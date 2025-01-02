Pet Owner Accuses Tourists Of Snatching Her Adorable Puppy Before Trying To Flee

ADVERTISEMENT

A pet owner experienced one of the most terrifying scenarios for anyone with a fur baby when a group of tourists attempted to steal her dog.

Taking to social media, influencer Montse Rivera recounted the incident with her cousin. She said they were hanging out in Cancún, Mexico, when two tourists, seemingly from the United States, ran away with her puppy.

Highlights A dog owner said two tourists attempted to flee with her puppy in Mexico.

Montse Rivera denounced the incident on social media.

After the tourists ran away with her dog, she began to scream and managed to rescue her pet.

“Two gringos almost stole my dog. We were chilling, and out of nowhere, they approached us and said, ‘Wow, look at your dog!'”

RELATED:

Share icon A pet owner accused a group of tourists of trying to steal her puppy in Cancún, Mexico



Image credits: Donato Gamboa / Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

One of the tourists, a man, directly snatched the pet out of the owner’s hands and started kissing it.

Then, another woman took it from the man’s hands. “She said, ‘Omg, it’s adorable. Can I take it with me? And we were like, ‘No, you can’t.'”

However, the pair paid little attention to the owner’s response and began running away with the pup.

The American tourists reportedly snatched the dog from its owner’s hands and ran way

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: rt.mexico

“When we realized, we started chasing them, but the old lady didn’t want to hand me the dog,” Montse continued.

“I started screaming like crazy, ‘They’re trying to steal my dog! They’re trying to steal my dog!’ And they were so fast.”

While the women were telling the story, the adorable black-and-brown puppy rested safely on its owner’s lap, which indicates that their screams deterred the dog thieves.

Share icon

Image credits: rt.mexico

The video sparked a wave of reactions from horrified pet owners. “Thank God my dog ​​bites as soon as you try to grab her,” one of them wrote.

“And how did the story end? I want to know how they got the dog back,” another said.

“It seems that it is time to impose sanctions on foreigners who break the law,” commented somebody else.

“I don’t blame them for trying to steal the dog,” a separate user joked, while another added, “If it happened to me, I would teach him a little Mexican hospitality and kindness.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The owner and her friend began screaming and eventually managed to deter the thieves

Share icon

Image credits: rt.mexico

Somebody else said: “I hope they were arrested for robbery. It stopped being an attempted robbery when they ran away!”

In September, a pair of thieves from Escatepec, Mexico, returned a Yorkshire Terrier they had stolen after being harassed when the animal’s owner exposed them on social media.

The woman who stole Kuquis, the dog, appeared with him at his owner’s home in the State of Mexico with the aim of returning him and demanding that the owner stop sharing photos of her face online, Milenio reported.

She had reportedly been harassed by neighbors who recognized her in the footage, which showed her and her partner taking the dog by lifting him and passing him through the bars of the house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by montse rivera (@montse.riveraaa)

Share icon



ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Tamara Bellis / Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

In Mexico City, the country’s capital, dog theft has increased by 125% in the last 12 years, according to a study by Hellosafe. Dogs are often stolen to be resold or bred to produce more offspring, kidnapped for ransom, or used in illegal fights.

In December, Deputy Alberto Vanegas Arenas proposed a three-year prison sentence for pet theft in Mexico City (CDMX).