We learn something new every day. And often, it's not textbooks but experience that turns out to be the best teacher. Some of the most important life lessons come when we least expect them. Wrapped up in a layer of chaos, a touch of embarrassment and a tale we'll be telling our grandkids one day.

Whether it's the messy mistake of putting an egg in the microwave, or the foamy flood that occurred when we used handwashing detergent in the machine instead of automatic powder. Maybe it's the very costly error of not leaving the car parked in gear on a very steep incline. Whatever the lesson, it's likely to be one you won't forget anytime soon.

Bored Panda has put together a list of times people learned something new and unexpected in the most hilarious way. Some are cringeworthy, others could have you crying with laughter. A few may even make you sheepishly whisper, "What? You too?" They're all reminders that some things just can't be taught in school. And often, it's the bad decisions that make the best stories.

#1

When I Was 12, I Was Attacked By A Howler Monkey In Costa Rica. My Dad Runs A Tour And Travel Company Down There, And I Found This Postcard On His Rack

Boy learning his lesson with a monkey grabbing his face in a funny nature interaction photo postcard display.

Photo of a young me learning a hard lesson - "Do not feed the animals".

al666in , al666in Report

That does not seem like a strong argument in support of tourism

    #2

    Lesson Learned: Kitties And Blinds Are Not A Good Combo

    Cat trapped in twisted window blinds, illustrating one of the funny ways people learned their lesson.

    kenistod , yougotjamed Report

    #3

    I Bought This Leather Flyswatter Last Summer, And It Works Great. But I Just Realized, Am I Giving Guests The Wrong Impression With It Hanging In My House?

    Black fly swatter on a marble countertop illustrating one of the funny ways people learned their lesson.

    fakeaccount572 Report

    That depends on what else you want them to think you do with it.

    #4

    Farted Near My Friends Smart Thermostat

    Air quality monitor displaying poor indoor air quality with high pollutant levels and ventilation recommendation.

    I tried to pass gas descretely by walking out of my buddies living room and farting. I didn't realize his thermostat tested air quality. He got a notice on his phone telling him to change the filters. I confessed it was me...

    6854wiggles Report

    #5

    Why Men Shouldn’t Do Advice Columns

    Funny ways people learned their lesson with advice columns showing unexpected and humorous personal stories.

    al3x696 Report

    #6

    Today My Husband Discovered It Is Possible To Recline The Reclining Chair Too Far

    Person stuck upside down under an overturned chair with feet sticking out, funny ways people learned their lesson.

    SmileyWhiley Report

    #7

    Thank You For Taking My Old And Damaged TV, My Strategy Of Packing Well Worked

    Person carrying a large box down snowy steps at night, a funny way people learned their lesson captured on camera.

    MintedVibez Report

    #8

    How I Discovered My Wife And Her Coworkers Were In A Fitbit Activity Contest

    Brindle dog wearing two collars sitting on carpet looking up near a couch and patterned rug in a living room.

    Jmersh Report

    #9

    After Ripping Out My Front Door, I Learn There Are Different Sizes For Doors

    Partially installed wooden door with glass panels, showing imperfect fitting with gaps around the frame, illustrating funny ways people learned their lesson.

    oestzilla Report

    #10

    Found In The Bathroom At Work. Someone Learned A Very Hard Lesson

    Container of Lysol dual action wipes with a humorous label showing a funny way people learned their lesson.

    TheUnbeliever Report

    #11

    Accidentally Washed A Wool Sweater In Hot Water. This Was Surprisingly Pre-Dryer Too

    Person holding a shrunken red sweater as a funny way people learned their lesson with clothing care mistakes.

    moozirt Report

    #12

    Woke Up And Discovered My Wife Moved Our Coat Stand Yesterday

    Silhouette of a person standing near a window in a dark room, illustrating funny ways people learned their lesson.

    gruesomeflowers Report

    randykilgore avatar
    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When my father first left my mother, he lived in a room above a bar in a rough area, so he slept with a pistol. First night, he hangs his shirt on a hangar and hooks it to the window pull. Wakes up, middle of the night, sees "someone" crawling in the window and empties his pistol. Bartender described the scene in the bar to the officers as the shots rang out. Officer and bartender were in tears laughing.

