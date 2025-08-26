ADVERTISEMENT

I’ve got nothing but respect for people who can actually pull off DIY. It takes patience, skill, and a level of confidence I simply don’t have. Personally, the peak of my handiwork is assembling IKEA furniture, and that’s only because the instructions leave little room for disaster.

If I ever tried a proper home project, though, I’d probably end up featured on the subreddit “DiWHY.” It’s the internet’s favorite gallery of attempts that were meant to be clever or budget-friendly but instead leave everyone asking: how did it come to this?

The answer, of course, is that creativity may have no limits—but common sense usually does.

#1

Customize Your Sunroof Because Why Not

Car sunroof covered with colorful stained glass film, a DIY disaster showcasing flawed home project mistakes.

MrsZero07 Report

    #2

    The Fourth Time Was Very Much Not The Charm

    Man arrested after attempting DIY Atlantic crossing in a homemade hamster wheel vessel washed ashore on beach.

    dernudeljunge Report

    #3

    ☹️

    Renovation fail on a 500-year-old tower with awkward DIY addition of modern blue stairs, a notable DIY disaster.

    Sad8At Report

    #4

    Found In The Millennial Sub

    Vintage chandelier with colorful lava lamps as bulbs creating a DIY disaster in home lighting decor.

    genital_lesions Report

    #5

    I Made Headphones With Integrated Cd Player, Remote Control, Battery, Disc Storage, And Jewel Box Compartment

    Man wearing a DIY disaster headset with a remote and CD attached, showcasing a creative but flawed homemade design.

    pudjam667 Report

    #6

    I Made Headphones With A Water Pump That Produces Continuous Natural Rain Sounds

    Man wearing headphones with two large buckets attached, each pouring water, a DIY disaster mistake outdoors.

    pudjam667 Report

    #7

    I Made My GF A Pillow Out Of My Chest Hair So She Can Pretend She’s Laying On My Chest Every Night

    Pillow with a large hair-covered heart stain on a chair, an example of a DIY disaster in home decor.

    reillyfitz Report

    #8

    Who The Hell Thought This Would Work

    Door cut with a smaller door piece at the top, showcasing a DIY disaster in a home interior beside a wooden desk.

    Zoteku Report

    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    It works. Just not the esthetic achievement they thought it would be.

    #9

    Blessed Be The Fb Algorithm

    Bunk beds with awkward rectangular frames and plywood walls showing a DIY disaster in home design.

    Absolutely beautiful

    hardlowcore Report

    #10

    The Iud Necklace As Seen On X (Twitter)

    Hand holding a DIY necklace made from an old IUD encased in resin with small flowers, showcasing a DIY disaster.

    NeverBeen_OnAPlaneB4 Report

    #11

    I Made Invisible Headphones For My Wife

    Woman wearing headphones with oversized fake ears, a humorous example of a DIY disaster and mistake.

    pudjam667 Report

    #12

    I.. I Don't Understand

    Hand-drawn DIY plan compared to inaccurate metal frame measurements in a DIY disaster project.

    Clickbait93 Report

    #13

    ...what?

    Warped and curled rug on wooden floor, an example of a DIY disaster that belongs in a museum of mistakes.

    Hand-carved carpet on wooden floor. What a masterpiece.

    unlessyoumeantit Report

    #14

    Jackson Pollock Vibe. It’s A No For Me…

    Carpet with bleach stains creating random white patterns, a classic example of DIY disasters that belong in a museum of mistakes.

    peace-out-28495 Report

    #15

    The Solution To Too Much Empty Space

    Living room filled with large rocks covering the floor and furniture, illustrating a DIY disaster mistake.

    Machinefun Report

    #16

    Why Does My Stomach Hurt, Carly?

    Alternative after-dinner mints made by slicing frozen toothpaste tubes, an unusual DIY disaster in kitchen creations.

    Machinefun Report

    Hawkmama74
    Hawkmama74
    Hawkmama74
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    #17

    This "Ladder" To Reach A Loft In An Airbnb

    Wooden handrail with poor DIY craftsmanship in a rustic interior, showcasing one of the DIY disasters from a museum of mistakes.

    Filippinka Report

    #18

    Perfection

    Blue plastic drum converted into a DIY BBQ grill, showcasing a creative but flawed DIY disaster in home projects.

    bliip666 Report

    #19

    Bought Spare Remotes Then My 4 Year Old Found Electrical Tape And Made This So We’d Never Lose Another Remote

    Hand holding a DIY disaster of three taped remote controls joined together, illustrating a museum of mistakes.

