Everyone’s travel preferences are different, but there is something about warm sand and a turquoise sea that really gets the human imagination going. After all, so many resorts and popular towns happen to be right by the water. Through the magic of the internet, you can now even “see” the best pics from scenic coastlines across the globe.

We’ve gathered images from some of the most beautiful and picturesque beaches in the world. So get comfortable as you scroll through, perhaps start planning that summer getaway, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below.

Wineglass Bay Beach, Tasmania, Australia

Stunning beach with turquoise waters and lush mountains, perfect for summer travel inspiration.

lochieriordan Report

    #2

    Black Sand Beach, Iceland

    Misty beach with dramatic cliffs and dark sand, showcasing stunning coastal beauty.

    adamjang Report

    #3

    Myrtos Beach, Kefallinia, Greece

    Stunning beach with turquoise water and rugged cliffs, perfect for travel inspiration.

    Muskateller Report

    #4

    Navagio Beach, Greece, Zakynthos

    A stunning beach with turquoise waters, boats, and a rocky cliff backdrop, perfect for inspiring travel dreams.

    andreyshevard Report

    #5

    Sancho Beach, Brazil

    Stunning beach with turquoise water, golden sand, and lush greenery, perfect for inspiring a travel booking.

    Marina Feldhues Report

    #6

    Marathonisi Island, Zakynthos, Greece

    Aerial view of a stunning beach with turquoise waters and lush greenery, perfect for a dream getaway.

    dronepicr Report

    #7

    Tulum, Mexico

    Stunning beach with clear blue waters, white sand, and coastal huts under a serene sky.

    moon Report

    #8

    Cala Luna Beach, Nuoro, Italy

    Sunset view through a beach cave opening with boats on the horizon, highlighting stunning beaches.

    poli_graphy Report

    #9

    Cayo De Agua, Los Roques, Venezuela

    Pristine beach with white sand and turquoise water, footprints leading into the distance under a clear blue sky.

    Tucanrecords Report

    #10

    Boulders Beach, South Africa

    Penguins on a stunning beach with turquoise water and rocky shore, perfect for travel inspiration.

    bmschell Report

    #11

    Uluwatu Beach, Bali, Indonesia

    Rocky coastline with waves crashing against stunning beach cliffs under a cloudy sky.

    Niklas Weiss Report

    #12

    Four Seasons, Bora Bora, French Polynesia

    A stunning beach with turquoise water, palm trees, and mountain views, ideal for a tropical getaway.

    jko001 Report

    #13

    Playa Blanca, Saboga, Panama

    Tropical beach with lush palm trees and clear blue water. Ideal for travel enthusiasts seeking stunning beaches.

    Rowan Heuvel Report

    #14

    Horseshoe Bay, Bermuda

    Stunning beach with clear blue water and rocky cliffs under a blue sky.

    P. Hughes Report

    #15

    Pednvounder Sand Bar, Cornwall, United Kingdom

    Stunning beach with turquoise waters and rocky cliffs, inviting travelers to visit.

    Jim Champion Report

    #16

    Sandwich Harbour, Namibia

    Stunning beach with golden dunes and turquoise ocean under a clear blue sky, perfect for travel inspiration.

    Sergi Ferrete Report

    #17

    Whitehaven Beach, Whitsunday Island, Queensland, Australia

    Pristine beach with turquoise waters and lush greenery under a clear blue sky.

    Images by Petra Report

    #18

    Fornillo Beach, Positano, Italy

    Stunning beach with clear blue waters and boats, surrounded by cliffs and vibrant beach umbrellas.

    Mihael Grmek Report

    #19

    Ko Hong, Krabi, Thailand

    Traditional boat on a stunning beach with clear turquoise waters and lush cliffs in the background.

    tmlrbr Report

    #20

    Pink Beach, Padar Island, Komodo National Park, Indonesia

    Stunning beach with vibrant pink sand and turquoise waters, edged by mountains.

    Devagonal Report

    #21

    Praia De Marinha, Portugal

    Stunning beach scene with turquoise waters, rocky cliffs, and sunbathers enjoying the scenic coastline.

    Philippe Salgarolo Report

    #22

    W Maldives, Himandhoo, Maldives

    Beautiful beach with clear turquoise water and a palm tree, perfect for a tropical getaway.

    pedropiteiramonteiro Report

    #23

    Saafu Point Rd, Fuvahmulah, Maldives

    Aerial view of a stunning beach with turquoise water and palm trees casting shadows on the white sand.

    reallynattu Report

    #24

    Kelingking Beach, Nusa Penida, Indonesia

    Stunning beach with turquoise waters and rocky cliffs, perfect for inspiring travel dreams.

    reallynattu Report

    #25

    Praia Da Ursa, Portugal

    Stunning beach with sandy shore, blue sky, and towering rock formations perfect for travelers seeking adventure.

    Claudio Schwarz Report

    #26

    Cala Mariolu, Baunei, Italy

    A stunning beach with clear blue waters and rocky cliffs, perfect for a travel getaway.

    Leon Rohrwild Report

    #27

    Cayo Zapatillas, Panama

    Aerial view of a stunning beach island surrounded by turquoise waters.

    Chema Photo Report

    #28

    Cathedral Cove Beach, New Zealand

    Stunning beach view framed by a rock arch, with waves gently lapping the sandy shore.

    Tobias Rademacher Report

    #29

    Palm Cove Beach, Queensland, Australia

    Sunny beach with palm trees lining a path, offering a stunning view of the ocean and blue sky.

    Chris Olszewski Report

    #30

    Kuata Island, Fiji

    A stunning beach with clear waters, a docked boat, and lush green hills in the background.

    nicolasweldingh Report

    #31

    Flat Island, Mauritius

    Stunning beach with turquoise water and white sand, bordered by lush greenery, under a clear blue sky.

    Stephan van de Schootbrugge Report

    #32

    Coco Bay, La Digue, Seychelles

    Tropical beach with white sand, palm trees, and clear blue water under a sunny sky.

    _sebastien Report

    #33

    Praslin, Seychelles

    Tropical beach with palm trees and waves, creating a stunning travel destination for beach lovers.

    blaichch Report

    #34

    Matira Beach, Bora Bora, French Polynesia

    Stunning beach with turquoise waters and palm trees, perfect for a tropical escape.

    Sba2 Report

    #35

    Cape Byron State Conservation Area, Byron Bay, Australia

    Sunset over a stunning beach with gentle waves and lush greenery in the foreground.

    hayleyange Report

    #36

    Trunk Bay, St. John, Us Virgin Islands

    Stunning beach with turquoise waters, lush greenery, and distant islands under a clear blue sky.

    joshbduncan Report

    #37

    Saona Island Beach, Dominican Republic

    Tropical beach with palm trees and waves, perfect for travel inspiration.

    kamilkalb Report

    #38

    Grand Anse Beach, Grenada

    Stunning beach at sunset with lush greenery, inviting golden sands, and serene ocean waves under a dramatic sky.

    andryn2006 Report

    #39

    Kynance Cove, United Kingdom

    Stunning beach with turquoise waters, rocky cliffs, and lush greenery under a clear blue sky.

    Unukorno Report

    #40

    Sotavento Beach, Spain

    Stunning beach with clear turquoise waters and soft sandy shores, inviting a perfect travel escape.

    Dirk Vorderstraße Report

    #41

    Le Morne, Mauritius

    Stunning beach with white sand, palm trees, and straw umbrellas under a clear blue sky.

    Svein-Magne Tunli - tunliweb.no Report

    #42

    Honopu Beach, Na Pali Coast, Kauai, Hawaii

    Stunning beach with clear blue water and rugged cliffs under a bright blue sky.

    dronepicr Report

    #43

    Little Cove In Noosa, Australia

    Stunning beach view with white sand and clear turquoise waters, framed by lush green foliage and distant horizon.

    lukaski Report

    #44

    Tortuga Bay, Santa Cruz Island, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador

    Stunning beach with iguanas on white sand, turquoise water, and lush greenery under a clear blue sky.

