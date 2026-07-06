“Unrecognizable” Former Netflix Star Goes Viral At World Cup Match As Fans Notice Details That Don’t Add Up

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup has produced plenty of viral moments on and off the field, but one unexpected stadium sighting recently stole the spotlight online.

During Australia’s match against Egypt on July 3, cameras briefly panned to a woman in the crowd, who many viewers immediately recognized as Australian actress Katherine Langford, best known for her breakout role in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why.

Highlights Katherine Langford sparked online discussion after appearing on the stadium screen during Australia’s World Cup match.

Some viewers questioned whether the footage was AI-generated, while others recognized the actress immediately.

The debate reflected growing public skepticism about online content amid the rise of realistic AI-generated influencers.

However, not everyone was convinced.

As clips of the moment spread across social media, some viewers insisted the woman looked too perfect to be real and even suggested the footage was AI-generated.

“She looks too perfect… is this real or another AI stadium cam edit?” one commenter asked.

RELATED:

Katherine Langford’s brief FIFA World Cup appearance quickly went viral

Image credits: fifaeditz2026/TikTok

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The viral clip showed Langford smiling in the stands as she appeared on the stadium’s big screen during Australia’s World Cup match against Egypt.

For many viewers, the actress was instantly recognizable. Others, however, seemed completely confused about who they were looking at.

“That is literally Katherine Langford, how do you not know?” one person wrote.

Another fan commented, “Wow, Katherine Langford looks absolutely stunning supporting Australia! That smile could light up the whole stadium.”

Image credits: fifaeditz2026/TikTok

Some people even joked that there was nothing mysterious about her presence.

“This may be a wild theory, but hear me out. I think she may be an Australian who has gone to watch her country play a match in the World Cup,” one viewer wrote.

Not everyone recognized the actress, though.

“She doesn’t even look familiar to me,” one commenter admitted.

Another wrote, “No clue who she is, just one lucky fan who stole the spotlight. She is so beautiful.”

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What made the clip unusual was the number of people who questioned whether it was even real footage

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Several viewers pointed to Langford’s appearance and claimed she looked almost computer-generated.

“She is an incredibly beautiful, attractive, and gorgeous creation by AI. All AI created,” one person wrote.

“Damn! AI is dangerous,” another added.

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“No pictures have looked more AI than these,” a third commenter said.

Others felt the situation highlighted a growing problem online.

“Now we can’t differentiate between what’s real and AI,” one viewer wrote.

The debate quickly split into two groups. One side believed it was simply Katherine Langford attending a soccer match, while the other argued that years of AI-generated content have made people second-guess even genuine videos.

Image credits: Paramount Television Studios

Langford rose to international fame in 2017 when she starred as Hannah Baker in Netflix’s hit drama 13 Reasons Why. The role earned her widespread praise and even a Golden Globe nomination.

After the success of the series, she appeared in several popular projects, including Love, Simon, Knives Out, Spontaneous, and Netflix’s fantasy series Cursed.

Born in Perth, Western Australia, Langford has remained one of Australia’s most recognizable young actresses.

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Social media users are becoming increasingly suspicious of anything that looks too perfect

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Many commenters compared the situation to the recent viral rise of Eva Delonne, a social media personality who attracted hundreds of thousands of followers after videos of her striking two-tone appearance spread online.

As reported by Bored Panda, Delonne appeared to have a perfectly split complexion, with one side of her face dark brown and the other pale, along with different-colored eyes.

Image credits: evadelonne/Instagram

At first, many viewers believed she was a real model with a rare skin condition. Her videos racked up millions of views, and followers praised her unique look.

“She is really the best of both worlds. A beautiful sight,” one admirer wrote.

However, online communities soon began investigating her content and discovered that Delonne was actually an AI-generated virtual influencer.

Image credits: evadelonne/Instagram

Users pointed to several clues, including shifting skin boundaries, inconsistent lighting, changing eye colors, and occasional glitches in her hands and movements.

Others noted that the perfectly symmetrical split in her skin looked very different from real conditions such as vitiligo, which usually develop in more irregular patterns.

The revelation shocked many viewers who admitted they had been completely convinced she was real.

“It’s really hard to spot now,” one person commented after learning the truth. Another wrote, “The future of fake influencers is gonna be terrifying.”

“She is beautiful indeed,” wrote one user

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