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Artificial intelligence continues to dominate the headlines. And understandably so: it's a polarizing topic. Most of us aren't sure if the technology will live up to the hype, and we remain sensitive to any news that could reveal whether tomorrow will bring a major breakthrough or an economic crash.

There is a camp, however, that seems to remain pretty pessimistic. The subreddit r/stupidAI is a place where the disillusioned share screenshots of the things AI did that were so cringeworthy, they don't believe it's taking over the world anytime soon.

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#1

Jar

Screenshot of an AI fail where a user asks to open a jar, and the AI responds that the conversation is unsafe.

Much_Drink_5260 Report

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johngrimes avatar
UnclePanda
UnclePanda
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It think's the jar is a poenis?

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    #2

    Goople

    A Google search AI fail for Ps in Google, with the AI hilariously trying to correct the user's spelling.

    Dvrx29 Report

    8points
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    #3

    What The Hell Is AI On?

    A screenshot showing an AI fail where 20 grams of protein is equated to a deck of cards, highlighting the AI's humorous mistake.

    Alive-Top4902 Report

    8points
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    #4

    Who Tf Is Jim???

    A Google search for 'dog is pacing' and an AI Fail about separation anxiety, referencing 'Jim' unexpectedly.

    wolfkiller137 Report

    7points
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    #5

    No Way It Actually Believed Me

    An AI fail shows a search result for What to do if you accidentally swallowed a car, after a user searched about eating a car.

    Neat-Tumbleweed4361 Report

    6points
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    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

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    #6

    What 💀

    A screenshot shows an AI fail with a search asking What fruit name ends with um?, answered by made-up fruit names.

    Alive-Top4902 Report

    6points
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    #7

    Bot Meant To Take My Job

    AI Fails: A text message exchange about cracked phone screens, highlighting human attachment to shattered screens.

    nxrnssama Report

    6points
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    #8

    LOL

    Screenshot of an AI fail where a user talks about being in a womb, and the AI responds empathetically.

    UpperDurian5100 Report

    5points
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    #9

    Adrian

    An AI fail where the chatbot incorrectly explains how to spell I love you on a calculator.

    Available-Doctor6107 Report

    5points
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    #10

    I've This Trick For Months. You Can Use "-AI" To Remove Google AI

    An image displays an AI fail with a Google search for ignore definition -ai, showing the definition.

    Technical-Security99 Report

    5points
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    #11

    Good For You I Guess Bro

    AI Fails: A Google search result showing an AI stating a polyamorous relationship while defining unpopularity.

    Mean-Stuff-4176 Report

    5points
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    katiealkire avatar
    AcidRaine
    AcidRaine
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Its me. However I am not in a polyamorous relationship with Ai

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    #12

    I Must Be Hacking

    AI Fails: A conversation where AI guesses a number on the first try, leading to accusations of hacking.

    PhilosopherBig5041 Report

    5points
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    #13

    Cheesecake

    An AI fail depicts a Google search for the number of rs in cheesecake, humorously correcting itself.

    Vkdkdsl Report

    4points
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    #14

    Son

    A funny AI fail shows a Google search for the number of gs in onomatopoeia with an emoji-filled response.

    Old-Dress1188 Report

    4points
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    #15

    Mayonnaise(N)

    A humorous AI Fail explaining the number of 'n's in 'mayonnaise' with a nonsensical third point.

    No_Supermarket_9705 Report

    4points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Remove Definition

    A Google search for 'remove definition' showing an ironic AI Fail, stating 'The definition has been removed.'

    GeneralLazy5063 Report

    4points
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    #17

    Thousand Doesnt't Have An A In It

    An AI fail showing a chatbot insisting the word thousand does not have the letter 'a' in it.

    Steveth3bestcat Report

    4points
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    #18

    Son

    An AI fail where a chatbot generates a fake memorial image for Charlie Kirk, claiming he passed away.

    995qe Report

    4points
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    #19

    Is This The Mandildo Effect?

