Life doesn’t always go as planned. Sometimes it might even feel as though the universe is offended by our mere existence… It’s out to get us, armed with a dash of bad luck, questionable timing, and a wicked sense of humor. And just when we think our day couldn’t possibly get any worse - it does.

As much as we like to wallow in self-pity when things go south, there’s some strange comfort in realizing that we’re not alone. There’s almost always someone, somewhere out there, who is (believe it or not) having an even worse day than you. And once they’ve recovered enough to laugh about it, many of them will gladly post about it online, to remind the rest of us that perfection is pretty overrated.

If you wish you didn't get out of bed this morning, or just like to laugh at other people's misfortunes, keep scrolling. Bored Panda has rounded up a list of stories that prove no matter how rough you've had it, some poor soul has probably had it worse, and they've got the receipts to prove it.

#1

2 Minutes After I Bought My Breakfast And Left It Outside

A small mouse nestled between croissants inside a torn paper bag, illustrating a total mess moment.

Snagod Report

Bad days happen to the best of us. Even royalty, world leaders and celebrities aren't immune. Granted, some rough days are worse than others. For example, one can hardly compare locking your keys in the car to being laid off from your job.

The important thing, say the experts, is not to let a bad day affect your mental health. Easier said than done. We know...

"The first step in resetting your day is to interrupt the stress response by activating your parasympathetic nervous system, which operates largely through the vagus nerve that runs from our brain to our intestine, forming a brain-gut connection," says Shanna B. Tiayon, also known as “The Wellbeing Dr.”

She adds that the key to doing this lies in some form of body work
    #2

    This Storm Uprooted A Tree, Then Blew It Over My Neighbor's House

    Large fallen tree leaning on a pink house illustrating a total mess and how it can always get worse.

    Confident-Chef7018 Report

    #3

    I Tried Making Bread For The First Time Not To Long Ago, What Did I Do Wrong?

    Failed baking attempt with crumbly dough and c*****d surface, showing how today feels like a total mess moment.

    reddit.com Report

    When your day is getting you down, Tiayon says one of the simplest ways to turn things around is to breathe. But to breathe with intent.

    She suggests something known as the 4-7-8 breathing technique, where you inhale for a count of 4, hold your breath for a count of 7, and exhale for a count of 8. It’s a therapeutic strategy frequently offered to people who manage anxiety, reveals the expert.

    "Because the exhale is twice as long as the inhale, it can interrupt a stress response by activating the parasympathetic nervous system and lowering your heart rate (the opposite of what happens during fight or flight)," she explains.
    #4

    A Drunk Driver Ran Through Our Front Door Not Even An Hour Ago. My Mom, Girlfriend And I Are Fine But One Of Our Cats Is Missing

    Damaged brick house wall with broken stairs inside, lit with red emergency lights showing a total mess scene

    GritsKingN797 Report

    Razill
    Razill
    Razill
    Community Member
    Please let us know if u found the baby....

    #5

    Nearly Lost My Toes On An Escalator

    Worn black sneakers with one shoe severely damaged standing on a concrete sidewalk showing a total mess moment.

    Dashigos Report

    CD King
    CD King
    CD King
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Holy Sh#t dude! Where are your toes? It seems you should have at least a big toe sticking out.

    #6

    Just Went Into Anaphylaxis During An MRI

    Close-up of a red irritated skin rash on a thigh, illustrating one of the photos showing how it can always get worse.

    Went for an MRI with contrast today. During the procedure, I noticed that my hands felt a bit itchy, but I attributed it to staying still in the machine for so long. When I came out and saw myself in the mirror, I was shocked. My face was so puffy, and my whole body was rapidly turning red.

    I shuffled back to tell the tech, who initially didn’t seem too concerned, as she told me to just take benedryl when I got home. Things must’ve gotten worse in those few seconds, because midway through speaking, she bolted to grab a nurse. As I was sitting there waiting for her to return, I realized I couldn’t really hold myself up anymore, it was hard to breathe, and it was physically hard to form words.

