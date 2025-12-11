ADVERTISEMENT

“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky made this quote famous, and it has transcended the sporting realm. 

It’s an inspiring message that encourages people to take action despite the risk of failure. After all, you never know whether or not success is around the corner unless you try.

However, not all the shots you take deserve recognition, especially if you’re trying to push a particular agenda or pull another person down. It’s the kind of attempts featured on this subreddit, where we lifted the photos you’re about to see as you scroll through.

#1

To Steal A Bike

Woman smiling while holding her bike after an awkward but funny attempt to steal it back from a seller.

Gainsborough-Smythe

    #2

    At Complimenting A Cat

    Cat with mismatched eyes sitting and standing outdoors, one yellow and one blue eye in a funny and awkward moment attempt

    AzulaOblongata

    kmsone
    CalamityOne
    CalamityOne
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    I dunno, I've known some cats that were total d*cks, but they weren't bigots

    #3

    To Go To The Bathroom

    Two bathroom doors labeled Bees and Birds, showing a funny and awkward moment when an attempt didn’t go as expected.

    brian_mrfunk

    Late 2000s/early 2010s meme culture gave birth to the phrase “epic fail,” a term many would still likely use to describe the miserable attempts featured on this list. If you came of age at that time or are simply familiar with it, the expression was one of the famous put-downs used to highlight someone’s misfire. 

    #4

    To Kidnap A 5 Year Old Girl

    Young boy’s heroic attempt to save kidnapped girl showing courage in unexpected moments captured in new pics.

    Gainsborough-Smythe

    katarinabozikova
    Katarina_Balaz
    Katarina_Balaz
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    Which part of this is "Funny" or "Awkward"?

    #5

    To Translate

    Sign at airport humorously prohibits eating carpet, capturing a funny and awkward moment when an attempt didn’t go as expected.

    Tenten4846g

    #6

    To Have Free Speech

    Sign on a wall instructing to visit Student Life for material approval, capturing a funny and awkward attempt moment.

    Green____cat

    kmsone
    CalamityOne
    CalamityOne
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    Plot twist: the rooms only go up to 928

    Finding joy in someone else’s misfortunes is what experts refer to as schadenfreude. And according to neuroscientist Dr. Dean Burnett, it is a common emotion resulting from “deeply ingrained processes” in our brain. 

    In his article for BBC Science, Dr. Burnett explained that it all comes down to social status and how we want others to perceive us. One way to improve that status is to see someone else lower theirs.
    #7

    To Make An American Flag Cake. (Candy Bar To Prove The Photo Wasn't Flipped)

    Fruit tart attempt with raspberries and blueberries arranged like an American flag, but part is smashed and messy.

    derf_vader

    lyone_fein
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    The horizontal flip isn’t the only problem here.

    #8

    To Claim 25,000 People Were In The Crowd

    A large crowd gathered in a park around a stage during an outdoor event capturing funny and awkward moments attempt.

    Lifeis_so_big

    #9

    To Compare President To Jesus

    Tweet showing a funny and awkward moment with a controversial statement that didn’t go as expected.

    Windermerefan

    Dr. Burnett clarified that schadenfreude typically only happens when we see someone “deserve it.” We tend not to enjoy the misfortunes of likable people because of another brain tendency he referred to as the “Just World” bias. 

    “Our brains have evolved to assume that the world is a fair place, even if the actual evidence for this doesn’t stack up,” Dr. Burnett wrote, adding that our brains also positively respond to perceived fairness, like how they do to raised social status.
    #10

    To Starve The Wedding Photographer

    Hungry photographer deletes photos and leaves wedding, a funny and awkward moment when an attempt didn’t go as expected.

    Eleknar

    #11

    To Abbreviate Their Business Name

    White truck with a misspelled Superlative Contracting sign and a personalized Missouri license plate showing a funny and awkward moment.

    Early-Bath9286

    lyone_fein
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    And those awful fonts! For a business?

    #12

    To Create A Natural Wonder

    Hiker discovers pipe feeding China’s tallest waterfall, a funny and awkward moment when an attempt didn’t go as expected.

    andymog1

    While it may seem sinister, enjoying another person’s failure has its upsides. According to psychologist Dr. Mark Travers, one benefit is that it reminds people that those who violate social justice will receive their comeuppance. 

    “It’s like a shot of self-esteem, reminding you that you may not be so bad after all, and that others are worse off,” he wrote.
    #13

    To Score

    Couple posing awkwardly near horses with one person’s pants wet, capturing a funny and awkward attempt moment.

    gg562ggud485

    #14

    To Burn A Flag?

    Screenshot of a tweet about a failed attempt that ended in accidentally burning down a house, illustrating an awkward moment.

    ProExpert1S500

    #15

    To Build A Bridge To Get Over It

    Bridge over rerouted river in Honduras, a funny and awkward moment where an attempt didn’t go as expected.

