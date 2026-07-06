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“Unrecognizable” Former Netflix Star Goes Viral At World Cup Match As Fans Notice Details That Don’t Add Up
An unrecognizable former Netflix star at a World Cup match, with subtle details that don't add up.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Unrecognizable” Former Netflix Star Goes Viral At World Cup Match As Fans Notice Details That Don’t Add Up

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samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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The 2026 FIFA World Cup has produced plenty of viral moments on and off the field, but one unexpected stadium sighting recently stole the spotlight online.

During Australia’s match against Egypt on July 3, cameras briefly panned to a woman in the crowd, who many viewers immediately recognized as Australian actress Katherine Langford, best known for her breakout role in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why.

Highlights
  • Katherine Langford sparked online discussion after appearing on the stadium screen during Australia’s World Cup match.
  • Some viewers questioned whether the footage was AI-generated, while others recognized the actress immediately.
  • The debate reflected growing public skepticism about online content amid the rise of realistic AI-generated influencers.

However, not everyone was convinced.

As clips of the moment spread across social media, some viewers insisted the woman looked too perfect to be real and even suggested the footage was AI-generated.

“She looks too perfect… is this real or another AI stadium cam edit?” one commenter asked.

RELATED:

    Katherine Langford’s brief FIFA World Cup appearance quickly went viral

    Former Netflix star at World Cup match, looking unrecognizable in an Australian jersey.

    Image credits: fifaeditz2026/TikTok

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    The viral clip showed Langford smiling in the stands as she appeared on the stadium’s big screen during Australia’s World Cup match against Egypt.

    For many viewers, the actress was instantly recognizable. Others, however, seemed completely confused about who they were looking at.

    “That is literally Katherine Langford, how do you not know?” one person wrote.

    Another fan commented, “Wow, Katherine Langford looks absolutely stunning supporting Australia! That smile could light up the whole stadium.”

    Unrecognizable former Netflix star captured at World Cup match, sporting an Australian team jersey.

    Image credits: fifaeditz2026/TikTok

    Some people even joked that there was nothing mysterious about her presence.

    “This may be a wild theory, but hear me out. I think she may be an Australian who has gone to watch her country play a match in the World Cup,” one viewer wrote.

    Not everyone recognized the actress, though.

    “She doesn’t even look familiar to me,” one commenter admitted.

    Another wrote, “No clue who she is, just one lucky fan who stole the spotlight. She is so beautiful.”

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    What made the clip unusual was the number of people who questioned whether it was even real footage

    Fan comment about the unrecognizable former Netflix star at the World Cup match: 'Like Serena Gomez of back in the days'.

    Fan comment on the former Netflix star at World Cup match: 'The camera man knew the assignment'.

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    @fifaeditz2026 Australia Beautiful Girl ❤️🇦🇺 FIFA World Cup 2026 | Australia vs Egypt Full Match Highlights AUS vs EGY | FIFA Highlights | World Cup Highlights | FIFA Viral Girls | FIFA Crowd Moments | Today Match Highlights FIFA #fifaworldcup#fifaworldcup2026#australia#footballtiktok#trending♬ original sound – Zoya Khan

    Several viewers pointed to Langford’s appearance and claimed she looked almost computer-generated.

    “She is an incredibly beautiful, attractive, and gorgeous creation by AI. All AI created,” one person wrote.

    “Damn! AI is dangerous,” another added.

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    “No pictures have looked more AI than these,” a third commenter said.

    Others felt the situation highlighted a growing problem online.

    “Now we can’t differentiate between what’s real and AI,” one viewer wrote.

    The debate quickly split into two groups. One side believed it was simply Katherine Langford attending a soccer match, while the other argued that years of AI-generated content have made people second-guess even genuine videos.

    A scene from Netflix, showing the former Netflix star wearing a beanie, looking unrecognizable.

    Image credits: Paramount Television Studios

    Langford rose to international fame in 2017 when she starred as Hannah Baker in Netflix’s hit drama 13 Reasons Why. The role earned her widespread praise and even a Golden Globe nomination.

    After the success of the series, she appeared in several popular projects, including Love, Simon, Knives Out, Spontaneous, and Netflix’s fantasy series Cursed.

    Born in Perth, Western Australia, Langford has remained one of Australia’s most recognizable young actresses.

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    Social media users are becoming increasingly suspicious of anything that looks too perfect

    Screenshot of a comment from FatalFoolishness, stating People not realizing this is AI, related to a former Netflix star.