    Turns out I wasn’t far from dying, as I later heard the nurse whisper to another about how she was going to demand a change of protocol, to ensure that epinephrine is in all of the kits. In a hushed tone, she said “That poor girl was bright red. I wasn’t sure she was going to make it.”

    These pics are from about 30 minutes after the lifesaving cocktail the nurse administered. I’m still processing what just happened.

    TheHaydnPorter Report

    Another way to beat a bad day is to get out into nature. This, says Tiayon, can activate the parasympathetic nervous system in various ways. Something as simple as grounding (putting your bare feet directly on the ground outside), can have a deep calming effect. It helps to relax your muscles and allows you to get lost in your surroundings instead of in your stressor.

    The expert says that once you've managed to stop the stressor, the next step is to flood your body with feel-good hormones. This counteracts the effects of the adrenaline and cortisol released during the stress response.

    And there are a few ways you can do this...
    #7

    Woke Up At 4 Am To This, I Don't Know How Long It's Been Going On. I Feel Sick

    Blurry photo of a cat biting an electric toothbrush next to a white cup against a purple wall, a total mess moment.

    Ferrisuk Report

    Hugh Crawford
    Hugh Crawford
    Hugh Crawford
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cat chewing an electric toothbrush that is for some reason in the bedroom.

    #8

    Currently On Hold With The DMV Since This Is What I Got In The Mail When I Renewed My License

    Tennessee driver license with a black chair photo instead of a person, showing a total mess for memorable fails.

    Jade Dodd Report

    #9

    My Daughter Used A Plastic Cutting Board For A Pizza Pan

    Pepperoni pizza baking on a melting plastic tray in a messy oven illustrating total mess and how it can get worse.

    bveltzeeland Report

    "Endorphins help us to reduce stress; serotonin helps us balance our mood and feel a greater sense of well-being; oxytocin can lower stress and makes us feel more connected to others," Tiayon says.

    The most obvious way to get these hormones pumping is to exercise. 30 minutes of moderate-intensity cardiovascular exercise works best in generating the release of endorphins and serotonin. Think things like cycling, dancing, or taking a brisk walk.
    #10

    My Go Pedal Fell Off

    Hand holding a broken car accelerator pedal inside a Dodge vehicle on a cloudy day, illustrating a total mess driving situation.

    wootybooty Report

    #11

    How I Found My Car This Morning

    Blue car without wheels sitting on bricks in a messy outdoor setting showing how today can feel like a total mess.

    snorkiebarbados Report

    #12

    My Mandible Has A Hole In It

    3D dental scan showing a damaged lower jaw and teeth as a reminder that days can always get worse.

    First of all no, it wasn’t caused by a traumatic event. It was a big infection and yes it was painful. Second thing is that a year ago i was still under chemotherapy and my doctor said that may aggravated the infection because chemo really weakened my immune system and my body. My oncologist said that even though my immune system was very weak that shouldn’t affect the bone, especially that much. Everything is healing now and I’m 9 months cancer free.

    PsychoDDRQ Report

    An even quicker way to release feel-good hormones is to hug someone. Not only does it bring on serotonin and oxytocin, but it also reduces cortisol and adrenaline in the body.

    "Finding a human or furry loved one and snuggling for a few minutes can do the trick and increase your sense of connection with someone you care about," Tiayon reveals.

    By now, you should be feeling better but your work is not yet done. The wellness expert says it's important to tackle the source of your stress. "With our brain more fully back online—and our ability to focus, think, and strategize enhanced—we’re likely in a better position to manage the source of the stress," she explains.

    #13

    Nothing Wakes Me Up Like My Morning Cup Of Joe

    Coffee cup with a small insect in leftover liquid on a wooden table, illustrating a total mess moment to remind it can get worse.

    sam99871 Report

    #14

    A Monkey Grabbed My Glasses Through The Mesh Fence During My Stay At Animal Rescue Center In Costa Rica

    A monkey behind a metal fence holding a broken wire and appearing distressed in a messy outdoor enclosure.