    Rohirrim777

    Dr. Travers did mention the downsides of schadenfreude, one of which is draining your empathy reserves. And like all things in life, it all comes down to finding a balance. 

    “In the future, take a moment to pause and ask yourself why you’re feeling schadenfreude. Is it for the secret self-esteem boost? Or is it maybe a bad habit spiraling out of control?”
    #16

    To Make Fun Of Bernie's Ideology

    Screenshot of a funny and awkward Twitter exchange about giving away birthday cake that didn’t go as expected.

    SirHarvwellMcDervwel

    #17

    To Describe

    Bright green liquid flowing from a metal spout into a container, capturing funny and awkward moments when attempts fail.

    Green____cat

    lyone_fein
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    Maybe he was an extraterrestrial?

    #18

    To Cook Brownies As A High Altitude

    Close-up of a failed baking attempt showing a dense, c*****d chocolate dessert on a plate, a funny and awkward moment.

    Made from scratch brownies following Martha Stewart and snoop dogs bow wow recipe. Forgot I was visiting my sister in the mountains of Colorado.

    Tuaterstar

    #19

    To Put A Mattress Into A Toyota Lexus Sedan

    People struggling to fit a large mattress into a small car, depicting funny and awkward moments of failed attempts.

    ProExpert1S500

    charlottecottrell
    Nannychachi
    Nannychachi
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago

    Are there really people this stupid?

    #20

    To Manage Cables

    Server racks with tangled red cables spilling onto the floor, illustrating a funny and awkward attempt that didn’t go as expected.

    Jackle1127

    #21

    To Buy A Pizza From A Real Pizza Place

    Funny and awkward moment of a pizza order taking 45 minutes, resulting in the best pizza from an empty restaurant.

    kudawira

    dtominsky
    Sleepy Panda
    Sleepy Panda
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago

    What pizza place? Whereabouts in ri?

    #22

    To Open A Gay Club In A Muslim Country

    Man's awkward attempt to open Pakistan's first gay club, met with unexpected consequences by authorities.

    funkymaker

    #23

    To Spell

    Salt shaker labeled Parma Jawn placed on wooden table, showcasing a funny and awkward moment attempt gone wrong.

    JayDuBois

    #24

    To Show Diversity

    Group photo of people at a stadium with funny and awkward moments when an attempt didn’t go as expected.

    evilninjarobot

    #25

    To Cheat In Peace

    Man caught in a funny and awkward moment on a flight, an attempt made but didn’t go as expected.

    kazumicortez

    #26

    To Write An Obituary

    Funny and awkward obituary written by a bot, showing an attempt that didn’t go as expected with humorous errors.

    le_ogre_23

    lyone_fein
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    I am also an avid collector of dust. Also please send me more life too.

    #27

    To Run For Public Office

    Canadian man makes history in awkward election moment after receiving zero votes in unexpected attempt.

    mattthesimple

    #28

    To Play The Victim

    Text post describing a shocking and awkward family moment when an attempt to stay together didn’t go as expected.

    MikeTorsson

    #29

    To Pick An Anniversary Gift For My Girlfriend From Hallmark

    Black sign with white text saying girlfriends are the sisters we choose for ourselves, in a funny and awkward moment setting

    1OOO

    lyone_fein
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    This is not intended for men to get for their GFs.

    #30

    To Drive To A Rally

    Damaged bus with political signs and workers attempting to fix it, capturing a funny and awkward moment attempt.

    jarena009

    zimmerjenny82
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago

    Did Jesus take the wheel?

    #31

    To Bribe A Juror

    Juror left with $120,000 cash in an awkward moment during a high-stakes case that didn’t go as expected.

    Chocolat3City

    #32

    To Be A Bigot

    Facebook comment with an awkward donation offer involving bacon sandwiches and a bible, met with a thoughtful reply.

    Scorpius927

    #33

    At First Class Privacy

    Airplane cabin interior with passengers and a dark curtain partially blocking the aisle in an awkward moment.

    Glum-Suggestion-6033

    #34

    To Clarify A Misunderstanding

    Man holding baby with surprised expression, capturing a funny and awkward moment that didn’t go as expected.

    phi11yphan

    #35

    To Identify The Motorcycle You Are Posing With

    Person striking a peace sign pose on a Kawasaki motorcycle in a parking garage, capturing a funny and awkward moment.

    Keftcha

    #36

    To Speak Under A Democracy

    News headline about Israeli teachers being removed and jailed for criticizing the war, highlighting awkward moments when attempts failed

    HourDrive1510

    #37

    To Be A Responsible Company

    Three bags of apricot seeds labeled California, South African, and Organic Turkish Select, highlighting a recall issue.

    Spare_Substance5003

    lyone_fein
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    Yes, all apricot pits contain cyanide in them. Why would anyone want to eat them?

    #38

    To Insult Instagram

    Split image showing Instagram symbol with a sad person looking at a dark rocky wall, and X symbol with a happy person enjoying a bright landscape.

