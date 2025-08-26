ADVERTISEMENT

I’ve got nothing but respect for people who can actually pull off DIY. It takes patience, skill, and a level of confidence I simply don’t have. Personally, the peak of my handiwork is assembling IKEA furniture, and that’s only because the instructions leave little room for disaster.

If I ever tried a proper home project, though, I’d probably end up featured on the subreddit “DiWHY.” It’s the internet’s favorite gallery of attempts that were meant to be clever or budget-friendly but instead leave everyone asking: how did it come to this?

The answer, of course, is that creativity may have no limits—but common sense usually does.