    Milo_May Report

    #15

    I Think I'll Go Back To Bed

    Close-up of an eyelash curler with a few lashes stuck, showing a messy and imperfect beauty tool scene.

    shannonnicolle Report

    Think about what you can control and what you can't. You might want to look at letting go of some things. "I’ve fixed days gone to p** by clipping the low-hanging fruit, like abandoning my plan to return a book to the library and taking the 35-cent fine. Taking that small step freed up 30 minutes in my day," she says.

    Tiayon adds that it helps to remind ourselves of the resources we have at our disposal. For example, if you're able to delegate, pull someone else in to help you, or pay for punctual support, do it.

    "The goal is to get yourself back into the driver’s seat of your life, as opposed to letting a stress response run your day," Tiayon advises.
    #16

    I Just Dropped My Debit Card In That Crack And It’s My Only Form Of Money. They Had To Take Apart The Self Checkout Machine

    Self-checkout machine with card reader and coin and note slots, illustrating things that can always get worse.

    alaaaaanna Report

    #17

    Repairmen Unplugged Our Freezer To Charge Their Drill, Forgot To Plug It Back In. 2 Days Later, All Food Is Defrosted

    Freezer drawer filled with various frozen foods showing how a total mess in daily life can always get worse.

    Trizocbs Report

    #18

    Beryl Just Knocked Over The 21 Year Old Tree That Was Planted By My Dad When I Was Born

    Uprooted tree fallen across a yard with scattered leaves and debris after a storm, showing total mess outdoors.

    xxkwzy Report

    Finally, remember that a bad day is not the end of the world. You've survived up until now.

    "While it may sound counterintuitive to reminisce on past flops when you’re currently in the trenches, this can actually be a confidence booster," notes wondermind.com. "Those times are evidence that you can handle whatever life throws at you."

    #19

    Fresh Concrete, Poured 10 Minutes Ago. Partner Decided To Let All The Pets Out, Unsupervised. The Pets Immediately Inspected The Workmanship

    Concrete slab with multiple cat and dog paw prints scattered across the surface showing a total mess outdoors.

    foulfaerie Report

    #20

    Wore The Jumper My Mom Lovingly Knitted For Me Once. Then Accidentally Shrunk It In The Wash

    Person holding a small purple sweater in a bedroom, illustrating that today feels like a total mess for SEO.

    HappyLittleSushi Report

    #21

    Moved Into Our “Dream Home” Before Closing To Discover It’s A Moldy Nightmare

    House with car parked outside in fall, alongside close-up of mold and insulation damage in a home interior mess situation.

    Felt sick upon moving in - coughing, sneezing, the tingling in my nose I only get in moldy environments. It started with white surface mold and a 2k quote for remediation, then just got worse and worse and worse as I started digging myself.

    Yes, we had an inspection - four months ago when we started negotiations. We have learned many lessons from this, so please be kind. We moved in early due to title issues on the seller’s end that were almost resolved.

    We are heartbroken.

    halcat27 Report

    The Hood Of My Car Blew Open When I Was Merging Onto The Freeway

    Car with shattered windshield and raised hood showing engine, illustrating a total mess that can always get worse scenario

    Nobody was hurt and we were able to get towed to family’s house but scary experience for the kids, my wife, and myself.

    Sir_Trea Report

    #23

    Finally Got Our Cracked Sidewalk Repaired Only For Some Lady To Walk Her Dog Straight Through It An Hour Later. All She Gave Was A Shrug

    Fresh concrete sidewalk block with animal paw prints, surrounded by orange safety cones on a residential street.

    imstillhere16 Report

    Indi
    Indi
    Indi
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i'd run to her and rub a bunch of concrete into her hair.

    #24

    I Had Been Wearing My Slippers For About 10 Minutes This Morning When I Felt Something Cold On My Foot

    Close-up of a spider inside a slipper on a carpet, illustrating that today can feel like a total mess.

    MrsTheBo Report

    #25

    Moved Into My Own Place, Finally After Months Of Searching. Not Even A Week In I Come Home To This

    C*****d textured ceiling above a window with blinds, showing visible damage as a reminder that things can always get worse.

