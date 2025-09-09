ADVERTISEMENT

The global sports industry is worth billions of dollars in 2025, which is why it isn’t surprising that big contracts and lucrative brand deals keep the world’s best athletes cashing in massive paychecks. Today, athletes are way more than just players; they’re global icons. From golfers to football players and even boxers, some of the stars earn more in just one season than entire teams did in the past. In this list, we’ve ranked the 50 lowest to highest-paid names in sports this year. Be sure to stick around because the race to the top-earning spot is electrifying.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Russell Wilson (American Football) - $53.6M

Seattle Seahawks athlete wearing headphones and team gear, representing highest paid athletes in 2025.

Mike Morris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Xander Schauffele (Golf) - $53.6M

    Professional golfer swinging a club on a lush golf course with a large crowd watching, showcasing highest paid athletes.

    Ryan Casey Aguinaldo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Sadio Mane (Football) - $54M

    Close-up of a professional athlete wearing Red Bull Salzburg jacket, representing highest paid athletes in 2025.

    Steindy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Kyler Murray (American Football) - $54.6M

    American football player in a red Cardinals jersey, representing highest paid athletes in 2025.

    All-Pro Reels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Vinicius Junior (Football) - $55M

    Soccer player in white Real Madrid uniform controlling the ball during a match of highest paid athletes 2025.

    All-Pro Reels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Tiger Woods (Golf) - $55.4M

    Smiling highest paid athlete in 2025 wearing a navy suit and red tie outdoors with a blurred green background.

    The Trump White House Archived Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Jayson Tatum (Basketball) - $55.8M

    Boston Celtics basketball player in green jersey dribbling during game, illustrating highest paid athletes 2025.

    Keith Allison Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Paul George (Basketball) - $56.3M

    Paul George at a press conference, wearing a blue plaid shirt, representing highest paid athletes in 2025.

    All-Pro Reels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Kawhi Leonard (Basketball) - $57.3M

    Basketball player in Spurs jersey holding ball on court, representing highest paid athletes of 2025.

    Basketball Schedule Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Nikola Jokic (Basketball) - $57.6M

    Basketball player wearing All-Star 2022 jersey, featured among highest paid athletes of 2025 in a sports event setting.

    Erik Drost Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Bradley Beal (Basketball) - $58.2M

    Close-up of a male athlete wearing a red jacket with a sports logo, representing highest paid athletes 2025 in action.

    KA Sports Photos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Devin Booker (Basketball) - $58.3M

    Young athlete wearing a basketball All-Star 2022 vest in a crowd, representing highest paid athletes 2025.

    Erik Drost Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Luka Doncic (Basketball) - $58.5M

    Basketball player spinning a ball on his finger during an All-Star practice, representing highest paid athletes 2025.

    Erik Drorst Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Jimmy Butler (Basketball) - $59.8M

    Athlete in All-Star basketball gear focusing during practice, showcasing highest paid athletes 2025 in action.

    Erik Drost Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Joel Embiid (Basketball) - $60.4M

    Professional athlete warming up with a basketball during a game, representing highest paid athletes 2025.

    All-Pro Reels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Shai Gilgeous‑Alexander (Basketball) - $61.2M

    Basketball player from Canada in red jersey preparing to shoot during game showcasing highest paid athletes 2025.

    Sandro Halank, Wikimedia Commons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Erling Haaland (Football) - $62M

    Young athlete in red sportswear giving a thumbs up on the field, representing highest paid athletes 2025.

    Werner100359 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Anthony Edwards (Basketball) - $62.1M

    College basketball player in Georgia uniform, focused during a game, representing highest paid athletes 2025.

    CCS Pictures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Josh Allen (American Football) - $66.1M

    Buffalo Bills quarterback preparing to throw a pass, highlighting highest paid athletes in 2025.

    All-Pro Reels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    CeeDee Lamb (American Football) - $66.7M

    Smiling football player in white and blue uniform showcasing highest paid athletes 2025 in a close-up sports moment.

    All-Pro Reels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Blake Snell (Baseball ) - $67.4M

    Baseball player from Tampa Bay Rays with glove on green field, representing highest paid athletes 2025.

    Keith Allison Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Damian Lillard (Basketball) - $67.5M

    Basketball player from Portland dribbling the ball during a game showcasing highest paid athletes 2025.

    Erik Drost Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Justin Jefferson (American Football) - $72.2M

    American football player in LSU uniform and helmet, representing highest paid athletes in 2025.

    Tammy Anthony Baker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Tua Tagovailoa (American Football) - $72.4M

    Miami Dolphins player in white uniform preparing to throw the ball, representing highest paid athletes 2025.

