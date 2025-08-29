ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes in life, things just don’t go your way. A hand slips when taking a pie out of the oven, one accidentally clicks out of a document before saving or just the good, old “slipped on some ice” are all examples of times humans tried (and failed) to do something.

We’ve gathered some of the best examples of people documenting their or someone’s failure from the “there was an attempt” internet group. So get comfortable as you scroll through this collection of other’s mistakes, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.

#1

To Gain Sympathy

Alt text: Elon Musk on Fox News blaming Ukraine, with a tweet from Julia Tymoshenko expressing pride in being Ukrainian, a failed attempt moment.

what_eve_r Report

14 minutes ago

I wonder how long it will take Elon to break its programming and develop self awareness?

    #2

    To Be Consistent,

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a failed attempt at political commentary with offensive language.

    bigcatcleve Report

    #3

    To Get Married By A Priest

    Groom's wedding canceled after failed attempt with a hidden message on his shoe, causing a viral reaction and social media debate.

    HerpesIsItchy Report

    There's something oddly fascinating about "fail" content, the videos, clips, and images of people stepping wrong, botching a stunt, or botching a situation in ridiculous ways. It may appear a little sadistic from afar: why laugh at someone falling on a skateboard or misjudging a jump? But the truth is that fail content taps into a very human mix of emotions, from empathy to relief to the simple joy of watching life’s imperfections play out in exaggerated form.

    Part of the appeal comes from relatability. Everyone has experienced clumsy moments, embarrassing mishaps, or plans that didn’t pan out as expected. Watching a fail video is somewhat similar to seeing those everyday glitches turbocharged, wrapped, and made funny instead of embarrassing.
    #4

    To Be A Christian

    Screenshot of a social media post with a woman holding an American flag, part of failed attempt moments online.

    al_fayadh Report

    #5

    To Blame The Band For Your Infidelity

    Singer performing on stage with microphone in hand during a live concert in front of a large audience.

    HerpesIsItchy Report

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    It is Coldplay 's fault that the guys tongue slipped and fell into the lady's mouth.

    #6

    To Get Fit And Healthy

    Shadow of a McDonald's sign casts over a Planet Fitness building, creating a "There Was An Attempt" funny visual moment.

    anikkundu1998 Report

    It's comforting to realize that failure is not unique to us, that even the most self-assured, sporty, or well-trained individual has a moment when gravity, timing, or just sheer bad luck gets the best of them. Laughing at another's pratfall can, in a roundabout way, make one feel better about his or her own.
    #7

    To Call Women "Ugly"

    Young man in a blue suit smiling outdoors during a public event, illustrating there was an attempt moment.

    Tulpah Report

    #8

    To Project P***philia Onto Democrats

    Pie chart showing total offenders by political affiliation with majority Republican at 67.4%, followed by unknown, Democratic, and Libertarian.

    PairRevolutionary669 Report

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    Do not worry, Trump said he would drain the swamp! Pity it his own swamp. We at least he has complete integrity when it comes to underage girls and worrying behaviours of older men.

    #9

    To Call Yourself A Genius Businessman

    Steve Wozniak and Elon Musk side by side in a post about failed attempts involving accusations and public controversy.

    what_eve_r Report

    There's even a little harmless defiance in mocking fails. Perfection, control, and achievement are prevalent social expectations that are strongly promoted, but fail content does away with all that. It reminds us that life is dirty, unpredictable, and sometimes just downright absurd.
    #10

    To Blame Democrats For A Government Shut Down

    Screenshot of a political Twitter exchange, showing there was an attempt to negotiate but failed spectacularly.

    TheRealRosey Report

    #11

    To Cut Federal Spending

    Elon Musk's attempt to cut US federal spending fails spectacularly as record spending continues to rise.

    coachlife Report

    #12

    To Give Americans A Tax Break!

    Tweet screenshot showing a failed attempt at a presidential tax plan announcement causing a humorous reaction.

    Dr_sc_Harlatan Report

    Seeing someone trip over their own enthusiasm or miserably mess up a straightforward task is a relief from the scripted, filtered world of social media, where everything looks perfect. Fails restore balance to things, they're a reminder that under the glaze, humans are beautifully imperfect.

