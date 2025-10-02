ADVERTISEMENT

Failures are a part of life, and they happen to the best of us. And when such misfirings happen, we often credit the person for taking a shot, at the very least. 

But of course, not everyone deserves kudos for their efforts. Some of them deserve to be shamed and called out, especially if they attempted to conceal their sanctimonious behaviors. Unfortunately, some of the world’s most influential people are guilty of such faults, as you will see in this list. 

We lifted these posts from the There Was An Attempt subreddit. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites and share your sentiments below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

By Will Smith To Pass Off This AI-Generated Crowd As Authentic

Crowd holding a handmade sign at a concert, capturing moments of there was an attempt with universe having different plans.

RoguePierogies Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    To Grow Food And Not Be Forcibly Starved, As 95% Of Both U.S. Parties' Politicians Watch And Facilitate It

    Trucks carrying medical supplies in Gaza showing an attempt to maintain access to agricultural land amid challenges.

    amazingsciencemuseum Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    To Make The X (Elon's) AI Not A Libtard

    Scroll-stopping moments showing attempts that failed hilariously as the universe had completely different plans.

    tiny_tuner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    People often call out hypocritical behavior by telling the erring individual to “practice what they preach.” However, as neuroscientist and author Dr. Dean Burnett points out, maintaining that moral high ground is a considerable amount of work for anyone. 

    “Hypocrisy allows you to appear principled without having to be so, which is much easier than adhering to strict principles,” Dr. Burnett wrote in an article for The Guardian.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    To Comply With The Law

    Age verification notice for UK visitors requiring official ID, with options to confirm if user is in the UK or not.

    crysal0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    To Be Taken Seriously As Astronauts

    Woman with blonde hair and red lipstick in a black blazer expressing a quote about attempts and unexpected universe plans.

    IsThisAUserName86 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    To Lie About Her Son

    Screenshot of a humorous Twitter exchange with a quote about words never dying and a sarcastic reply, showing there was an attempt.

    Buri_is_a_Biscuit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    A person may also act hypocritically because they have a self-serving bias, which, according to Dr. Burnett, is part of human nature. As he noted, we inherently evaluate our capabilities far more highly than they really are because of our brain’s natural wiring. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The brain is riddled with cognitive and memory biases that are geared towards making us feel like we’re good and decent and capable, no matter what the reality,” Dr. Burnett explained.

    #7

    To Follow Customer's Anti-Pickle Request

    Order receipt showing a request for no pickles and a sauce container labeled with a note saying eat it, universe attempts fail.

    ikbenandrew Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    To Not Omit Tasmania

    Map of Australia showing Tasmania often omitted, an attempt at accurate maps but the universe had different plans.

    odbytozamiatacz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    To Distract From The Fact That Trump Is In The Epstein Files

    Melania Trump with serious expression, highlighting moments when there was an attempt but the universe had different plans.

    rprouse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Behavioral scientist Erman Misirlisoy shared a similar sentiment, stating that self-interest is one of the strongest (if not the strongest) catalysts for hypocritical behavior. In an article for Medium, he noted that many people may say that “personal costs” are enough to outweigh the “intention to act morally.” 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Essentially, we all want to act fairly until we are put on the spot and are facing our own personal consequences,” he wrote.

    #10

    To Push An Agenda

    Robot with one eye partially closed, representing there was an attempt but the universe had different plans.

    5_meo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    To Frame 'Stop K****g Children' As Jew Hate

    Protest banner at UEFA Super Cup stadium, highlighting an attempt to send a powerful message against injustice.

    tamjidtahim Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    To Protect Free Speech In America

    Protesters holding Israeli flags with police presence, illustrating legal breakthrough on Jewish identity and flag protection.

    RickyOzzy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In his article, Misirlisoy pointed out another observation: we tend to hate hypocrites more than outright liars. According to him, it’s because the former employs a “double layer of deception,” which is one layer more than the latter, who simply says they “act morally when they haven’t.” 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    To Be Gender Neutral

    Meme showing a gender neutral sign mistakenly using Prince's symbol, highlighting an attempt with different plans by the universe.

    loves_spain Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    To Rig The Election

    Lawmaker pictured with American flag behind, related to a disturbing video about ballot stuffing attempt exposed.

