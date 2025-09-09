ADVERTISEMENT

The global sports industry is worth billions of dollars in 2025, which is why it isn’t surprising that big contracts and lucrative brand deals keep the world’s best athletes cashing in massive paychecks. Today, athletes are way more than just players; they’re global icons. From golfers to football players and even boxers, some of the stars earn more in just one season than entire teams did in the past. In this list, we’ve ranked the 50 lowest to highest-paid names in sports this year. Be sure to stick around because the race to the top-earning spot is electrifying.