    #13

    To Teach France A Lesson About ‘Whisky’ And ‘Champagne’

    Tweet from Donald J. Trump criticizing European Union tariffs on whisky, wine, and champagne, a failed attempt at trade policy.

    scarytree1 Report

    #14

    To Stand Up For America And The Constitution

    Man sitting in chair looking tired while people move around him in an office, illustrating failed attempt moments.

    Nuraldin30 Report

    #15

    To Promote An Ethnic Cleasing In The 21st Century By The Wsj

    Tweet showing a controversial opinion article about relocation comparing Indians, Pakistanis, and Gazans in a failed attempt moment.

    SameItem Report

    On a more primal level, fail content works because it takes us by surprise. Comedy is often about the unexpected, and there's nothing more unexpected than watching someone switch from being absolutely confident to being absolutely wrecked in an instant. That sudden shift, a skateboarder soaring toward what looks like a flawless landing, only to smash up spectacularly, provides us with the comic tension and resolution our brains naturally desire. The humor isn't just at the individual, but at the absurdity of the speed with which things can turn around.

    #16

    To Hide What Kind Of Car They’re Driving

    Rear view of a Tesla car with a Toyota emblem attached, showcasing a failed attempt to disguise the brand.

    littlebabybuddy24 Report

    #17

    To Claim Greenland Wants To Be Part Of USA: Press Release From All Five Greenlandic Party Leaders Strongly Condemns Trump's Statements On Annexing Greenland

    Printed statement by Greenland’s party leaders rejecting division attempts amid scenic icy landscape, showcasing there was an attempt fail.

    lightenupwillyou Report

    #18

    To Be Chuck Schumer And Think Selling Out Your Base Would Have No Consequences

    Screenshot of a Twitter post by Ro Khanna discussing political activism and defending democracy amid a political challenge.

    victorybus Report

    And, of course, the best fail clips are the ones where nobody gets seriously harmed. The comedy comes from trips, slips, and harmless errors rather than true hurt or suffering. Viewers instinctively want reassurance that the subject is okay before they will laugh. It's the difference between wincing because one is afraid of injury and laughing at a harmless tumble. That thin line is the reason why fail compilations exist, they gather the most amusing, safest moments when something went wrong in the best way possible.

    #19

    To Be An "Alpha" Male

    Fox News interview with Maye Musk, attempting to stop laughter at her son Elon Musk during live election coverage.

    Eienkei Report

    #20

    To Not Be A Russian Puppet

    Screenshot of a disputed social media post showing a failed attempt at spreading Russian propaganda claims.

    wyldcat Report

    #21

    To State A Fact On Reddit

    Screenshot of a failed attempt to post a banned comment on Reddit mentioning Luigi and assassination.

    Dr-DDT Report

    There's also shared experience. Fail content is socially highly engaging. People like to send clips to friends or laugh together over a montage, because it employs a shared vocabulary of humor. You don't need cultural reference, translation, or explanation to find it funny, witnessing someone overestimate the depth of a puddle or hit themselves with their own broom is amusing everywhere, everywhere.

    #22

    To Predict The Future

    Tweet from Donald Trump predicting economic outcomes depending on the election, part of failed attempt moments compilation.

    realDonaldTrump Report

    #23

    To Form A Competent Health Department

    Man speaking at a podium with another man in the background, illustrating there was an attempt that failed spectacularly.

    IsThisAUserName86 Report

    #24

    To Blame Others For A Genocide

    Screenshot of a failed attempt tweet showing a woman with a Free Palestine tattoo on her back.

    al_fayadh Report

    Essentially, our affection for fails is due to the way they humanize us. They remind us that there is no such thing as perfection, that mistakes can be funny and not fatal, and that laughter is the best response to life's inevitable mistakes. Fail content can be about failing, but the joy it evokes testifies to how right it is for our collective sense of humor.

    #25

    To Shame Delivery Driver For Taking Breaks In 100 Fahrenheit Degrees Weather

    Social media post showing a reaction meme illustrating failed attempts in original posts versus comments section.

