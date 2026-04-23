Someone asked “What unsolved mystery gives you the creepys?” and most folks, probably correctly, identified them to be asking about unsettling and creepy stories. Some of these might be a bit unpleasant, so be warned. Otherwise, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

We, as a species, have a pretty decent danger sense, even if we sometimes choose to ignore it by trying out skydiving and gas station sausages. So when something makes our hair stand on end, we tend to remember it.

#1 Michele Miscavige, she is the wife of the leader of scientology David Miscavige. She went missing in 2007 and hasn't been seen in public since. There is a lot of speculation that she may not be alive or held captive at one of their compounds.

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#2 Nine year old girl packs a backpack and leaves her home between midnight and five am during a storm. several motorists see her along a highway. There is evidence of her in a near by barn, her backpack is found over a year later wrapped in plastic buried at a construction site. She's never been found.

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#3 There was this mystery show where they did 2 fake stories and one real one. They would reveal the true story at the end of the show. One episode had a story where a child was afraid of his closet and wouldn't go near it and complain about hearing noises from it to his parents. One day his older brother and a friend locked the boy in the closet. The kid was kicking and screaming trying to get out but then he went silent. The brother opened the door and the boy was gone. There was nowhere for him to escape the closet though. They revealed that this was the true story for the episode.



Edit: The show was Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction. Thanks couldn't remember the name.

#4 The story /r/UnresolvedMysteries termed the American Dylatov Pass. Five men coming home from a basketball game one night never arrive, and are found months later, hugely off course in the wilderness with no rhyme or reason to what happened to them or how they even ended up where they were.

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#5 Detached human feet washing ashore on a Canadian beach over a period of several years.

#6 When I was younger I lived with my mother in the countryside. We were the only two people ever in the house and one night, after watching tv with me, she went into the kitchen to find two butchered rabbits laid out on the floor with all of the body parts carefully placed in the correct places.



Someone must have sneaked in through the back door while we were watching tv and placed them there without making a sound. I remember we stayed at my grans house for about a week after that and we never found out how or why it happened.

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#7 Andrew Gosden. The boy simply left his house, withdraw £ 200 from a bank account, took a one-way ticket to London and simply vanished.



It is specially weird, since he NEVER skipped school, he had 100% attendance there. Also, it seemed he went to London to watch a concert from a band he was a big fan. Also he didn't took a eletronic charger for his PSP, which suggests that he probably didn't expect to be gone for too long.



My personal theory is that he met some creepy guy online or in person, who probably used his love for the band to lure him to London, probably said something like ''Don't worry about a return ticket, I will take you back home''.

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#8 Back in 1998 I lived in a farm I was 10 yo, my parents and I were building our house in the the city, so on weekends we would go and paint and fix the place. On the way back we had to go to the farm and we pass through an are that is open. No tree nothing else but a windmill pulling water.



Out of the blue a massive white light blinds everyone in my family. We were in a Ford f100 single cabin truck, the 4 of us facing the windshield. The burst of light was followed by a high pitched noise.



My father had to stop and pull over, it was the middle of the night in a rural open area, nothing arround us. We heard some noises above the truck and my father hit the gas.



The next weekend on our way back, we slash a tire in the exact same spot the white light blinded us and the sound. I have never seen my father scared in his life, we started to hear the high pitch sound. My father, got off and changed the tire with formula 1/nascar speed and hit the gas asap. Mt brother and I were just terrified as my mother was also out holding the light for him. We were scared af. On top of that, the same night our TV in the farm only managed to get a few channels. We saw a "real life footage" of a family being kidnapped by aliens during thanksgiving and we freaked out.



Up to this day my family has no clue what was that sound nor the light but boy we remember the fear.

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#9 The disappearance of the Eilean Mor lighthouse keepers.



The scene found by the people that went to check why there was no response was quite standard yet slightly off. 2 of the 3 water proof jackets were missing and in the kitchen they found pretty much everything normal except that one chair laying on the floor and there was still a meal on a table, suggesting that maybe they left in a hurry. The lightkeepers were nowhere.