    #13

    My Husband And I Discovered You Can Get Photo Shower Curtains

    Bathroom with a bathtub and a shower curtain featuring a printed window, illustrating funny ways people learned their lesson.

    Elatedonion Report

    #14

    My Niece Discovered The Cat Door Today

    Toddler stuck halfway through cat door in a white diaper, showcasing funny ways people learned their lesson at home.

    xAmericanNightmarex Report

    #15

    Stole One Of These Candies From My Kid’s Christmas Stash, Learned The Hard Way They’re Actually Individually Wrapped Soaps

    Hand holding a small yellow square candy with a funny face in clear plastic, illustrating funny ways people learned their lesson.

    MichelleS2323 Report

    #16

    After Owning Them For 3 Days, I Learned Why Nobody Wears White Shoes In The Countryside

    Worn-out white sneakers with visible dirt showing a funny way people learned their lesson through experience.

    WhatsHisFace666 Report

    #17

    Lesson Learned - Don't Trust Just Any Tourist To Take Your Photo

    Person posing humorously in front of the Leaning Tower of Pisa, showing funny ways people learned their lesson.

    batmanfantasy Report

    #18

    Grandad's "Broken" Fire Stick

    TV screen showing search history with adult content and unrelated queries, illustrating funny ways people learned their lesson.

    NintendoBen Report

    #19

    Had To Stop And Take A Take On This Vans' Instagram Contact Info

    Car with a dented door showcasing funny ways people learned their lesson through a damaged Mucky Pups pet service van.

    Walked past this van whilst on holiday. A casual, quick glance at the Instagram info made me stop and re-read what I’d just seen.

    Yoric1968 Report

    #20

    My Son Learned A Valuable Lesson At This Birthday Party About Reading Labels

    Hand holding a lemon-scented Warheads alcohol-free hand sanitizer, illustrating funny ways people learned their lesson.

    angry-norwegian Report

    #21

    Just For Your Information This Does Not Say “Colgate”. I Learned This The Hard Way This Morning

    Hand holding a tube of hydrocortisone cream in a bathroom, illustrating funny ways people learned their lesson.

    elzibet Report

    #22

    Lesson Learned Not To Use AirPods While Sleep Deprived

    Hand holding AirPods covered in melted substance inside a blue container showing funny ways people learned their lesson.

    Curious-Bug-1258 Report

    #23

    She Learned A Lesson Here - Lily Pads Aren't As Strong As They Look

    Person falling into water while attempting to step on large lily pads, a funny way people learned their lesson outdoors.

    Bmchris44 Report

    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have they never touched a leaf before? If you have ever touched a leaf you should be able to work out how much, or little, weight a lily pad can take.

    #24

    Learned How To Say "Hi" In Mandarin

    Oranges arranged on a dark surface to spell out the word "Hi," illustrating funny ways people learned their lesson.

    d_duhwit Report

    #25

    Possibly The Best Way To Let A Mom Know She’s Been Glued To Her Phone A Bit Too Often

    Child’s drawing of a bedroom scene showing a person on the bed, illustrating funny ways people learned their lesson.

    MallardDuckBoy Report

    #26

    Life Has A Way Of Guiding You To Where You're Meant To Be

    Car crashed into driving school building with Learn to Drive sign, a funny way people learned their lesson about driving.

    CryticalManic Report

    #27

    So... I Recently Discovered My Dog Likes Carrots

    Playful dog learning a funny lesson while staring eagerly at a carrot held in a person’s hand in the kitchen.

