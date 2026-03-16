Guy Coughs Up Blood 4 Days After A Car Accident, Warns Others To Take Crashes More Seriously

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When we picture a car crash, we usually think of shattered glass, broken bones, or cuts and bruises. But not every accident comes with a visible trail of evidence.

Some leave hidden damage — internal injuries that might not show up for days, or even weeks, after the fateful day.

A man shared his story online, revealing how “incredibly lucky” he felt to escape a serious crash with nothing more than a gash on his forehead, only to find out four days later that he had severe internal bleeding… and the worst was yet to come.

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A man was involved in a car crash and walked away with just a gash on his forehead. Or at least that’s what he thought

Image credits: drinkins / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Four days after the crash, he started vomiting blood and felt dizzy

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Image credits: kwangmoop / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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He was admitted to the ICU after hemorrhagic shock

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: RaynieDays

Hidden injuries could be lurking beneath the surface

Many types of internal trauma don’t show symptoms immediately because your body’s natural responses can mask them at first.

During and right after a crash, adrenaline and shock flood your system, dulling your pain and blocking warning signals. Even if organs or blood vessels are injured, the adrenaline might even help you stay a bit “functional” in the moment.

One of the most common forms of internal trauma after a crash is internal bleeding, say experts.

Other common injuries that don’t manifest until hours or days after the crash include whiplash, concussions, and even fractures.

“Internal bleeding, soft tissue injuries, or mild traumatic brain injuries may not show signs until hours or days later. Neck pain, shoulder pain, or abdominal pain can signal more serious injuries under the surface,” writes Dr. Erik Bendiks, an orthopedic surgeon and founder of Georgia Spine & Orthopedics.

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Internal bleeding happens when your blood vessels burst or break and blood collects inside your body. The worst part is that it can happen almost anywhere inside your body.

Hemorrhagic shock occurs when severe blood loss keeps your organs from getting enough oxygen, which can be life-threatening.

In this story, the man had Class IV hemorrhagic shock, which is the most severe stage of blood loss. It happens when more than about 40% of a person’s total blood volume has been lost.

The warning signs and symptoms you should watch out for

Car accident statistics show just how common collisions are on US roadways.

An estimated 39,345 people lost their lives in motor vehicle crashes in 2024, which means five fatalities every hour.

Since official 2024 injury data isn’t yet available, 2023 figures show that about 5.1 million people in the US were injured in motor vehicle incidents and sought medical attention.

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Studies show that about 25% to 33% of car accident survivors experience delayed car crash symptoms, while up to 67% report persistent pain lasting up to two months after the crash.

With millions of crashes happening every year, it’s a reminder that we all need to be aware of the warning signs after an accident.

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What starts as mild neck pain or a slight headache may be a sign of spinal injuries or a traumatic brain injury, experts say.

“Ignoring early signs of discomfort can lead to complications. Symptoms such as numbness or tingling, constant headache, or shoulder pain may point to nerve damage or a neck injury caused by the crash,” says Dr. Bendiks.

Not all delayed symptoms are physical, though.

Changes in your mind or emotions, like trouble sleeping, mood swings, trouble focusing, or feeling anxious, can appear after a crash. “These could be signs of post-traumatic stress or a mild brain injury,” Dr. Bendiks notes, adding that the longer someone waits to seek medical attention, the higher the chance of long-term damage.

While emergency rooms do check for life-threatening injuries, experts say they often miss delayed injury symptoms.

“Many car accident injuries require follow-up care with a specialist. Neck and shoulder pain, muscle injuries, and spinal trauma need more detailed attention than most ERs provide,” explains Dr. Bendiks.

According to experts, these are some of the delayed car crash symptoms that you should watch out for:

Persistent headaches

Numbness or tingling

Neck or shoulder pain

Dizziness or balance issues

Lower back pain

Difficulty sleeping

Vision or hearing issues

Persistent fatigue

The man’s girlfriend answered some questions asked by readers

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Many people shared their own experiences and expressed support for the man

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