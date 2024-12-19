Woman Is Angry BF Wants To Put Up A “Flat Screen TV Size” Photo Of His Late Dog In The Apartment

ADVERTISEMENT

Losing a pet is like losing a family member; you never truly get over it. We wish our pets could live forever. Or at least as long as we do so we don’t have to say goodbye to them too soon. Some people choose to commemorate their furry best friends: I chose to tattoo the likeness of my beagle, for example.

Other people opt for physical mementos, like a picture. But this guy angered his girlfriend when he chose to remember his late dog by commissioning a flat-screen TV-size portrait of his doggo. As she didn’t have an emotional attachment to the dog, she saw it as an eyesore in their shared apartment.

We reached out to designer and artist Natalie Papier. She’s the author of Start With the Art, a book about decorating any room on any budget, and she kindly agreed to weigh in on this story for Bored Panda. Read her recommendations on the best ways to commemorate a pet below!

More info: Natalie Papier | Book | Instagram | Facebook

RELATED:

A man lost his beloved pet and wanted a way to commemorate him with a portrait

Share icon

Image credits: Diego Alejandro López / pexels (not the actual photo)

But his girlfriend was against a huge pet potrait hanging in their shared apartment

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Donald Tong / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: almondgirl101

Designer Natalie Papier tells Bored Panda it’s important to compromise on the decor of shared spaces

Interior designer Natalie Papier emphasizes that it’s generally hard to find a spot for a huge, sentimental photo in a home. What’s more, getting everyone to agree with it might be even harder. She suggests hanging the portrait in a place where fewer people might see it or include it among other smaller photographs and portraits.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One recommendation is to consider hanging it in a less public space like your bedroom so it still has a personal place for the piece but doesn’t need to be front and center in your home decor,” she says.

“I also really like including sentimental pieces in a gallery wall format that holds a variety of memories and art that brings you joy. This can be a really [great] way to incorporate pieces that you both resonate with!”

When couples disagree about decorating their shared space, communication is the most important thing. “I like to encourage my clients to discuss amongst themselves first about who feels strongly about what,” Natalie says. “Maybe one party feels incredibly strongly about the couch selection but not necessarily the space’s color palette; comfort over aesthetics, for example.”

When working with her clients, Papier usually has them create a Pinterest board to see what visual design elements each person likes. “It’s a great way to see if you have any overlapping common preferences and/or discuss pre-purchasing things you might not like and why.”

“Better to get that conversation out of the way before you do anything drastic! Makes for a much smoother process for all,” Napier notes. “It’s ok to agree to disagree with each other though, too. Just make you throw each other a bone in the process so everyone is content in the end with the results.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Anastasia Shuraeva / pexels (not the actual photo)

There are other ways to commemorate a beloved pet: a memorial service or an outdoor memorial, for example

The girlfriend in this story is not heartless; she understands how difficult the dog’s passing was on her boyfriend. But she’s drawing the line at a huge picture of a dog she has no emotional attachment to being the centerpiece of her home decor. Just like she mentioned, there are other ways to commemorate a pet with physical memorabilia.

Pet Portraits Company has some suggestions as well. They claim that it makes sense to put pet portrait(s) in places where they are or used to spend lots of time. This includes their bed and bowls. Another way to incorporate pet portraits in home decor is to dedicate a ‘pet nook’ to them. The couple can make a corner of the home a place to showcase toys, beds, and other memorabilia.

There are also other ways to commemorate one’s deceased pet. Some people choose to host a memorial service for their pets as part of the grieving process. It can be a chance for the owners and close friends to share memories and say final farewells to their four-legged best friend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others can choose to make an outdoor memorial for their pet. A great example is this box of tennis balls on a beach that an owner made after their beloved dog passed away. “In memory of Meg,” the memorial reads. “Please take a ball and enjoy a game with your dog in memory of our beautiful girl. Meg loved the beach and loved life. And we love and miss her. So much!”

While a pet portrait is a much more physical and constant reminder of your deceased pet, the couple, in this case, can try compromising and choosing one of the options above. If the boyfriend, however, is set on the giant portrait, the girlfriend can use this as an opportunity to make a “mine” decor choice of her own. That way, both get a decor item they desperately want but can’t have.

Share icon

Image credits: FOX ^.ᆽ.^= ∫ / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people sided with the girlfriend: “It’s a shared home and he needs to find a middle ground”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Others, however, thought she was being insensitive and controlling