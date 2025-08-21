“Can’t Park There, Mate!”: 117 Parking Fails That Had To Be Shared Online
Sometimes, the funniest jokes are the ones that don’t even try.
That’s exactly the vibe of the subreddit Can’t Park There, Mate. Its members share photos of cars and other vehicles that have somehow wound up in places they definitely shouldn’t be—wedged, stuck, tipped, or just plain out of bounds. With a wink and a nudge, the community points out the obvious: this is not a parking spot.
It’s a simple idea, but the results are endlessly entertaining. Scroll down for some of the most hilarious posts—bonus points if you can figure out how these rides even got there.
This post may include affiliate links.
LOL
Attitude And Ignorance!!
"Despite all my rage, I'm still just a Corsa in a cage."
So,who Do I Rely On ??
I guess you have to experience one to know what to do when it happens to someone else.
Can't Park There Plod
Can't Park There Mate!
Google Street View Car Itself Got Into Wrong Way
Good Job Man!!😂
“You Can’t Park There Ma’am”
Fuck You, Tesla Owner
Would I Get A Ticket For Parking Here?
Orange You Glad You Found A Spot, Mate?
Revenge Of The Scaffolding
Guys At Work Have Been Told Repeatedly Not To Park In Loading Zones, So The Site Manager Got Fed Up And Did This This Morning
Beautiful Shot Of Orion This Time Of Year
Please Refrain From Stopping Your Vehicle There Old Chum
Can't Play With LEGO There, Mate
No Truck Cab In Sight. Just Left In The Middle Of The Intersection
You Can't Park There Mate!
Can't Swim There, Mate
That's A Lada Damage
Can't Turn There, Mate
I'm Cyberstuck In A Swimming Pool, Mate
Hard To Miss A Big Yellow Vehicle
He should write himself a ticket for tailgating, failure to keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you, and then a special ticket for being a state trooper in this situation.
Hmm
Someone Parked Military Tank Outside The House
Nope
How Does This Happen
Boat On A House
Not Sure If They Were Parking Or Trying To Summon A Sea God
"All In All It's Just Another, Porsche Through A Wall.”
Can't Park There Mate!
Definitely Can't Park There, Officers
This looks like one of those car crash/car chase movies. Blues Brothers come to mind.
How Many Carts Is Acceptable To Use To Block A Bad Driver?
Another Reason For Europeans Not To Buy An American Car
Sorry Mate, You Missed
Can't Park There Mate!
This should be in the dictionary next to the word "irony."
Sweet Parking Spot
Can't Land There Mate
A Wild Porsche Having A Drink
Truck On A Roof
Can't Park There Mate
Can’t Park Your Cybertruck Anywhere In New York These Days
Coming Out On Top
Little Bit Tight, But Okay!!😀
Definitely Can't Park In My Dining Room, Sir
It's A Prius Thing
Now We Know Their Purpose. 😂
Which One Of You Was It?
🤣
Special Parking
Uber
Can’t Park There, Deputy
I Mean, You're Supposed To Park There; But In This Instance It Was Still A Bad Idea
Perpendicular Parking Not Allowed
Can't Park There, Mate
Can't Park There, Lil Mate
....but I Wasn't Speeding
Can’t Park There!
That's Not How You Use A Petrol Pump Mate
Honest To God What Is Going On Here
NY Gets Lots Of Snow. Today The Roads Were Clear
They Park Anywhere In San Francisco
Sussex Police
Legend
Battery Died. Owner Took The Tags So They Wouldn’t Be Stolen. Came Back The Next Day To This. 🥴
Subaru Drivers…
Actually the title should read "All Queensland Drivers".... love, Victorian Drivers