While it’s a major city of France, Toulouse may have a dense population, but it is far from being a hotspot for tourists. I chose to spend the better part of a month there. For me, it was perfect—big enough to have everything you could need, small enough to not be crowded or commercialized to appeal to tourists, and, best of all, it is unique. The Pink Sheep of France.

Originally, my trip was to be short, just a week, but after a couple of days, I extended it to just under a month. Here, during a time in my life of turmoil, strife, but also wonder, I found a little moment of peace. It was exactly what I needed.

My jaunts to the grocery store or to one of Toulouse’s many, many parks were, almost exclusively, through other parks or along meandering tree-shaded pedestrian paths. It was exquisite to touch just about every point in the city without ever seeing a car, train, or bus.

My own personal superhighway, the stretch of serene water that brackets Toulouse with its sister, the river Garonne, a place where you can’t help but feel your soul being cleansed with each humid breath: Canal du Midi. It is not surprising in the slightest that so many choose to make the canal their home, floating their abode across its body, letting it take them wherever it sees fit. A path is paired with it up and down its great distance, so you can enjoy its grace whether you choose to go north or south.