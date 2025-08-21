Bored Panda has put together a list of times people learned something new and unexpected in the most hilarious way. Some are cringeworthy, others could have you crying with laughter. A few may even make you sheepishly whisper, "What? You too?" They're all reminders that some things just can't be taught in school. And often, it's the bad decisions that make the best stories.

Whether it's the messy mistake of putting an egg in the microwave, or the foamy flood that occurred when we used handwashing detergent in the machine instead of automatic powder. Maybe it's the very costly error of not leaving the car parked in gear on a very steep incline. Whatever the lesson, it's likely to be one you won't forget anytime soon.

We learn something new every day. And often, it's not textbooks but experience that turns out to be the best teacher. Some of the most important life lessons come when we least expect them. Wrapped up in a layer of chaos, a touch of embarrassment and a tale we'll be telling our grandkids one day.

#1 When I Was 12, I Was Attacked By A Howler Monkey In Costa Rica. My Dad Runs A Tour And Travel Company Down There, And I Found This Postcard On His Rack Share icon Photo of a young me learning a hard lesson - "Do not feed the animals".



#2 Lesson Learned: Kitties And Blinds Are Not A Good Combo Share icon

#3 I Bought This Leather Flyswatter Last Summer, And It Works Great. But I Just Realized, Am I Giving Guests The Wrong Impression With It Hanging In My House? Share icon

#4 Farted Near My Friends Smart Thermostat Share icon I tried to pass gas descretely by walking out of my buddies living room and farting. I didn't realize his thermostat tested air quality. He got a notice on his phone telling him to change the filters. I confessed it was me...



#5 Why Men Shouldn’t Do Advice Columns Share icon

#6 Today My Husband Discovered It Is Possible To Recline The Reclining Chair Too Far Share icon

#7 Thank You For Taking My Old And Damaged TV, My Strategy Of Packing Well Worked Share icon

#8 How I Discovered My Wife And Her Coworkers Were In A Fitbit Activity Contest Share icon

#9 After Ripping Out My Front Door, I Learn There Are Different Sizes For Doors Share icon

#10 Found In The Bathroom At Work. Someone Learned A Very Hard Lesson Share icon

#11 Accidentally Washed A Wool Sweater In Hot Water. This Was Surprisingly Pre-Dryer Too Share icon

#12 Woke Up And Discovered My Wife Moved Our Coat Stand Yesterday Share icon

#13 My Husband And I Discovered You Can Get Photo Shower Curtains Share icon

#14 My Niece Discovered The Cat Door Today Share icon

#15 Stole One Of These Candies From My Kid’s Christmas Stash, Learned The Hard Way They’re Actually Individually Wrapped Soaps Share icon

#16 After Owning Them For 3 Days, I Learned Why Nobody Wears White Shoes In The Countryside Share icon

#17 Lesson Learned - Don't Trust Just Any Tourist To Take Your Photo Share icon

#18 Grandad's "Broken" Fire Stick Share icon

#19 Had To Stop And Take A Take On This Vans' Instagram Contact Info Share icon Walked past this van whilst on holiday. A casual, quick glance at the Instagram info made me stop and re-read what I’d just seen.



#20 My Son Learned A Valuable Lesson At This Birthday Party About Reading Labels Share icon

#21 Just For Your Information This Does Not Say “Colgate”. I Learned This The Hard Way This Morning Share icon

#22 Lesson Learned Not To Use AirPods While Sleep Deprived Share icon

#23 She Learned A Lesson Here - Lily Pads Aren't As Strong As They Look Share icon

#24 Learned How To Say "Hi" In Mandarin Share icon

#25 Possibly The Best Way To Let A Mom Know She’s Been Glued To Her Phone A Bit Too Often Share icon

#26 Life Has A Way Of Guiding You To Where You're Meant To Be Share icon

#27 So... I Recently Discovered My Dog Likes Carrots Share icon

#28 Lesson Learned, Don’t Wear Grey Pants To An Interview Share icon

#29 Learned 2 Things While Sitting Out In The Oh So Rare Irish Sun Share icon 1) I need to lose some weight and

2) If you slouch forward, your chest will hang in such a way as to give you a thing white bra on your sunburned torso...



#30 Hubby Has Two Back To Back Work Trips, And Wanted To Take His Bike Out The Few Days He Was Home In Between. MBTA Has Other Ideas Share icon Lesson learned, cover up your fun stuff unless you want kids. We're awaiting the arrival of our little feathered quadruplets soon.