    Windermerefan

    #39

    To Be The Last Arabic Style Mosque In China

    Two images showing funny and awkward moments when an attempt to build mosque-like structures didn’t go as expected.

    AnoNymOus684

    #40

    To Be Democratic

    Headline text on a black background discussing Kansas Constitution and a state Supreme Court majority ruling on the right to vote.

    Spare_Substance5003

    #41

    To Be A Rebel

    Screenshot of funny and awkward moment with a social media user confused about Parler on Facebook.

    GetOffMyGrassBrats

    #42

    To Have A Rewards Program

    Xbox notification showing points earned from purchasing Fallout 4: Nuka-World in a funny and awkward moment attempt.

    iamtommynoble

    #43

    To Be Patriotic For D Day Remembrance

    Soldiers wading ashore during a wartime operation, depicting a funny and awkward moment where an attempt didn’t go as expected.

    mitchanium

    #44

    To Be A Team

    Presentation slide in a conference room showing next steps with a focus on funny and awkward moments when an attempt didn’t go as expected.

    ammodramussavannarum

    #45

    To Chat With Comically Inept Customer Service

    Screenshot of a chat showing funny and awkward moments when attempts didn’t go as expected during an online conversation.

    Consistent_Fix_3580

    zimmerjenny82
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago

    Oh god, this is horrendous and I'm sure we can all relate! Let's not allow AI, bluetooth, the internet and all associated nonsense take over the human world!

    #46

    To Blame Women For Not Watching The Marvels

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing funny and awkward moments when an attempt didn’t go as expected.

    trashday89

    #47

    To Do Something “Nicely”

    Quora post sharing awkward moment on how to handle an employee with terminal illness at work.

    THE_Dr_Barber

    #48

    To Break Into The Washing Machine At My Apartment Complex

    Laundry machine coin slot with a drill bit stuck inside, a funny and awkward moment when an attempt didn't go as expected.

    Mrmiyagi808

    #49

    To Stop Making Star Wars Videos

    Elmo puppet with Star Wars video thumbnails depicting funny and awkward moments when an attempt didn’t go as expected

    Old_Cockroach_9725

    #50

    To Seperate Church And State

    Holy Bible with a silver cross necklace on top, illustrating an awkward attempt that didn’t go as expected.

    GroguFeet

    #51

    To Scam With My Dad’s Profile

    Screenshot of a funny and awkward text conversation where an attempt to explain a community program goes hilariously off track

    _LumpBeefbroth_

    #52

    By An Israeli Youtuber And His Family To Lie About A Vietnamese Cafe Being Antisemitic

    Screenshot of a harsh and awkward online review exchange showing an attempt that didn’t go as expected.

    ItsAJeepThing420

    #53

    At Journalism

    Side-by-side images showing mistaken identity moments in serious conflict situations with awkward and unexpected attempts.

    no-madmax

    #54

    To Apologize For Committing Crimes Against Humanity

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange highlighting a tragic mistake air strike that did not go as expected.

    PlenitudeOpulence

    #55

    To Be Above The Law

    News webpage showing a headline about an Israeli spy chief in a serious moment, illustrating funny and awkward moments attempt.

    Particular_Log_3594

    #56

    To Threaten Spain

    Meme showing awkward attempt with a character labeled Spain pressing a NATO Article 5 button in a funny moment.

    BernLan

    lyone_fein
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    This is not a threat to attack. It’s a threat to take political or economic action.

    #57

    To Condemn Hummus

    Tweet discussing unexpected changes in perception and awkward attempts at understanding complex issues online.

    BernLan

    #58

    To Follow The Train

    Man in a green shirt and black hat taking a selfie on a train platform with a train approaching in the background.

    urgirls_daddy

    #59

    To Maintain Composure

    Man in New York City holding a funny and awkward "Free Father Teresa" sign during a public event or protest.

    Gingevere

    #60

    To Have Democratic Elections Without Foreign Interference

    Tweet congratulating Tony Gonzales as winner and Brandon Herrera as defeated in Republican primary, highlighting awkward moments attempt failed.

    Particular_Log_3594

    #61

    At Leaving A Review For A Dr.’s Office

    Screenshot of a funny and awkward failed attempt at writing a complaint with multiple spelling errors.

    Boppyzoom

    #62

    To Make It Illegal To Collect Rainwater

    Screenshot of a search result highlighting restrictions on Palestinians collecting rainwater, illustrating a funny and awkward attempt gone wrong.

    Reddit_fan777

    #63

    To Stay Secret

    Protesters using orange smoke at Stonehenge during a funny and awkward moment when an attempt didn’t go as expected.

    Organicpaw

    #64

    By The New York Times To Be A Semi-Respectable Publication… Instead It’s Publishing Lies As Opinion Pieces

    Screenshot of a social media post and article images showing funny and awkward moments with voting attempts that didn’t go as expected.

    TheFamousHesham