    CCS Pictures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Justin Herbert (American Football) - $73.6M

    American football player in Chargers uniform during game, representing highest paid athletes 2025.

    All-Pro Reels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Neymar (Football) - $76M

    Close-up of a male athlete in a yellow Brazil jersey, representing one of the highest paid athletes of 2025.

    Granada Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Max Verstappen (Formula One) - $78M

    Race car driver in Red Bull Racing outfit with cap, showcasing highest paid athletes 2025 in motorsports.

    fotoshirek.hu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Lewis Hamilton (Formula One) - $80m

    Lewis Hamilton wearing a black jacket with sponsor logos, holding a phone and a Sky microphone in a sports setting.

    Jen Ross Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Canelo Alvarez (Boxing) - $80M

    Young male athlete in a black blazer and gray shirt, featured among the highest paid athletes of 2025 photos.

    Presidencia de la Republica Mexicana Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Trevor Lawrence (American Football) - $80.5M

    American football player in teal uniform and helmet during a game showcasing highest paid athletes 2025.

    All-Pro Reels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Jared Goff (American Football) - $80.8M

    Detroit Lions quarterback in action on the field, representing the highest paid athletes of 2025.

    All-Pro Reels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Jordan Love (American Football) - $83M

    Athlete in green and yellow football uniform smiling during a game, representing highest paid athletes 2025.

    All-Pro Reels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Patrick Mahomes (American Football)- $86.8M

    Athlete in Kansas City Chiefs gear warming up with earbuds, representing highest paid athletes of 2025.

    All-Pro Reels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Rory Mcilroy (Golf) - $87.9M

    Golfer in a navy blue Nike sweater and white cap holding a golf club, featured among highest paid athletes 2025.

    Bryan Berlin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Kylian Mbappe (Football) - $90M

    Young male athlete in Paris Saint-Germain training gear preparing on the field, illustrating highest paid athletes 2025.

    Sandro Halank, Wikimedia Commons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Deshaun Watson (American Football) - $91.8M

    Athlete in orange football jersey holding water bottle during practice, representing highest paid athletes 2025.

    Erik Drost Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Scottie Scheffler (Golf) - $92.5M

    Male athlete in Nike cap holding a silver trophy, showcasing highest paid athletes 2025 in a celebratory moment outdoors.

    MDGovpics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Giannis Antetokounmpo (Basketball) - $94.4M

    Milwaukee Bucks basketball player celebrating during a game, representing highest paid athletes in 2025.

    Keith Allison Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Jon Rahm (Golf)- $100M

    Close-up of a male athlete wearing a cap outdoors, featured among the highest paid athletes of 2025 in photos.

    Real Federacion de Golf de Madrid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Oleksandr Usyk (Boxing) - $101M

    Man wearing a blue Stone Island shirt speaking with a microphone, representing highest paid athletes 2025.

    Web Summit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Kevin Durant (Basketball) - $101.4M

    Professional basketball player in Oklahoma City jersey, representing one of the highest paid athletes of 2025.

    Keith Allison Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Shohei Ohtani (Baseball) - $102.5M

    Baseball player in red Angels uniform preparing to bat, featured among highest paid athletes in 2025 photos.

    Mogami Kariya Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Karim Benzema (Football) - $104M

    Bearded athlete in a Real Madrid jersey posing confidently, representing highest paid athletes of 2025 in sports.

    Real Madrid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Juan Soto (Baseball) - $114M

    San Diego Padres player in batting stance during game, showcasing top highest paid athletes 2025 in action.

    Ryan Casey Aguinaldo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Lebron James (Basketball) - $133.8M

    LeBron James playing basketball in a Lakers uniform, showcasing one of the highest paid athletes of 2025.

    Erik Drost Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Lionel Messi (Football) - $135M

    Close-up of a soccer athlete in a pink Miami jersey, featured among the highest paid athletes of 2025.

    Bryan Berlin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Dak Prescott (American Football) - $137M

    Close-up of a smiling highest paid athlete of 2025 wearing a dark suit and gold chain at a formal event.

    Gage Skidmore Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Tyson Fury (Boxing) - $146M

    Professional boxer Tyson Fury wearing a black suit inside a boxing ring at an HBO Boxing event, highest paid athletes 2025.

    Mike DiDomizio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Stephen Curry (Basketball) - $156M

    Basketball player in Golden State Warriors jersey during game, representing highest paid athletes 2025.

    Noah Salzman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Cristiano Ronaldo (Football) - $275M

    Soccer player in Portugal jersey, close-up portrait showcasing highest paid athletes of 2025 in sports.

    wikimedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!