If you spend at least some time around teenagers, you probably know that sometimes they can be a lot. From overexerted reactions to loud opinions and impulsive actions, there are plenty of ways a teen can cause a headache for older folks.

Yet, it doesn’t mean that teenagers are always like this or that they are always overwhelming—sometimes, they can act very appropriately given the context. Just like in today’s story, teenagers in love acted a little affectionately after seeing each other after a car crash. That heavily annoyed one of their moms to the point that she started unreasonably begging her husband to “do something about it,” and that caused quite a commotion.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

It’s no secret that teenagers tend to overreact to quite many things, but at the same time, sometimes adults overreact to the teenagers’ actions

Share icon

Image credits: aleksandarlittlewolf / Freepik (not the actual photo)

A 17-year-old gets into a car accident and ends up in the hospital, where he gets visited by his girlfriend

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Kristen Sheets / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

After seeing her boyfriend injured, the girl got a little affectionate with him — kissing his lips and face

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The boy’s dad thought that such a devotion was sweet, but his mom hated the sight of it

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Decent-Delivery-3603

She started insisting that her husband should nip their affection in the bud, but he refused, stating there was nothing wrong with it

The OP’s 17-year-old son recently got into a car accident due to another drunk driver. While unfortunately, the boy suffered quite a lot of injuries, luckily, he’s now in recovery, and things are looking bright.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naturally, when he was hospitalized, his family rushed to the hospital to see him. But it wasn’t only them who rushed there. The teenager’s girlfriend did too – she even took off early from work, came with work clothes and all things like that – she did not waste a second.

When she came into her boyfriend’s hospital room, she started kissing him on the lips and in other places on his face, too. After that, she stayed there the whole night, checking up on him and being supportive in other ways.

All of this seemed very sweet to the dad. He was glad that his son had someone in his life who cared so much for him. After all, teenage relationships can often be rather toxic because kids lack the maturity to handle them properly, but in the OP’s son’s case, it didn’t seem to be this way.

Apparently, it didn’t seem like this to everyone in the family. When the original poster and his wife were driving home, out of the blue, she asked him why he didn’t stop the son’s girlfriend from behaving the way she did. This stumped the man – what was the girl doing wrong?

ADVERTISEMENT

It turns out that the woman felt that the girl acted way too inappropriately in front of them. Again, the dad clearly didn’t think so—yes, the couple was affectionate, but it didn’t cross any lines; they simply met during a stressful time and were glad to see each other. So, he spoke about it, but this only enraged his wife, who continued ranting about how grossly the girl acted, etc., and that her husband should’ve told her to leave.

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, the man refused to do anything like that – in his eyes, nothing was as bad as his wife made it seem, so he didn’t want to ruin anything. He also went online to ask people whether his reaction to the whole situation was right or wrong.

In their eyes, he was very clearly right; they had no questions about it. What they had questions about, though, was the OP’s wife’s intentions – why was she so freaked out about her son having a caring girlfriend?

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, one might theorize that her uncomfiness stemmed from her complicated relationship with intimacy. We’re not saying she’s a full-blown antisexualist or anything, but maybe she has some unresolved troubles related to chastity and expects her son to adhere to morals like that.

Or maybe, as some netizens suggested, she’s something the internet dubbed as “boy mom.” This term refers to a character archetype of (usually) a mom who is overly on her male children, often to the detriment of other female children and people.

This overt fixation usually manifests in boys being favored over their sisters, a mom expressing a distaste for girls overall but an enthusiasm for boys, speaking about the son in a way that might even sound romantic, being jealous of other women that enter his life, and so on.

The netizens applied this label to the OP’s wife because she actually seemed like she was jealous of her son’s girlfriend – why else was she so freaked out about their affection – after all, as the post’s author pointed out – they didn’t cross any lines, there was no reasonable cause for worrying. But the wife did, and now, in the internet’s eyes, she’s one of many infamous boy moms.

ADVERTISEMENT

People online were questioning the wife’s intentions and suspected her of being the so-called “boy mom”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT