The saying “give it the old college try” comes from none other than Babe Ruth, better known as one of the most proficient athletes of his era. Sometimes even one of the greatest out there feels they have to try even when it might not work should be inspiring, since more often than not, we try and try and the only thing we get is a lesson on what not to do next time.

The “there was an attempt” internet community is dedicated to showcasing some of the best fails people have documented out there. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

#1

To Describe How Socialism And Capitalism Work

Social media exchange humorously explaining socialism and capitalism with a failed trick-or-treat parenting attempt.

Mr__O__ Report

    #2

    To Have Freedom Of Press

    There was an attempt fail pic showing a Politico headline about Pentagon limiting journalists' access.

    80000gvwr Report

    #3

    To Represent Different Cultures

    Three women dressed in cultural costumes smiling awkwardly in a there was an attempt fail pics style group photo.

    IsThisAUserName86 Report

    From America's Funniest Home Videos in the 1990s to modern internet communities like "There Was an Attempt" and viral TikTok compilations, fail content has proven to be one of the most enduring forms of entertainment. These videos showing people slipping, stumbling, and spectacularly messing up simple tasks generate billions of views across platforms, but the reason for their popularity goes far deeper than simple humor. The psychology behind our love of watching others fail reveals uncomfortable truths about human nature and the way we maintain our sense of self worth.

    The primary psychological mechanism at work is schadenfreude, a German term that translates literally to "harm joy." This universal human emotion describes the pleasure people feel when witnessing the misfortunes of others. While the term originated in German, similar concepts exist across cultures, demonstrating that this is not merely a Western phenomenon but rather something fundamental to human psychology.

    #4

    To Paint Portland Protesters As Dangerous Thugs

    Three people in frog costumes standing outside at night with a woman holding a Portland Frog Brigade sign in a fail pics moment.

    anonymousbwmb Report

    #5

    To Use Correct Spelling And Grammar

    Tweet conversation about Ireland’s president with a confident man in a suit standing near a black car, a there was an attempt fail pic.

    IsThisAUserName86 Report

    #6

    To Correctly Calculate A 10% Pay Increase

    Email showing a failed attempt at calculating a 10 percent pay raise with an incorrect new pay rate.

    snacktivism Report

    Social comparison theory, developed by Leon Festinger in the 1950s, explains that people constantly compare themselves with others, and watching someone else fail can make us feel relatively better about our own competence and status. Research suggests a connection between schadenfreude and self esteem.

    #7

    To Blame Obama

    Two Twitter users debate Roseanne's firing with a funny there was an attempt fail pics vibe in the political discussion.

    CQU617 Report

    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because they don't think before they speak; in fact, they don't think at all..................I think they are totally incapable of intelligent thought.

    #8

    To Make A New Friend

    Text post describing a failed attempt at borrowing a charger leading to rejected friend request, illustrating there was an attempt fail.

    TXVERAS Report

    #9

    To Protest Hiding Your Face....whilst Hiding Their Faces

    Group of masked protesters in London with a banner, some wearing UK flag clothing, part of there was an attempt fail pics.

    johnsmithoncemore Report

    Studies demonstrate that self esteem has a negative relationship with schadenfreude, meaning individuals with lower self esteem tend to experience this emotion more frequently and intensely. When people with fragile self images see others fail, especially those who appear more successful, they experience stronger self threat when confronted with high achievers, and witnessing these people's misfortunes increases their schadenfreude. This suggests that fail videos serve as a form of psychological self medication, temporarily boosting the mood of viewers who may feel inadequate in other areas of their lives.

    #10

    To Get A Barista Fired And Drum Up Social Media Hate

    Starbucks cup with the word loser written on it, a failed attempt at insulting a customer’s drink order.

    buckao , jacgarretson Report

    #11

    To Get Me To Try To Eat 90 Lbs Of Cheese

    Stacks of yellow and white cheese blocks on a kitchen counter, illustrating a there was an attempt fail pics moment.

    seeebiscuit , klara_sjo Report

    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    cosmological speaking a day and a year aren't that much of a difference

    #12

    To Remove It But That Only Made It More Iconic

    Street art depicting a judge attacking a man, with part of the image removed, showing attempt fail pics concept.

    Seensnipe Report

    The popularity of fail content might also have evolutionary roots. Psychologist Richard Smith suggests that our delight in others' suffering may stem from knowledge that we are getting a competitive advantage, as Darwin proposed that all life is in constant competition for resources and mates. In this framework, watching someone else struggle represents a relative gain in social standing, even if only psychologically.

    #13

    To Pretend To Be The Party Of Free Speech

    Notification on a Samsung device showing breaking news from Samsung News at 10:36 AM about a serious political warning.

