition, the outlet reported that it remains unclear.

At the same time, an eyewitness who spoke to TMZ Sports offered a more reassuring account, saying they did not see serious injuries and that Woods appeared to be okay following the crash.

Image credits: Adam Glanzman/TGL/TGL Golf/Getty Images

The lack of confirmed medical information has left a gap between official statements and early on-the-ground observations, with authorities acknowledging the incident but withholding specifics on the golfer’s health.

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The golfer was involved in a similar rollover accident in 2021, sustaining multiple injuries

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The crash immediately brought back memories of Woods’ previous rollover accident in February 2021, one of the most serious moments of his career off the course.

At the time, he had to be pulled from the wreckage by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics before being transported to a hospital, where he underwent surgery for multiple injuries.

Image credits: Ben Jared/PGA TOUR/Getty Images

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That incident marked a turning point in his career, forcing him into a long and difficult recovery that reshaped his competitive future.

The fact that this latest crash also involved a rollover has only intensified concern, even as initial reports suggest the outcome may not be as severe.

🚨#BREAKING — TIGER WOODS INVOLVED IN ROLL OVER CRASH ON JUPITER ISLAND. Pray for Tiger Woods and his family. @ABC reporting. pic.twitter.com/QKNwNBqfBj — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) March 27, 2026

“He may be a great golfer, but his driving record just keeps getting worse. How does one have a roll-over on Jupiter Island? What was his estimated speed?” a reader asked.

Image credits: NBC News

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“I could see maybe one rollover crash in your life. But, two?!” another wrote. “He needs some driving lessons. I hope he isn’t too badly injured.”

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Woods had ramped up his training after recovering from back surgery and was aiming to return to competitive golf

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The timing of the accident is particularly significant, as Woods had been actively working toward a return to competitive golf in recent weeks.

Just three days earlier, on March 24, he played for his Jupiter Links Golf Club team in the TGL championship finals against Los Angeles Golf Club. Although his team lost the series, the appearance marked his first competitive outing since the 2024 Open Championship.

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That return came amid ongoing recovery from back surgery in October 2025 and other lingering injuries, with Woods gradually increasing his activity level and even waving to fans during TGL introductions earlier in the season.

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In the days leading up to the crash, he had been training in Florida and openly discussing his plans for the months ahead.

Woods had also registered for the US Senior Open, with a final decision still pending, and was considering tune-up events such as the Insperity Invitational ahead of the PGA Championship.

All of those plans are now overshadowed by the uncertainty surrounding the crash.

With his condition still unclear and only limited eyewitness reassurance available, the situation remains fluid. For now, the focus has moved away from competition and back to Woods’ health.

“Come on. Again?” Fans took to social media to express their concern

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