57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious
Artificial intelligence continues to dominate the headlines. And understandably so: it's a polarizing topic. Most of us aren't sure if the technology will live up to the hype, and we remain sensitive to any news that could reveal whether tomorrow will bring a major breakthrough or an economic crash.
There is a camp, however, that seems to remain pretty pessimistic. The subreddit r/stupidAI is a place where the disillusioned share screenshots of the things AI did that were so cringeworthy, they don't believe it's taking over the world anytime soon.
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Jar
What The Hell Is AI On?
Who Tf Is Jim???
No Way It Actually Believed Me
Bot Meant To Take My Job
LOL
Adrian
I've This Trick For Months. You Can Use "-AI" To Remove Google AI
Good For You I Guess Bro
I Must Be Hacking
Cheesecake
Son
Mayonnaise(N)
Remove Definition
Thousand Doesnt't Have An A In It
Son
Is This The Mandildo Effect?
Thanks Bro
Excuse Me?
Fun
AI Will Never Replace Us
Convincing Chatgpt That It Is Actually A Joke
AI will probably suck at humor for a very long time. There's a reason ST:TNG's Data sucked at humor. It's too nuanced. Even professional comedians have difficulty writing good jokes.