    Diego Delso Report

    #45

    Monterosso Al Mare, Cinque Terre, Italy

    Stunning beach view with beachfront buildings, inviting waves, and a scenic coastline.

    Benjamin Smith Report

    #46

    Freedom Beach, Phuket, Thailand

    Stunning beach with turquoise waters, surrounded by greenery and boats, inviting a tropical getaway.

    hbsun2013 Report

    #47

    Grace Bay Beach, Providenciales, Turks And Caicos

    Gorgeous beach with pristine white sand and clear blue water under a bright sky.

    apasciuto Report

    #48

    Kvalvika Beach, Norway

    Dramatic coastal landscape with stunning beach, surrounded by rugged mountains under stormy skies.

    kymellis Report

    #49

    Gardner Bay, Ecuador

    Sea lions lounging on a stunning beach with turquoise waters and a yacht in the distance.

    Jerome Ryan Report

    #50

    Ora Beach Resort In Maluku, Indonesia

    Huts over crystal clear water on a stunning beach, surrounded by lush greenery and mountains.

    Image courtesy of Tiket2 Report

    #51

    Cuckmere Haven, Seaford, East Sussex

    Stunning beach with dramatic cliffs and scenic views, perfect for inspiring travel dreams.

    Vsevolod Belousov Report

    #52

    Belle Mare, Quatre Cocos, Mauritius

    Aerial view of a stunning beach with turquoise waters and palm trees, perfect for a tropical getaway.

    Sourabh Adhya Report

    #53

    Benguerra Island, Mozambique

    Expansive stunning beach with turquoise waves and sandy shores, enticing travelers to book a plane ticket.

    Report

    #54

    Zlatni Rat Beach, Croatia

    Aerial view of a stunning beach with turquoise waters and a forested backdrop.

    Marin0110 Report

    #55

    Playa Del Amor, Cabos San Lucas, Mexico

    Majestic cliffs by the sea on a stunning beach with gentle waves lapping the sandy shore.

    Vironevaeh Report

    #56

    Calo Des Moro, Mallorca, Spain

    Crystal-clear waters and rocky cliffs at a stunning beach, inviting travelers to explore.

    Tommie Hansen Report

    #57

    Etretat, France

    Scenic beach with dramatic cliffs and calm sea at sunrise, offering a stunning view perfect for travel inspiration.

    Austin Loveing Report

    #58

    Mcway Falls, Big Sur, Pacific Coast Highway, California

    Stunning beach with turquoise waters, rocky cliffs, and a waterfall, perfect for a travel escape.

    chortsang Report

    #59

    Railay Beach, Thailand

    Stunning beach with lush cliffs and turquoise waters, ideal for a travel getaway.

    kevinbosc Report

    #60

    Boracay White Beach, Philippines

    Stunning beach with palm trees and sailboats on clear blue waters under a vibrant sky.

    Tuderna Report

    #61

    Colombier Beach, Saint Barthelemy

    Stunning beach with turquoise water and sandy shore, surrounded by rocky hills under a clear blue sky.

    Ashley Coates Report

    #62

    Rabbit Beach, Italy

    Stunning beach with turquoise waters and sunbathers, surrounded by rocky cliffs.

    Figiu Report

    #63

    Scala Dei Turchi, Italy

    Stunning beach with turquoise waters and dramatic white cliffs under a clear blue sky.

    radkuch.13 Report

    #64

    Nungwi, Zanzibar

    Stunning beach with white sand, clear blue water, and a traditional boat under a bright sky.

    Moongateclimber Report

    #65

    Luskentyre Beach, Outer Hebrides

    White horse grazing on a stunning beach with distant hills and clear blue sky.

    gailhampshire Report

    #66

    Dune Du Pilait, France

    Stunning beach sunset with golden hues reflecting on the calm ocean waters.

