“Think You’ve Got 20/20 Vision?”: Prove It With This Viral Color Blindness Test
Are you colorblind?
Most of us like to think we’ve got vision as sharp as an eagle’s. But honestly, how sure are we? This test is a simple way to check that. You’ll see 23 colored images with hidden numbers, letters, animals, and shapes.
Here’s the thing – not all of them are easy, and you’ll need to type in what you see instead of just picking an answer.
If you haven’t tried Part 2 of this quiz yet, you can test your eyes here, too.
Let’s see how your eyes do!👀
Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk
Seriously? You wanted the word "hashtag" and not the hashtag itself? Also "coat hanger" was wrong?
Also, it's a 'Hash'. It's only a 'Hashtag' when used for the purpose of 'tagging' subjects/threads on online platforms.
It's not a hashtag, it's a hash symbol or number. Teenagers, eh?!
started with #, then had to google what this was in english! And gave up, and they went with hashtag?! like this was not around before internet. 🤦♂️
I always get so hopeful doing these quizzes and they're just b******t.
