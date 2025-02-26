14 Priceless Life Lessons From A 70-Year-Old’s Hard-Earned Wisdom
There's no denying that life is an intriguing adventure, to put it simply. Throughout it, we encounter challenges, trials, and experience moments that shape us, helping us grow as individuals—no matter our age.
Today, let's take a look at a wholesome list of life lessons a netizen has learned over their 70 years on Earth and decided to share it online. Maybe, these thoughts from a stranger will inspire you to improve your own life as well. Or at least will be an interesting read, bringing some warmth to your day.
After loving my spouse, my parents, my children & grandchildren, and my friends, I have now started loving myself.
I give compliments freely & generously. Compliments are a mood enhancer not only for the recipient, but also for me. And a small tip for the recipient of a compliment, never, NEVER turn it down, just say "Thank You.”
I have learned to live each day as if it's the last. After all, it might be the last.
When you are a child, the rest of your life seems so long, something that will never end. Then, you start growing up and realize that it’s actually fleeting way faster than you thought. No matter how fast that time goes, the best you can do with it is improve yourself. Sounds kind of preachy, doesn’t it? But isn’t it true that life is all about learning, as there are always areas where it (or you) can get better?
Well, we think this Reddit user, going by u/UnderstandingOld4276 (or LongStrangeTripper) would agree with the sentiment. Why do we think that? It all has to do with the post they shared on February 11th. In it, they shared what kind of things they have learned in their 70 years of life.
I have stopped bargaining with vegetable & fruit vendors. A few pennies more is not going to break me, but it might help the poor fellow save for his daughter’s school fees.
I leave my waitress a nice tip (preferably in cash). The extra money might bring a smile to their face. They are toiling much harder for a living than I am.
I have learned not to correct people even when I know they are wrong. The onus of making everyone perfect is not on me. Peace is more precious than perfection.
In total, the post included 14 points, all of them no less important than one another. So, we decided to make a list of them, so you can rate it with upvotes, just for the fun of it.
But also, maybe you’ll get inspired and learn something from it – after all, that’s what the original poster likely intended. Whether it's about self-love, being generous or kind – all of these lessons are important, so it’s impossible to decide which is actually the most crucial.
In fact, we might say that there’s no such thing as the most important lesson. Life isn’t a one-dimensional thing that can be based on one value. Here, for instance, some might say that there are at least 50 of them. While it sounds overwhelming, we think that’s very on point – isn’t life kind of overwhelming itself?
I walk away from people who don't value me. They might not know my worth, but I do.
I remain cool when someone plays dirty to outrun me in the rat race. I am not a rat & neither am I in any race.
I am not embarrassed by my emotions. It’s my emotions that make me human.
Granted, perfecting all these values would be rather impossible, as no real person is perfect – or as F. Nietzsche put it, the Übermensch. This concept describes someone who transcends otherworldly Christian values, embodies the ideal human potential, and serves as a goal for humanity to strive toward.
Yet, while it’s rather unlikely that any of us will achieve the Übermensch status, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try to be the best version of ourselves. One of the key messages of the popular TV show The Good Place is that anyone can always be better tomorrow than the day before; all it takes is genuine effort.
I keep my aches and pains to myself unless specifically asked. It’s nice to share but only when invited. We all have our health issues as we get older but that doesn’t mean we want to hear a non-stop litany of everyone else’s physical ailments.
I am responsible for my happiness, and I owe it to myself. So I am trying to do what makes me happy. Happiness is a choice. You can be happy at any time, just choose to be!
Be Grateful!! Live a life of gratitude and appreciation. For all its flaws and trials, this is the only life we have, so be grateful for it. Appreciate everything, the good and the bad cuz that's what life is about.
You can do so, for instance, by not turning away from learning certain life lessons, acknowledging how they improve your life and what you need to change for that improvement to happen.
Only by doing so, you will be able to grow your self-awareness, increase resilience and knowledge, and become the best you can be. For starters, you can take lessons named in today’s list, maybe they’ll prove to be useful.
I have realized that I am not “Atlas”. The world does not rest on my shoulders.
I’ve accepted the past, look forward to the future but always strive to live in the present.