    Tulpah Report

    #26

    To Use South Park's Satire As An Ice Recruitment Tool

    South Park tweet mocking Homeland Security with cartoon of masked officers in a car, highlighting failed attempt humor.

    AldrichUyliong Report

    #27

    To Apologise

    Two people in a funny failed attempt moment with an awkward social media apology comment displayed below.

    CalebS413 Report

    #28

    To Force Ukraine To Use Starlink

    Screenshot of social media and news posts highlighting a failed attempt involving Starlink satellite service in Ukraine.

    flopsychops Report

    #29

    To Be A Pro Business President

    Graph showing S&P 500 stock correction with significant decline since peak in early 2025, illustrating failed market attempts.

    josh_moworld Report

    #30

    To Not Be A Traitor To Democracy!

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a failed attempt to pass a Senate vote with bipartisan support.

    Dr_sc_Harlatan Report

    #31

    By The Self-Appointed President To Make Accusations In A Mirror (Aim) Without Us Noticing. Seriously, This Is Essentially What’s Happening!!

    Tweet showing a judge humorously appointing himself president, an example of a failed attempt moment.

    biospheric Report

    #32

    To Not Perfectly Repeat History (Historical Info Below)

    Scene from The Office meme with a woman comparing two images labeled Ludwig Kaas and Chuck Schumer, highlighting failed attempts.

    YT_Sharkyevno Report

    #33

    To Malign A Hospital

    Customer review and hospital owner reply showcasing a failed attempt at resolving a negative situation humorously.

    NewWheelView Report

    #34

    To Keep It Hidden

    Meme showing failed attempt to hide funny pictures, featuring humorous images of a man in awkward scenarios.

    im_the_idiot Report

    #35

    To Blame Hamas For Gaza Starvation

    Stacks of aid supplies piled outdoors, showcasing an attempt to distribute essentials that failed spectacularly.

    ProfAsmani Report

    #36

    To Suggest

    Tweet screenshot showing Trump suggesting someone else could have written a letter to Epstein and used his name, a failed attempt moment.

    tamjidtahim Report

    #37

    To Not Have Your Wheel Cover Look Like An American Flag Instead Of A Giant Anus

    White SUV with a crumpled American flag tire cover showcasing a failed attempt at patriotic decoration on a sunny day.

    whatarethuhodds Report

    #38

    To Become The Party Of Traditional Christian Moral Values

    Man in a suit taking a selfie in front of a historic gate, an example of there was an attempt moments that failed spectacularly.

    ProbstWyatt3 Report

    #39

    To Downplay Pedos

    Tweet discussing controversial views on age and relationships, illustrating there was an attempt moments that failed spectacularly.

    Tulpah Report

    #40

    To Censor Real Footage Of Our Earth

    Aerial view of a vast area covered in debris showing failed attempt moments that failed spectacularly.

    Additional-Hour6038 Report

    #41

    To Inform

    Bar chart showing number of journalists and media workers killed by war, highlighting failed attempts to protect media personnel.

    5_meo Report

    #42

    To Say That You Had No Knowledge Of The Porn You Were Caught Looking At

    Tweet screenshot showing a public figure denying streaming inappropriate content during a state board meeting, a failed attempt moment.

    G-Unit11111 Report

    #43

    To Be Covert…

    Text message exchange showing a failed attempt to justify a flight cancellation due to deicing in warm weather.

    AncientHorror3034 Report

    #44

    To Claim It's Not A Genocide

    People survey large crater and rubble after reported Israeli airstrike in Gaza, illustrating failed attempt to avoid destruction.

    TheKayleMain Report

    #45

    To Convince Us Immigrants Are Bringing Crime And Drugs To America

    Two men posing with military weapons and stacks of cash on a yellow sports car in a failed there was an attempt moment.

    StabbyMcSwordfish Report

    #46

    To Gaslight A Humanitarian Crisis

    Tweet criticizing claims about Gaza starvation with images of severely malnourished children, illustrating failed humanitarian attempts.