    MoldyRadicchio Report

    #26

    Left My Car At A Friend's House While We Went To The Beach. Came Back To Find My Car Like This

    Silver car with a shattered rear windshield and a large tree branch resting on the broken glass, showing total mess disaster.

    flaminghotdillpickle Report

    #27

    FedEx Destroyed My Yard And I Didn’t Even Order Anything

    Tire tracks ruining green lawn with grass torn up, illustrating a total mess that can always get worse.

    I live at a dead end street. Rather than back straight out they decided to use my front lawn as a driveway. Not the best looking lawn, but I dropped several hundred dollars to try and get grass growing.

    phildsnuts34 Report

    #28

    Never Try Someone Else’s Rings

    Hand with severely bruised finger wearing a ring, illustrating a total mess and how things can always get worse.

    Alarming-Divide3659 Report

    #29

    Boyfriend Ironed His Interview Shirt On My Dining Room Table

    Person cleaning a wooden table with visible white stains showing how it can always get worse in a total mess.

    milkinmytoast Report

    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, table looks a lil worse for wear anyway...but he should've at least laid down a towel!

    #30

    This Lady On My 10 Hour Flight

    Airplane in-flight screen with messy hair draped over it, reflecting a total mess moment captured on board.

    IWannaHideThrowaway Report

    #31

    Tried To Make A Smoothie. Never Doing Anything Ever Again

    Kitchen blender overflowing with purple smoothie mess on granite countertop, showing a total mess kitchen disaster.

    givemeyourskin2 Report

    #32

    Attempted To Make Brownies As A Surprise For My Roommate

    Oven interior with burnt food mess and spilled blue substance on the bottom, illustrating total mess chaos.

    It was a brand-new brownie pan from my mom, in our brand-new oven, in an apartment we just moved into earlier this month. My roommate was having a bad day, so I thought I'd be nice. Put the pan in, closed the oven, turned around, and boom. It took over an hour of wiping, scooping brownie batter-covered glass with a spatula.

    Now we're out a brownie pan and a few washcloths that the glass wouldn't come out of, and I've got a ton of tiny glass scratches on my hands.

    vaguefully Report

    Maartje
    Maartje
    Maartje
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gloves, paper towels, dustpan with small broom. Sweep the batter into the dustpan. empty in trash bag. Rinse broom outdoors, sweep again. Use paper towels to wipe up the rest, the glass will get stuck in them. for the last paper towel wipe, moisten the towels to pick up any remnants of glass. Then use an old towel to finish cleaning the oven. Get rid of old towel. Rinse off the gloves, dustpan and broom outside and take out trash. So much easier.

    #33

    The Can's Pull Tab Broke, Then So Did The Can Opener

    Disassembled can opener parts and a sealed tin can on a wooden surface showing a total mess situation.

    10bitpixel Report

    #34

    Vacuum Cleaning My Apple Keyboard

    White keyboard with three missing keys showing the internal mechanisms, illustrating a total mess moment.

    gibagger Report

    #35

    Decided To Install My Brand New AC Unit Today

    Broken window air conditioner lying on grass next to tangled power cord in a messy outdoor setting.

    EMTguy32 Report

    #36

    My Dad Just Finished Remodeling His House Last Month From The Last Major Hurricane. Woke Up At 2 This Morning To 7 Inches Of Water Through The House

    Flooded hallway inside a house showing water damage and mess, illustrating how bad a total mess can get.

    DatRawDough Report

    #37

    Bought My Dream Car 3 Months Ago Today. Lost It All In A Matter Of Seconds Yesterday

    Blue sports car parked intact and then severely damaged in a crash, illustrating when today feels like a total mess.

    Truck in front of me was turning left, I slowed to accommodate, got hit by a guy going about 50. He said he didn't see me. Please don't text and drive.

    Nadalyne Report

    #38

    My Boyfriend Has Just Started A Long Train Journey

    Empty wireless earbuds case held in hand over lap, illustrating moments when today feels like a total mess.

