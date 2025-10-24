Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Think You’ve Got 20/20 Vision?”: Prove It With This Viral Color Blindness Test
Color blindness test image showing a number in colored dots with neon text prompting to type the color blindness type
Quizzes
Entertainment

“Think You’ve Got 20/20 Vision?”: Prove It With This Viral Color Blindness Test

Open list comments 10
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

10

ADVERTISEMENT

Are you colorblind?

Most of us like to think we’ve got vision as sharp as an eagle’s. But honestly, how sure are we? This test is a simple way to check that. You’ll see 23 colored images with hidden numbers, letters, animals, and shapes.

Here’s the thing – not all of them are easy, and you’ll need to type in what you see instead of just picking an answer.

If you haven’t tried Part 2 of this quiz yet, you can test your eyes here, too.

Let’s see how your eyes do!👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Person holding a color blindness test card with multiple circles of colored dots for vision assessment.

    Person holding a color blindness test card with multiple circles of colored dots for vision assessment.

    Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh
    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 23
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 23
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    10
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    10

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Jr. Trivia Content Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Jr. Trivia Content Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seriously? You wanted the word "hashtag" and not the hashtag itself? Also "coat hanger" was wrong?

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    simon_monkhouse avatar
    Simon Monkhouse
    Simon Monkhouse
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also, it's a 'Hash'. It's only a 'Hashtag' when used for the purpose of 'tagging' subjects/threads on online platforms.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    chickenorfish avatar
    Kristy Marion
    Kristy Marion
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I always get so hopeful doing these quizzes and they're just b******t.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seriously? You wanted the word "hashtag" and not the hashtag itself? Also "coat hanger" was wrong?

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    simon_monkhouse avatar
    Simon Monkhouse
    Simon Monkhouse
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also, it's a 'Hash'. It's only a 'Hashtag' when used for the purpose of 'tagging' subjects/threads on online platforms.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    chickenorfish avatar
    Kristy Marion
    Kristy Marion
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I always get so hopeful doing these quizzes and they're just b******t.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT