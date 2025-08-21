ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, the funniest jokes are the ones that don’t even try.

That’s exactly the vibe of the subreddit Can’t Park There, Mate. Its members share photos of cars and other vehicles that have somehow wound up in places they definitely shouldn’t be—wedged, stuck, tipped, or just plain out of bounds. With a wink and a nudge, the community points out the obvious: this is not a parking spot.

It’s a simple idea, but the results are endlessly entertaining. Scroll down for some of the most hilarious posts—bonus points if you can figure out how these rides even got there.

#1

LOL

Large mining truck flipped upside down with workers standing in front, showcasing a notable parking fail.

AlecTheDalek Report

    #2

    Attitude And Ignorance!!

    Black car surrounded by scaffolding after owner repeatedly parked in a restricted spot, illustrating a major parking fail.

    IamSociallyTired Report

    #3

    So,who Do I Rely On ??

    Police collision investigation vehicle crashed into a brick wall, showcasing one of many parking fails shared online.

    UnpaidInternVibes Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guess you have to experience one to know what to do when it happens to someone else.

    #4

    Can't Park There Plod

    Twitter conversation about parking in a mother and child bay with image of police car parked in a disabled spot in an indoor parking lot.

    DEADB33F Report

    #5

    Can’t Park There, Mate

    Car stuck on a roundabout pillar with police van and traffic cones nearby illustrating a parking fail.

    DingStiing Report

    #6

    Can't Park There Mate!

    Black car upside down in a yellow dumpster near a car dealership, illustrating a major parking fail outdoors on a rainy day.

    Zetth1 Report

    #7

    Google Street View Car Itself Got Into Wrong Way

    Google Street View car stuck in a ditch with water and mud, showing one of the funniest parking fails captured online.

    MagpieMidfield Report

    #8

    Good Job Man!!😂

    Green muscle car parked in a spot reserved for green vehicles, illustrating a typical parking fail shared online.

    IamSociallyTired Report

    #9

    “You Can’t Park There Ma’am”

    Police officer talking to a person inside a flipped car after a major parking fail incident on a residential street.

    DeandreDotDicaprio Report

    #10

    Fuck You, Tesla Owner

    Social media post showing parking fail with a black Tesla being towed and the owner enjoying an ice cream cone nearby.

    w_a_w Report

    #11

    Would I Get A Ticket For Parking Here?

    Upside-down military aircraft on grass with two people inspecting it, showcasing a dramatic parking fail scene.

    Reelthusiast Report

    #12

    Orange You Glad You Found A Spot, Mate?

    Black car parked inside grocery store produce aisle with fruits scattered, showing a major parking fail indoors.

    mcjimmybingo Report

    #13

    Revenge Of The Scaffolding

    A car parked in a no-parking zone moved cones meant for delivery, causing a week-long parking fail at an apartment building.

    KansasCity100 Report

    #14

    Guys At Work Have Been Told Repeatedly Not To Park In Loading Zones, So The Site Manager Got Fed Up And Did This This Morning

    Black car parked incorrectly between yellow bollards with a parking ticket on the windshield at a construction site.

    CautiousEmergency367 Report

    #15

    Beautiful Shot Of Orion This Time Of Year

    White car stuck at the edge of a roadside ditch at night under a starry sky, showing a clear parking fail.

    StormTide_86 Report

    #16

    Please Refrain From Stopping Your Vehicle There Old Chum

    Truck stuck on power lines above green field with two people wearing helmets watching parking fails outdoors.

    Trilobite_Tom Report

    #17

    Can't Play With LEGO There, Mate

    White van crashed inside a store causing major damage and scattered toys, illustrating a serious parking fail incident.

    mcjimmybingo Report

    shirinchivate avatar
    Paddy
    Paddy
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the driver stepped on a Lego before crashing

    #18

    No Truck Cab In Sight. Just Left In The Middle Of The Intersection

    Semi-truck parking fail blocking intersection, causing traffic disruption and showing a prime shipping container in daylight.

    International_Act_26 Report

    #19

    You Can't Park There Mate!

    Truck crashed into a building with tire marks on the lawn and fire rescue vehicles at the scene showing a major parking fail.

    Zetth1 Report

    #20

    Can't Swim There, Mate

    Silver car submerged in an indoor swimming pool showing a major parking fail causing damage and disruption.

    smichalll Report

    shirinchivate avatar
    Paddy
    Paddy
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Welp, there go that car's dreams of being a professional diver...

    #21

    That's A Lada Damage

    A toy car parked at the bottom of a deep well, illustrating a serious parking fail in an unusual spot.

    -McBain Report

    #22

    Can't Turn There, Mate

    Red SUV parked blocking a narrow road between steep rocky cliffs, illustrating a major parking fail on a rural mountain path.

    ByGollie Report

    #23

    I'm Cyberstuck In A Swimming Pool, Mate

    Black futuristic truck crashed into an empty pool, showing a major parking fail with shattered windshield and open door.

    goodneed Report

    #24

    Hard To Miss A Big Yellow Vehicle

    State police car crashed into the back of a stopped school bus, showcasing one of many parking fails shared online.

    ToodleButt Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He should write himself a ticket for tailgating, failure to keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you, and then a special ticket for being a state trooper in this situation.

    #25

    Hmm

    Large truck parked vertically on its rear wheels in an open field as a notable parking fail shared online.

    ZenPerspective Report

    #26

    Someone Parked Military Tank Outside The House

    Military tank parked on a residential street, an unusual and striking example of parking fails shared online.

    UnpaidInternVibes Report

    #27

    Nope

    Green hybrid bus stuck in a small stream, demonstrating one of many parking fails shared online.

    Thirstyjack3000 Report

    #28

    How Does This Happen

    White car stuck high in a tree showing one of the most extreme parking fails shared online outdoors.

    JustNotHim_ Report

    shirinchivate avatar
    Paddy
    Paddy
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's those blimmin' wizards and their blimmin' flying cars again! >:(

    #29

    Boat On A House

    A large yacht crash-parked on the roof of a damaged beach house, illustrating a major parking fail.

    bugminer Report

    #30

    Not Sure If They Were Parking Or Trying To Summon A Sea God

    Blue Audi car stuck on rocks in shallow water, illustrating a serious parking fail next to a rocky shoreline.

    PLWildcard Report

    #31

    "All In All It's Just Another, Porsche Through A Wall.”

    Black car crashed vertically against fence after parking fail, broken windows and damaged brick wall visible in urban area.

    RedDevilPlay Report

    #32

    Can't Park There Mate!

    Blue sports car stuck in a narrow water ditch, surrounded by grass and smoke rising nearby, showcasing a major parking fail.

    JimmyNeutronisaNerd Report

    #33

    Definitely Can't Park There, Officers

    Two crashed police vehicles at intersection with officers nearby, illustrating extreme parking fails and vehicle damage.

    Swift_Scythe Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This looks like one of those car crash/car chase movies. Blues Brothers come to mind.

    #34

    How Many Carts Is Acceptable To Use To Block A Bad Driver?

    Black car parked improperly between shopping cart racks in a crowded parking lot demonstrating a parking fail.

    oochiewallyWallyserb Report

    #35

    Another Reason For Europeans Not To Buy An American Car

    Cars and a tram sharing a narrow street space, illustrating a parking fail in an urban setting with trees and bikes nearby.

    Nono_Home Report

    #36

    Sorry Mate, You Missed

    Car flipped upside down near a Target sign, illustrating a major parking fail in a public area with onlookers and emergency responders.

    CalmCat1327 Report

    #37

    Can't Park There Mate!

    Car parked halfway inside a building with a Learn to Drive sign, showcasing a major parking fail outdoors.

    ShrekkMyBeloved Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This should be in the dictionary next to the word "irony."

    #38

    Sweet Parking Spot

    Small silver car stuck parked on melting snow patch in a residential area, illustrating funny and unusual parking fails.

    Outrageous-Leg-28 Report

    #39

    Can't Land There Mate

    Front section of an airplane parked awkwardly behind a guardrail on a wet road, illustrating a notable parking fail.

    CyGuy6587 Report

    #40

    A Wild Porsche Having A Drink

    Silver sports car partially submerged in river after a serious parking fail near a rocky, tree-lined riverbank.

    CalmCat1327 Report

    #41

    Truck On A Roof

    Two men holding up a truck that crashed into a house, showcasing a humorous parking fail moment.

    Jax2178 Report

    #42

    Can't Park There Mate

    Several cars parked closely along a narrow street near a low clearance bridge, illustrating parking fails.

    DubbehD Report

    #43

    Can’t Park Your Cybertruck Anywhere In New York These Days

    Green sign humorously instructing responsible disposal of dog waste by placing it into the nearest Cybertruck, referencing parking fails.

    Epelep Report

    #44

    Coming Out On Top

    Silver car parked on top of two overturned vehicles at an accident scene with police and onlookers nearby parking fails

    KorreltjeZout Report

    #45

    Little Bit Tight, But Okay!!😀

    Black car crashed and stuck between metal railing and building wall in an unusual parking fail on a sidewalk area.

    NorthLondonPulse Report

    #46

    Definitely Can't Park In My Dining Room, Sir

    Black RAM 1500 truck with a Christmas tree inside a house after a major parking fail causing damage to furniture and walls.

    Smooth_Cod4600 Report

    #47

    It's A Prius Thing

    Two Toyota Prius cars involved in a parking fail, one parked on top of the other on a city street.

    ffs_give_me_name Report

    #48

    Now We Know Their Purpose. 😂

    Electric truck parked in a low clearance garage with the roof of the vehicle stuck under a yellow pipe, a parking fail.

    Vivid_Address6792 Report

    #49

    Which One Of You Was It?

    Car fire on highway with traffic passing by, illustrating one of many parking fails shared online.

    zeropoopsherlock Report

    #50

    🤣

    Airplane partly in water and on rocky shore, illustrating a parking fail by being improperly parked near the sea.

    Royal-Chef-946 Report

    #51

    Special Parking

    White car poorly parked in a lot with chalk writing around it, highlighting a parking fail shared online.

    Missbhavin58 Report

    #52

    Uber

    Text message exchange showing a car mistakenly parked inside a stairwell, illustrating a parking fail.

    Chef6432 Report

    #53

    Can’t Park There, Deputy

    Police car stuck partially upright next to a utility pole at night, showcasing a serious parking fail with flashing lights.

    JayGatsby52 Report

    #54

    I Mean, You're Supposed To Park There; But In This Instance It Was Still A Bad Idea

    Black Jeep parked awkwardly on a narrow overhead platform above a small car in a tight parking fail spot.

    DEADB33F Report

    #55

    Perpendicular Parking Not Allowed

    White car unusually parked vertically against a tree-lined road, showcasing one of the most surprising parking fails.

    Outrageous_Cut_6179 Report

    #56

    Can't Park There, Mate

    A car stuck in a roadside curb ditch next to a truck on a highway, illustrating a parking fail on a rural road.

    CalmCat1327 Report

    #57

    Can't Park There, Lil Mate

    Small white toy car parked on sidewalk next to full-sized cars, illustrating a funny parking fail on a residential street.

    BlueHeron0_0 Report

    #58

    ....but I Wasn't Speeding

    White car crashed into second-story wall of building at night, showcasing one of the most extreme parking fails captured online.

    MooseGoneApe Report

    #59

    Can’t Park There!

    Truck crashed into a house, demonstrating a major parking fail and the need for better prevention measures.

    Grandbob328 Report

    #60

    That's Not How You Use A Petrol Pump Mate

    A large truck oddly parked vertically inside a gas station canopy, showcasing a major parking fail shared online.

    TheRockLobsta1 Report

    #61

    Honest To God What Is Going On Here

    Submerged vehicle in a pond surrounded by grass, showcasing a parking fail in an unusual and unexpected location.

    73747463783737384777 Report

    #62

    NY Gets Lots Of Snow. Today The Roads Were Clear

    Silver electric truck stuck in snow on roadside during winter, showcasing a notable parking fail in snowy conditions.

    GoodBike4006 Report

    #63

    They Park Anywhere In San Francisco

    Car crashed into a building wall, illustrating a severe parking fail on a city sidewalk near a stop sign.

