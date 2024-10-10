ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing wrong with failing—it’s one of the best ways to learn and grow. But let’s be honest, some mishaps are just plain hilarious. And with the internet always watching, if your slip-up makes it online, there’s a good chance it’s already landed on the subreddit ‘There Was An Attempt.’

Don’t worry, though—these things tend to blow over quickly.

Well, except for today, because we’ve put together a compilation of the best posts we’ve ever featured from this community. Enjoy!

#1

To Stop A Vegan

#2

To Build A Nest

#3

A For Effort, Kiddo

#4

An Attempt Was Made To Listen To A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

#5

To Ask Informed Questions

#6

To Give The Dog A Pool

#7

To Make Speaking 2 Languages Sophisticated

#8

To Insult Women

#9

To Get Drinks

#10

To Relax A Bit More

#11

To Accurately Represent Anatomy

#12

To Act Like You Belong

#13

To Say Jesus Didn't Use Pronouns

#14

To Give The Worst Land

"In 1913, Sarah Rector, a 10-year-old black girl received a land allotment of 160 acres in Oklahoma. The best farming land was reserved for whites, so she was given a barren plot. Oil was soon discovered there & she became the country's first black millionaire."

#15

To Secretly Use Grindr

#16

To Help

#17

To Trick The Allied Forces

"During WW2, the Germans built a fake wooden airfield with wooden aircraft, vehicles, and hangars in order to trick the Allies. The RAF, having known of the secret project for months, patiently waited for them to finish and then dropped a single fake wooden bomb on it"

#18

To Say Hello To A Ghost

#19

To Give Motivation

#20

To Prove Your BF Is Cheating

#21

To Make This Student Think Before They Ink

#22

To Cancel Alcohol

#23

To Win

#24

To Stop Allie From Sitting On The Cake

#25

To Sound Literate

#26

To Get Out Of A Zoom Class

Today one of my 4th grade students renamed himself "reconecting ..." on our Zoom call and pretended that he was having internet issues to avoid participating in our lesson.

#27

I Tried

#28

A 2000-Year-Old Giant Cat Geoglyph Was Discovered 4 Months Ago Amid Peru's Famous Nazca Lines, A Unesco World Heritage Site

#29

To Make A Funny Boomer Post LOL

#30

To Understand Depression

#31

To “Help The World Become A Better Place”

#32

To Start A Deep Conversation On Social Media

#33

To Eat A Muffin

#34

To Find A Good Excuse

#35

To Comfort A Foster Kitty By A Deaf And Partially Blind Pup

#36

To Face Swap

#37

To Build A Cool Looking Electric Truck

#38

To Discipline A Non-Employee

#39

To Sleep Peacefully

#40

To Relate To A Girl’s Photo

#41

To Make Mommy Look Like A Hard Worker

#42

To Be Immune To Yo Momma Jokes

#43

To Fire A Cat

#44

To Be A Smart Cop

#45

To Look Dangerous

#46

To Remain Anonymous

#47

To Take A Family Beach Photo

#48

To Be A Good Kitten

#49

To Complain About A Child Selling Hot Dogs

#50

To Prevent The Homeless From Sleeping Here

#51

To Start Cat Racing

#52

To Hide A Parcel

#53

To Create A Chat Bot

#54

To Give Reasons For Not Using Facial Recognition

#55

To Be Prepared For Parenting

#56

To Steal Snacks

#57

...to Photograph Birds

#58

At Going Outside

#59

Outside My Hotel

#60

Step1: Buy A Man

#61

Lets Use Paper Straws And Wrap Them In Plastic

#62

A Dollar A Day

#63

To Use A Pickup Truck

#64

To Escape The Vet

#65

To Clean Up After Himself

#66

To Scare Your Boyfriend

#67

To Scam Someone Who Clearly Wasn’t In The Mood

#68

To Be Body Positive

#69

To Educate And Have Fun

#70

To Scare Away A Prankster

#71

To Hide His Face

#72

To Make Things Complicated

#73

To Cook Smiley Buns

#74

To Wrap A Gift For Christmas

#75

To Collect Rent On A House You Live In For Free

#76

To Understand Basic Data

#77

To Catch A Terrorist

#78

To Argue With An Adult

#79

To Get A Girl To Send You A Sexy Pic

#80

To Make Sure Everyone Knew They Were Religious

#81

To Draw A Front Facing Horse

#82

To Spread Anarchy

#83

To Be Responsible And Uber Home

#84

To Be An Animal Activist

#85

To Sext Politely

#86

To Rob A Store

"On April 19th, 1995, a man robbed a bank disguised with lemon juice on his face. Since he knew lemon juice could be used as invisible ink, he thought it would make his face invisible on camera."

#87

To Connect With The Youth

#88

A&w Created The Third-Pounder

"A&W created the third-pounder. It was the same price as McDonald's quarter-pounder. It bombed massively. When they tried to find out why, it was discovered that Americans thought they were being cheated because three is a smaller number than four. A&W — realizing they can't explain grade school fractions to fully grown adults without coming across as condescending assh*les — quietly took the burger off the menu"

