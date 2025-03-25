ADVERTISEMENT

Some street photographers focus on capturing moments where timing and coincidence create comedic scenes. Others aim to document the world exactly as it is. While spontaneity plays a role in both styles, the latter isn’t necessarily meant to entertain—it seeks to teach us more about places and people.

Andrés Ramos describes himself as a “nomadic street photographer” on his Instagram profile. Traveling the world, he captures raw and unfiltered glimpses of different locations and their residents, providing an honest portrayal of life in the streets.

Scroll down to learn more about Andrés and his work, and most importantly, to explore a selection of his striking images that showcase reality across the globe.

More info: Instagram

#1

Halong Bay

People relaxing on a boat with a scenic backdrop, captured by Andrés Ramos.

    #2

    London, UK

    Passengers on a subway, a woman with sunflowers gazes outside, capturing a raw, unfiltered street moment.

    #3

    Bali, Indonesia

    Women in traditional attire holding offerings, a raw street moment captured by Andrés Ramos.

    #4

    Hanoi, Vietnam

    Street photography showing three individuals in contrasting light and shadow, depicting a dramatic urban scene.

    #5

    Kolkata, India

    Women in colorful saris captured in a vibrant street market by Andrés Ramos, showcasing raw, unfiltered moments.

    #6

    Kolkata, India

    A woman in a vibrant sari chats with a man in a colorful street corner, with a pot boiling nearby.

    #7

    Paris, France

    Couple sitting closely at outdoor café, surrounded by people, capturing raw, unfiltered street moments with vibrant colors.

    #8

    Phnom Penh, Cambodia

    Street vendor sells snacks near a golden statue as people walk by, capturing a raw, unfiltered moment.

    #9

    Seoul, South Korea

    Street scene with a colorful poster and people passing by, capturing raw moments in an urban setting.

    #10

    Fenghuang, China

    A child with a basketball stands between jars of preserved snakes, capturing a raw, unfiltered street moment.

    #11

    Jaisalmer, India

    Street photography by Andrés Ramos capturing women descending steps and lively street interactions.

    #12

    Jaisalmer, India

    People gathered in vibrant street market scene, showcasing raw, unfiltered moments of daily life.

    #13

    Kyoto, Japan

    Street photography by Andrés Ramos: a woman in a kimono walks past someone using a phone in an urban setting.

    #14

    Budapest, Hungary

    Man reading on a tablet while a woman in a red swimsuit relaxes in an ornately tiled bath space, captured by Andrés Ramos.

    #15

    Fenghuang, China

    A woman adjusts her glasses in foreground, while another in traditional attire poses with green wall. Street photography by Andrés Ramos.

    #16

    Guangzhou, China

    Two women taking a selfie in a city setting at night, capturing unfiltered street moments.

    #17

    Haridwar, India

    A person drying a yellow cloth by a river, with a bridge in the background, capturing a raw street moment.

    #18

    Hong Kong

    Street scene with people walking beside stacked water bottles in front of colorful taxis, capturing raw urban moments.

    #19

    Kolkata, India

    A man reads a newspaper at a busy street market, with a vendor surrounded by colorful goods.

    #20

    Kolkata, India

    Two people sit closely on a park bench, deeply focused on their smartphones, capturing a raw street moment.

    #21

    Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

    Street scene by Andrés Ramos showing diverse people, including a family with a baby, capturing candid unfiltered moments.

    #22

    Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

    Person with an umbrella and phone near a red mailbox, capturing street moments in rainy weather.

    #23

    Varanasi, India

    Man sitting by a street calendar stall, capturing raw, unfiltered moments in vibrant city life.

    #24

    Essaouira, Morocco

    A blue boat with a cat on top, captured by Andrés Ramos, near people by a building under warm sunset light.

    #25

    Haridwar, India

    Barber shop scene captured by Andrés Ramos, showing raw, unfiltered moments with patrons and barbers in conversation.

    #26

    Kathmandu, Nepal

    Street scene by Andrés Ramos featuring a cafe sign and market stalls, capturing unfiltered urban life moments.

    #27

    Kathmandu, Nepal

    A man sits alone at a table in the New Orleans Café, capturing a raw, unfiltered street moment.

    #28

    Málaga, Spain

    Street scene with people in shadow, featuring a bright Coca-Cola ad under the evening light.

    #29

    Kolkata, India

    Street scene by Andrés Ramos: four men engage in a casual card game outside a rustic building.

    #30

    Calcutta, India

    Four men drinking tea stand on a bustling street, captured in a raw, unfiltered moment by Andrés Ramos.