    MooseGoneApe Report

    #64

    Sussex Police

    Blue helicopter crashed in a field surrounded by warning tape, illustrating extreme parking fails in an open rural area.

    No_Coffee4280 Report

    Legend

    Chicago man racks up 678 parking fails and $105,761 in fines at O'Hare airport by using ex-girlfriend's name on car registration.

    reddit.com Report

    #66

    Battery Died. Owner Took The Tags So They Wouldn’t Be Stolen. Came Back The Next Day To This. 🥴

    Black Mercedes SUV stuck in sand at the beach with people inspecting the parking fail and ocean waves in the background

    Kit_Karamak Report

    #67

    Subaru Drivers…

    Small white car parked incorrectly on a curb next to other vehicles showing a clear parking fail.

    matatoman Report

    bree_c_davis avatar
    Bree Davis
    Bree Davis
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually the title should read "All Queensland Drivers".... love, Victorian Drivers

    #68

    Can’t Park There Mate

    Blue SUV stuck in shallow water near rocky shore, illustrating a major parking fail shared online.

    EggSausageMcMuffin- Report

    #69

    Oh Man Can't Park There

    Large boat stuck under low bridge on road, causing a notable parking fail with vehicles nearby and a worker in high-visibility clothing.

    Zetth1 Report

    #70

    Can't Park Your Tram In The Apple Store Like That Mate

    Blue tram crashed into building on city street, highlighting a major parking fail in urban area with pedestrians nearby.

    MoreEngineer8696 Report

    #71

    I Heard A Strange Noise During Landing

    Small car awkwardly parked under a yellow airplane wing, illustrating a funny parking fail shared online.

    Cesalv Report

    #72

    The Irony Of Caution

    Car overturned beside road under a sign thanking drivers for driving carefully, a clear parking fail on a rural roadside.

    MagpieMidfield Report

    #73

    Can't Swim There Mate

    View from truck mirror showing a semi-truck trailer fallen off the road near a body of water, a clear parking fail scene.

    KatenBaten Report

    #74

    Can't Park There Mate!

    Pilot standing near a Royal Navy jet parked on a road with emergency responders and fire trucks in the background, parking fail.

    One-Baker9119 Report

    #75

    You Can't Stop To Change Your Tyre There, Sir!

    Car stopped in the middle of highway lanes with trunk open and driver changing tire, a notable parking fail on a busy road.

    Zetth1 Report

    #76

    Don't Forget To Roll Up Windows

    Pickup truck stuck in water by riverbank with a pilot car follow me sign, showcasing a parking fail.

    Cesalv Report

    #77

    All Too Often Beach Parking

    White Isuzu stuck in deep sand on a beach illustrating one of many parking fails shared online.

    frenzy3 Report

    #78

    Maybe The Drive-Thru Was Closed?

    Car crashed into store aisle causing a major parking fail with broken shelves and scattered products inside the shop.

    Seahawk124 Report

    #79

    I Hear The Driver Toddled Away Before The Authorities Arrived

    Toy car crashed and stuck against a bent guardrail on roadside, illustrating a humorous parking fail moment.

    Seahawk124 Report

    #80

    Two Questions:

    SUV suspended in mid-air between narrow walls, illustrating a bizarre parking fail from a shared online parking fails collection.

    misterxx1958 Report

    #81

    Lest We Forget 🫡

    Crowd watches as a car sinks in water after parking fail, with a man playing trumpet nearby in this parking fail scene.

    Vitester1 Report

    #82

    Oh Owww 🤦🏽‍♀️

    Tow truck towing a futuristic vehicle at a gas station, capturing one of the most unusual parking fails shared online.

    Relative_Swan_4170 Report

    #83

    Not Even Between The Metal Lines!

    Car parked on train tracks at a station platform causing a major parking fail and blocking an arriving train.

    OwOfysh Report

    #84

    Well...thats One Way To Keep Your Car Dry

    Vintage car parked in a cart shelter causing a parking fail in a busy outdoor parking lot with other vehicles nearby.

    Happy-Sammy Report

    #85

    A Just Car Crashed Into My Apartment Building

    Car crash inside a building causing severe damage, illustrating a major parking fail shared online.