#31 Roommate Learned A Valuable Lesson Today Share icon

#32 I’m At IKEA Right Now And All The Toilets In The Bathroom Displays Are Shut So Nobody Can Take A Dump In Them. They Must’ve Learned That Lesson The Hard Way Share icon

#33 Kayaked 17 Miles Today, Learned A Lesson About Pain, Suffering And The Importance Of Sunscreen Share icon

#34 These Dudes Are About To Learn An Important Physics Lesson The Hard Way Share icon

#35 This Wife Quickly Found Out Why You Should Never Leave Your Phone Unlocked Near Your Husband Share icon

#36 After Most Of My Son's Socks Went Missing, My Wife Discovered Sock Heaven Share icon

#37 My Friends Made Sure I Didn’t Leave Last Night From The Halloween Party. Side Note, Learning How To Put On A Tire Today Share icon

#38 You Live And You Learn Share icon

#39 Tech Learned The Lesson Of Not Spraying The Distributor With Brake Cleaner While The Car Is Running Share icon

#40 I Learned My Lesson About Taking A Razor To My Eyebrows. Big Oof Share icon

#41 Lesson Learned. Always Pay Attention To Dye Lots Share icon

#42 This Guy Is About To Find Out Why Grammar Really Does Matter Share icon

#43 Someone In My Office Learned The Hard Way Share icon

#44 Learned My Lesson, Don’t Ask For Cheese Grits In The North. Waitress Definitely Gave Me A Look For A Half A Second. Then She Nodded Like “Yeah, I Got This” Share icon Should have known then.



#45 My Dad Found Out The Hard Way Why There Is A Size And Weight Limit Share icon

#46 A Two-Picture Story. Lesson Learned - Don't Stand On The Ball Share icon

#47 Growing Up Sucks. My Sister Learned The Hard Way Share icon

#48 The Importance Of Proofreading. Never Seen A Restaurant Closed Because Of This Share icon

#49 There Is A Good Reason Two-Story Outhouses Never Caught On Share icon

#50 Phrasing Share icon

#51 This Is How I Make Permanent Life Choices, Unfortunately Share icon

#52 The Time My Little Sister Lied And Said There Was No School And To Prove It, Her Teacher Gave Her A Note Share icon

#53 This Fifth-Grader Figured Out The Most Hilarious/Laziest Way To Write A Three-Paragraph Letter Share icon

#54 My Boss Needs To Learn To Lock His Truck Share icon

#55 Where Can I Sign Up To Learn How To Do This? Share icon

#56 His Pub Took It Upon Themselves To Help Octogenarians Master The Art Of Reading The Fine Print Share icon

#57 What Would You Do If You Discovered Your Wife Is The Workplace Pen Thief? Share icon

#58 I Discovered I Can Write Messages In My Girlfriends New Blanket Share icon

#59 So My Mouse Wasn't Working. Tech Support Discovered I'd Been "Caged" Share icon

#60 I Guess My Grandma Learned How To Send Email (No Context Given) Share icon

#61 "You Had One Job", Reparing A Crosswalk - Netherlands Share icon "Is it a crosswalk or a QR code?" was the headline here.

A crosswalk in Dutch is called 'Zebrapad' btw (Zebra path/crossing)



#62 I Got A Coconut Shake From A Local Burger Joint And Thought It Tasted Weird Share icon I looked at the label before I threw it away and learned that there was a big miscommunication in the drive-thru.



#63 If You're Trying To Scam People With A Fake Email, At Least Make It Look Convincing Share icon

#64 3rd Grade Proverbs Share icon

#65 25 Years Later. My Mom Found My Home-Made Stash Book Share icon Carefully hidden inside this Guinness Book of Records were a Zippo lighter and a pack of Marlboro Reds.



#66 Whoever Is Responsible For This Sign Could Definitely Use A Refresher In Math Share icon

#67 After I Made Jigglers, I Discovered That The Shelf In My Refrigerator Is Crooked Share icon

#68 At A Hotel In Japan Share icon

#69 Do They Work For Child's Rooms? Share icon

#70 My Parents Went To Costco Share icon And bought the whole shelf of Miralax.



#71 Caribbean Cruise, White Girl Cornrows (13 Years Old). Lesson Learned, Never Again. It Was A Lot Of Tension Share icon