    1Rab Report

    #14

    To Cry For More Money

    Woman in a white blazer wiping her eye with a tissue during an emotional moment in there was an attempt fail pics.

    IsThisAUserName86 , namedbev Report

    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because Erika Kirk is a *censored* *censored* *censored* Also the Turning Point USA Youtube-channel is failing hard right now

    #15

    To Control The Narrative

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing the White House TikTok account dominated by critical comments, a there was an attempt fail pics moment.

    ExactlySorta , drewharwell Report

    Fail videos also serve as a welcome counterpoint to the carefully curated perfection displayed on social media platforms. While social media sites like Facebook tend to feature content showing people in their best light, which has been shown to cause envy and low self esteem in heavy users, fail videos show vulnerable people who do not have it together.

    #16

    To Express Grief Authentically

    Smiling woman with blonde hair sharing thoughts, representing there was an attempt fail pics in a candid moment.

    IsThisAUserName86 Report

    #17

    To Rise Above Poverty

    A courtroom scene showing a woman and man, illustrating a there was an attempt fail moment involving food stamp misuse.

    TXVERAS Report

    #18

    To Provide Healthcare

    Tweet from Dr. Zachary D Levy MD sharing a failed healthcare claim denial story with serious patient conditions mentioned.

    coachlife Report

    The editor in chief of Fail Blog, one of the internet's largest repositories of such content, explicitly acknowledges this function with their motto of helping people feel better about themselves every day. However, there are important limits to what counts as entertaining failure.

    #19

    To Make You Feel Stupid By The FBI

    Bullet casing close-up with "TRN" engraving, illustrating a there was an attempt fail pics moment involving a mistaken symbol.

    CrytonAbyss Report

    #20

    To Sell Soybeans To China

    Chinese soybean purchases from U.S. drop from 3.16 billion in Q2 2024 to zero in Q2 2025, there was an attempt fail pics.

    PairRevolutionary669 Report

    laughie1949 avatar
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    See how much more we have to sell to Muricans........................what do you mean they can't afford it; tell them to go out and take all those jobs that the deportees left!

    #21

    To Appear Competant

    Newsweek article headline showing a there was an attempt fail pics moment in an ICE raid involving mistaken arrests.

    Chocolat3City Report

    There appears to be a threshold where empathy overrides schadenfreude, as videos containing gore or intense violence appeal to different psychological mechanisms more related to how people cannot look away from disasters. The most popular fail content features relatively minor mishaps where people are embarrassed but not seriously hurt, maintaining the delicate balance between amusement and genuine concern.

    #22

    To Hire A Photographer

    Family photo fail with distorted faces and dogs outdoors on a sunny day showing a there was an attempt fail pics moment.

    Curious1556 Report

    #23

    To Alienate Millions Of Customers

    Man in a suit with a beard at an event, smiling slightly with was-an-attempt-fail-pics vibe.

    Soft_Cable5934 Report

    laughie1949 avatar
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Amazing what people can do when they stand together in the face of adversity!

    #24

    To Intimidate A Sitting Mayor

    Evanston mayor caught in protest attempt fail pics, blocking ICE facility amidst crowd wearing masks.

    Manager_Neat , DanielBiss Report

    Research has shown that experiencing schadenfreude can actually enhance satisfaction of basic psychological needs including self esteem, control, belongingness, and meaningful existence, particularly when another's setback occurs in competitive circumstances. This helps explain why fail content remains so consistently popular across different platforms and generations. It is not just mindless entertainment but rather fulfills genuine psychological needs for viewers seeking to maintain or boost their self concept.

    #25

    To Make A Tasteful Design Choice

    Three women standing in a decorated room with a clock and misplaced wall trim highlighted as there-was-an-attempt-fail-pics.

    PlenitudeOpulence , patriottakes Report

    #26

    To Extort A Media Personality Into Capitulation

    Headline about ABC affiliates demanding Jimmy Kimmel apologize and donate to Charlie Kirk’s family, illustrating a there-was-an-attempt-fail-pics scenario.

    BilboStaggins Report

    #27

    To Get Away With It

    Tweet about an FBI undercover operation exposing a government contract attempt, featured with an official's serious portrait.

    ExactlySorta Report

    The enduring appeal of fail content ultimately reveals something both troubling and deeply human about our psychology. While we may feel guilty about laughing at others' mishaps, these moments of schadenfreude serve important psychological functions related to self esteem maintenance and social comparison. Understanding this mechanism does not make the enjoyment disappear, but it does illuminate why these videos continue to captivate audiences generation after generation.