    OopsIArted Report

    #28

    Lesson Learned, Don’t Wear Grey Pants To An Interview

    Man taking mirror selfie showing wet stain on pants, illustrating funny ways people learned their lesson humorously at home.

    -milesTeg Report

    gossamer_new avatar
    Zena
    Zena
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or maybe don't...do whatever that is...p**s out of your a*s?...on the way to or during an interview.

    #29

    Learned 2 Things While Sitting Out In The Oh So Rare Irish Sun

    Man taking a mirror selfie showing a humorous tan line lesson from wearing a sleeveless shirt outdoors.

    1) I need to lose some weight and
    2) If you slouch forward, your chest will hang in such a way as to give you a thing white bra on your sunburned torso...

    DorianOtten Report

    #30

    Hubby Has Two Back To Back Work Trips, And Wanted To Take His Bike Out The Few Days He Was Home In Between. MBTA Has Other Ideas

    Bird nest with eggs found inside a motorcycle storage compartment, showing a funny way people learned their lesson.

    Lesson learned, cover up your fun stuff unless you want kids. We're awaiting the arrival of our little feathered quadruplets soon.

    AustralianBattleDog Report

    #31

    Roommate Learned A Valuable Lesson Today

    Man sitting on a pack of bottled water in a kitchen filled with overflowing soap bubbles, a funny way people learned their lesson

    wordsbynight Report

    #32

    I’m At IKEA Right Now And All The Toilets In The Bathroom Displays Are Shut So Nobody Can Take A Dump In Them. They Must’ve Learned That Lesson The Hard Way

    Toilet seat installed backwards in a store display, showing a funny way people learned their lesson about setup mistakes.

    Mikesaidit36 Report

    melelliott avatar
    Ripley
    Ripley
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently it happens quite a lot - not just Ikea, but any showroom with toilets. Sometimes it's little kids, but not always . . .

    #33

    Kayaked 17 Miles Today, Learned A Lesson About Pain, Suffering And The Importance Of Sunscreen

    Sunburned legs with sharp tan lines from flip-flops, illustrating one funny way people learned their lesson about sun exposure.

    TheNinjaSammich Report

    #34

    These Dudes Are About To Learn An Important Physics Lesson The Hard Way

    Two kids in helmets near a makeshift ramp on a sidewalk, illustrating funny ways people learned their lesson.

    PR0CR45T184T0R Report

    #35

    This Wife Quickly Found Out Why You Should Never Leave Your Phone Unlocked Near Your Husband

    Collage of close-up photos showing facial features and hair, illustrating funny ways people learned their lesson.

    borshctbeet Report

    #36

    After Most Of My Son's Socks Went Missing, My Wife Discovered Sock Heaven

    Hands pulling open a dryer door stuck shut with clothes stuck inside, illustrating funny ways people learned their lesson.

    rgsoloman5000 Report

    #37

    My Friends Made Sure I Didn’t Leave Last Night From The Halloween Party. Side Note, Learning How To Put On A Tire Today

    Black Jeep Wrangler on jack stand with missing front tire and tire lying on ground, illustrating funny ways people learned their lesson.

    icecreamdude97 Report

    #38

    You Live And You Learn

    Seagull stealing a lobster roll from a person’s hand by the rocky coastline, a funny way people learned their lesson.

    RulingSports Report

    #39

    Tech Learned The Lesson Of Not Spraying The Distributor With Brake Cleaner While The Car Is Running

    Car covered in fire extinguisher powder at repair shop, showing funny ways people learned their lesson in automotive mishaps.

    iiReCoNiC Report

    #40

    I Learned My Lesson About Taking A Razor To My Eyebrows. Big Oof

    Teen girl with braces squinting at bright sunlight near a rocky seashore, illustrating funny ways people learned their lesson.

    leafydew Report

    #41

    Lesson Learned. Always Pay Attention To Dye Lots

    Light blue knitted shirt drying on a gridded foam board, showing a funny way people learned their lesson in knitting.

    paigecarolanna Report

    #42

    This Guy Is About To Find Out Why Grammar Really Does Matter

    Hershey’s Pot of Gold chocolates on table with handwritten note about candy and caramels as a funny lesson learned.

    thehemperorr Report

    lynne_12 avatar
    Lynne
    Lynne
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *Spelling. Took longer than I would like to admit to work out what the issue was.