    A-Helpful-Flamingo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    To Recruit A 17 Year Old For The Us Military

    Text message exchange showing an attempt to recruit for the Marine Corps met with a firm refusal.

    comeupforairyouwhore Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Misirlisoy dropped one unavoidable truth: we’ve all had our hypocritical moments. However, a sensible, upstanding person will subject themselves to honest self-criticism and admit when they fail to live up to their own standards.

    “If we’re going to lie, that’s bad enough; let’s try not to fool and distract other people by pointing the finger,” he wrote. “(That) may be a good foundation for integrity.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    To Build A Concentration Camp

    Text about judge ordering Alligator Alcatraz detention center shutdown due to illegal actions without environmental review in Florida Everglades.

    rprouse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    To Have A Free Press

    Tweet by Jack Smith expressing disappointment in mainstream media amid slow descent into authoritarianism, highlighting universe's different plans.

    jackS9807 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    To Make Another Terrible Image That Almost Represents The Nazi Party In Ww2

    Young man standing in front of a map with construction cranes, symbolizing there was an attempt but the universe had different plans.

    Soft_Cable5934 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    To Hold A Press Conference In The Rain

    Woman speaking at podium during outdoor event with cheerleaders standing behind in rain, illustrating there was an attempt.

    alwaysunderwatertill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    To Not Make Supporting A Predator Your Whole Personality

    Trailer with various political signs parked on a street, showing attempts with unexpected universe plans.

    DogTattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    saruem31 avatar
    merlin
    merlin
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never seen the other side display such cult-ish following

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #21

    To Count On Bernie's Support

    Tweet conversation about political candidates with Andrew Cuomo video supporting Bernie Sanders' bill in a social media post.

    Zee_Ventures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    To Arrest Foreign Child A****r

    Screenshot collage showing tweets and news about the arrest of a worker from Israel’s National Cyber Directorate.

    Successful-Peach-764 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    To Tell Canada What To Do

    Bottles on assembly line representing U.S. alcohol industry facing setbacks from Canada’s booze boycott and declining wine exports.

    ProfAsmani Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    To Have A Spine

    Former President Trump in an exclusive interview, sharing his views during a discussion about Putin and global events.

    jostyouraveragejoe2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    To Troll Newsom - Newsom Won This One

    Screenshot of tweets discussing California gerrymandering with a map highlighting most gerrymandered states in 2025.

    Relevant_Demand7593 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    To Sell Souvenirs To World Leaders In The Maga Gift Shop

    Donald Trump and three men in suits viewing a collection of red and white hats in an ornate room, universe had different plans.

    kozmo1313 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    To Get Trump To Snap

    Pickup truck covered in Gavin Newsom campaign flags and stickers, showcasing there was an attempt but the universe had different plans.

    ExactlySorta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    To Protect The First Amendment

    Person attempting to hang a large banner on a highway bridge, showcasing one of the times there was an attempt gone differently.

    A-Helpful-Flamingo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    To Hide Advanced Ageing

    Close-up of a hand showing skin changes, illustrating a moment when there was an attempt but the universe had different plans.

    IsThisAUserName86 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    To Maintain Canadian Sovereignty

    Cartoon showing an attempt to access Canadian data servers with a guard pulling back a figure dressed as Uncle Sam.

    ProfAsmani Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    To Question Stephen King During An Ama

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing a controversial AMA and attempts that were blocked unexpectedly.

    IOnlyReplyToIdiots42 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    To Find A Parking Spot

    Black Chevrolet Tahoe parked incorrectly, with universe having completely different plans for the vehicle’s placement.

    Training-Weird3370 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    To Prosecute America's Favorite Pro-Bono Food Delivery Worker

    News article headline about prosecutors failing to indict DC Subway sandwich thrower with DOJ firing in politics section.

    Chocolat3City Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    To Make America.......... Again?

    Tweet by Dominic Mich about Beverly Hills public schools passing resolution to display Israeli flag, highlighting an example of attempt and universe plans.

    Seensnipe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    To Vandalize An Anti Ice Mural

    Street graffiti showing a failed attempt with Superman replaced by a dog, illustrating times there was an attempt but the universe intervened.

    Manager_Neat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    To Convince People That The National Guard Should Be Rounding Up The Homeless And Dealing With Protesters While America Burns In Need Of Aid

    Wildfire raging on a forested mountain at night, showing the universe had completely different plans with glowing embers and smoke.