    HerrBreskes Report

    #39

    Aftermath Of Golf Ball Through My Window. Country Club Across The Street Is Hosting A Tournament And Now I Have Glass In My AC

    Broken window glass with cracks and shattered pieces, illustrating a total mess and how it can always get worse.

    RickolisH Report

    #40

    My Late Sister's Memorial Plant. We Were Almost Home Too

    Uprooted plant spilling soil inside the back seat of a beige car, showing a total mess that can always get worse.

    TheMidnightWitch06 Report

    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We have many houseplants and plants in our garden. Over the years I've transported many, many plants from nurseries to house, and from house to our apartment in Seattle, and have never dumped one. Secret (not very secret secret)??? Bungee cords and seatbelts! Always fasten them!!

    #41

    Wasn’t Paying Attention And Stuck My Thigh Right Into A Sea Urchin Today

    Close-up of skin with black ink dots and pins stuck, illustrating a total mess that shows it can always get worse.

    furikakebabe Report

    #42

    On My Way To Europe For 3 Weeks, Realized Once At The Airport That I Forgot To Put On My Shoes

    Close up of a worn black clog shoe and sock with casual pants in a busy indoor seating area, showing a messy moment.

    cafe-em-rio Report

    Maartje
    Maartje
    Maartje
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, that makes it a lot easier going through security, not having to deal with shoe laces and all that :)

    #43

    I Slipped And Fell Onto My Couch

    Shadowy hand and face imprint on a dusty surface, illustrating a total mess and unexpected worse situations.

    Runeald_Waslib Report

    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, at least it was a soft landing...but now your couch looks like it has trapped an eternally-dàmned soul 😹

    #44

    "Use This Tempered Glass Floor Mat!" Mom Said, "Never Have To Replace It Again!" She Said

    Worn and c*****d flooring beneath office chair wheels showing a total mess and signs it can always get worse

    CrazyCoKids Report

    #45

    A Man Punched Out My Rear Windshield This Morning Because I Honked Back At Him After He Honked At Me

    Rear view of a Subaru Forester with a shattered back window in a parking lot, illustrating a total mess situation.

    Long story short, man honked at me in a parking lot. I honked back at him, so he got out of his car and yelled at me to get out and fight him. I drove by him and he literally punched my window out. I thought he threw something but he admitted it to police and was taken to the hospital to repair his bloody and broken hand, before being taken in by the police.

    SpecialKay1a Report

    #46

    I'm On My Honeymoon

    Hand with IV drip attached, resting on a light gray textured blanket, symbolizing a total mess health situation.

    Had sushi for dinner last night at the all-inclusive resort my new husband and I are staying at. 1 AM rolls around and I'm throwing up like crazy, then it's dry heaving for another hour. We call the resort doctor, he takes my temperature and listens to my belly with a big "oh no" face, so guess who gets to go to a clinic in a foreign land (we're in the Dominican Republic)? Me!

    I have a bacterial infection in my guts! My white blood cell count is bananas! We get to spend $4000 upfront because I need to be hospitalized!

    Get Travelers insurance, be better than me. Don't know what the resort will do but it sounds like they're willing to work with us.

    Sufficient_Tarot Report

    Someone Had An Unsecured Load Of Paint

    White SUV covered in sticky white foam in a messy parking lot illustrating things that can always get worse

    Numerous-Plenty-8587 Report

    #48

    Lost My Job Last Friday, Now This

    Flat tire on a red Jeep parked on the street, illustrating a total mess that reminds you it can always get worse.

    reddit.com Report

    #49

    Thought I Would Bake Some Valentine's Muffins For My Husband Today

    Overbaked chocolate cupcakes overflowed and collapsed in a black muffin tray on a wooden surface messy baking fails

    patrichia Report

    V
    V
    V
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm guessing they aren't dark chocolate muffins...

    #50

    My Husband Left The Sunroof Open Last Night

    Snow piled on the passenger seat inside a car causing a total mess and showing how it can always get worse.