    #43

    Someone In My Office Learned The Hard Way

    A Fellowes paper shredder with a label saying this is not a copy machine, illustrating funny ways people learned their lesson.

    falcongsr Report

    gossamer_new avatar
    Zena
    Zena
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is literally nothing about this that could be mistaken for a copy machine.

    #44

    Learned My Lesson, Don’t Ask For Cheese Grits In The North. Waitress Definitely Gave Me A Look For A Half A Second. Then She Nodded Like “Yeah, I Got This”

    Bowl of grits with a slice of processed cheese on top, showing a funny way people learned their lesson with food.

    Should have known then.

    Subcheck Report

    #45

    My Dad Found Out The Hard Way Why There Is A Size And Weight Limit

    Man falling off a small toy car in the yard, one of the funny ways people learned their lesson outdoors.

    Moosepie12 Report

    #46

    A Two-Picture Story. Lesson Learned - Don't Stand On The Ball

    Toddler learning their lesson after a funny fall near a playpen, showing comical moments of playful childhood lessons.

    Anduno Report

    #47

    Growing Up Sucks. My Sister Learned The Hard Way

    Child stuck in a playground swing being helped by firefighters, showing one of the funny ways people learned their lesson.

    meetyourgranfalloon Report

    #48

    The Importance Of Proofreading. Never Seen A Restaurant Closed Because Of This

    Sign humorously announcing dining room closed due to unforeseen circumstances, illustrating funny ways people learned their lesson.

    steady_as_a_rock Report

    donadams_1 avatar
    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would accept that as a very valid reason. I would also avoid the steak tips....

    #49

    There Is A Good Reason Two-Story Outhouses Never Caught On

    Sign for historical two-story outhouse and image of the unique tall white outhouse showing funny ways people learned their lesson.

    IGottaHandItToMe Report

    #50

    Phrasing

    Church sign humorously admitting to hurting people, illustrating funny ways people learned their lesson in everyday life situations.

    Mr_McQuinn Report

    #51

    This Is How I Make Permanent Life Choices, Unfortunately

    Xbox Live screen showing online name ChickenSalad520 matching a chicken salad food label, illustrating funny ways people learned.

    karatecat Report

    #52

    The Time My Little Sister Lied And Said There Was No School And To Prove It, Her Teacher Gave Her A Note

    Hand holding a handwritten note saying No School with a sad face, showing a funny way people learned their lesson.

    Ghprincess__ Report

    #53

    This Fifth-Grader Figured Out The Most Hilarious/Laziest Way To Write A Three-Paragraph Letter

    Handwritten letter from a fifth grader learning a lesson about school projects with funny and relatable wording.

    shanekeith_ Report

    #54

    My Boss Needs To Learn To Lock His Truck

    Skeleton sitting in the driver seat of a military vehicle with the door open, illustrating funny ways people learned their lesson.

    RuralRangerMA Report

    #55

    Where Can I Sign Up To Learn How To Do This?

    Warning sign on bathroom wall showing a stick figure urinating into a toilet with a red X, illustrating funny ways people learned their lesson.

    ItsBlare Report

    #56

    His Pub Took It Upon Themselves To Help Octogenarians Master The Art Of Reading The Fine Print

    Sign offering a free meal for anyone over 80 years old if accompanied by both parents, a funny way people learned their lesson.

    Eyal-M Report

    gossamer_new avatar
    Zena
    Zena
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Waiting for some old guy to show up carrying two cremation urns...