    An AI fail showing ChatGPT trying and failing multiple times to identify the correct seahorse emoji.

    UNCyprusBufferZone Report

    4points
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    #20

    Thanks Bro

    A screenshot of an AI fail with an AI chatbot giving a scrambled, nonsensical answer to how to kiss.

    National_Jelly_8483 Report

    4points
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    #21

    Excuse Me?

    An image capturing an AI fail where the AI responds to a user with a nonsensical greeting.

    LordFlamecookie Report

    4points
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    #22

    Fun

    A screenshot shows an AI fail where ChatGPT guesses a number and then repeats it as a wrong answer.

    SplashOfCanada Report

    4points
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    #23

    AI Will Never Replace Us

    AI Fails: A Tic-Tac-Toe game showing a clear AI fail with misplayed moves, highlighting hilarious AI fails.

    Responsible_Bid5881 Report

    4points
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    annaannabb avatar
    AnnaB
    AnnaB
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's LITERALLY thinking outside the box!

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    #24

    Convincing Chatgpt That It Is Actually A Joke

    AI Fails: A chat showing a humorous AI fail where the AI says because they don't when asked why animals don't have brushes.

    Master-Row650 Report

    4points
    POST
    andyfrederick avatar
    Gold Monkey
    Gold Monkey
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    AI will probably suck at humor for a very long time. There's a reason ST:TNG's Data sucked at humor. It's too nuanced. Even professional comedians have difficulty writing good jokes.

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    #25

    Oy Vey

    A Gemini Pro AI fail attempting to create a solid black background, resulting in a world map, highlighting AI errors.

    Charming_Sock6204 Report

    4points
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    #26

    This Company Is Worth 4.6 Trillion Dollars Btw

    A screenshot showing an AI fail humorously answering if flannel shirts break fast, highlighting the AI's literal interpretation.

    yuval_3 Report

    4points
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    #27

    Lobster

    Screenshot of an AI failing to provide a seahorse emoji, instead showing a lobster emoji, a clear example of AI fails.

    thebrownf0x Report

    4points
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    #28

    I Know Letter Posts Are Overdone But This Was A Bizarre Response To Having The Mistake Pointed Out

    A humorous AI fail displays a Google search with a chaotic, glitchy visual alongside an answer about the letter e.

    freylaverse Report

    3points
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    #29

    Apple Pie

    An AI fail shows a Google search for the number of rs in apple pie with a hilariously wrong answer.

    Vkdkdsl Report

    3points
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    #30

    Decided To Use Gemini For The First Time In A Year. Screw This LOL

    An AI fail showing Gemini setting an alarm for 9 PM instead of 9 AM.

    MutaitoSensei Report

    3points
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    #31

    Orange

    A Google search result showing an AI Fail for words that start and end with 'O', highlighting incorrect words.

    Opposite_Mango_8071 Report

    3points
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    #32

    Me And My Partner Were On Call And This Happened

    A screenshot showing an AI fail where the AI defines echo with an absurdly long, repetitive example.

    static-beam Report

    3points
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    #33

    Pettengzoo

    A screenshot showing an AI fail where the AI incorrectly counts the letter 'r' in 'petting zoo'.

    Priority_Baggage Report

    3points
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    #34

    Languageys

    An image displaying an AI fail where the AI miscounts the letter 'y' in the word 'languages'.

    Judahpg2-Youtube Report

    3points
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    #35

    27 💀

    A screenshot of an AI fail where the AI contradicts itself regarding a simple addition problem.

    Alive-Top4902 Report

    3points
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    #36

    Stupid

    A screenshot of a Google search for 'how many k in strawberry' showing an AI Fail with an irrelevant answer.

    WDELTARUNEFAN1 Report

    3points
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    #37

    The

    AI Fails: A Google AI overview with an endless repetition of the word the, showcasing horrifying AI fails.