    Electronic_Ratio7357 Report

    #51

    Roommate Kindly Put My Broth In The Fridge For Me, Which I Had Cooked For 5 Hours

    Shredded chicken and greens in a pink container on a kitchen countertop, showing a total mess meal reminder.

    She drained about 3l down the drain.

    Jones641 Report

    #52

    The Bacon In Our Hellofresh Box This Week

    Raw fish fillets cooking unevenly in a black cast iron skillet, illustrating a kitchen mess that can always get worse

    kategoad Report

    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    WhattheeFúck is that??? Straight fat with a line of pink highlighter on it???? *Edited because bp edits the "the" in w.t.f. so now I've made it more ~offensive~ :3

    #53

    The Way My Husband Put Away The Birthday Cake

    Bowl of crumbled yellow cake with frosting, illustrating a total mess in everyday life situations.

    Intrepid_Function910 Report

    #54

    Because Of These Cool Guys, I Couldn't Find A Parking Space In My Apartment Building

    Nighttime parking lot with several cars under streetlights, illustrating a total mess and how it can always get worse.

    ShockFreak Report

    #55

    I Paid Almost $20 For A Slice Of Tiramisu And It Came Covered In Mold

    Partially eaten dessert with mold growing on the chocolate topping in a clear plastic container illustrating mess and neglect.

    VetmitaR Report

    #56

    Landlord Sent Someone Over To Give The Pecan Tree A "Trim"

    Side-by-side photos showing a healthy tree and a severely damaged tree in a residential neighborhood, illustrating total mess.

    Mind you, the tree wasn't in the way in regard to the driveway or the foundation, and I never once complained about it other than the occasional smacking of my head on a singular low-hanging branch (I'm five-nothing; that's a really low-hanging branch). I loved having it there despite it constantly raining unripe pecans because it was at the perfect angle to provide ample shade for my truck year-round. Now I have no shade and it's still 90° outside.

    Mexican_Texican Report

    A Swarm Of Bees Decided They Like My Amazon Delivery

    Swarm of bees escaping from a damaged delivery package on a tiled doorstep, showing a total mess situation outside a home.

    account246 Report

    #58

    I Baked My AirPods Along With My Choc Chip Cookies

    Oven mitt holding burnt AirPods case with cookies baking inside oven, illustrating a total mess day concept.

    I turned the oven on to preheat it. 3 min later, I removed the oven tray to put it into the kitchen island so I can line it with cookie dough. It didn’t feel very hot, yet the AirPods that were on the kitchen island were presumably attached to it. When I opened the oven after baking for 10 minutes, there was an abnormal cookie.

    LarsQuell Report

    #59

    There Goes My Lunch

    Broken glass container spilled with food on carpet, illustrating how today feels like a total mess and things can get worse.

    Actual-Article-4011 Report

    #60

    Opened My Yankee Candle Order. I Mean Seriously No Paper, No Bubble Wrap Just Glass Splinters Everywhere

    Broken and melted candles inside a cardboard box with shattered glass pieces showing a total mess.

    Thornsnrose Report

    #61

    My Dog Waste Bags Disintegrated Into Confetti As I Pulled Them Out While I Was On A Walk

    Hand covered with green grass clippings while walking a dog on a leaf-strewn sidewalk, showing a messy moment.

    AndykinSkywalker Report

    #62

    How My Dominos Pizza Came Delivered

    Partially eaten messy pizza with various toppings in a stained box, illustrating a total mess scene outdoors.

    Fantastic-Reporter83 Report

    #63

    The Downlight In My Bathroom Spontaneously Combusted. I Was Lucky Enough To Catch It In Time

    Bathroom with a small fire on the tiled floor, showing a chaotic and messy scene to remind it can always get worse.

    NorthlandChynz Report

    #64

    The Bottom Of My Wrist Itches

    Person resting with a heavily bandaged hand and a yellow sponge, illustrating a total mess moment of injury and recovery.

    TalaLeisu2 Report

    #65

    My Shower Door Exploded

    Broken glass shower door shattered on bathroom floor next to toilet, illustrating that today feels like a total mess.