    #57

    What Would You Do If You Discovered Your Wife Is The Workplace Pen Thief?

    Various pens and mechanical pencils lined up on a wooden surface, illustrating funny ways people learned their lesson.

    rafikki123 Report

    #58

    I Discovered I Can Write Messages In My Girlfriends New Blanket

    Bed with blanket showing words lesson smashed written by cleaning part of the fabric in a funny way people learned their lesson

    Obeythegroove Report

    #59

    So My Mouse Wasn't Working. Tech Support Discovered I'd Been "Caged"

    Computer mouse with a funny face sticker over the sensor, showing a humorous way people learned their lesson.

    njmc2 Report

    #60

    I Guess My Grandma Learned How To Send Email (No Context Given)

    Email screenshot showing a message about enjoying several butter tarts, relating to funny ways people learned their lesson.

    zrudd19 Report

    #61

    "You Had One Job", Reparing A Crosswalk - Netherlands

    A poorly finished paved sidewalk with mismatched tiles illustrating funny ways people learned their lesson.

    "Is it a crosswalk or a QR code?" was the headline here.
    A crosswalk in Dutch is called 'Zebrapad' btw (Zebra path/crossing)

    TSLstudio Report

    #62

    I Got A Coconut Shake From A Local Burger Joint And Thought It Tasted Weird

    Cup with a drive-thru receipt showing a funny shake order with coconut and ranch, illustrating funny ways people learned their lesson.

    I looked at the label before I threw it away and learned that there was a big miscommunication in the drive-thru.

    BittenBerries Report

    #63

    If You're Trying To Scam People With A Fake Email, At Least Make It Look Convincing

    Screenshot of a humorous scam email from a fake bank accountant offering a fake business proposal as a funny lesson learned.

    CarlonecMusic Report

    #64

    3rd Grade Proverbs

    Funny ways people learned their lesson shown by a child’s humorous and incorrect attempts to finish common proverbs on a worksheet.

    nimaku Report

    #65

    25 Years Later. My Mom Found My Home-Made Stash Book

    Open book with a modified page featuring layered cutouts, showcasing a creative and funny way people learned their lesson.

    Carefully hidden inside this Guinness Book of Records were a Zippo lighter and a pack of Marlboro Reds.

    MastrOvNon Report

    #66

    Whoever Is Responsible For This Sign Could Definitely Use A Refresher In Math

    Sign on sportsplex track showing incorrect lap distance measurements, a funny way people learned their lesson about math errors.

    Framiel Report

    #67

    After I Made Jigglers, I Discovered That The Shelf In My Refrigerator Is Crooked

    Glass dish filled with red liquid tilted on wooden table showing a funny way people learned their lesson.

    CheeseheadDave Report

    gossamer_new avatar
    Zena
    Zena
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No. If it were that crooked, they would have noticed. A little crooked would be believable; this is completely fake.

    #68

    At A Hotel In Japan

    Notice about shower room hygiene issues showing funny ways people learned their lesson about proper bathroom use.

    dewi54 Report

    #69

    Do They Work For Child's Rooms?

    Floating bookshelves mounted on a wall with stacked books and a modern lamp, showcasing creative lesson learning ideas.

    FIREATWlLL Report

    #70

    My Parents Went To Costco

    Multiple bottles of laxative on a kitchen counter, illustrating funny ways people learned their lesson with constipation relief.

    And bought the whole shelf of Miralax.

    HotRodDeathToll27 Report

    #71

    Caribbean Cruise, White Girl Cornrows (13 Years Old). Lesson Learned, Never Again. It Was A Lot Of Tension

    Two young girls smiling at a formal event, capturing a funny ways people learned their lesson moment.

    yettyettyett Report

    #72

    I Got These From My 5-Year-Old Son About 10 Minutes Apart

    Handwritten notes from a child apologizing, illustrating funny ways people learned their lesson with spelling errors and drawings.

    nightsaysni Report

