30 Photos By Andrés Ramos That Capture Raw, Unfiltered Moments From Streets Around The World
Some street photographers focus on capturing moments where timing and coincidence create comedic scenes. Others aim to document the world exactly as it is. While spontaneity plays a role in both styles, the latter isn’t necessarily meant to entertain—it seeks to teach us more about places and people.
Andrés Ramos describes himself as a “nomadic street photographer” on his Instagram profile. Traveling the world, he captures raw and unfiltered glimpses of different locations and their residents, providing an honest portrayal of life in the streets.
Scroll down to learn more about Andrés and his work, and most importantly, to explore a selection of his striking images that showcase reality across the globe.
More info: Instagram
Halong Bay
London, UK
Bali, Indonesia
Hanoi, Vietnam
Kolkata, India
Kolkata, India
Paris, France
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Seoul, South Korea
Fenghuang, China
Jaisalmer, India
Jaisalmer, India
Kyoto, Japan
Budapest, Hungary
Fenghuang, China
Guangzhou, China
Haridwar, India
Hong Kong
Kolkata, India
Kolkata, India
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Varanasi, India
Essaouira, Morocco
Haridwar, India
Kathmandu, Nepal
Kathmandu, Nepal
Málaga, Spain
Kolkata, India
Calcutta, India
I loved these. Any time I can get more exposure to other cultures I am excited!