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    Screenshot of a comment from SnrManGuda343, stating AI has made us not to believe reality, about the former Netflix star.

    Many commenters compared the situation to the recent viral rise of Eva Delonne, a social media personality who attracted hundreds of thousands of followers after videos of her striking two-tone appearance spread online.

    As reported by Bored Panda, Delonne appeared to have a perfectly split complexion, with one side of her face dark brown and the other pale, along with different-colored eyes.

    An unrecognizable former Netflix star in a striking pink dress, with half her body dark-skinned and half light-skinned, at a World Cup event.

    Image credits: evadelonne/Instagram

    At first, many viewers believed she was a real model with a rare skin condition. Her videos racked up millions of views, and followers praised her unique look.

    “She is really the best of both worlds. A beautiful sight,” one admirer wrote.

    However, online communities soon began investigating her content and discovered that Delonne was actually an AI-generated virtual influencer.

    An unrecognizable former Netflix star with half dark and half light skin, wearing a white shirt and denim skirt, sitting at a pink outdoor table.

    Image credits: evadelonne/Instagram

    Users pointed to several clues, including shifting skin boundaries, inconsistent lighting, changing eye colors, and occasional glitches in her hands and movements.

    Others noted that the perfectly symmetrical split in her skin looked very different from real conditions such as vitiligo, which usually develop in more irregular patterns.

    The revelation shocked many viewers who admitted they had been completely convinced she was real.

    “It’s really hard to spot now,” one person commented after learning the truth. Another wrote, “The future of fake influencers is gonna be terrifying.”

    “She is beautiful indeed,” wrote one user

    Screenshot of a comment from jela, stating comentator sometime forget their work, in relation to the former Netflix star.

    A social media comment by Kharmh, with a sunglasses emoji, stating Commentator don loose focus with a laughing emoji. This comment relates to a Netflix star at a World Cup match.

    A social media comment by Itz Believe stating she should crown the most beautiful girl in the world demm, about a Netflix star at a World Cup match.

    A social media comment by BLESS MUDA asking who watch this video more than 10 times, concerning a viral Netflix star at a World Cup match.

    A social media comment by williams2025 stating she is beautiful indeed, in reference to a Netflix star at a World Cup match.

    A social media comment by frieda with a pill emoji asking is that Hannah Baker, referring to a Netflix star at a World Cup match.

    A social media user comments, 'she is very beautiful girl', about the unrecognizable Netflix star at the World Cup match.

    A social media user comments, 'This is (A. I.)', regarding the unrecognizable Netflix star at the World Cup match.

    A social media user comments, 'AI slop', about the unrecognizable Netflix star at the World Cup match.

    Image credits: MoLysergic

    A social media user comments, 'Looks AI', regarding the unrecognizable Netflix star at the World Cup match.

    Image credits: Flawless_hamad

    A social media user comments that the video of the unrecognizable Netflix star at the World Cup match is AI generated.

    Image credits: raajkumaar91

    A social media post where a user named Mahesh comments on an AI-generated image of an unrecognizable former Netflix star.

    Image credits: Mahesh171819

    A social media post from Fahhh commenting on an image, suggesting it cannot be real and is AI, related to the Netflix star.

    Image credits: Riyalposting

    A social media post from Florence questioning if an image, possibly of the Netflix star, is AI-generated.

    Image credits: Florentia45

    A social media post from Lucky, with an Argentina flag icon, expressing love for watching something related to the Netflix star.

    Image credits: DularLucky

    A social media post from Twese Safaris commenting that the World Cup match is a beauty show, relating to the Netflix star story.

    Image credits: TweseSafarisUg

    Unrecognizable Netflix star goes viral at World Cup match as fans notice details that don't add up.

    Image credits: not_speedd

    Unrecognizable Netflix star goes viral at World Cup match as fans notice details that don't add up.

    Image credits: avery_9111

    Unrecognizable Netflix star goes viral at World Cup match as fans notice details that don't add up.

    Image credits: Thejackx_

    Unrecognizable Netflix star goes viral at World Cup match as fans notice details that don't add up.

    Image credits: Nataliarosee_

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    Samridhi Goel

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    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Title: “Unrecognizable” Text: everybody recognised her (though some doubted she was real). 🤷🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️

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    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Title: “Unrecognizable” Text: everybody recognised her (though some doubted she was real). 🤷🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️

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