The only clues that were gathered came from the lighthouse's log. The entries the last few days there were written were weird:



*severe winds the likes of which I have never seen before in twenty years.* The log attendant, Thomas Marshall, wrote also noticed that James Ducat, the Principal Keeper, had been *'very quiet’* and that the third assistant, William McArthur, *had been crying.* What is strange about the last thing is that William McArthur was a seasoned mariner, and was known on the Scottish mainland as a tough guy. Storms shouldn't have been a big deal.



Entries the day later stated that the storm was still raging even worse that before, and that the lighthouse keepers had been praying for it to stop. Btw the lighthouse that was 150 feet above sea level, and not only they should have been perfectly safe but they should have known that. They were very experienced.



The thing is that no storms were reported in the whole area in any of the days close to the entries. The weather was calm.



The final log entry was made the day after. It said *‘Storm ended, sea calm. God is over all’.*.

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#10 I was sitting on a picnic table in our apartment complex courtyard one night with some neighbors. We were drinking and one fellow, Scott, had a bit too much and fell asleep. It was a mild night and we were all in our early 20s so we thought nothing of leaving him out there as we went back to our apartments. His place was no more than fifteen feet away from where he slumbered in a well lit area.



In the morning I saw that the table was empty so I went over and knocked on my neighbor's door, check on Scott's hangover. Thing is, his roommates say he never came home. I'm mildly concerned but, once again, we're all young and don't worry too much. Around noon he comes staggering across the courtyard in his boxers and nothing else. We left him fully clothed. He explains that he just woke up in a sparsely furnished apartment across the complex. His only memory of the last night is someone waking him up and walking him to the unknown location, where this shadowy person crawled in the window and then let him in the front door. Everyone is busy making jokes but this is gnawing at me so I demand that we go explore.



When we get to the apartment, the door is unlocked. After knocking for a few minutes we walk in. There are condiments in the fridge but no real food. There's a poster on the wall for the band 311 and a few folding chairs but no furniture or TV. The bathroom is similar, with a half squeezed tube of toothpaste but no shower curtain or bathmat. Curiouser and curiouser. Finally, the bedroom, which had no bed but did have a ROW OF DOLLS against the wall. There's also a pillow and blanket on the floor and Scott's clothes neatly folded at the foot of this makeshift cot. We grabbed his clothes (he had declined to join us, preferring to simply point out the apartment and return to his place) and get out of there. Scott is adamant that the clothes were not there when he woke up, which I believe. Sure, he was terribly hungover but not so much though that he wasn't aware of his surroundings and he would have had to literally step over these clothes to leave the room.



Nobody else seemed to care about this event. My roommates, his roommates and even Scott himself just seemed content to drop this but it's been over fifteen years and it still gnaws at me. No money was taken, he didn't have a cell phone to begin with, he said he had no memory of the person but assumes it was a male since they basically carried him to that apartment. Why?!? If you're concerned about the drunk boy in the courtyard, why take him to a random apartment? Did that person live there? If so, why did they crawl in the window? Scott said he had to unlock the bolt when he left so I guess that person also left through the window but why? Why take his clothes off and where were they when he woke up? I asked him to smell his clothes to see if they'd been washed but he never got back to me on that. He basically waved it off as a weird night. I will never solve this mystery. It haunts me.

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#11 A few years ago, was woken up from a deep sleep in the middle of the night by this bizarre music. It sounded like a clown singing "Happy! Happy! Everybody's HAPPY!" I thought it was just a dream until I looked over at my wife, wide eyed and awake. "Did you hear her that??" she asked. I grabbed a baseball bat and searched all over rhetoric house. Our TV was off, computer unplugged, and phones on silent. We never discovered where the music came from.

#12 The Monster with 21 Faces

>In the 1980s, over a period of 17 months, Japan was held in the grip of terror by just such a powerful criminal force. The case would turn the country on its head, push police to their limits, dispel the notion that Japan was a completely safe place, and 30 years later remains just as unsolved and mysterious as it has ever been. This is the story of the notorious Monster with 21 Faces, an organization led by an enigmatic figure which proved to be just as untouchable and elusive as any super villain, which led the police on an unprecedented manhunt and whirlwind investigation for a crime they would never get to the bottom of, and which has gone on to become one of the most puzzling unsolved crimes in Japanese history.