    ExoG198765432 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    To Convince People That This Was Good But The Homeless Are Unacceptable

    Large crowd at the Capitol during an attempt that faced unexpected challenges and the universe had different plans.

    ExoG198765432 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    By Ibm In 1979 To Stand Against Computers Making Decisions For Humans (From Their 1979 Training Manual)

    Text on paper stating a computer can never be held accountable and must never make a management decision.

    LookAtThatBacon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    At Censorship

    Beach volleyball player in hijab attempts a block during a sand court match with intense action at the net.

    Hugo-Spritz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    To Create Fake Chats

    Facebook chat showing an attempt to ask someone out, but the universe had different plans two years apart.

    damlancy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    To "Smoke" In Peace

    Text conversation and a woman holding a taquito, a funny example of an attempt but the universe had different plans.

    IsThisAUserName86 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    To Make A Joke About Starving Palestinian Children

    Screenshot of a social media post highlighting an attempt in a Gaza hospital where the universe had different plans.

    Warm-Lingonberry-523 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    To Go To Lunch…

    Man looking disappointed outside a British pub, symbolizing times there was an attempt but the universe had different plans.

    Relevant_Demand7593 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    To Stop A Pedophile

    Israeli cyber official at a Tel Aviv conference on cyberwarfare discussing challenges and security strategies in 2025.

    zensins Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    To Get A Nobel Peace Prize

    Nobel Committee removes Trump from Peace Prize nominee list citing violations and ongoing criminal proceedings.

    CatButtHoleYo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    To End Corruption

    Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye giving a speech on anti-corruption law exemption in a formal setting

    theshadowbudd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    To Enter Australia

    Text excerpt discussing visa cancellation and government stance on division and safety in Australia related to universe having different plans.

    Rd28T Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    To Have Standards And Not Lack Self Awareness Entirely

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a news segment, illustrating a notable attempt with unexpected results from the universe.

    golanatsiruot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    To Justify The Occupation Of Dc

    Police vehicle blocking street with crime scene tape, related to investigation of manipulated crime data in D.C.

    rprouse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    To Win A Political Slap Fight With Australia

    Man in suit and glasses speaking in front of flags, illustrating moments when there was an attempt but the universe had different plans.

    Rd28T Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    To Just Give A Nice Compliment

    Chat conversation showing an attempt to give a compliment that was met with a commercial request, illustrating times when there was an attempt.

    Few-Wolf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    To Be A War Hero

    Former President Trump and officials seated at a formal meeting, illustrating times there was an attempt but the universe had different plans.

    utrecht1976 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    To Go After Ms. Rachel For Caring About Palestinian Children

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing a personal story about threats and human rights, illustrating there was an attempt but the universe had different plans.

    Morgn_Ladimore Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    To Have A 'Bring Your Child To Work Day' Without An Hr Incident

    Screenshot of a humorous Twitter thread about an HR meeting over misunderstood recorded conversation, illustrating attempts gone wrong.

    Black_Scholes_Merton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    To Enforce The Law

    Tweet from FBI Director Kash Patel about FBI agents on mission, illustrating attempts with unexpected outcomes.

    RickyOzzy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    To Deny Trump’s In Bad Shape

    Close-up of a shiny black dress shoe with a bent toe next to an oddly shaped wooden table leg showing an attempt gone wrong.

    ExactlySorta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    To Give A Speech

    Woman speaking passionately at a microphone, an example of there was an attempt but the universe had different plans.

    MrDillon369 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    To Attain Justice In The Trump Era

    Victim Sarah Ransome discusses Ghislaine Maxwell case, a clear example of there was an attempt but the universe had different plans.

    ExactlySorta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    To Rewrite History

    Man in suit speaking on a political talk show, suggesting there was an attempt but the universe had different plans.

    MrDillon369 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    To Keep A Republic

    Trump officials defying 1 in 3 judges ruling against him shows legal defiance and challenges in the U.S. judicial system.

    ArduennSchwartzman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    At Bio War

    Man in car holding his nose with caption about failed attempt and universe having different plans.

    Pristine-Force3907 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    To Make The Social Security Administration More Efficient

    Man in a suit discussing social security breach with personal information risk, illustrating attempt but universe plans diverge.

    BestStoogewasLarry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    To Have The Correct Response

    Tweet about Trey Gowdy’s statement on peace for parents, displayed alongside Fox News coverage of a tragic shooting incident.

