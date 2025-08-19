Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Terrifying Footage Shows SUV Crashing Into Couple Eating Inside A Restaurant
SUV crashing into a couple eating inside a restaurant with broken glass and plates flying in the air
Crime, Food

Terrifying Footage Shows SUV Crashing Into Couple Eating Inside A Restaurant

A jaw-dropping clip has surfaced showing the exact moment an SUV crashed through the window of a Houston restaurant, slamming into influencer Nina Santiago and her boyfriend Patrick Blackwood as they filmed a video.

The footage, posted August 18 to the YouTube channel The EX Files, immediately went viral, racking up nearly 200,000 views in under 24 hours, which is an enormous spike for the modest channel that typically averages around 5,000 views per video. 

Highlights
  • A white SUV crashed through a Houston restaurant window, hitting an influencer couple who were filming a video.
  • The SUV collision caused glass shards and debris to scatter, nearly causing fatal injuries to the couple.
  • The footage went viral, capturing the exact moment when the vehicle crashed into their table.

What began as a normal day for the couple, who specialize in eating large quantities of food on camera, turned into a nightmare that nearly caused them to lose their lives

    Viral clip captures the moment when an SUV crashes into a restaurant where an influencer couple was eating

    Woman enjoying a meal inside a restaurant, featured in terrifying footage of an SUV crashing into a couple dining.

    Image credits: Instagram / ninaunrated

    The incident took place Saturday at approximately 4:40 pm inside CuVee’s Culinary Creations in west Houston. The viral footage begins peacefully: Santiago and Blackwood are seated at a table, ready to enjoy a decadent Asian-inspired spread.

    Couple enjoying a meal inside a restaurant before an SUV crashing incident captured in terrifying footage.

    Image credits: Youtube / Unrated EX Files

    The pair filmed their setup, which included different types of meat and vegetables, and greeted their viewers before digging in. Just as Santiago and Blackwood went for a bite, the calm was shattered.

    Couple eating inside restaurant as SUV crashes through window, causing glass and dishes to scatter violently.

    Image credits: Youtube / Unrated EX Files

    Without warning, a white SUV barreled into the side of the restaurant, slamming directly into the glass panels beside them. The impact caved in the entire window section, blasting shards of glass across the floor and into the couple’s seating area.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by @NINAUNRATED (@ninaunrated)

    The table was shoved backward by the force of the collision. Plates clattered to the floor, food spilled everywhere, and glass landed like shrapnel across the lap of Blackwood, who had been seated just inches from where the vehicle struck.

    The pair were safe, but the realization quickly dawned on them: they were inches away from losing their lives.

    The couple nearly lost their lives, but sustained only minor lacerations on their faces and arms

    SUV crashed through shattered restaurant door with broken glass and damaged frame visible near parked vehicle outside.

    Image credits: Instagram / cuveesculinarycreations

    Santiago and Blackwood, still wearing the same black shirts from the video, later recorded an update from what appeared to be a hospital room, visibly shaken but grateful. Both bore cuts from the shattered glass.

    Injured couple inside ambulance after SUV accident, showing bleeding and seatbelts, related to terrifying SUV crash footage.

    Image credits: Instagram / ninaunrated

    A deep gash was visible on the side of Blackwood’s face, a clean streak of blood running from his cheek to his jawline.

    Black SUV crashed through glass window of restaurant where couple was eating, showing terrifying footage of the incident.

    Image credits: Instagram / cuveesculinarycreations

    Santiago, meanwhile, had minor lacerations across her face and neck. Her arm, photographed resting on a medical pad, showed thick, smeared blood from a deeper wound just below her thumb.

    Woman with facial injuries lying in hospital bed receiving treatment after SUV crash at restaurant incident.

    Image credits: Instagram / ninaunrated

    Despite the trauma, both spoke calmly into the camera about how grateful they felt that they were alive, with Blackwood thinking about his mother and pets as the gravity of the situation dawned on him.

    “Thankful to the universe and our angel pup Loyal, who passed in Nov 2024 and protected us from above,” Blackwood said.

    The driver responsible for the crash was identified, but no further information regarding her potential punishment has been provided

    Woman with facial injuries and blood on her face after SUV crashing into couple inside a restaurant.

    Image credits: Instagram / ninaunrated

    According to the restaurant’s owner, the driver of the SUV has been identified, and was heading for a private event at the establishment when she crashed.

    Close-up of a bleeding wrist injury sustained by a victim in SUV crashing into couple inside a restaurant incident.

    Image credits: Instagram / ninaunrated

    “The female driver of the vehicle advised that she thought she had placed the vehicle in park and upon releasing her foot off the brake, the vehicle rolled into the business, striking the building, and breaking the glass,” a spokesperson for Harris County Sheriff’s Office said

    Man with blood on face and chest wearing a harness, likely injured in terrifying SUV crash at restaurant where couple was eating

    Image credits: Instagram / ninaunrated

    “There were two people inside the business, one male and one female, sitting inside in a booth that were injured and transported to a local area hospital.”

    No further information has been provided as to the potential consequences for the driver.

    Online, fans of the couple reacted with a mix of concern, humor, and relief.

    Child in yellow striped shirt leaning back and gesturing inside a restaurant where SUV crashed into couple eating.

    Image credits: estrellithee

    Three shocked restaurant staff members reacting to terrifying footage of an SUV crashing near diners inside.

    Image credits: imnotpopbase

    “Every future server:  ‘Would you like a window booth?’  Them:  ‘NO!  We want a table behind a structural support beam, Thank you.’” a user joked.

    “Mad respect for the guy, his first response was to protect her. He’s got great instincts,” another wrote.

    “My mom’s best friend lost her life this way,” a viewer shared. “I never pick the window seat if there is moving traffic next to it. Glad you guys are ok.”

    Couple enjoying drinks and food inside a restaurant before terrifying SUV crash footage incident occurs nearby.

    Image credits: Instagram / ninaunrated

    While the incident was traumatic, the couple’s minor injuries and the massive publicity boost from the viral video ultimately made the whole ordeal a blessing in disguise.

    “Apalled.” Netizens took to social media to share wish the influencer couple a speedy recovery

    Comment expressing shock and relief after watching terrifying footage of SUV crashing into couple inside restaurant.

    Comment discussing confusion over SUV crashing into couple inside a restaurant, relieved everyone is okay.

    SUV crashing into couple dining inside a restaurant captured in disturbing footage showing chaos and impact inside the venue.

    Hilarious moment captured as food spills dramatically during a restaurant mishap involving a couple dining inside.

    Social media post describing terrifying footage of an SUV crashing into a couple eating inside a restaurant.

    Comment expressing shock and concern after terrifying footage shows SUV crashing into couple dining inside a restaurant.

    SUV crashing into couple inside a restaurant captured in terrifying footage showing the shocking incident up close

    Text comment about phone setup following terrifying footage of SUV crashing into couple eating inside a restaurant.

    Screenshot of social media post expressing relief that couple was unharmed after SUV crash in restaurant and mentioning food frustration.

    Text message on a white background showing a user named official_niisa saying they hate laughing but someone loved a bite until a certain moment.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Analice Couto

    Analice Couto

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago

    This kind of thing happens occasionally, but to get a full-on view of the victims the moment it happens is crazy! They are very lucky. Glad they're ok.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