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#13 When I was growing up, my yard was about two acres large, completely flat and treeless with the house in the middle. One night it snowed overnight, and I went out into the yard the next morning. the freshly fallen snow was pristine, except for one single very large hoof print in the middle of the yard. Not even part of a pair, just a single large hoof print. I never understood how it got there.

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#14 This young lady has been missing over 20 years.



Everyday, on my way to work, i see the flyers her family still puts up, begging for information.



She was last seen less than 15 minutes from where i live.



Once found the rib bone from a large goat, while we were digging out a portion of the basement (the house had been added onto, this section of basement had once been part of the old barn).



Still get the heebie jeebies whenever i have to dig anywhere on the farm....

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#15 Is anyone else familiar with "The Boy In The Box?" He was a 7-year old kid (about) who was found by a peeping tom in the 1950s. It was a boy's body in a cardboard box. The police never identified him, never found who did this to him. I saw that story on America's Most Wanted as a kid and it has haunted me ever since.



To make matters worse, I knew a kid who looked like the boy in the box, and I would have nightmares of him/them attacking me.

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#16 Story I’ve told for years. A friend of a friend went backpacking by himself in the Rockies with a camera. After the trip when he developed the pictures, there was a picture of himself sleeping. I’ve seen the picture, and I’m pretty sure his story has been published in magazine articles. Gives me the creeps everytime I think about it.

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#17 The one where a guy was out in the front yard in view of his family. He walked around to the other side of his car and just vanished. There was nowhere he could have gone without someone seeing him, and his family could hear him calling for help from what seemed to be underground. His voice got fainter and fainter, and then disappeared. I always wondered if there was some sort of hidden sinkhole or something.

#18 Lars Mittank. People disappearing isn’t that weird, but whatever compelled this guy to sprint out of an airport terminal, over a barbed wire fence, and into the woods to never be seen (no credible sightings even) again is spooky. No history of mental illness.

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#19 Me and a friend were exploring in a national park close to where we live. We came across this really strange section of trees that was so dense you couldn't see the sky and the branches all seemed tangled together to create a sort of natural ceiling. We went in at about 2pm. Somewhere inside this strange area we came across an old burial ground with a plaque that talked about the natives who were affected by a disease and buried here. We stuck around for maybe 30 minutes max and left. When we got out of the strange thicket of trees it was pitch black outside. And this is in northern Canada where it doesn't get dark for a very long time in the summer. We ran back to our car and checked the time and it was 1:20 in the morning. We had lots of missed calls from worried family but to this day no one believes us.

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#20 Drove to a party with a friend, parked halfway down a street and came back at about 4 that morning to find that a sunday market was being set up where our car was supposed to be.



We found the car neatly parked in a separate row of parking spaces a good 20 metres away, still locked and everything. Neither of us has a clue what happened but nobody believes us.

#21 Here's one. And it's a personal one too.

There are strange noises in the sky. They happen all across the world.

At first I was a little weirded out because when I ran downstairs and outside, they always stopped, and nobody else nearby heard them.



To me, they sound a bit like a massive sky whale or something. They sound like whale sounds. Some people call it a loud groaning or scraping.



Governments have tried to explain them in a variety of ways, but those have all been proved to be lies (it wasn't an assumption, it was a statement). In fact, while scientists have been able to disprove what governments have claimed, they haven't been able to find out what's causing them.



There's videos all across the internet with recordings of it. It's not construction, because people have heard it out in the middle of nowhere. Ice shelfs scraping together wouldn't make sense because they've heard it on the equator. Earthquake-like stuff is also a no, because I live in an area where earthquakes are impossible and I've heard it.



Maybe there is a giant sky whale. Who knows.

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#22 When I was at school I mentioned to my sociology teacher about a dream I used to have as a kid. I would wake up randomly in the middle of the night and see a man in dress clothing sporting a top hat and cane. He had the most terrifying smile. My teacher couldn't beleive what I was telling her, as I was supposedly the FOURTH kid who had told her that in her few years of teaching, including her daughter. Pretty freaky.