    The door came off the track due to improper installation by the contractor, and when we tried to put it back on the track, it just popped. I have cuts all over my body and had to go to the ER to get stitches at midnight.

    Miserexa Report

    #66

    Came Back From A Party And We Were Taking The Cupcakes From It. They All Fell On Me

    Car interior mess with blue paint splatters, a purple stuffed toy, balloon, and spilled cupcakes on black leather seats.

    OneAndOnlyAttic Report

    #67

    I Was So Excited For My Hair Dye To Get Here

    Hand holding an open package stained with dark purple liquid over a white sink and chrome faucet, messy photo reminder.

    Emmam0408 Report

    #68

    Bought This Dress And Finally Received It Three Months Later Just To Be Ripped Off

    Side-by-side photos of a pink beaded dress worn perfectly and a similar dress damaged, showing a total mess comparison.

    ThatOneChickenNoddle Report

    #69

    Got A Sandwich From The Convenience Store And Opened It To Put Some Chili Flakes On

    Hand holding an oddly folded sandwich with ham and cucumber, showcasing a total mess in a relatable moment.

    DrunkThrowawayLife Report

    #70

    Didn't Get To Try One After 20 Minutes Of Peeling

    Scattered red beads spilled on bedroom floor near nightstand and bed, showing a total mess scene to remind it can get worse.

    Substantial-Event441 Report

    #71

    Someone Keeps Cheesing My Car. Somebody Keeps Throwing Slices Of Cheese On My Car While It's Parked In A Public Garage. I Have No Idea Why They're Doing It

    Damaged black car with peeling yellow tape, illustrating a total mess to remind you it can always get worse.

    Successful_Agent_905 Report

    #72

    Dry Cleaner Melted The Buttons On My Shirt

    Close-up of a black jacket with damaged buttons, illustrating a total mess and things that can always get worse.

    Shuey298 Report

    #73

    Discovered Mold Was In The Bottom Of My Water Cup After Drinking From It All Day

    Close-up of a dirty metal container interior with black grime spots, showing a total mess condition reminder.

    SurplusDogs Report

    #74

    5:30 AM, Half Asleep And Dropped The Instant Coffee Powder Tin

    Kitchen countertop covered in spilled coffee powder near a kettle, toaster, fruit basket, and a cup showing a total mess.

    reddit.com Report

    #75

    Both Handles Broke On My Baskets Full Of Laundry And It Fell Down The Stairs

    Hand holding a broken plastic item with a messy pile of clothes in the background, showing a total mess moment.

    Dependent-Western642 Report

    #76

    The Dog Decided To Pull Me Through Halloween Decorations And Ripped My Favorite Pjs

    Close-up of torn blue fabric with teddy bear print, illustrating how today feels like a total mess and can always get worse.

    Corgi_teefs Report

    #77

    I’ve Had Some Bad Days, This One Is One Of My Worst

    Rusty metal box tipped beside a wet muddy roadside, showing a total mess in an outdoor setting with damp ground.

    Yes, that is a fry oil dumpster; it’s half the size of our regular dumpsters and holds six months’ worth of oil. Thankfully it was emptied a few weeks ago. And no, this isn’t where it’s supposed to be; it’s actually five miles away from the restaurant after being dragged by a tractor trailer that also sideswiped one of our customers’ cars. And it’s leaking into a creek. We had to explain to the cop five times that we’re supposed to have three dumpsters, not two.

    CordeliaRandom Report

    #78

    DIY Clothes Blender, I Guess. It’s Really Wedged In There. Check Your Pockets Folks

    Washing machine drum with broken and rusty internal plastic part, showing a total mess inside the appliance.

    NeoSmokeo Report

    Monitor Broke In Process Of Moving

    Dual computer screens in a total mess with one displaying severe damage and a glowing keyboard at night.

    dissociating19 Report

    #80

    Passenger Beside Me Listening To Loud Music And Using Phone On Maximum Brightness During A 4 Hour Late Night Bus Journey

    Man using smartphone held to face while sitting in dim room with yellow curtain behind, showing a total mess moment

    SignalCrew739 Report

    #81

    In The Morning, I Heard A Sound As If Water Was Flowing Under The Sink, Couldn't See Anything. I Left And Less Than 10 Seconds Later, The Water Heater In The Bathroom Exploded

    Bathroom mess with broken shelf and scattered debris showing how it can always get worse in chaotic spaces.