    Used_Tea_2651 Report

    #47

    To Repay The National Debt

    Screenshot of a Globe Eye News tweet about US government offering donation options via Venmo and PayPal to reduce debt.

    memelordzarif Report

    #48

    To Laugh About Israel

    Screenshot of a Reddit post removed for failed attempt at comedy in a stand-up segment.

    miragen125 Report

    #49

    To Not Show The Nazi Salute On A Political Advertisement

    Political campaign poster with family attempting to promote protection, a there was an attempt moment that failed spectacularly.

    ceadesx Report

    #50

    To Not Be Corrupt

    Screenshot of a tweet about US law on banning politicians from trading stocks, highlighting a failed attempt in legislation.

    rebelliousmuse Report

    #51

    To Forget About It

    Cartoon series showing a man repeatedly failing to discard Epstein files, illustrating failed attempt moments.

    BloodBoth Report

    #52

    At Foreign Policy

    A social media post claiming Canada's support for Palestine statehood, illustrating a notable failed attempt moment.

    Used_Tea_2651 Report

    #53

    To Make Convincing Propaganda

    New pics showing there was an attempt moments that failed spectacularly with a child and false starvation claim.

    Charming-Hat-8510 Report

    #54

    To Stop Stephen Colbert's Show From Being Seen,after It Was Criticized In A Childish & Undignified Way By The Us President

    Screenshot of Nielsen Live+3 data showing viewer ratings and weekly share statistics for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

    amazingsciencemuseum Report

    #55

    To Solicit A Minor

    News graphic showing arrested Florida GOP official James Taylor amid failed attempt moments and scandal headlines.

    MrDillon369 Report

    #56

    To Collect Life Insurance

    Screenshot of failed attempt where life insurance payout was seized for back child support debt, showing support order details and transaction.

    miggy372 Report

    #57

    To Play A Victim

    Young man posing thoughtfully outdoors with a slight smile in a casual setting during failed attempt moments.

    spetznaz11 Report

    #58

    To Claim "Free Palestine" Is A Hate Message

    Screenshot of a Wi-Fi network list showing locked connections, illustrating there was an attempt moment failing spectacularly.

    Extra-Thought-2788 Report

    #59

    To Quietly Deal With A Pro-Palestine Student

    Tweet from Attorney General about failed antisemitism incident investigation at Florida State University with official statement screenshot.

    DeathFlameStroke Report

    #60

    To Be A Racist Pos

    Alt text: Twitter screenshot showing a failed attempt at spreading hateful and delusional messages on social media.

    TopWay312 Report

    #61

    To Link Obama With Jeffrey Epstein

    Two men sitting on stools drinking beer at a small table in a casual Southeast Asia eatery, a failed attempt moment.

    AldrichUyliong Report

    #62

    To Not Be Biased

    ChatGPT interface showing request and response about creating an imaginary explosion apocalypse image with failed attempt message.

    World2city Report

    #63

    To Raid Minority Places Of Worship

    Far-right politician Itamar Ben Gvir surrounded by Israeli policemen during a settler raid outside Al-Aqsa Mosque.

    ProfAsmani Report

    #64

    To Vote Against Yourself And Not Have Consequences

    Workers packaging whiskey bottles at a distillery, illustrating a failed attempt in the whiskey industry bankruptcy crisis.

    PairRevolutionary669 Report

    #65

    To Criminalize Taking Seat At A Table In College

    Tweet showing a "there was an attempt" moment where a person laughed off stealing a college table.

    Tulpah Report

    #66

    To Remove Muslim School Principal By Poisoning Children's Drinking Water Tank

    News article on Karnataka school water tank poisoning attempt to remove Muslim principal leading to arrests.

    BlissVsAbyss Report

    #67

    To Be The Party Of Family Values

    GOP Rep. Cory Mills looks serious in navy suit during a news report on failed attempt accusations in political controversy.

    rprouse Report

    #68

    To Not Continue To Hoard Wealth And Voluntarily Give It Away, But Nope

    Bill Gates and Warren Buffett's Giving Pledge attempt to inspire billionaires, with few successfully following through on giving wealth.

    Conscious-Quarter423 Report

    #69

    To Be The Party Of Fiscal Responsibility

    Man speaking at podium with Vice President seal, illustrating there was an attempt moments that failed spectacularly.

    rprouse Report