    A-Helpful-Flamingo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    saruem31 avatar
    merlin
    merlin
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah man in the sky loved them the most not the parents who birthed them. And parents would prefer no guns at school instead of yay my child may be dead but at least with someone who loves them most who's never been seen. 🤬😡

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #64

    To Quickly And Quietly Ouster The C.d.c. Director For Rejecting Rjk Jr.’s Stance On Vaccination Policy. She Is Refusing To Leave!

    CDC director fired but refuses to leave, reflecting an attempt the universe had completely different plans

    CavePrisoner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #65

    To Insult Linus Torvalds (Creator Of Linux) By Calling Him "Woke"

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing woke communism and personal beliefs, showing user engagement and replies.

    LookAtThatBacon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    To Clean Up Washington's Crime Scene (And End Up Cleaning Up Parks Instead)

    Military personnel in uniform cleaning parks and recreation areas, illustrating there was an attempt but the universe had different plans.

    IsThisAUserName86 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    To Make People Distracted From Epstein Files And Lie To People

    Group of people in a formal meeting around a large table, illustrating an attempt but the universe had different plans.

    Soft_Cable5934 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    To Say "Is It Wrong To Be More Sexually Attracted To Your Daughter Than Your Wife," Like It's Actually A Question

    Screenshot of article text discussing controversial quotes involving Donald Trump and mentioning the phrase there was an attempt universe different plans.

    ExoG198765432 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    To Follow The Rule Of Law

    Stacked shipping containers at a port with a city skyline in the background, illustrating there was an attempt but the universe had different plans.

    rprouse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    To Make A Legible Map By The Cdc

    US map showing number of sick people by state with color-coded data, illustrating attempt but the universe had different plans.

    azc13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    To Appear Apologetic For Taking A Hat But It Went The Opposite Way

    Man grabbing a yellow hat from a child at a tennis match, a moment showing there was an attempt but the universe intervened.

    xjaehyun Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    To Have A Normal Childhood In The Us

    Person attempting to open a black door handle with a keyless lock, illustrating there was an attempt but the universe had different plans

    rprouse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    To Be An American Farmer

    Farmer walking through soybean field symbolizing times there was an attempt but the universe had different plans.

    GFlo_from915 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    To Lie About Throwing (Probably Medical) Waste Out Of A White House Window

    Alt text: Headline about an attempt involving a video of an object tossed from a window with unexpected outcomes.

    dlchira Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #75

    To Ignore Epstein’s Victims In Hopes They Go Away

    Group of Epstein victims sharing their ultimatum, highlighting attempts and unexpected challenges in seeking justice.

    T_Shurt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    To Keep Children Healthy

    Group of people attending a public event discussing vaccine mandates and attempts with unexpected universe plans.

    rprouse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    To Deny A Genocide

    Colorful magnetic letters spelling a message about children, reflecting an attempt with unexpected universe plans.

    marketingguy420 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    At A Gotcha! To The “Fake Gays”

    Text excerpt about Tucker Carlson and Pete Buttigieg highlighting a controversial attempt with unexpected reactions.

    findingabsolution Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    To Intimidate Me (A Palestinian) By Doing A Hate Crime

    Cracked glass window pane in a home showing an attempt that the universe had different plans outdoors.

    Warm-Lingonberry-523 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    To Criticize Coldplay

    Tweet discussing Coldplay’s Chris Martin with images from a concert, illustrating times there was an attempt but the universe had different plans.

    Ok_Chain841 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    To Bring Back Manufacturing Jobs To The Us

    Tweet about US manufacturing job losses with a woman working on machinery in a busy factory setting.

    Goran01 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    To Say Protesting Doesn't Work

    Protesters holding Palestine flag and signs during an attempt to shut down Elbit Systems factory amid targeted actions.

    Warm-Lingonberry-523 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    To Resist The Mar A Lago Makeover

    Before and after photos showing an attempted makeover with unexpected universe plans, highlighting funny attempt fails.

    IsThisAUserName86 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    To Be Against Cancel Culture

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing cancel culture and Netflix donation controversy with public reactions.

    MrDillon369 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #85

    To Be The Law & Order President

    Judge rules US military use in Los Angeles violated federal law amid political controversy and legal challenges.

    rprouse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    To Look Like An Edgy Potus

    Meme showing a man in military attire with helicopters and fire, illustrating times there was an attempt.

    Exeltv0406 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!