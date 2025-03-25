ADVERTISEMENT

Some street photographers focus on capturing moments where timing and coincidence create comedic scenes. Others aim to document the world exactly as it is. While spontaneity plays a role in both styles, the latter isn’t necessarily meant to entertain—it seeks to teach us more about places and people.

Andrés Ramos describes himself as a “nomadic street photographer” on his Instagram profile. Traveling the world, he captures raw and unfiltered glimpses of different locations and their residents, providing an honest portrayal of life in the streets.

Scroll down to learn more about Andrés and his work, and most importantly, to explore a selection of his striking images that showcase reality across the globe.

More info: Instagram