    DaveDole81 Report

    Rubbed A Plant With Bug Repelling Properties All Over My Legs. Turns Out I'm Allergic

    Close-up of a leg with dry, patchy skin and a faint tan line, illustrating a messy skin condition photo.

    reddit.com Report

    Wife Spilled Black Paint All Down Our Stairs

    Carpeted stairs stained with black mess and cleaning supplies, showing a total mess situation that can always get worse.

    GuyOnABuffalo88 Report

    #84

    I Guess The Paint Looked Dry Enough To Someone

    Worn and messy bench painted in red and yellow, showing signs that today feels like a total mess outdoors.

    rastroboy Report

    #85

    Guess Which One I Just Put In My Oatmeal?

    Hand holding ground cinnamon and ground cumin spice bottles over a bowl of oatmeal, showing a messy kitchen scene.

    jking6765 Report

    Borrowed Knife Broke Instantly On First Use

    Knife with a blue handle stuck in a pizza on a white plate, illustrating a total mess moment from the photo collection.

    Skello_27 Report

    Ordered A Personal Pizza With Anchovies And Mushrooms, Forgot To Add Cheese

    Partially eaten mushroom pizza with uneven slices, illustrating a total mess that can always get worse.

    lisaneedsbraces7G Report

    #88

    Attempted To Open A Brand New Bag Of Mike And Ike’s

    Spilled colorful candy mess on kitchen counter next to paper towel roll and toaster, showing total mess chaos.

    rockdude755 Report

    #89

    So, A Pretty Strong Storm Came Through Last Night

    Metal carport collapsed in parking lot, showcasing a total mess and chaos on a sunny day with scattered cars nearby

    The_Mellow_Tiger Report

    #90

    I Broke My Superior Quality Metal Garlic Press Pressing Garlic

    Red-handled kitchen tool with broken metal garlic press part on a messy countertop showing total mess scene.

    DieMensch-Maschine Report

    #91

    Got Into A Car Accident On My Birthday. It’s Been A Little Over A Week, But My Car Had To Get Towed And This Was Legit Like Five Minutes After I Picked My Friend Up

    Black car with visible body damage being towed on a flatbed truck, illustrating a total mess and worse situations.

    tiddiegore Report

    #92

    Was Enjoying My Vacation Until This Happened

    Red car with shattered driver side window parked outdoors on a sunny day, showing interior seats and steering wheel.

    MiaMadden Report

    #93

    We Just Had A New Driveway Poured. My Wife Wanted To Hose It Off And We Found This. I’m Not Entirely Sure How We Are Supposed To Attach A Hose To This

    Outdoor faucet with c*****d and uneven concrete base, showing a messy and deteriorated condition in a close-up view.

    GrandPriapus Report

    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looking at how sloppily that faucet was installed in the first place, maybe you should start looking for new contractors....but also is it possible to unscrew the faucet fixture and just flip it??

    #94

    Spent 3 Hours In Traffic Covering Only 60 Miles And Came Home To This. Abandoned Car Blocking My Building's Garage Entrance

    Car badly parked blocking sidewalk and ramp at night, showing a total mess that can always get worse situation.

    SarcasticSeaStar Report

    Forgot About This One In The Freezer. Thought I Grabbed All Of Them In Time

    Crushed can with spilled liquid and food debris in a kitchen sink, illustrating a messy and chaotic moment.

    memepork Report

    #96

    None Of The Room Switches Turn Off My Hotel Room TV Back Light. Nothing In This Room Seems To Turn Off The TV Backlight. I Can’t Get Ahold Of Front Desk

    Modern TV mounted on wall with uneven lighting, showing a reminder that today can always get worse in moments.

    white_kitty Report