    Little_Ad2790 Report

    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago

    A 4-year-old totally thought of this ... right.

    #20

    Found In A Hotel In Erfurt... I Don't Even Know What To Think Of This

    Framed DIY disaster featuring toast slices with flip-flop straps, a humorous home project mistake on display.

    DomWaits Report

    #21

    Here Child Have A Stick Peed On

    Hand holding resin letters with embedded flowers and a pregnancy test, showing a unique DIY disaster project.

    fisheystick Report

    #22

    Found On Fb, Good Lord

    Basement filled with sand and an inflatable hot tub, showcasing a unique DIY disaster in home renovation.

    Just made this addition to my Airbnb.
    I hope my bank account is big enough to hold all of the revenue I will get from my bookings!

    MrsZero07 Report

    #23

    My Parents: We Don't Need A Paint Roller

    Uneven green paint job on bathroom wall around light switch and mirror showing DIY disasters in home renovation.

    KiddieSpread Report

    #24

    Coworker Cut His Hair Using Mirrors

    Back of a man’s head showing a poorly executed DIY haircut disaster with uneven patches of hair missing.

    Smile_S77 Report

    #25

    My Girlfriend Is Disgusted By My Resourcefulness

    Various erasers crushed and combined into an odd lump, showcasing a DIY disaster mistake on a light background.

    romulan267 Report

    #26

    DIY Camper

    Chevy SUV with large unstable DIY wooden structure attached, showcasing a major DIY disaster on a street parking lot.

    Rea119 Report

    #27

    'l' Themed Baby Shower DIY Costume Turns Into Nightmare Fuel. Why Didn't I Just Buy One?!

    Person in a tight orange DIY costume with added yellow fake mustache and glasses standing in a narrow hallway, a DIY disaster.

    So I was supposed to got to a dress up baby shower with the theme L (baby's name will be Lennox, anyway)... for 3 weeks I had been working on a Lorax costume, with each edit getting progressively creepier. I was nervous to wear it and was already embarrassed by it. Today was the baby shower and my husband stuck the costume on before I started getting ready, and thank God he did, cause holy hell imagine rocking up to a baby shower dressed like this!!!! I ditched the lorax and went as a Luche Libre wrestler instead.

    ashtit Report

    #28

    Someone Made A Jacket Made Of Heinz Packets For A Guy Named Heinz To Wear To His Wedding

    Bride in white wedding dress kissing groom wearing a DIY ketchup packet suit, showing a creative DIY disaster moment.

    DumbPicasso Report

    #29

    And This Is Why You Don’t Build Your Own Kitchen

    Kitchen with dark wooden cabinets and mismatched marble countertops, a DIY disaster from a museum of mistakes collection.

    Built my first home at age 30. Designed the kitchen myself and completed it with my dad who owns a cabinet shop. The kitchen is my absolute favorite part.

    splitopenandmelt11 Report

    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    After looking at a million home plans and not finding the perfect one, I designed our current home and employed a draftsperson to make the plans. I can't say that there are things I wouldn't change, but I love my kitchen - designed by a woman (me) who thought of flow, convenience and practical storage. Would an interior decorator approve? Who cares. It's a very livable home.

    #30

    The Death Pantry Is Going To Haunt My Dreams

    Closet shelves hanging over basement stairs creating a dangerous DIY disaster and mistake in home design.

    TrashSiren Report

    #31

    Just... Why?

    Bedroom with a pebble and leaf floor design illustrating a unique but questionable DIY disaster project.

    SashaFiery Report

    #32

    You What Now?

    DIY disaster showing kitchen countertops covered with brown paper bags and clear polyurethane, attempting leather look.

    lizzeh00 Report

    #33

    Partener Tried To Dye Our White Couch Because It Had Some Stains. I Said We Shouldve Got Couch Covers But No

    Blue sofa with uneven staining and visible damage, an example of DIY disasters in home furniture projects.

    jininberry Report

    #34

    Guy Really Wanted His TV Flat Against The Wall

    Wall with damaged drywall and an improperly installed bracket showing a clear DIY disaster mistake.

    I do handyman work and home renos. WAs recently contracted to fill this up from the previous owner. You kinda gotta admire the guys dedication on one hand, while also being completely unnecessary.

    tongfatherr Report

    #35

    Close Enough

    Handmade pink felt DIY disaster figure resembling a bunny, placed in front of instructional craft diagrams.

    carrieminaj Report

    #36

    What Is The Purpose Of This

    Door with an unusual jagged frame design causing a DIY disaster in an interior space with beige walls and carpet.

    carrieminaj Report

    #37

    Found On An Apartment Rental Listing

    Wooden ladder with unsafe design leading to a loft area, a classic DIY disaster in home renovation projects.