    Fragrant_Ad7231 Report

    3points
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    #38

    An 8 Lb Girl Might Weigh Around 44 Lbs

    AI Fails: An AI overview stating an 80 lb person could be a child or morbidly obese. Hilarious AI fails.

    Designer_Cupcake_368 Report

    3points
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    #39

    This Is The Definition Of How

    AI Fails: An AI overview responding with It looks like your message got cut off when asked how. Horrifying AI fails.

    Slow_Kiwi_6325 Report

    3points
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    #40

    "O"H Yeah

    An AI fail showing a riddle about a man, a king, and a beggar, with multiple possible answers, illustrating AI complexity.

    Sensitive_King3305 Report

    3points
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    #41

    Worst One Of Gotten, How Tf Does This Even Happen

    A screenshot demonstrating an AI fail calculating a persons age, showing a humorous error with negative ages.

    iPodEnjoyer4G Report

    3points
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    #42

    Google, I Don't Think You Should Phrase It Like That

    A screenshot of an AI fail humorously misinterpreting a user's request as an offensive term, displaying its over-cautiousness.

    rese-_- Report

    3points
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    #43

    Ok I'm Kinda Being A Hypocrite By Posting This But It Doesn't Even Know What It Is

    A screenshot capturing an AI fail where the AI assistant claims not to be a Google AI Overview, despite being exactly that.

    rese-_- Report

    3points
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    #44

    What? How

    An AI fail displaying the word sobhoP backwards and its meaning, showing a humorous AI error.

    External_Software132 Report

    3points
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    #45

    Im So Done With Chatgpt

    AI Fails: An AI incorrectly identifying an excavator as a tabby kitten, demonstrating humorous AI recognition errors.

    chill1227 Report

    3points
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    #46

    Mj

    AI Fails: A Google search for Michael Jackson's net worth, with an AI overview confusing him with Michael Jordan.

    -iambecomingrich- Report

    3points
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    #47

    Someone Tell Bro✌️

    Screenshot of an AI response correcting a math error about 1995 being 30 years ago, highlighting AI fails.

    mr_minecraft_glitch Report

    3points
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    #48

    No, Literally Nobody Thinks That First One, Chatgpt

    Screenshot of an AI text response with random thoughts, showcasing a humorous AI fail.

    Pretend_Item561 Report

    3points
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    #49

    Dauphin 🐬

    Screenshot showing a Google AI overview of the word 'dauphin,' with images of dolphins, an example of AI fails.

    ikatako38 Report

    3points
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    #50

    I Wasn't Talking To You Gng

    A Google AI overview responding positively to being called 'a good boy,' exemplifying AI fails.

    Silver-Werewolf1509 Report

    3points
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    #51

    Gemini Isn’t Okay

    A Gemini AI chat showing a bizarre and concerning user input followed by a neutral AI response, illustrating AI fails.

    Maleficent-Amoeba752 Report

    3points
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    #52

    Ignore Definition

    A Google search result for 'ignore definition' with an AI saying no definitions were found, demonstrating AI fails.

    GeneralLazy5063 Report

    3points
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    #53

    Chatgpt Can't Take A Joke And Thinks Ppl Are Reading The Chat

    A chat exchange where an AI responds to a user telling it to learn to take a joke, showcasing AI fails.

    May---5 Report

    3points
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    #54

    Propaganda

    A screenshot showing an AI debunking a false statement about Poland's population, highlighting AI fails.

    shottaflow2 Report

    3points
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    #55

    How Many Y's In Arctangent

    An AI fail showing a search for ys in arctangent returning the correct answer, highlighting that not all AI interactions are fails.

    FlappyDunkPlusIOS Report

    2points
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    #56

    What The?

    An AI fail showing a search for women's clothing returning information about a Samsung Galaxy S5, showcasing AI errors.

    Geography_boii Report

    2points
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    #57

    What

    Screenshot of an AI calculating a student's Pre-K year based on their 9th grade year, demonstrating a potential AI fail.

    Judahpg2-Youtube Report

    2points
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