    Sonikku_a Report

    #86

    Excellent Strapping Skills, Driving Skills Not So Good!

    Truck tipped over on curved road, spilling wooden planks and causing a major parking fail on a cloudy day.

    reddit.com Report

    #87

    LOL🤣

    Police car partly submerged in a narrow ditch, highlighting an extreme parking fail shared online.

    BlackHolesAreHungry Report

    #88

    Can't Park There Mate!

    Police officer writing ticket for Tesla Cybertruck parked incorrectly near Beverly Hills Hotel entrance at night, a notable parking fail.

    ShrekkMyBeloved Report

    #89

    Can’t Park There Mate

    Car parked on top of another vehicle outside Aston Martin dealership, showcasing a major parking fail caught online.

    Amazing_Turnover8897 Report

    #90

    Actual Image From My First Driving Lesson..!

    Police car crashed and stuck vertically against a lamp post in a parking fail captured on the roadside.

    ConsistentWin9508 Report

    #91

    What An Absolute Prick

    Car parked inside a shopping cart bay in a parking lot illustrating a funny parking fail.

    GPSFYI Report

    #92

    How Did You Park Here Mate

    Car lifted on a rock in a parking spot by the waterfront, illustrating a parking fail shared online.

    Witheali08 Report

    #93

    Why Don’t Historic Bridges Accommodate Monster Trucks?

    Historic wooden bridge in Maine collapses under overweight Ford F-750, highlighting parking fails and vehicle weight limit ignores.

    SessionIndependent17 Report

    #94

    2fast4urself

    White sports car crashed into sidewalk and garden, illustrating a severe parking fail outside a café and grill.

    blindwombat Report

    #95

    Definitely Can’t Park There

    Silver SUV parked on a narrow dock by the water with onlookers nearby in a clear example of parking fails.

    thebrookeshelf Report

    #96

    Just A Quick Ciggie Break

    Silver car crashes into a streetlight on grass median, illustrating a parking fail on a busy urban road with bystanders nearby.

    Cashewnutzzzz Report

    #97

    You Cant Park There Hans

    Wartime plane crashed and lodged in residential building, an extreme example of parking fails shared online.

    Competitive-Dot-5277 Report

    #98

    Very Inconsiderate To Block The Whole Road Like That Mate

    Car flipped upside down on a residential street, surrounded by parked cars, representing one of many parking fails shared online.

    kaese_meister Report

    #99

    Dpd Drivers Be Parking Anywhere Just To Get Their Next Day Delivery On Time

    Delivery van partially submerged in a pond after a parking fail near a B&Q store surrounded by greenery.

    Cult_of_Personality1 Report

    #100

    You Can't Park There, Mate Has Come To My Neighborhood

    FedEx delivery truck parked on residential lawn showing one of many parking fails shared online.

    McRatHattibagen Report

    #101

    Bit Tight To Park There Mate

    White Nissan car stuck in a narrow alley between stone walls, illustrating a parking fail on a tight path.

    tkaczyk1991 Report

    #102

    No Parking Under The Bridge, Sir

    A moving truck stuck under a low bridge with painted teeth, showcasing a humorous parking fail on a city street.

    KansasCity100 Report

    #103

    Can't Park There Mate

    X-ray image showing a toy car inside a human abdomen, illustrating a humorous parking fail concept.

    VikingCarpets Report

    #104

    Can't Taxi There, Mate

    Small plane crashed into building wall next to parked cars, illustrating one of the most extreme parking fails caught on camera.

    RNHood51 Report

    #105

    Alfa On A Test Drive Parks On Top Of A Brand New Porsche 911, Also Damages A Merc, And A Cayenne And A 718 Out Of Shot

    Police officer inspecting a severe parking fail with one car stacked on top of another in a parking lot near bushes.

    Topinio Report

    #106

    Can't Park There Mate!

    Red Mini Cooper with a Union Jack roof stuck in a narrow stairway, showing a major parking fail on a steep sidewalk.

    Lochnesmonstercousin Report

    #107

    Poor Training?

    Train crashed through building wall, a major parking fail captured outside a historic station on cobblestone street.

    Upstairs_Drive_5602 Report

