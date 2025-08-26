55 DIY Disasters That Belong In A Museum Of Mistakes (New Pics)
I’ve got nothing but respect for people who can actually pull off DIY. It takes patience, skill, and a level of confidence I simply don’t have. Personally, the peak of my handiwork is assembling IKEA furniture, and that’s only because the instructions leave little room for disaster.
If I ever tried a proper home project, though, I’d probably end up featured on the subreddit “DiWHY.” It’s the internet’s favorite gallery of attempts that were meant to be clever or budget-friendly but instead leave everyone asking: how did it come to this?
The answer, of course, is that creativity may have no limits—but common sense usually does.
Customize Your Sunroof Because Why Not
The Fourth Time Was Very Much Not The Charm
☹️
Found In The Millennial Sub
I Made Headphones With Integrated Cd Player, Remote Control, Battery, Disc Storage, And Jewel Box Compartment
I Made Headphones With A Water Pump That Produces Continuous Natural Rain Sounds
I Made My GF A Pillow Out Of My Chest Hair So She Can Pretend She’s Laying On My Chest Every Night
Who The Hell Thought This Would Work
It works. Just not the esthetic achievement they thought it would be.
Blessed Be The Fb Algorithm
Absolutely beautiful
The Iud Necklace As Seen On X (Twitter)
I Made Invisible Headphones For My Wife
I.. I Don't Understand
...what?
Hand-carved carpet on wooden floor. What a masterpiece.
Jackson Pollock Vibe. It’s A No For Me…
The Solution To Too Much Empty Space
Why Does My Stomach Hurt, Carly?
This "Ladder" To Reach A Loft In An Airbnb
Perfection
Bought Spare Remotes Then My 4 Year Old Found Electrical Tape And Made This So We’d Never Lose Another Remote
Found In A Hotel In Erfurt... I Don't Even Know What To Think Of This
Here Child Have A Stick Peed On
Found On Fb, Good Lord
Just made this addition to my Airbnb.
I hope my bank account is big enough to hold all of the revenue I will get from my bookings!
My Parents: We Don't Need A Paint Roller
Coworker Cut His Hair Using Mirrors
My Girlfriend Is Disgusted By My Resourcefulness
DIY Camper
'l' Themed Baby Shower DIY Costume Turns Into Nightmare Fuel. Why Didn't I Just Buy One?!
So I was supposed to got to a dress up baby shower with the theme L (baby's name will be Lennox, anyway)... for 3 weeks I had been working on a Lorax costume, with each edit getting progressively creepier. I was nervous to wear it and was already embarrassed by it. Today was the baby shower and my husband stuck the costume on before I started getting ready, and thank God he did, cause holy hell imagine rocking up to a baby shower dressed like this!!!! I ditched the lorax and went as a Luche Libre wrestler instead.
Someone Made A Jacket Made Of Heinz Packets For A Guy Named Heinz To Wear To His Wedding
And This Is Why You Don’t Build Your Own Kitchen
Built my first home at age 30. Designed the kitchen myself and completed it with my dad who owns a cabinet shop. The kitchen is my absolute favorite part.
After looking at a million home plans and not finding the perfect one, I designed our current home and employed a draftsperson to make the plans. I can't say that there are things I wouldn't change, but I love my kitchen - designed by a woman (me) who thought of flow, convenience and practical storage. Would an interior decorator approve? Who cares. It's a very livable home.
The Death Pantry Is Going To Haunt My Dreams
Just... Why?
You What Now?
Partener Tried To Dye Our White Couch Because It Had Some Stains. I Said We Shouldve Got Couch Covers But No
Guy Really Wanted His TV Flat Against The Wall
I do handyman work and home renos. WAs recently contracted to fill this up from the previous owner. You kinda gotta admire the guys dedication on one hand, while also being completely unnecessary.
Close Enough
What Is The Purpose Of This
Found On An Apartment Rental Listing
Should This Even Work?
Because Trees Don't Grow?
First Rate Kitchen Planning Right Here
Finally finished the kitchen. Adding the dishwasher was tight, but we made it work....
Such a tight space. They did what they could. Can they open the DW though?
When You Think With The Box
Asking If I Installed My AC Properly Since This Is A DIY Job. Temp Is Set To 17, But The House Just Keeps Getting Warmer
Foam To Fix Foundation
Just Installed The New Inheritance 5000 Staircase Leading To My 90 Year Old Dad's Basement
Can Anyone Explain This? At An Airbnb I’m Staying At
I Forgot My Charger At Work But It's Home Office Day
My Neighbor Wanted To Put Up A Privacy Fence, Did It All Himself
We Didn't Have A Shower In Our House For A Year And A Half But Now We Have This!
My partner and I thought we could build a roman style tub from scratch in a month. A year and a half with no shower later, here we are.
They Say This Belongs Here
My man made me a pencil. Took 2 hrs.
Landlord Replaced My Door And I Noticed It Was Creaking
Landlord used screws instead of the correct pin.
They're Almost Done With The First Coat!
This One Hurt A Little Inside
That's Why Home Depot Was Out Of Caulk
Airbnb I'm Staying At Has 4 Layers Of Drywall On The Ceiling
I Think It’s Clever. Friends Raised Their Eyebrows
I only use a few apps and did not subscribe to any of the featured app hot buttons built in to the remote. So I sliced them off so they are harder to hit by accident.
I don’t recommend this. But if you want to do this, Do not cut the button out. Just slice off the rubber part protruding above the plastic.
