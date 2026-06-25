ADVERTISEMENT

Artificial intelligence continues to dominate the headlines. And understandably so: it's a polarizing topic. Most of us aren't sure if the technology will live up to the hype, and we remain sensitive to any news that could reveal whether tomorrow will bring a major breakthrough or an economic crash.

There is a camp, however, that seems to remain pretty pessimistic. The subreddit r/stupidAI is a place where the disillusioned share screenshots of the things AI did that were so cringeworthy, they don't believe it's taking over the world anytime soon.