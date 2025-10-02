86 Times “There Was An Attempt” But The Universe Had Completely Different Plans (New Pics)
Failures are a part of life, and they happen to the best of us. And when such misfirings happen, we often credit the person for taking a shot, at the very least.
But of course, not everyone deserves kudos for their efforts. Some of them deserve to be shamed and called out, especially if they attempted to conceal their sanctimonious behaviors. Unfortunately, some of the world’s most influential people are guilty of such faults, as you will see in this list.
We lifted these posts from the There Was An Attempt subreddit. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites and share your sentiments below.
By Will Smith To Pass Off This AI-Generated Crowd As Authentic
To Grow Food And Not Be Forcibly Starved, As 95% Of Both U.S. Parties' Politicians Watch And Facilitate It
To Make The X (Elon's) AI Not A Libtard
People often call out hypocritical behavior by telling the erring individual to “practice what they preach.” However, as neuroscientist and author Dr. Dean Burnett points out, maintaining that moral high ground is a considerable amount of work for anyone.
“Hypocrisy allows you to appear principled without having to be so, which is much easier than adhering to strict principles,” Dr. Burnett wrote in an article for The Guardian.
To Comply With The Law
To Be Taken Seriously As Astronauts
To Lie About Her Son
A person may also act hypocritically because they have a self-serving bias, which, according to Dr. Burnett, is part of human nature. As he noted, we inherently evaluate our capabilities far more highly than they really are because of our brain’s natural wiring.
“The brain is riddled with cognitive and memory biases that are geared towards making us feel like we’re good and decent and capable, no matter what the reality,” Dr. Burnett explained.
To Follow Customer's Anti-Pickle Request
To Not Omit Tasmania
To Distract From The Fact That Trump Is In The Epstein Files
Behavioral scientist Erman Misirlisoy shared a similar sentiment, stating that self-interest is one of the strongest (if not the strongest) catalysts for hypocritical behavior. In an article for Medium, he noted that many people may say that “personal costs” are enough to outweigh the “intention to act morally.”
“Essentially, we all want to act fairly until we are put on the spot and are facing our own personal consequences,” he wrote.
To Push An Agenda
To Frame 'Stop K****g Children' As Jew Hate
To Protect Free Speech In America
In his article, Misirlisoy pointed out another observation: we tend to hate hypocrites more than outright liars. According to him, it’s because the former employs a “double layer of deception,” which is one layer more than the latter, who simply says they “act morally when they haven’t.”
To Be Gender Neutral
To Rig The Election
To Recruit A 17 Year Old For The Us Military
Misirlisoy dropped one unavoidable truth: we’ve all had our hypocritical moments. However, a sensible, upstanding person will subject themselves to honest self-criticism and admit when they fail to live up to their own standards.
“If we’re going to lie, that’s bad enough; let’s try not to fool and distract other people by pointing the finger,” he wrote. “(That) may be a good foundation for integrity.”
To Build A Concentration Camp
To Have A Free Press
To Make Another Terrible Image That Almost Represents The Nazi Party In Ww2
To Hold A Press Conference In The Rain
To Not Make Supporting A Predator Your Whole Personality
To Count On Bernie's Support
To Arrest Foreign Child A****r
To Tell Canada What To Do
To Have A Spine
To Troll Newsom - Newsom Won This One
To Sell Souvenirs To World Leaders In The Maga Gift Shop
To Get Trump To Snap
To Protect The First Amendment
To Hide Advanced Ageing
To Maintain Canadian Sovereignty
To Question Stephen King During An Ama
To Find A Parking Spot
To Prosecute America's Favorite Pro-Bono Food Delivery Worker
To Make America.......... Again?
To Convince People That The National Guard Should Be Rounding Up The Homeless And Dealing With Protesters While America Burns In Need Of Aid
To Convince People That This Was Good But The Homeless Are Unacceptable
By Ibm In 1979 To Stand Against Computers Making Decisions For Humans (From Their 1979 Training Manual)
At Censorship
To Create Fake Chats
To "Smoke" In Peace
To Make A Joke About Starving Palestinian Children
To Go To Lunch…
To Stop A Pedophile
To Get A Nobel Peace Prize
To End Corruption
To Enter Australia
To Have Standards And Not Lack Self Awareness Entirely
To Justify The Occupation Of Dc
To Win A Political Slap Fight With Australia
To Just Give A Nice Compliment
To Be A War Hero
To Go After Ms. Rachel For Caring About Palestinian Children
To Have A 'Bring Your Child To Work Day' Without An Hr Incident
To Enforce The Law
To Deny Trump’s In Bad Shape
To Give A Speech
To Attain Justice In The Trump Era
To Rewrite History
To Keep A Republic
At Bio War
To Make The Social Security Administration More Efficient
To Have The Correct Response
To Quickly And Quietly Ouster The C.d.c. Director For Rejecting Rjk Jr.’s Stance On Vaccination Policy. She Is Refusing To Leave!
To Insult Linus Torvalds (Creator Of Linux) By Calling Him "Woke"
To Clean Up Washington's Crime Scene (And End Up Cleaning Up Parks Instead)
To Make People Distracted From Epstein Files And Lie To People
To Say "Is It Wrong To Be More Sexually Attracted To Your Daughter Than Your Wife," Like It's Actually A Question
To Follow The Rule Of Law
To Make A Legible Map By The Cdc
To Appear Apologetic For Taking A Hat But It Went The Opposite Way
To Have A Normal Childhood In The Us
To Be An American Farmer
To Lie About Throwing (Probably Medical) Waste Out Of A White House Window
To Ignore Epstein’s Victims In Hopes They Go Away
To Keep Children Healthy
To Deny A Genocide
At A Gotcha! To The “Fake Gays”
To Intimidate Me (A Palestinian) By Doing A Hate Crime
To Criticize Coldplay
To Bring Back Manufacturing Jobs To The Us
To Say Protesting Doesn't Work
To Resist The Mar A Lago Makeover
To Be Against Cancel Culture
To Be The Law & Order President
Again, many of them are politics. Not surprised.
