64 Funny And Awkward Moments When An Attempt Was Made But Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)
“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky made this quote famous, and it has transcended the sporting realm.
It’s an inspiring message that encourages people to take action despite the risk of failure. After all, you never know whether or not success is around the corner unless you try.
However, not all the shots you take deserve recognition, especially if you’re trying to push a particular agenda or pull another person down. It’s the kind of attempts featured on this subreddit, where we lifted the photos you’re about to see as you scroll through.
To Steal A Bike
At Complimenting A Cat
I dunno, I've known some cats that were total d*cks, but they weren't bigots
To Go To The Bathroom
Late 2000s/early 2010s meme culture gave birth to the phrase “epic fail,” a term many would still likely use to describe the miserable attempts featured on this list. If you came of age at that time or are simply familiar with it, the expression was one of the famous put-downs used to highlight someone’s misfire.
To Kidnap A 5 Year Old Girl
To Translate
To Have Free Speech
Finding joy in someone else’s misfortunes is what experts refer to as schadenfreude. And according to neuroscientist Dr. Dean Burnett, it is a common emotion resulting from “deeply ingrained processes” in our brain.
In his article for BBC Science, Dr. Burnett explained that it all comes down to social status and how we want others to perceive us. One way to improve that status is to see someone else lower theirs.
To Make An American Flag Cake. (Candy Bar To Prove The Photo Wasn't Flipped)
To Claim 25,000 People Were In The Crowd
To Compare President To Jesus
Dr. Burnett clarified that schadenfreude typically only happens when we see someone “deserve it.” We tend not to enjoy the misfortunes of likable people because of another brain tendency he referred to as the “Just World” bias.
“Our brains have evolved to assume that the world is a fair place, even if the actual evidence for this doesn’t stack up,” Dr. Burnett wrote, adding that our brains also positively respond to perceived fairness, like how they do to raised social status.
To Starve The Wedding Photographer
To Abbreviate Their Business Name
To Create A Natural Wonder
While it may seem sinister, enjoying another person’s failure has its upsides. According to psychologist Dr. Mark Travers, one benefit is that it reminds people that those who violate social justice will receive their comeuppance.
“It’s like a shot of self-esteem, reminding you that you may not be so bad after all, and that others are worse off,” he wrote.
To Score
To Burn A Flag?
To Build A Bridge To Get Over It
Dr. Travers did mention the downsides of schadenfreude, one of which is draining your empathy reserves. And like all things in life, it all comes down to finding a balance.
“In the future, take a moment to pause and ask yourself why you’re feeling schadenfreude. Is it for the secret self-esteem boost? Or is it maybe a bad habit spiraling out of control?”
To Make Fun Of Bernie's Ideology
To Describe
To Cook Brownies As A High Altitude
Made from scratch brownies following Martha Stewart and snoop dogs bow wow recipe. Forgot I was visiting my sister in the mountains of Colorado.
To Put A Mattress Into A Toyota Lexus Sedan
To Manage Cables
To Buy A Pizza From A Real Pizza Place
To Open A Gay Club In A Muslim Country
To Spell
To Show Diversity
To Cheat In Peace
To Write An Obituary
I am also an avid collector of dust. Also please send me more life too.
To Run For Public Office
To Play The Victim
To Pick An Anniversary Gift For My Girlfriend From Hallmark
To Drive To A Rally
To Bribe A Juror
To Be A Bigot
At First Class Privacy
To Clarify A Misunderstanding
To Identify The Motorcycle You Are Posing With
To Speak Under A Democracy
To Be A Responsible Company
Yes, all apricot pits contain cyanide in them. Why would anyone want to eat them?
To Insult Instagram
To Be The Last Arabic Style Mosque In China
To Be Democratic
To Be A Rebel
To Have A Rewards Program
To Be Patriotic For D Day Remembrance
To Be A Team
To Chat With Comically Inept Customer Service
Oh god, this is horrendous and I'm sure we can all relate! Let's not allow AI, bluetooth, the internet and all associated nonsense take over the human world!
To Blame Women For Not Watching The Marvels
To Do Something “Nicely”
To Break Into The Washing Machine At My Apartment Complex
To Stop Making Star Wars Videos
To Seperate Church And State
To Scam With My Dad’s Profile
By An Israeli Youtuber And His Family To Lie About A Vietnamese Cafe Being Antisemitic
At Journalism
To Apologize For Committing Crimes Against Humanity
To Be Above The Law
To Threaten Spain
This is not a threat to attack. It’s a threat to take political or economic action.