    #28

    To Grieve

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a failed attempt with an unexpected or inappropriate comment.

    Maleficent-AE21 Report

    #29

    To Ask A Friendly Question On Threads

    Crochet project fail with two uneven pieces and yarn, showing there was an attempt with funny fail pics.

    IsThisAUserName86 Report

    #30

    To Be Body Positive

    Comparison of Meghan Trainor before and after, highlighting a dramatic glow up in a there was an attempt fail pics style.

    IsThisAUserName86 Report

    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "You know I won't be no stick-figure, silicone Barbie doll" :D

    #31

    To Not Be A Complete Hypocrite (Brendan Carr In 2022)

    Tweet discussing political satire’s role in free speech and censorship, highlighting a there-was-an-attempt-fail-pics context.

    ryhaltswhiskey Report

    #32

    To Say You Wont 'Interfere With The Current Building.'

    There was an attempt fail pics showing demolition machinery partially destroying a large white building with American flags nearby.

    seeebiscuit Report

    #33

    To Identify The Agents

    Sign offering free hot dogs to ICE agents with a person cooking hot dogs behind the counter in a fail attempt.

    seeebiscuit Report

    #34

    To Erase More History For A Ballroom

    Satellite images showing a failed attempt at demolition and tree removal with historic trees cut down and East Wing demolished.

    seeebiscuit Report

    #35

    To Understand Nature

    Baby's head with blue cloudy sky causing a there was an attempt fail pic as a cloud background question.

    IsThisAUserName86 Report

    #36

    To Provoke The Us Into Civil War

    Cartoon showing Chinese and Russian bots poking a US map with sticks, illustrating a there was an attempt fail pics meme.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #37

    To Stop Government Censorship

    Screenshot of a social media post commenting on a political statement, showcasing a clear there was an attempt fail moment.

    A-Helpful-Flamingo Report

    davebaxter avatar
    Dave Baxter
    Dave Baxter
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "You are free to say whatever I want you to say."

    #38

    To Uphold A Supreme Court Ruling

    Supreme Court opinion page showing legal text with highlighted section on government officials' coercion and suppression of views.

    BurningBernie559 Report

    #39

    To Confuse Protesters

    Billboard with a controversial message about protests, highlighting an attempt fail in addressing complex political issues.

    saisonmaison Report

    #40

    Three Nigerian Men Were Arrested At An Airport In Algeria After Trying To Board A Flight To Dubai Dressed As Arab Women

    People attempting to disguise themselves with masks and scarves in a humorous there was an attempt fail pics moment.

    Zine99 Report

    #41

    To Take The Bank Teller On A Date

    Tweet about a failed attempt at flirting in a bank with a teller, highlighting a humorous there was an attempt fail moment.

    TXVERAS Report

    #42

    To Do Damage Control, After An International Incident

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing complex product manufacturing with an attempt fail pics context.

    Xelloss_Metallium_00 Report

    davebaxter avatar
    Dave Baxter
    Dave Baxter
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good grief! No wonder this buffoon is such an utterly incompetant "businessman", he clearly hasn't the first clue about basic trade & commerce!

    #43

    To Celebrate Free Speech And Cancel Culture At The Same Time

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a fail attempt at discussing TV show ratings and talent.

    Soft_Cable5934 Report

    #44

    To Not Idolize And Implement North Korea’s Authoritarian Regime

    Screenshot of a tweet showing FCC Chair Brendan Carr wearing a gold Trump-head lapel pin in a there was an attempt fail pics context.

    80000gvwr Report

    #45

    To Sleep On Their Eight Sleep Mattress

    Highlighted meme about a mattress company offline during AWS outage causing a fail in bed usage attempt.

    TXVERAS Report

    #46

    To Teach Some Math

    Math homework showing a failed attempt at reasoning about pizza fractions, marked incorrect with a green X and explanation.

    UnhollyGod Report

    #47

    To Pretend It Wasn't His Signature

    Letter signed by Donald J. Trump addressing New Yorkers about financial challenges and pledging a donation, a there was an attempt fail pic.

    Zealousideal-Ice-238 Report

    #48

    To Show Off Your Tattoos And Get Compliments

    Police officer with extensive hand tattoos wearing sunglasses and tactical gear inside a vehicle, there was an attempt fail pics.

    IsThisNameValid Report

    #49

    To Uphold The First Amendment

    Quote about free speech and the First Amendment emphasizing protection of all types of speech in America.

    Bobba-Luna Report

    #50

    To Defend Tom Homan

    Twitter post discussing government bribery and extremist political views, illustrating a there was an attempt fail pics moment.

    seeebiscuit Report