    Coneskater Report

    #38

    Should This Even Work?

    Wooden staircase DIY disaster with mirror reflecting a mismatched and confusing stair design mistake.

    SilentWalrus92 Report

    #39

    Because Trees Don't Grow?

    Wooden framework for a deck built around trees showing a DIY disaster with poor planning and construction mistakes.

    TechnicoloMonochrome Report

    #40

    First Rate Kitchen Planning Right Here

    Small kitchen with DIY disaster countertops that block dishwasher and sink usability, showcasing a notable DIY mistake.

    Finally finished the kitchen. Adding the dishwasher was tight, but we made it work....

    Bobcat-1 Report

    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    Such a tight space. They did what they could. Can they open the DW though?

    #41

    When You Think With The Box

    Container tiny home construction and octagonal house floor plan showcasing DIY building projects and design ideas.

    Orbisthefirst Report

    #42

    Asking If I Installed My AC Properly Since This Is A DIY Job. Temp Is Set To 17, But The House Just Keeps Getting Warmer

    Indoor air conditioner unit with outdoor compressor improperly installed inside a room showing a DIY disaster.

    eatenbyagrue1988 Report

    #43

    Foam To Fix Foundation

    Basement wall with poorly fixed large cracks using uneven DIY disaster foam sealant repairs.

    Machinefun Report

    #44

    Just Installed The New Inheritance 5000 Staircase Leading To My 90 Year Old Dad's Basement

    Uneven DIY stairs with misaligned steps creating a dangerous and unstable design in a home improvement disaster.

    SilentWalrus92 Report

    #45

    Can Anyone Explain This? At An Airbnb I’m Staying At

    Electrical outlet with two flat cables plugged in, showing a DIY disaster with wiring in a home setting.

    vipercspeed Report

    #46

    I Forgot My Charger At Work But It's Home Office Day

    Close-up of a DIY disaster with homemade wiring connected to a laptop USB port, showing heat detected in a thermal image.

    RL_95 Report

    #47

    My Neighbor Wanted To Put Up A Privacy Fence, Did It All Himself

    Uneven DIY fence disaster with mismatched and crooked wooden panels in a backyard surrounded by trees and grass.

    SuperFaceTattoo Report

    #48

    We Didn't Have A Shower In Our House For A Year And A Half But Now We Have This!

    Bathtub with uneven tile design and unusual shape in a bathroom, showcasing a DIY disaster home improvement mistake.

    My partner and I thought we could build a roman style tub from scratch in a month. A year and a half with no shower later, here we are.

    Jackthebodyless Report

    #49

    They Say This Belongs Here

    Hand holding a pencil made from a twig, writing on a crossword puzzle page, showcasing a DIY disaster project.

    My man made me a pencil. Took 2 hrs.

    No-Requirement-4356 Report

    #50

    Landlord Replaced My Door And I Noticed It Was Creaking

    Hand holding a screw above a door hinge, showing a clear DIY disaster attempt to fix the hinge.

    Landlord used screws instead of the correct pin.

    LateRespond1184 Report

    #51

    They're Almost Done With The First Coat!

    Partially painted wooden floor in kitchen showing a DIY disaster with uneven white paint coverage and tools left on floor

    AtheistBibleScholar Report

    #52

    This One Hurt A Little Inside

    DIY disaster showing a misaligned floor drain installation on vinyl planks with pieces placed beside the hole.

    headhunt3rz Report

    #53

    That's Why Home Depot Was Out Of Caulk

    Poorly applied caulking around window frame showing a common DIY disaster with messy sealing and cracks.

    Scyth3 Report

    #54

    Airbnb I'm Staying At Has 4 Layers Of Drywall On The Ceiling

    Patch job on ceiling with exposed layers and poorly applied duct tape showing a classic DIY disaster mistake.

    m_ashton9 Report

    #55

    I Think It’s Clever. Friends Raised Their Eyebrows

    Remote control with a missing Paramount+ button, showing a DIY disaster from the museum of mistakes collection.

    I only use a few apps and did not subscribe to any of the featured app hot buttons built in to the remote. So I sliced them off so they are harder to hit by accident.
    I don’t recommend this. But if you want to do this, Do not cut the button out. Just slice off the rubber part protruding above the plastic.

    druebleam Report