    Thibault Mokuenko Report

    #67

    Red Sand Beach, Hana, Hawaii, United States

    Stunning beach with vibrant blue waves crashing against a rocky shore under a rugged, red cliff.

    repponen Report

    #68

    Drill Hall Beach, Barbados

    "Stunning beach with palm trees and clear blue water, perfect for a tropical getaway."

    Barry haynes Report

    #69

    Champagne Beach, Vanuatu

    Tropical beach with white sand and turquoise water, lush greenery in the background, under a cloudy sky.

    Jae Lee Report

    #70

    Sveti-Stefan Beach, Montenegro

    Stunning beach with loungers and umbrellas facing a historic coastal village.

    Liilia Moroz Report

    #71

    Sao Beach, Vietnam

    Stunning beach with clear water and white sand, surrounded by lush green hills under a bright blue sky.

    ntt Report

    #72

    Seven Mile Beach, Australia

    A stunning beach with clear blue waters and a scenic coastline under a partly cloudy sky.

    Peter Jones Report

    #73

    Maya Bay, Ko Phi Phi, Thailand

    Beautiful beach with turquoise waters and boats, surrounded by cliffs, attracting many visitors. Stunning beaches.

    Humphrey Muleba Report

    #74

    Cala Goloritze, Italy

    Stunning beach with clear blue water, rocky shoreline, and small boats, ideal for travel inspiration.

    delaere Report

    #75

    Freedom Bay, Phuket, Thailand

    Pristine beach with turquoise water and white sand, surrounded by lush greenery and traditional boats.

    BlueEyeTea Report

    #76

    Eagle Beach, Aruba

    Scenic beach with twisted tree on white sand and clear blue water under a bright sky.

    Serge Melki Report

    #77

    Keem Bay Beach, Ireland

    Stunning beach with clear blue water and lush green hills, ideal for a dream vacation.

    VicunaR Report

    #78

    Elafonissi Beach, Greece

    Stunning beach with turquoise water and clear sky, perfect for booking a plane ticket.

    wprag4s0 Report

    #79

    Palombaggia Beach, Corsica, France

    Stunning beach with turquoise waters and lush greenery, inviting travelers to explore its natural beauty.

    dronepicr Report

    #80

    North Shore, Waialua, United States

    Sunset over a stunning beach with gentle waves and a clear sky, evoking wanderlust and relaxation.

    oulashin Report

    #81

    Kudahuvadhoo, Maldives

    Stunning beach with turquoise waters and white sand, perfect for a tropical getaway.

    Ishan @seefromthesky Report

    #82

    Cannon Beach, Oregon, United States

    Smiling woman at a stunning beach, wearing sunglasses and a "Coastal" sweatshirt, with ocean waves and rock formations in view.

    m01229 Report

    #83

    Abel Tasman Trail, National Park, South Island, New Zealand

    Stunning beach with turquoise water and lush greenery, perfect for travel inspiration.

    David Broad Report

    #84

    Lagon Vert, Fakava, French Polynesia

    Tropical beach with clear turquoise water and palm trees under a bright blue sky.

    Pierre BURGALAT Report

    #85

    Siesta Beach, Florida, United States

    Stunning beach view with clear skies, palm trees, and ocean horizon, perfect for travel inspiration.

    Justicemtran Report

    #86

    Bentota Beach, Sri Lanka

    Tropical beach with lush greenery and palm trees along the shoreline, perfect for a stunning beach getaway.

    Vincent van Zeijst Report

    #87

    Ruby Beach, Washington, United States

    Stunning beach with driftwood and trees, inviting views that might make you want to travel.

    jorisbeugels Report

    #88

    Varadero Beach, Cuba

    Turquoise waters of a stunning beach with sailboats and a lush backdrop.

    Vladislav Tep Report

    #89

    Bennetts, Saint Thomas, Barbados

    Sandy beach with palm trees and clear skies, inviting you to book a plane ticket.

    Ben124. Report