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#23 Zodiac. It's frustrating and positively baffling. Best suspect, ALA, DNA doesn't match. Supposedly, the police squandered a chance to arrest him after actually running into and questioning him. Geniuses of cryptography haven't cracked a couple of the Zodiac's ciphers.

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#24 When hundreds of people reportedly saw, and many recorded, all those ufos in the sky over the American southwest



EDIT: phoenix AZ 1997

#25 Audrey Mestre, she was a free diver attempting to break a world record. She passed away in the process and many believe her husband had something to do with it.

#26 I haven't seen this one yet so forgive me if its come up but here in Australia one of our Prime Ministers mysteriously went missing without a trace in 1967 while spear fishing off the east coast. Probably doesn't sound too sinister but the fact his body was never found and there are conspiracies surrounding his disappearance makes it a little more interesting; to me and a loot of Aussies at least.

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#27 u/dovic got a hard drive at random, had a hunch of weird things on it. Said he was going to post the contents and then poof. He was gone. Like everything he ever posted was expunged and his account is gone.

#28 There's a small town next to where I live where a little girl named Cherrie Mahan disappeared. She got off at her bus stop one evening after school and vanished. No one is really sure what happened to her to this day. We have a rather long trail system running through that town and few others so the description I read of her and her clothing is always in my mind and has always had me on the lookout while I'm out rummaging around through the forest. You can read more about her here

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#29 The disappearance of Frederick Valentich, an Australian pilot who was flying from Melbourne who disappeared without a trace. He reported that a giant metal circular object was hovering above his plane and Air Traffic Control told him there was no other traffic on that route. Radio cuts out after a loud metal screeching sound and he was never seen again.



The Australian government scrapped the documents of the event & the radio recording after it was accidentally aired on public radio, they told Frederick's father that they will allow him to see his son's body on the basis that he never tells anyone about what happened, and the media made up a fake story that the guy was obsessed with aliens thus taking away his credibility for what he reported.

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#30 Every single soldier of Napoleon's Grande Armée persihed. How could this have happened? Tens of thousands of men.

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#31 My aunt, who was also my Godmother, disappeared while running in broad daylight 32 years ago. Never found a trace of her, except her car left at the running trail.

#32 There was someone that was eating everyones lunches at the first job I ever worked. They basically almost restarted the Salem Witch Trials over it.



Then at my next job, the same thing happened. Any job I go to there is always someone eating peoples lunches straight out of the fridge.



I dont know why someone would do that especially since ever job I've worked has provided free lunch.

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#33 One of the recent plane crashes/disapearances in the Pacific with no surviors/no survivors "found", idk... at some point, someone got a text from a survivor (lets call him Bob because survivor is a weird word to repeat). He claimed that he and other survivors were taken by a bunch of men in suits, their faces covered and brought to some kind of bunker/warehouse where they were being kept in the dark. He sent 1 text explaining all of this. They tracked the text and it showed up as being somewhere near the crash site, probably on island. Bob ended the text with basically "I know I'm not gonna survive, bye" The text went viral for about 10 minutes and that was the last you heard of Bob and shortly after, the search was called off. I don't know how true any of it was, if it was a hoax, what happened to the person that recieved the text, nothing.

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#34 My friend had his little brother Garrett go missing in the high Uintas. He was out there with his dad and other scouts and got his socks wet, he was told by his dad to go get fresh socks on at the camp (which was about 150 yards away from where they were fishing) he went and never came back. I remember we had tons of searches for him and never found much of anything. The only thing that ever turned up was one of his socks a few months later.

#35 The Russian Broadcasting station that plays a buzzing sound, but occassionally a voice reads off Russian names and random letters/numbers.

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#36 The Dancing Plague of 1518



The gist of the story is that in the modern era an unknown women entered a village and started dancing in front of the residence of the village with no music backing her, she just suddenly started dancing. Days past and she was still going. Other people join her and dance along with her (some even passed away of exhaustion).



To this day it is still unknown what caused people to do this and that really freaks me out.

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#37 The Bronze Age collapse. The idea of civilizations disappearing gives me the skeevies.